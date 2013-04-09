Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joyride Central JC

review star

No reviews yet

5202 North Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Fish Taco
Chipotle Shrimp Taco

Family Style

The Cruiser Pack

The Cruiser Pack

$45.00

Choice of braised meat, tortillas, fire roasted salsa, cabbage, white onion, cilantro, rice, beans, guacamole, chips & salsa and 6 classic churros.

Shares & Salads

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.00+

Pico gringo, chile de arbol, tajin, cotija, roasted corn

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Monterey jack, asadero, oaxaca cheese blend

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Asadero cheese, black beans, avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Cotija, habanero aioli, paprika

Hatch Green Chili Queso

Hatch Green Chili Queso

$8.00

Monterey jack, asadero, oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper, pico gringo

House Chicharrones

House Chicharrones

$6.00Out of stock

Tomatillo ranch, tajin

Corn Fries

Corn Fries

$8.00

Baby corn, beer batter, smoked paprika, cotija, tomatillo ranch, cilantro

Ensalada Fila

Ensalada Fila

$12.00

Kale, jicama, mandarin orange, cherry tomato, avocado, pinto beans, corn, crunchy peas, queso fresco, quince vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$11.50

Arcadia greens, tomatillo ranch, carrot, cherry tomato, roasted corn, pepino, tortilla strips, cotija

Orange Cucumber Salad - Small

Orange Cucumber Salad - Small

$5.00

Mandarin orange, honey lime vinaigrette, herb mix, pepitas

Orange Cucumber Salad - Large

Orange Cucumber Salad - Large

$7.00

Mandarin orange, honey lime vinaigrette, herb mix, pepitas

Roasted Shrooms - Small

Roasted Shrooms - Small

$5.00

Mushroom, roasted poblano pepper, herb mix, lemon, queso fresco

Roasted Shrooms - Large

Roasted Shrooms - Large

$7.00

Mushroom, roasted poblano pepper, herb mix, lemon, queso fresco

Plates & Burritos

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$16.00

Veggie, chicken or carne asada served with rice, beans, cotija, salsa verde, guajillo chile enchilada sauce

The Beast Burrito

The Beast Burrito

$14.00

Carne asada, pinto beans, rice, avocado, fire roasted salsa, white magic, pico gringo

Veg-Out Burrito

Veg-Out Burrito

$12.50

Butternut and chayote squash, spinach, mushroom, avocado, rice, corn, queso, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, white magic

Green Chili Chicken Burrito

Green Chili Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Green chili chicken, schreiner’s chorizo, rice, corn, queso, pico gringo

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.00
Sidewalk Surfer Chilaquiles

Sidewalk Surfer Chilaquiles

$14.00

Sunny-side up egg, chicken, corn tortilla, pinto beans, avocado, asadero, queso fresco, salsa verde, fire-roasted salsa

Tacos - Lunch TT

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$2.50

Fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion

The Standard Taco

The Standard Taco

$2.50

Slow roasted chicken, avocado, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, aji amarillo

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$2.50Out of stock

Braised pork shoulder, tomatillo salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$2.50

Market veggies, mushroom, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Baja Fish Taco

$3.50

Grilled fish, guacamole, radish, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Crispy Fish Taco

Crispy Fish Taco

$3.50

Beer-battered fish, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Chipotle Shrimp Taco

Chipotle Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Grilled shrimp, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

The Bandit Taco Platter

The Bandit Taco Platter

$15.00

Slow roasted chicken, carne asada, carnitas, tortilla, rice, black beans, avocado, pico gringo, cabbage, cotija

Pork Adobada Taco

Pork Adobada Taco

$2.50

Guajillo chili, braised pork, cabbage, cilantro, radish, onion

Tricked Out Churros

Classic Churros

Classic Churros

$7.50

Cinnamon sugar, cajeta, maldon

Nutella Banana Churros

Nutella Banana Churros

$7.50

Nutella, banana chips, cinnamon sugar

Flintstones Churros

Flintstones Churros

$7.50

Fruity pebbles, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon sugar

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00
Kids Chicken & Cheese Tacos

Kids Chicken & Cheese Tacos

$5.00
Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Sides

Joyrice and Tomatillo Salsa

$4.00

The Bomb Black Beans

$4.00

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Mexican Slaw

$4.00

Salsa & Add Ons

4 oz. Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

Pint Tomatillo Salsa

$6.00

4 oz. Pico Gringo Salsa

$2.00

Pint Pico Gringo Salsa

$6.00

4 oz. Charred Habanero Salsa

$2.00

Pint Charred Habanero Salsa

$6.00

Salsa Trio

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.50
Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.00

Fundido

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$3.00

- Margaritas & Drinks -

Cucumber Mint - Non Alcoholic

Cucumber Mint - Non Alcoholic

$4.50
Horchata - Non Alcoholic

Horchata - Non Alcoholic

$4.50
Coke

Coke

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$3.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.25
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.25
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25
Dos Equis - Single

Dos Equis - Single

$4.50Out of stock
Dos Equis - 6 pack

Dos Equis - 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Family Style

The Cruiser Pack

The Cruiser Pack

$45.00

Choice of braised meat, tortillas, fire roasted salsa, cabbage, white onion, cilantro, rice, beans, guacamole, chips & salsa and 6 classic churros.

Shares & Salads

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.00+

Pico gringo, chile de arbol, tajin, cotija, roasted corn

Guacamole - Large

Guacamole - Large

$11.00

Pico gringo, chile de arbol, tajin, cotija, roasted corn

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Monterey jack, asadero, oaxaca cheese blend

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Asadero cheese, black beans, avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Cotija, habanero aioli, paprika

Hatch Green Chili Queso

Hatch Green Chili Queso

$8.00

Monterey jack, asadero, oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper, pico gringo

House Chicharrones

House Chicharrones

$6.00Out of stock

Tomatillo ranch, tajin

Corn Fries

Corn Fries

$8.00

Baby corn, beer batter, smoked paprika, cotija, tomatillo ranch, cilantro

Ensalada Fila

Ensalada Fila

$12.00

Kale, jicama, mandarin orange, cherry tomato, avocado, pinto beans, corn, crunchy peas, queso fresco, quince vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$11.50

Arcadia greens, tomatillo ranch, carrot, cherry tomato, roasted corn, pepino, tortilla strips, cotija

Orange Cucumber Salad - Small

Orange Cucumber Salad - Small

$5.00

Mandarin orange, honey lime vinaigrette, herb mix, pepitas

Orange Cucumber Salad - Large

Orange Cucumber Salad - Large

$7.00

Mandarin orange, honey lime vinaigrette, herb mix, pepitas

Roasted Shrooms - Small

Roasted Shrooms - Small

$5.00

Mushroom, roasted poblano pepper, herb mix, lemon, queso fresco

Roasted Shrooms - Large

Roasted Shrooms - Large

$7.00

Mushroom, roasted poblano pepper, herb mix, lemon, queso fresco

Plates & Burritos

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$16.00

Veggie, chicken or carne asada served with rice, beans, cotija, salsa verde, guajillo chile enchilada sauce

The Beast Burrito

The Beast Burrito

$14.00

Carne asada, pinto beans, rice, avocado, fire roasted salsa, white magic, pico gringo

Veg-Out Burrito

Veg-Out Burrito

$12.50

Butternut and chayote squash, spinach, mushroom, avocado, rice, corn, queso, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, white magic

Green Chili Chicken Burrito

Green Chili Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Green chili chicken, schreiner’s chorizo, rice, corn, queso, pico gringo

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.00
Sidewalk Surfer Chilaquiles

Sidewalk Surfer Chilaquiles

$14.00

Sunny-side up egg, chicken, corn tortilla, pinto beans, avocado, asadero, queso fresco, salsa verde, fire-roasted salsa

Tacos - Taco Tuesday

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$2.50

Fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion

The Standard Taco

The Standard Taco

$2.50

Slow roasted chicken, avocado, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, aji amarillo

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$2.50Out of stock

Braised pork shoulder, tomatillo salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$2.50

Market veggies, mushroom, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$3.50

Grilled fish, guacamole, radish, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Crispy Fish Taco

Crispy Fish Taco

$3.50

Beer-battered fish, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Chipotle Shrimp Taco

Chipotle Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Grilled shrimp, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

The Bandit Taco Platter

The Bandit Taco Platter

$15.00

Slow roasted chicken, carne asada, carnitas, tortilla, rice, black beans, avocado, pico gringo, cabbage, cotija

Pork Adobada Taco

Pork Adobada Taco

$2.50

Guajillo chili, braised pork, cabbage, cilantro, radish, onion

Tricked Out Churros

Classic Churros

Classic Churros

$7.50

Cinnamon sugar, cajeta, maldon

Nutella Banana Churros

Nutella Banana Churros

$7.50

Nutella, banana chips, cinnamon sugar

Flintstones Churros

Flintstones Churros

$7.50

Fruity pebbles, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon sugar

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00
Kids Chicken & Cheese Tacos

Kids Chicken & Cheese Tacos

$5.00
Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Sides

Joyrice and Tomatillo Salsa

$4.00

The Bomb Black Beans

$4.00

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Mexican Slaw

$4.00

Salsa & Add Ons

4 oz. Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

Pint Tomatillo Salsa

$6.00

4 oz. Pico Gringo Salsa

$2.00

Pint Pico Gringo Salsa

$6.00

4 oz. Charred Habanero Salsa

$2.00

Pint Charred Habanero Salsa

$6.00

Salsa Trio

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.50
Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.00

Fundido

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$3.00

- Margaritas & Drinks -

Cucumber Mint - Non Alcoholic

Cucumber Mint - Non Alcoholic

$4.50
Horchata - Non Alcoholic

Horchata - Non Alcoholic

$4.50
Coke

Coke

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$3.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.25
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.25
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25
Dos Equis - Single

Dos Equis - Single

$4.50Out of stock
Dos Equis - 6 pack

Dos Equis - 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Directions

Gallery
Joyride Central image
Joyride Central image
Joyride Central image
Joyride Central image

Similar restaurants in your area

Joyride Central
orange starNo Reviews
5202 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Fame Caffe
orange starNo Reviews
4700 North Central Avenue Pheonix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Huss Brewing Company - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
100 East Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Dapper & Stout Uptown - 100 E Camelback Rd #150
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Camelback Rd #150 Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Federal Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Pizza Heaven Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,444
5150 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Postino Central
orange star4.7 • 3,009
5144 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Windsor
orange star4.3 • 2,353
5223 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Pizza Heaven Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,444
5150 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Lylo Swim Club
orange star4.5 • 178
400 W Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85013
View restaurantnext
Pop Stand
orange star4.9 • 13
400 W Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85013
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
South Mountain
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Camelback East
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston