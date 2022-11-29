- Home
Jhopri Restaurant 6 Market Street #904
6 Market Street #904
Plainsboro, NJ 08536
Popular Items
Appetizer
Assorted Pakora
Fresh vegetables dipped in a delicately spiced batter and fried to golden perfection
Gobi Manchurian
Battered Cauli Flower tossed in Indo-chinese sauce
Harabhara Kabab
Fresh spinach balls scrumptiously spiced and deep-fried.
Vegetable Samosa
crispy fried turnovers deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.
SPINACH CHAAT
Flash fried spinach with fresh tomatoes onions sweet yogurt and in-house chutneys with crispy sev
BRUSCHETTA
Indo/Italian vegetables on Indian pav bread with mozzarella cheese
DEVILED EGG
Egg yolk purée with paneer and chaat masala
TANDOORI SHRIMP TACO
Tandoori shrimp with sour cream and dill leaves with kachumber
SPRING ROLL
Asian vegetables wrapped in a in-house made sheet with sweet chili sauce
PANEER PAKORA BUN
Paneer tempura battered fried with pickled vegetables in bao bun
CHICKEN SATAY
Chicken on skewers marinated with bulgogi and peanut sauce
POTLI CHICKEN SAMOSA
Stuffed with ground chicken and cheese with chipotle sauce
GOAT SUKKA
Dry baby goat cooked with fresh coconut and curry leaves
Soup
Tandoor
TANDOORI POMFRET
Marinated with tandoori masala yogurt and lemon juice
TANDOORI SWEET POTATO
Sweet potato with peppers and onions tossed with buttermilk sauce
SOYA CHAAP
Marinated with cream cheese and garam masala
TANDOORI STUFFED MUSHROOM
stuffed portabella with paneer and fresh mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN TIKKA
Marinated boneless chunks of chicken barbecued in the charcoal oven
MALAI CHICKEN KABAB
Chicken chunks marinated in ginger and garlic, broiled in the Tandoor
TANDOORI CHICKEN
Chicken marinated in fresh spices and lemon, then barbecued over flaming charcoal in the Tandoor
SALMON TIKKA
Chunks of fresh salmon marinated in herbs and spices, broiled in the Tandoor
SHRIMP TANDOORI
Fresh, king-size Shrimp gently seasoned and slowly broiled over charcoal in the Tandoor
TANDOORI MIXED GRILL
A Combination of our appetizing Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Malai Chicken Kabab, Boti Kabab, Shrimp Tandoori and Fish Tikka
PANEER TIKKA
Marinated cubes of homemade cheese barbecued in charcoal oven
MIX VEGETABLE PLATTER
3 paneertikka 2 soya chaap 1 tandoori mushroom
Biriyani
ANY BIRIYANI FOR 4
CHICKEN BIRYANI
Basmati rice cooked with chicken mixed with onions, fresh ginger, cashew nuts and golden raisins, flavored with delicate spices
LAMB BIRYANI
Gorgeously tender pieces of lamb cooked with long grain basmati rice, cashew nuts, golden raisins and exotic spices
SHRIMP BIRYANI
Special basmati rice cooked with shrimp, cashew nuts, golden raisins and delicate light spices
VEGETABLE BIRYANI
Indian basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, cashew nuts, raisins and exotic spices
KHEEMA BIRIYANI
ground goat mixed with long grain rice with indian spices
GOAT BIRIYANI
south style thalapakati biriyani
FISH BIRIYANI
Home made Indian Bread
PLAIN NAAN
Traditional white bread, baked in the tandoor
BUTTER NAAN
Traditional white bread, baked in the tandoor with Butter
GARLIC NAAN
Healthy unleavened bread stuffed with fresh garlic
TANDOORI ROTI
Whole wheat bread baked in the tandoor
PANEER KULCHA
Exotic unleavened bread filled with homemade cheese and spices
ONION KULCHA
Scrumptious unleavened bread stuffed with onions and spices
BREAD BASKET (No Substitution)
A combo of three house favorite breads Naan, Garlic Naan and Onion Kulcha
PURI
Two deep fried balloons puffed breads
ALOO PARATHA
Paratha bread stuffed with delicately spiced potatoes
CHILLI GARLIC (BULLET) NAAN
Naan with Garlic and Chilli
LACHA PARATHA
CHEESE NAAN
stuffed with fresh mozarella and fresh spinach
KASHMIRI NAAN
a sweet naan stuffed with cashews pistachio coconut and raisins
Vegetarian Entree
TIRANGA KOFTA
Three different types of kofta in creamy cashew sauce
METHI MALAI MUTTER
Fenugreek leave with green peas in green sauce
MIRCHI KA SALAN
Spicy creamy yogurt sauce with long hot peppers
DAAL MAKHANI
Black beans and lentils simmered for hours, lightly fried in butter with fresh onion, ginger & garlic
CHANA MASALA
Chick peas and fresh tomatoes cooked in traditional spices
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
Homemade cheese cubes mixed with onions and tomatoes, cooked in our special sauce
PALAK PANEER
Fresh homemade Indian cheese gently cooked with garden spinach and mild spices
MUTTER PANEER
Peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked in mildly spiced sauce
ALOO GOBHI
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes seasoned with Indian spices, cooked to perfection with onions, green peas and tomatoes
BAINGAN BHARTHA
Eggplant roasted in tandoor cooked with green peas, fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic
BHINDI MASALA
Okra sauteed with onions, tomatoes and oriental spices
PANEER BHURJI
This dish is basically scrambled paneer or cottage cheese. A perfectly savory, tangy, spiced mixture made of onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies (hot peppers) and various spices is then used to mix with the scrambled paneer.
DAL TADKA
Yellow lentils tempered in simple indian spices (Tadka Daal)
NAVRATNA KORMA
In house fresh vegetables gently simmered in creamy and nuts sauce
VEGETABLE JALFREZI
mix fresh vegetables in tomato sauce with indian spices
KADAI PANEER
freshly made in-house paneer with peppers and onions in semi-dry sauce
Chicken
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Tender boneless pieces of chicken broiled in the Tandoor then cooked in a rich tomato, onion and cream sauce
BUTTER CHICKEN
Tandoor baked chicken cooked in oriental spices with tomatoes and butter
CHICKEN CURRY
Curried chicken pieces cooked in light Asian spices
CHICKEN VINDALOO
Fresh chicken exotically prepared in very spicy gravy
CHICKEN KORMA
Chicken pieces cooked in a mild cream sauce with fresh green coriander
CHICKEN CASHMERE
Chunks of chicken cooked in a mild cream sauce with cashew nuts and golden raisins
CHICKEN SAAGWALA
Boneless chicken pieces sauteed with spinach and enhanced with mild Indian spices
CHICKEN KARAHI
Boneless white chicken sauteed with garlic, ginger and tomatoes
CHICKEN CHETTINAD
An authentic chicken dish from southern India, cooked with chettinad species.
CHICKEN JALFREZI
tender chicken with peppers and onions in red flavorful sauce
Lamb/Goat
LAMB MIRCH MASALA
Lamb cooked with long hot peppers in a garam masala sauce
LAMB CURRY
Chunks of tender lamb cooked in a mildly spiced sauce
LAMB VINDALOO
Spiced lamb cooked in a very spicy sauce
LAMB ROGAN JOSH
Tender cubes of lamb marinated in eastern spices, sauteed with chopped tomatoes in a mildly spiced sauce
LAMB KORMA
An exotic preparation of lamb in a creamy spiced sauce
LAMB KARAHI
Chunks of lamb marinated with north Indian spices, cooked with tomatoes and onions
LAMB SAAGWALA
Tender lamb prepared with fresh spinach, coriander and other fragrant herbs
LAMB ACHARI
Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, tomatoes and fresh chili peppers, flavored with pickled spices
LAMB TIKKA MASALA
newzealand tender lamb in a creamy tomato sauce with indian paprika and fenugreek
GOAT MIRCH MASALA
Goat cooked with long hot pepper in garam masala sauce
GOAT CURRY
Goat cooked with mild spices sauce
GOAT VINDALOO
Marinated with red chili and cooked with vinegar and chili paste (very spicy)
GOAT ROGAN JOSH
Tender cubes of goat marinated in eastern spices sautéed with chopped tomatoes in a mildly spice sauce
GOAT KARAHI
Chunks of goat with North Indian spice cooked with tomorrows and onions
GOAT TIKKA MASALA
Goat cooked in rich tomato onion and cream sauce
GOAT ARCHARI
Goat cooked with onions garlic tomatoes and fresh chili peppers flavored with Indian pickle
GOAT SAAGWALA
Tender goat prepared with fresh spinach coriander and other fragrant herbs
GOAT KORMA
Sea Food
FISH CURRY
Cooked with fresh ginger and garlic in a lightly spiced sauce
SHRIMP CURRY
Cooked with fresh ginger and garlic in a lightly spiced sauce
FISH VINDALOO
Exotically prepared in a very spicy sauce
SHRIMP VINDALOO
Exotically prepared in a very spicy sauce
SHRIMP KORMA
Large, fresh shrimp prepared in a special coconut sauce with eggs
SHRIMP KARAHI
Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and light spices - an uncommon flavor
SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA
Extra large shrimp broiled in the Tandoor, then cooked in a rich tomato, onion and cream sauce
SHRIMP CHETTINAD
Jumbo shrimp in coconut sauce with mustard seeds and red chili
FISH CHETTINAD
FISH KORMA
Indo-Chinese
Accompaniments
Dessert
GULAB JAMUN
Milk and cheese balls soaked in sweet syrup, served warm
RASMALAI
Homemade cheese simmered with milk and nuts, served cold
Moong Daal Halwa
Moong Daal Halwa or the yellow lentil fudge is prepared by grinding the soaked yellow lentils into a coarse paste which is then cooked in anhydrous milk fat over medium heat with vigorous scraping and stirring for over two hours. The cooked daal is then sweetened and flavoured to make a mouth-watering halwa.
Carrot Halwa
Also known as Gajar ka halwa is a carrot-based sweet dessert made with grated carrots, milk and sugar, and cardamom. It is served with a garnish of almonds and pistachios. The nuts and other items used are first sautéed in ghee, a type of clarified butter from the Indian subcontinent.
Flavored Ice Cream
Ask your server for flavors ☺️
CHOCOLATE CAKE
Chocolate Cake
CARAMEL CUSTARD
Caramel syrup pudding
KHEER
HAMMERED CHOCOLATE (20 mins) Not For Takeouts
Drinks
COMBOS
6 Market Street #904, Plainsboro, NJ 08536