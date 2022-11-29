Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Jhopri Restaurant 6 Market Street #904

review star

No reviews yet

6 Market Street #904

Plainsboro, NJ 08536

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Vegetable Samosa

Appetizer

Assorted Pakora

$7.99

Fresh vegetables dipped in a delicately spiced batter and fried to golden perfection

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

Battered Cauli Flower tossed in Indo-chinese sauce

Harabhara Kabab

$6.99

Fresh spinach balls scrumptiously spiced and deep-fried.

Vegetable Samosa

$7.99

crispy fried turnovers deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.

SPINACH CHAAT

$9.99

Flash fried spinach with fresh tomatoes onions sweet yogurt and in-house chutneys with crispy sev

BRUSCHETTA

$9.99

Indo/Italian vegetables on Indian pav bread with mozzarella cheese

DEVILED EGG

$8.99

Egg yolk purée with paneer and chaat masala

TANDOORI SHRIMP TACO

$10.99

Tandoori shrimp with sour cream and dill leaves with kachumber

SPRING ROLL

$7.99

Asian vegetables wrapped in a in-house made sheet with sweet chili sauce

PANEER PAKORA BUN

$10.99

Paneer tempura battered fried with pickled vegetables in bao bun

CHICKEN SATAY

$10.99

Chicken on skewers marinated with bulgogi and peanut sauce

POTLI CHICKEN SAMOSA

$10.99

Stuffed with ground chicken and cheese with chipotle sauce

GOAT SUKKA

$20.99

Dry baby goat cooked with fresh coconut and curry leaves

Soup

TOMATO SOUP

$5.99

Delicately spiced tomato soup

CHICKEN SOUP

$6.99

A traditional chicken soup subtly flavored with herbs and spices

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$6.99

An Anglo-Indian invention of spicy split pea soup

Tandoor

TANDOORI POMFRET

$17.99

Marinated with tandoori masala yogurt and lemon juice

TANDOORI SWEET POTATO

$14.99

Sweet potato with peppers and onions tossed with buttermilk sauce

SOYA CHAAP

$13.99

Marinated with cream cheese and garam masala

TANDOORI STUFFED MUSHROOM

$15.99

stuffed portabella with paneer and fresh mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN TIKKA

$17.99

Marinated boneless chunks of chicken barbecued in the charcoal oven

MALAI CHICKEN KABAB

$17.99

Chicken chunks marinated in ginger and garlic, broiled in the Tandoor

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$17.99

Chicken marinated in fresh spices and lemon, then barbecued over flaming charcoal in the Tandoor

SALMON TIKKA

$20.99

Chunks of fresh salmon marinated in herbs and spices, broiled in the Tandoor

SHRIMP TANDOORI

$19.99

Fresh, king-size Shrimp gently seasoned and slowly broiled over charcoal in the Tandoor

TANDOORI MIXED GRILL

$23.99

A Combination of our appetizing Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Malai Chicken Kabab, Boti Kabab, Shrimp Tandoori and Fish Tikka

PANEER TIKKA

$16.99

Marinated cubes of homemade cheese barbecued in charcoal oven

MIX VEGETABLE PLATTER

$16.99

3 paneertikka 2 soya chaap 1 tandoori mushroom

Biriyani

ANY BIRIYANI FOR 4

$50.00

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$17.99

Basmati rice cooked with chicken mixed with onions, fresh ginger, cashew nuts and golden raisins, flavored with delicate spices

LAMB BIRYANI

$18.99

Gorgeously tender pieces of lamb cooked with long grain basmati rice, cashew nuts, golden raisins and exotic spices

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$19.99

Special basmati rice cooked with shrimp, cashew nuts, golden raisins and delicate light spices

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$16.99

Indian basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, cashew nuts, raisins and exotic spices

KHEEMA BIRIYANI

$18.00

ground goat mixed with long grain rice with indian spices

GOAT BIRIYANI

$20.00

south style thalapakati biriyani

FISH BIRIYANI

$20.00

Home made Indian Bread

PLAIN NAAN

$3.00

Traditional white bread, baked in the tandoor

BUTTER NAAN

$3.00

Traditional white bread, baked in the tandoor with Butter

GARLIC NAAN

$3.50

Healthy unleavened bread stuffed with fresh garlic

TANDOORI ROTI

$3.50

Whole wheat bread baked in the tandoor

PANEER KULCHA

$4.50

Exotic unleavened bread filled with homemade cheese and spices

ONION KULCHA

$4.00

Scrumptious unleavened bread stuffed with onions and spices

BREAD BASKET (No Substitution)

$9.99

A combo of three house favorite breads Naan, Garlic Naan and Onion Kulcha

PURI

$3.50

Two deep fried balloons puffed breads

ALOO PARATHA

$4.50

Paratha bread stuffed with delicately spiced potatoes

CHILLI GARLIC (BULLET) NAAN

$4.50

Naan with Garlic and Chilli

LACHA PARATHA

$4.50

CHEESE NAAN

$4.00

stuffed with fresh mozarella and fresh spinach

KASHMIRI NAAN

$4.50

a sweet naan stuffed with cashews pistachio coconut and raisins

Vegetarian Entree

TIRANGA KOFTA

$16.99

Three different types of kofta in creamy cashew sauce

METHI MALAI MUTTER

$15.99

Fenugreek leave with green peas in green sauce

MIRCHI KA SALAN

$15.99

Spicy creamy yogurt sauce with long hot peppers

DAAL MAKHANI

$15.99

Black beans and lentils simmered for hours, lightly fried in butter with fresh onion, ginger & garlic

CHANA MASALA

$14.99

Chick peas and fresh tomatoes cooked in traditional spices

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$15.99

Homemade cheese cubes mixed with onions and tomatoes, cooked in our special sauce

PALAK PANEER

$15.99

Fresh homemade Indian cheese gently cooked with garden spinach and mild spices

MUTTER PANEER

$15.99

Peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked in mildly spiced sauce

ALOO GOBHI

$15.99

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes seasoned with Indian spices, cooked to perfection with onions, green peas and tomatoes

BAINGAN BHARTHA

$15.99

Eggplant roasted in tandoor cooked with green peas, fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic

BHINDI MASALA

$14.99

Okra sauteed with onions, tomatoes and oriental spices

PANEER BHURJI

$15.95

This dish is basically scrambled paneer or cottage cheese. A perfectly savory, tangy, spiced mixture made of onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies (hot peppers) and various spices is then used to mix with the scrambled paneer.

DAL TADKA

$14.99

Yellow lentils tempered in simple indian spices (Tadka Daal)

NAVRATNA KORMA

$15.99

In house fresh vegetables gently simmered in creamy and nuts sauce

VEGETABLE JALFREZI

$15.99

mix fresh vegetables in tomato sauce with indian spices

KADAI PANEER

$15.99

freshly made in-house paneer with peppers and onions in semi-dry sauce

Chicken

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$18.99

Tender boneless pieces of chicken broiled in the Tandoor then cooked in a rich tomato, onion and cream sauce

BUTTER CHICKEN

$18.99

Tandoor baked chicken cooked in oriental spices with tomatoes and butter

CHICKEN CURRY

$17.99

Curried chicken pieces cooked in light Asian spices

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$17.99Out of stock

Fresh chicken exotically prepared in very spicy gravy

CHICKEN KORMA

$17.99

Chicken pieces cooked in a mild cream sauce with fresh green coriander

CHICKEN CASHMERE

$17.99

Chunks of chicken cooked in a mild cream sauce with cashew nuts and golden raisins

CHICKEN SAAGWALA

$17.99

Boneless chicken pieces sauteed with spinach and enhanced with mild Indian spices

CHICKEN KARAHI

$17.99

Boneless white chicken sauteed with garlic, ginger and tomatoes

CHICKEN CHETTINAD

$17.99

An authentic chicken dish from southern India, cooked with chettinad species.

CHICKEN JALFREZI

$17.99

tender chicken with peppers and onions in red flavorful sauce

Lamb/Goat

LAMB MIRCH MASALA

$19.99

Lamb cooked with long hot peppers in a garam masala sauce

LAMB CURRY

$19.99

Chunks of tender lamb cooked in a mildly spiced sauce

LAMB VINDALOO

$19.99Out of stock

Spiced lamb cooked in a very spicy sauce

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$19.99

Tender cubes of lamb marinated in eastern spices, sauteed with chopped tomatoes in a mildly spiced sauce

LAMB KORMA

$19.99

An exotic preparation of lamb in a creamy spiced sauce

LAMB KARAHI

$19.99

Chunks of lamb marinated with north Indian spices, cooked with tomatoes and onions

LAMB SAAGWALA

$19.99

Tender lamb prepared with fresh spinach, coriander and other fragrant herbs

LAMB ACHARI

$19.99

Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, tomatoes and fresh chili peppers, flavored with pickled spices

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$19.99

newzealand tender lamb in a creamy tomato sauce with indian paprika and fenugreek

GOAT MIRCH MASALA

$20.99

Goat cooked with long hot pepper in garam masala sauce

GOAT CURRY

$20.99

Goat cooked with mild spices sauce

GOAT VINDALOO

$20.99Out of stock

Marinated with red chili and cooked with vinegar and chili paste (very spicy)

GOAT ROGAN JOSH

$20.99

Tender cubes of goat marinated in eastern spices sautéed with chopped tomatoes in a mildly spice sauce

GOAT KARAHI

$20.99

Chunks of goat with North Indian spice cooked with tomorrows and onions

GOAT TIKKA MASALA

$20.99

Goat cooked in rich tomato onion and cream sauce

GOAT ARCHARI

$20.99

Goat cooked with onions garlic tomatoes and fresh chili peppers flavored with Indian pickle

GOAT SAAGWALA

$20.99

Tender goat prepared with fresh spinach coriander and other fragrant herbs

GOAT KORMA

$20.99

Sea Food

FISH CURRY

$20.99

Cooked with fresh ginger and garlic in a lightly spiced sauce

SHRIMP CURRY

$20.99

Cooked with fresh ginger and garlic in a lightly spiced sauce

FISH VINDALOO

$20.99

Exotically prepared in a very spicy sauce

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$20.99Out of stock

Exotically prepared in a very spicy sauce

SHRIMP KORMA

$20.99

Large, fresh shrimp prepared in a special coconut sauce with eggs

SHRIMP KARAHI

$20.99

Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and light spices - an uncommon flavor

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$20.99

Extra large shrimp broiled in the Tandoor, then cooked in a rich tomato, onion and cream sauce

SHRIMP CHETTINAD

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp in coconut sauce with mustard seeds and red chili

FISH CHETTINAD

$20.99

FISH KORMA

$20.99

Indo-Chinese

VEG HAKKA NOODLES

$15.99

VEG FRIED RICE

$15.99

CHILLI CHICKEN

$16.99

PANEER CHILLI

$16.99

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$17.99

CHICKEN HAKKA NOODLES

$17.99

Accompaniments

RAITA

$3.00

Grated cucumber made in homemade yogurt with mint leaves

ACHAR

$2.50

Hot and spicy Indian pickle

PAPADAM

$2.50

Thin and crispy lentil flat breads

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.00

A special preparation of sweet & spicy mango slices

WHITE RICE

$2.50

JEERA RICE

$4.00

Onion/lemon/chili

$2.00

Dessert

GULAB JAMUN

$6.00

Milk and cheese balls soaked in sweet syrup, served warm

RASMALAI

$6.00

Homemade cheese simmered with milk and nuts, served cold

Moong Daal Halwa

$6.00

Moong Daal Halwa or the yellow lentil fudge is prepared by grinding the soaked yellow lentils into a coarse paste which is then cooked in anhydrous milk fat over medium heat with vigorous scraping and stirring for over two hours. The cooked daal is then sweetened and flavoured to make a mouth-watering halwa.

Carrot Halwa

$6.00

Also known as Gajar ka halwa is a carrot-based sweet dessert made with grated carrots, milk and sugar, and cardamom. It is served with a garnish of almonds and pistachios. The nuts and other items used are first sautéed in ghee, a type of clarified butter from the Indian subcontinent.

Flavored Ice Cream

$6.00

Ask your server for flavors ☺️

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

CARAMEL CUSTARD

$6.00

Caramel syrup pudding

KHEER

$6.00

HAMMERED CHOCOLATE (20 mins) Not For Takeouts

$25.00

Drinks

MANGO LASSI

$5.00

Mango Lassi

INDIAN MASALA TEA

$2.25

Water Bottle

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.25

COKE

$2.25

SPRITE

$2.25

GINGER ALE

$2.25

SODA

$2.25

PINACOLADA

$7.99

Pineapple juice and coconut milk

SWEET NIMBU PAANI

$4.99

Lime juice and simple syrup

BUTTERMILK

$5.99

Yogurt chili ginger and chaat masala

COMBOS

2 FOR 30

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
