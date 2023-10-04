Jibarito
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Join Jibarito at our latest pop up location and experience a mouthwatering fiesta of flavors with cuisine from across Latin America. Bienvenidos a la mesa.
Location
312 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mainstreet Ventures - Chop House - Ann Arbor
No Reviews
322 S Main St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor - Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
No Reviews
341 S MAIN STREET ANN ARBOR, MI 48104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
More near Ann Arbor