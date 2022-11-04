Jibek Jolu - Naperville 955 West 75th Street #185

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jibek Jolu - Naperville

No reviews yet

955 West 75th Street #185

Naperville, IL 60565

Soup

Chicken Soup

$6.00+

Lagman Soup

$5.99

Lentil Soup

$5.99+

Shorpo Soup

$6.99+

Shorpo Soup (Copy)

$6.99+

Salad

Oliver salad

$8.00

Cake

Honey Cake

$4.50+

Triple Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Meringue roulade

$5.00

Jam

Raspberry jam

$5.10

Strawberry jam

$4.60

Apricots jam

$5.50

Plums jam

$5.50

Dried Fruit

Dried Apples

$2.99

Dried Apricots (pitted)

$5.50

Dried Mulberries

$4.50

Dried Mulberries 1Lb

$5.50

Honey

Sainfoin Honey

$6.99

White Honey

$6.99

Wildflower Honey

$6.99

White Honey 900 g

$25.00
Hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We provide an in-store restaurant inside the Garden Fresh Market with more than 100 delicious meals. The in-store restaurant is perfect for time-starved and convenience-seeking people.

Location

955 West 75th Street #185, Naperville, IL 60565

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

