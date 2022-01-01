Jiffys Pizza Tahoe Vista
124 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Open for pick up,delivery,and dine in on the beautiful north shore of Lake Tahoe. There is a $5 delivery fee to cover the increase in fuel costs. And a minimum order of $25 before tax and delivery fee to place delivery order. Please use the build your own option when ordering half and half pizzas and when altering specialty pizzas . *We do not split sauces.* This is NOT a gluten free, lactose free, nut free environment.
Location
7019 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe Vista, CA 96148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Doghouse - 8545 North Lake Blvd
No Reviews
8545 North Lake Blvd Kings Beach, CA 96143
View restaurant
Sugar Pine Cakery & Cafe - 2923 Lake Forest Rd
4.5 • 156
2923 Lake Forest Rd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant
More near Tahoe Vista