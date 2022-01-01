Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jiffys Pizza Tahoe Vista

124 Reviews

$$$

7019 N Lake Blvd

Tahoe Vista, CA 96148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 16in
House Salad
Chicken Wings

Apps

Large 16in Garlic Chips

Large 16in Garlic Chips

$21.75

Garlic oil base, mozz, on pizza dough cut into bite sized pieces. served with 2 sides of marinara.

Medium 12in Garlic Chips

$17.00

Garlic oil base, mozz, on pizza dough cut into bite sized pieces. served with a side of marinara.

Large 16in Pesto Chips

Large 16in Pesto Chips

$21.75

Pesto base, mozz, on pizza dough cut into bite sized pieces. served with 2 sides of marinara.

Medium 12in Pesto Chips

$17.00

Pesto base, mozz, on pizza dough cut into bite sized pieces. served with a side of marinara.

Whole Cheesy Breadsticks

Whole Cheesy Breadsticks

$21.75

garlic oil and mozzarella stuffed into breadsticks served with 2 sides of marinara (whole, 8)

Half Cheesy Breadsticks

Half Cheesy Breadsticks

$11.50

garlic oil and mozzarella stuffed into breadsticks served w/side of marinara (half, 4)

Whole Pepperoni Breadsticks

$23.50

garlic oil, pepperoni, and mozzarella stuffed into breadsticks served w/side of marinara (whole, 8)

Half Pepperoni Breadsticks

$13.00

garlic oil, pepperoni, and mozzarella stuffed into breadsticks served w/side of marinara (half, 4 sticks)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Served in orders of 10 with a side of ranch

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.75

Fresh Romain lettuce with parmesan. Garlic croutons, and creamy caesar dressing served on the side. *WE MAKE OUR SALADS FRESH DAILY READY TO GO. FOR THAT REASON WE DO NOT MAKE SUBSTITUTIONS.*

House Salad

House Salad

$7.75

Romain and veggies , sprinkled with mozzarella. Dressing served on the side. *WE MAKE OUR SALADS FRESH DAILY READY TO GO. FOR THAT REASON WE DO NOT MAKE SUBSTITUTIONS.*

Pasta/Calzone/Sub

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$16.00

12' sub roll, meatballs, mozzarella, basil, marinara. * THERE IS CHEESE IN OUR MEATBALLS,THEY ARE NOT DAIRY FREE*

Calzone

Calzone

$15.75

Red sauce, mozz, ricotta, add any ingredients you'd like or make a specialty pizza calzone. served w side of marinara

Penne Mozzarella

Penne Mozzarella

$15.00

penne, pasta sauce, and mozz baked to perfection. served with 2 cheesy breadsticks.

Penne w/Meatballs

Penne w/Meatballs

$17.00

penne, pasta sauce,meatballs, and mozz baked to perfection. served with 2 cheesy breadsticks. * THERE IS CHEESE IN OUR MEATBALLS,THEY ARE NOT DAIRY FREE*

Penne w/Garlic Oil

Penne w/Garlic Oil

$14.00

penne,garlic oil, and mozz baked to perfection. served with 2 cheesy breadsticks.

Vegetarian Lasagna

Vegetarian Lasagna

$17.00

housemade w/ layers of pasta, ricotta,mozz,basil,and pasta sauce. served w/ 2 cheesy breadsticks

Specialty Calzones

Margherita Calzone

$18.75

Special Combo Calzone

$23.25

Veggie Calzone

$23.25

Meat Lover Calzone

$23.25

Silver's Calzone

$21.75

Hawaiian Calzone

$18.75

Sweet N Spicy Calzone

$20.25

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$18.75

Sweet-Roni Calzone

$21.75

Kitchen Kraver Calzone

$23.25

Bonjour Chicken Calzone

$23.25

Pesto Chicken Calzone

$20.25

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$18.75

Pasta Pizza Calzone

$18.75

Dessert

Cannoli-NO Pistachio

Cannoli-NO Pistachio

$5.75

Crunchy cannoli shellw/creamy sweet ricotta filling, mini chocolate chips, topped w/ a light powder sugar dusting. served w/ or without pistachios

Cannoli With Pistachio

Cannoli With Pistachio

$6.25

Crunchy cannoli shell w/creamy sweet ricotta filling, mini chocolate chips, topped w/ a light powder sugar dusting. served w/ or without pistachios

Side Sauces

Side Ranch

$1.25

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Side Italian Dressing

$1.25

Side Caesar dressing

$1.25

Side Mango Habanero sauce

$1.25

Side BBQ sauce

$1.25

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

Side Hot Sauce

$1.25

Side Jalapenos

$1.25

Side Marinara

$1.25

Side Anchovies

$1.25

Build Your Own Pizzas

Small 10in

$13.75

Medium 12in

$15.75
Large 16in

Large 16in

$20.50

Small 10in Specialty

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$13.75
Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$16.25

red sauce,mozzarella,tomatoes,basil

Small Special Combo

Small Special Combo

$20.00

red sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni,mushroom,onion,green bell peppers,sausage

Small Veggie

Small Veggie

$20.00

red sauce,mozzarella,tomato,onions, mushroom,green bell peppers,olives

Small Meat Lover

$20.00

red sauce,mozzarella,ham,pepperoni, bacon,meatballs,sausage

Small Silver's Pie

Small Silver's Pie

$18.75

garlic oil , red pepper flakes, mozzarella, ricotta, crushed pistachios, honey drizzle

Small Hawaiian

$16.25

red sauce,mozzarella,ham,pineapple

Small Sweet N Spicy

Small Sweet N Spicy

$17.50

red sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni, pineapple,jalapeño

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.25

red sauce,mozzarella,chicken, bbq sauce drizzle

Small Sweet-Roni

Small Sweet-Roni

$18.75

redsauce,mozzarella,pepperoni, pineapple,feta,basil

Small Kitchen Kraver

Small Kitchen Kraver

$20.00

red sauce,mozzarella,pineapple,onion, jalapeño,chicken,bbq sauce drizzle

Small Bonjour Chicken

Small Bonjour Chicken

$20.00

white sauce,mozzarella,sun dried tomatoes,onions,basil,chicken,feta

Small Pesto Chicken

$17.50

pesto sauce,mozzarella,tomatoes,onions, chicken * THERE IS CHEESE IN OUR PESTO SAUCE ,IT IS NOT DAIRY FREE*

Small Buff Chick

Small Buff Chick

$16.25

bleu cheese sauce,chicken,buffalo sauce drizzle

Small Pasta Pizza

Small Pasta Pizza

$17.50

pasta sauce,mozzarella,penne,meatballs,ricotta

Medium 12in Specialty

Med Cheese Pizza

$15.75
Med Margherita

Med Margherita

$18.75

red sauce,mozzarella,tomatoes,basil

Med Special Combo

Med Special Combo

$23.25

red sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni,mushroom,onion,green bell peppers,sausage

Med Veggie

Med Veggie

$23.25

red sauce,mozzarella,tomato,onions, mushroom,green bell peppers,olives

Med Meat Lover

$23.25

red sauce,mozzarella,ham,pepperoni, bacon,meatballs,sausage

Med Silver's Pie

Med Silver's Pie

$21.75

garlic oil , red pepper flakes, mozzarella, ricotta, crushed pistachios, honey drizzle

Med Hawaiian

$18.75

red sauce,mozzarella,ham,pineapple

Med Sweet N Spicy

Med Sweet N Spicy

$20.25

red sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni, pineapple,jalapeño

Med BBQ Chicken

Med BBQ Chicken

$18.75

red sauce,mozzarella,chicken, bbq sauce drizzle

Med Sweet-Roni

Med Sweet-Roni

$21.75

red sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni, pineapple,feta,basil

Med Kitchen Kraver

Med Kitchen Kraver

$23.25

red sauce,mozzarella,pineapple,onion, jalapeño,chicken,bbq sauce drizzle

Med Bonjour Chicken

Med Bonjour Chicken

$23.25

white sauce,mozzarella,sun dried tomatoes,onions,basil,chicken,feta

Med Pesto Chicken

$20.25

pesto sauce,mozzarella,tomatoes,onions, chicken. * THERE IS CHEESE IN OUR PESTO SAUCE ,IT IS NOT DAIRY FREE*

Med Buff Chick

Med Buff Chick

$18.75

bleu cheese sauce,chicken,buffalo sauce drizzle

Med Pasta Pizza

Med Pasta Pizza

$20.25

pasta sauce,mozzarella,penne,meatballs,ricotta

Large 16in Specialty

Lg Cheese Pizza

Lg Cheese Pizza

$20.50
Lg Margherita

Lg Margherita

$24.00

red sauce,mozzarella,tomatoes,basil

Lg Special Combo

Lg Special Combo

$29.25

red sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni,mushroom,onion,green bell peppers,sausage

Lg Veggie

Lg Veggie

$29.25

red sauce,mozzarella,tomato,onions, mushroom,green bell peppers,olives

Lg Meat Lover

Lg Meat Lover

$29.25

redsauce,mozzarella,ham,pepperoni,bacon,meatballs,sausage

Lg Silver's Pie

Lg Silver's Pie

$27.50

garlic oil , red pepper flakes, mozzarella, ricotta, crushed pistachios, honey drizzle

Lg Hawaiian

Lg Hawaiian

$24.00

red sauce,mozzarella,ham,pineapple

Lg Sweet N Spicy

Lg Sweet N Spicy

$25.75

red sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni, pineapple,jalapeño

Lg BBQ Chicken

Lg BBQ Chicken

$24.00

red sauce,mozzarella,chicken, bbq sauce drizzle

Lg Sweet-Roni

Lg Sweet-Roni

$27.25

red sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni, pineapple,feta,basil

Lg Kitchen Kraver

Lg Kitchen Kraver

$29.25

redsauce,mozzarella,pineapple,onion, jalapeño,chicken,bbq sauce drizzle

Lg Bonjour Chicken

Lg Bonjour Chicken

$29.25

white sauce,mozzarella,sun dried tomatoes,onions,basil,chicken,feta

Lg Pesto Chicken

Lg Pesto Chicken

$25.75

pesto sauce,mozzarella,tomatoes,onions, chicken. * THERE IS CHEESE IN OUR PESTO SAUCE ,IT IS NOT DAIRY FREE*

Lg Buff Chick

Lg Buff Chick

$24.00

bleu cheese sauce,chicken,buffalo sauce drizzle

Lg Pasta Pizza

Lg Pasta Pizza

$25.75

pasta sauce,mozzarella,penne,meatballs,ricotta

Single Can

Can Coca Cola

Can Coca Cola

$2.25
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$2.25
Can Fanta Orange

Can Fanta Orange

$2.25
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$2.25
Can Barqs Rootbeer

Can Barqs Rootbeer

$2.25
Can Dr. Pepper

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.25
Can Fresca Black Cherry

Can Fresca Black Cherry

$2.25
Bottle Vitamin Water XXX

Bottle Vitamin Water XXX

$3.50

Peace Tea

$3.00

6 Packs

6 Pack Coca Cola

$12.00

6 Pack Diet Coke

$12.00

6 Pack Fanta Orange

$12.00

6 Pack Sprite

$12.00

6 Pack Barqs Rootbeer

$12.00

6 Pack Dr. Pepper

$12.00

6 Pack Fresca Black Cherry

$12.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Open for pick up,delivery,and dine in on the beautiful north shore of Lake Tahoe. There is a $5 delivery fee to cover the increase in fuel costs. And a minimum order of $25 before tax and delivery fee to place delivery order. Please use the build your own option when ordering half and half pizzas and when altering specialty pizzas . *We do not split sauces.* This is NOT a gluten free, lactose free, nut free environment.

Website

Location

7019 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe Vista, CA 96148

Directions

