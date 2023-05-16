Main picView gallery

JIGOKU 2101 S DECATUR BLVD

No reviews yet

2101 S DECATUR BLVD

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Appetizer

Steam edamame

Steam edamame

$4.99

Boiled Edamame bean serve with Salt.

Fried pork gyoza

Fried pork gyoza

$4.99+

Deep fried Pork dumpling serve with Gyoza sauce.

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$4.99

Marinated Seaweed Salad with sesame seeds.

Fried shrimp tempura 7 pcs

Fried shrimp tempura 7 pcs

$4.99+

Deep fried shrimp with tempura batter, serve with tempura sauce.

Fried shrimp shumai

Fried shrimp shumai

$4.99+

Deep fried shrimp shumai serve with sweet chilly sauce.

Panko Shrimp 7 Pcs

$5.99+

Rolls

CRAZY HORSE

CRAZY HORSE

$9.99

Spicy salmon, Cream cheese, Avocado, Eel sauce.

FIRST CLASS

FIRST CLASS

$9.99

Shrimp tempura, Cream cheese, Avocado, Salmon, Spicy mayo, Eel sauce.

KISS PLEASE

KISS PLEASE

$9.99

Shrimp tempura, Crab mix, Cream cheese, Yum yum sauce.

LOVE YOU

LOVE YOU

$9.99

Salmon, Crab mix, Cream cheese, Avocado, eel sauce.

POPCORN LOBSTER

POPCORN LOBSTER

$9.99

Crab meat, Avocado, Popcorn lobster, Yum yum sauce, Spicy mayo, eel sauce.

CROUCHING TIGER

CROUCHING TIGER

$9.99

Shrimp tempura, Crab mix, Spicy crab mix, Spicy mayo, Eel sauce.

LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS

$9.99

Crab mix, Avocado , Yum yum sauce.

WHO'S YOUR DADDY

WHO'S YOUR DADDY

$9.99

Spicy tuna, Cream cheese, Shrimp tempura, Eel sauce, Spicy mayo.

SEXY GIRL

SEXY GIRL

$9.99

Spicy tuna, Cream cheese, Jalapeno, Eel sauce, Spicy mayo.

Crab roll

$5.99

Immitation crab and avocado

Philly roll

$7.99

salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Spicy tuna roll

$7.99

Spicy salmon roll

$7.99

lisa lisa

$7.99

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado.

Shrimp tempura roll

$7.99

Shrimp tempura, crab mix.

Rice Dishes

Chicken katsu bowl

Chicken katsu bowl

$9.99

Breaded chicken with panko on top of the rice served with katsu sauce, sesame seeds ang green salad.

Chicken karaage bowl

Chicken karaage bowl

$9.99

Breaded chicken on top pf the rice serve with spicy mayo, sesame seeds and green salad.

Sesame chicken bowl

Sesame chicken bowl

$9.99

Seasoned sesame fried chicken on top of rice served with sweet chilli sauce ang green salad.

Shrimp tempura bowl

$9.99

6pcs shrimp tempura served with rice,salad and tempura sauce.

Ramen

TONKOTSU BLACK GARLIC RAMEN

TONKOTSU BLACK GARLIC RAMEN

$9.99

Pork charshu, Nori, Egg, Green onion, corn, Noodle.

CHICKEN KATSU BLACK GARLIC RAMEN

CHICKEN KATSU BLACK GARLIC RAMEN

$11.99

Chicken Katsu, Corn, seaweed, sesame seeds, green onion, noodle.

SPICY MISO RAMEN

SPICY MISO RAMEN

$11.99

Sesame chicken,corn,green onion,seaweed , noodle

BUILD YOUR OWN RAMEN

BUILD YOUR OWN RAMEN

$6.99

Drinks

CALPICO ORIGINAL 500ML

CALPICO ORIGINAL 500ML

$2.99
CHUPA CHUPS SPARKLING STRAWBERRY

CHUPA CHUPS SPARKLING STRAWBERRY

$2.99
JASMINE GREEN TEA 500ML

JASMINE GREEN TEA 500ML

$2.99
COKE

COKE

$1.99
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$1.99
SPRITE

SPRITE

$1.99
DR.PEPPER

DR.PEPPER

$1.99
BOTTLE WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$0.99

BOBA DRINK

Milk tea

Milk tea

$5.00
Hokkaido

Hokkaido

$5.00
Taro

Taro

$5.00
Honeydew

Honeydew

$5.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.00
Mango

Mango

$5.00

DESSERT

Mango mochi 2 pcs

Mango mochi 2 pcs

$2.99
Strawberry mochi 2 pcs

Strawberry mochi 2 pcs

$2.99
Green tea mochi 2 pcs

Green tea mochi 2 pcs

$2.99
Melon melona ice bar

Melon melona ice bar

$1.99

SIDE ORDER

Steam rice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2101 S DECATUR BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

