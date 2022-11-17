Jiggers Diner imageView gallery
Bac, Egg & Cheese
Saus, Egg & Cheese
Burrito Supreme w/ Ital. Chick Saus

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Basket of Chips

$4.99

Buffalo Chix Finger Platter w/ Fries & Coleslaw

$14.99

Chicken Finger Platter w/ Fries & Coleslaw

$12.99

Chili Cheese Fries w/ Salsa, Sour Cream & Avocado

$11.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Buffalo Chix Fingers (6 pc) Only

$11.99

Chix Fingers (6pc) Only

$10.99

Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel & Lox

$15.99

Black Bean Burrito Wrap

$11.99

Bac & Egg (No Cheese)

$6.29

Bac, Egg & Cheese

$7.99

Egg & Cheese

$4.49

Egg on Toast

$3.49

Garden Egg White Wrap

$11.99

Ham & Egg (No Cheese)

$6.29

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.99

Monte Cristo w/ Ham, Cheddar & Turkey, Swiss

$13.99

Saus & Egg ( No Cheese)

$6.29

Saus, Egg & Cheese

$7.99

Burrito Supreme w/ Ital. Chick Saus

$13.99

Ital Chix Saus, Egg & Cheese

$8.99

Ital Chix Saus & Egg (No Cheese)

$7.29

Breakfast Sides

Mini Muffins - 1 Doz Asst

$6.99

Side Avocado

$3.99

Bacon ( 12pc - 3 orders )

$14.00

Bacon ( 4 pcs )

$4.99

Bagel

$2.99

Baked Beans

$1.99

Bananas

$1.99

Side Black Bean Hash

$3.99

Blueberries

$3.99

Side Broccoli

$3.99

Cereal

$1.99

Cereal w/Bananas

$3.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Corned Beef Hash ( 3 orders )

$20.00

Egg -1 ( Any Style)

$1.99

Eggs - 2 ( Any Style )

$2.89

Eggs - Scrambled Family Style ( 18 Eggs)

$15.00

Eggs- 3 ( Any Style )

$3.59

Eggs- 4 (Any Style )

$4.29

English Muffin

$1.99

Fruit Bowl (w/ bananas)

$5.29

Fruit Quart (cant/melon/grapes)

$16.99

Fruit Small (cant/melon/grapes)

$3.99

Gluten Free Roll

$2.99

Grits LG

$3.99

Grits Quart

$12.00

Grits SM

$2.99

LG Grits w/Cheddar

$4.98

Sm Grits w/Cheddar

$3.98

Ham

$4.59

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Side Homefries

$3.99

Side Italian Chicken Sausage

$5.99

Johnny Cake - 1

$4.99

Muffin of the Day

$3.99

Muffins ( 6 Large ONLY )

$18.00

Muffins/Diner Mug ( 6 Large )

$24.00

Real Maple Syrup

$1.99

Saus Links (12pc- 3 orders)

$14.00

Saus Links (4pc)

$4.99

Saus Patties (6pc - 3 orders)

$14.00

Saus Patties (2 pc)

$4.99

Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Side Smoked Salmon 2 pc (cold)

$7.00

Side Smoked Salmon 3 pc (cold)

$8.50

Side Cold Tomato Slices

$3.99

Side Grilled Tomato Slices

$3.99

Steak (8oz)

$10.99

Toast

$1.50

Side 1/4 lb Lobster (plain)

$18.00

Side 1/4 lb Lobster (w/butter)

$18.00

Side 1/4 lb Lobster (w/mayo)

$18.00

Side Smoked Salmon 2 pc ( grill )

$7.00

Side Smoked Salmon 3 pc (grill)

$8.50

Breakfast Specials

Chili Eggs Bene

$13.99

Mini Muffins ( 1 Doz Asst )

$6.99

Muffins ( 6 large ) & Diner Mug

$24.00

Muffins ( 6 large ) only

$18.99

Red, White & Blue Waffle

$10.99

Thanksgiving Bene

$13.99

Pumpkin Waffle w/ Apples

$10.99

Pump Waffle SUPREME

$16.99

Saus, Apple & Chedd Omel

$13.99

Hot & Spicy Bene

$13.99

Pumpkin Waffle (no apples)

$8.99

Build Your Omelet

3 Egg Omelet

$6.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Bartlett BBQ Burger

$11.99

BBQ Bacon Cheddarscraper

$14.99

Buff Bleu Burger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$11.59

Double Cheeseburger

$16.99

Eggplant Burger Wrap

$12.99

Hamburger

$9.99

Mush Patty Melt ( swiss on grilled rye)

$11.99

Sweet Potato Burger

$10.99

Catering Platters - PHONE ORDERS ONLY ( 401 - 884-6060)

Banana Bread FT - 8 pcs with Strawberries

$45.00

Banana Bread FT - 8 pcs with Choc. Chips

$45.00

Apple Pie FT - 1/2 pan- 12 1/2 Slices (3 orders)

$35.00

Pancakes - 16 - Full Pan

$70.00

Scrambled Eggs - Full Pan - 45 Eggs

$43.00

Bacon - Full Pan - 60 pcs

$78.00

Saus Patties/ Links- 1/ 2 Pan - 8 patties/ 12 links

$38.00

Homefries - Full Pan - 12 Orders

$48.00

Breakfast Croissants ( 10 ) Asst

$70.00

Clubs

BLT Club

$11.99

Cheeseburger Club

$12.98

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad Club

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.99

Hamburger Club

$11.99

Tuna Club

$11.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$3.50

Cheesecake -Plain

$3.00

Cheesecake- Blueberry

$3.50

Cookies - Double Choc -3 pack

$2.00

Cookies - Double Choc- 6 pack

$6.00

Cookies - Jumbo Reese's (1)

$2.00

Cookies - Jumbo S'mores (1)

$2.00

Cookies- Reese's Jumbo - 3pack

$6.00

Cookies- S'mores Jumbo - 3pack

$6.00

Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.50

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Egg Dishes

2 Eggs

$6.99

3 Eggs

$7.99

Bacon & 2 Eggs

$11.99

Bacon & 3 Eggs

$12.98

Ham & 2 Eggs

$11.99

Ham & 3 Eggs

$12.98

Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs

$13.99

Corned Beef Hash & 3 Eggs

$14.98

Sausage & 2 Eggs

$11.99

Sausage & 3 EGGS

$12.98

Flat Iron Steak (8oz) & 2 Eggs

$15.99

Flat Iron Steak (8oz) & 3 EGGS

$16.98

Smoked Salmon (cold) & 2 Eggs

$15.99

Smoked Salmon (sauteed) & 2 Eggs

$15.99

Sm Salmon (sauteed) & 3 EGGS

$16.98

Sm Salmon (cold) & 3 EGGS

$16.98

Eggs Benedict

Bacon Eggs Benedict

$12.99

BLT Bene (Bac, Spin, Tom)

$14.99

Chili Bene ( Corn Muffin )

$13.99

Corned Beef Hash Bene

$14.99

Eggplant Patty Bene

$13.99

Flat Iron Steak (8oz) Bene

$17.99

Ham Bene

$12.99

Hot & Spicy Bene

$13.99

Johnny Cake & Saus Bene

$14.99

Salmon Bene ( no spinach )

$15.99

Salmon Florentine Bene

$17.99

Sante Fe Bene ( Johnny Cakes, Spin, Salsa, Black Beans, Avocado )

$14.99

Spinach Bene

$11.99

Steak Bomb Bene

$14.99

Thanksgiving Bene

$13.99

Family Style -PHONE ORDERS ONLY ( 401 ) 884-6060

Fresh Fruit ( Quart)

$16.99

Bagel & Lox - 2 Orders

$30.00

Johnny Cakes - 8 pcs

$19.99

Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast - 8 1/2 Slices

$22.00

Banana Bread French Toast - 6 Slices

$30.00

Apple Pie Stuffed French Toast - 8 1/2 Slices

$22.00

Scrambled Eggs (18)

$15.00

Homefries ( 5 Orders- Serves 4-6)

$20.00

Corned Beef Hash ( 3 orders)

$20.00

Bacon ( 3 Orders- 12pc)

$14.00

Saus Links ( 3 Orders- 12pc )

$14.00

Saus Patties ( 3 Orders - 6 pc )

$14.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's CB

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's HB

$6.99

Lighter Fare

Muffin Platter

$7.99

Oatmeal

$4.99

Oatmeal Platter

$8.99

Yogurt, Bananas & Granola

$8.99

Lg Fresh Fruit Bowl (cant/melon/grapes/bananas)

$5.29

Asst Cold Cereal w/ Bananas

$3.99

Lunch Specials

Bacon Mushroom Patty Melt - Gr. Rye

$13.99

Bacon/Cheddar Grits Panini Combo

$11.99

Bartlett Burger

$11.99

Chili ( Bowl ) & Grilled Corn Muffiin

$8.99

Chili ( Bowl ) & 2 Johnny Cakes

$10.99

Chowder ( Bowl ) & 2 Johnny Cakes

$10.99

Chowder ( Bowl ) & Grilled Corn Muffin

$8.99

Crispy Buffalo Chix White Wrap

$11.99

Eggplant Burger

$12.99

Johnny Cakes (2) & Bowl of Chili or Chowder

$10.99

Thanksgiving Wrap

$13.99

Pancakes, Griddle & Waffles

Bac Waffle-Wich

$13.99

Ban Bread FT (Choc Chip)

Ban Bread FT Platter

$16.98

Fr Toast

Fr Toast - Platter

$7.99

Stuffed Fr Toast

Stuffed Fr Toast Platter

$5.99

Ginger Pan

Ginger Pan 2-Platter

$16.58

Ginger Pan 3- Platter

$17.98

Johnny Cake Combo

$15.99

Johnny Cakes

Morn. Glory Panc Platter

$16.98

Morning Glory Pan

Pancakes-2 Platter

$15.58

Panc-3 Platter

$16.98

Pancakes

Platter-Pump Waffle

$16.98

Platter-Waffle Chunky Monkey

$17.98

Platter-Waffle Plain

$15.98

Waffle w/1 Topping

$9.98

Waffle w/2 Toppings

$10.98

Waffles

Panini's

Big Cheese

$5.99

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Kahuna Tuna

$11.99

Turkey & Slaw

$11.99

Turkey Panini

$11.99

Bac Cheddar Grits & Panini Combo

$12.99

Sandwiches

Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato w/ Chipotle Mayo

$8.99

BLT

$10.99

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese (Italian Bread, Amer. Cheese)

$10.99

Tuna Melt (american cheese, let, tomato on grilled italian)

$11.99

Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Reuben

$11.99

Signature Omelets

Bkd Potato Omel

$12.59

Chic Fajita Omel

$13.99

Garden EW Omel

$14.99

Greek EW Omel

$12.99

Hash & Amer Omel

$14.99

Meat Lovers Omel

$13.99

Mexi EW Omel

$13.99

Salmon Omel

$17.99

Southwest Omel

$13.99

Steak Bomb Omel

$14.99

Superfood EW Omel

$14.99

Western Omel

$11.59

Soup / Sand Combo

1/2 BLT & Chili/Soup

$9.99

1/2 Apple Walnut Chicken Salad & Chili/Soup

$9.99

1/2 Tuna & Chili/Soup

$9.99

1/2 Avocado/Lettuce/Tomato & Chili/Soup

$9.99

1/2 Turkey & Chili/Soup

$9.99

Bowl of Chili/ Chowder w/ Grilled Corn Muffin

$8.49

Big Cheese & Cup Chili/Soup

$7.99

Bac Cheddar Grits & Panini Combo

$11.99

Garden Side Salad & Bowl Chili/Soup

$9.99

Superfood Side Salad & Bowl Soup/Chili

$9.99

Soups & Salads

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad Plate (romaine)

$10.99

Corn Chowder ( Bowl )

$6.99

Chili ( Bowl )

$6.99

Buff Crispy Chic Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad Plate (romaine)

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.98

Chili ( cup )

$4.99

Corn Chowder ( cup )

$4.99

Greek Salad ( large )

$9.99

Garden Salad ( large )

$8.99

Quarts of Soup, Chili, Chowder w/ 1 Doz Mini Muffins

$19.99

Garden Salad ( side )

$4.99

Superfood Salad Plate ( spinach )

$10.99

Tuna Salad Plate (romaine)

$10.99

Quarts of Soup, Chili, Chowder ( no muffins )

$16.99

Greek Salad ( side )

$4.99

Caesar Salad ( side )

$4.99

Tuscan Soup ( cup )

$4.99

Tuscan Soup ( bowl )

$6.99

Bac Corn Chow (cup)

$4.99

Bac Corn Chow (bowl)

$6.99

Chicken Veg (bowl)

$6.99

Chicken Veg (cup)

$4.99

Wraps & Torpedos

Buffalo Chicken Wrap ( crispy chicken strips )

$11.99

Cali Chic BLT Wrap

$12.99

Lunch Garden Wrap ( mozz cheese )

$10.99

Steak Bomb Torpedo

$11.99

Salmon Avocado Wrap

$12.99

Hot Ital. Saus Torpedo

$11.99

Iced Coffee

Dine In w/ Refill

Sm TO GO

Lg TO GO

Hot Coffee

Reg Hot (Dine In/LG ToGo)

$3.39

Reg Hot ( SM ToGo)

$3.19

Decaf Hot (Dine In/LG ToGo)

$3.39

Decaf Hot ( SM ToGo)

$3.19

Fr Van Hot (Dine In/LG ToGo)

$3.59

Fr Van Hot ( SM ToGo )

$3.39

Mocha Cin Twist (Dine In/LG To Go)

$3.59

Mocha Cin Twist (SM To Go)

$3.39

Hazel (Dine In/LG To Go)

$3.59

Hazel (SM To Go)

$3.39

Pumpkin (SM To Go)

$3.39

Pumpkin (Dine In/LG To Go)

$3.59

Snickerdoodle (Dine In/LG To Go)

$3.59

Snickerdoodle (SM To Go)

$3.39

Box O'Joe Hot Coffee

Reg Hot Coffee

$18.00

Decaf Hot Coffee

$18.00

Snickerdoodle Hot Coffee

$18.00

French Vanilla Hot Coffee

$18.00

Hazelnut Hot Coffee

$18.00

Box O' Joe Iced Coffee

Reg Iced Coffee

$18.00

Decaf Iced Coffee

$18.00

Snickerdoodle Iced Coffee

$18.00

French Van Iced Coffee

$18.00

Hazelnut Iced Coffee

$18.00

Iced Tea

Dine In w/ Refill

Sm TOGO

Lg TO GO

Hot Tea

Small Black Hot Tea

$2.29

Small Decaf Hot Tea

$2.29

Small Green Hot Tea

$2.29

Small Hot - Peach Green Tea

$2.29

Small Hot - Pomegranate Green Tea

$2.29

Small Hot - Mango Green Tea

$2.29

Box O' Joe Iced Tea

Peach Iced Green Tea

$18.00

Mango Iced Green Tea

$18.00

Reg Black Tea w/ Lemon

$18.00

Ice Cream Cabinets

Choc IC Cabinet

$5.99

Coffee IC Cabinet

$5.99

Vanilla IC Cabinet

$5.99

Strawberry IC Cabinet

$5.99

Fruit Juice

Lg OJ

$3.29

Lg Cran Juice

$3.29

Lg Apple Juice

$3.29

Lg V-8 Juice

$3.29

Lg Tomato Juice

$3.29

Lg Ruby Red Grapefruit

$3.29

Lg Lemonade (organic)

$3.29

Sm OJ

$2.99

Sm Cran

$2.99

Sm Tomato

$2.99

Sm V8

$2.99

Sm Grapefruit

$2.99

Sm Lemonade

$2.99

Sm Apple

$2.99

Yacht Club Soda

Soda (Single)

Seltzer (Single)

$2.29

6 Pack - Mix & Match- Pick up to 3 Flavors

$9.99

Coca-Cola Products

Bottle Coke

$2.39

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.39

Bottle Sprite

$2.39

Bottle Dasani Water

$1.99

Milk

Sm/ TOGO Whole Milk

$1.99

Sm/TOGO Almond Milk

$2.59

Sm/TOGO Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Sm/TOGO Coffee Milk

$2.59

Sm/TOGO Vanilla Milk

$2.59

Sm/TOGO Strawberry Milk

$2.59

Large Whole Milk

$2.79

Large Almond Milk

$3.79

Large Coffee Milk

$3.29

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Large Vanilla Milk

$3.29

Large Strawberry Milk

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

Dine In/ Lg Togo Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Ice Cream Floats

Root Beer Ice Cream Float

$5.99

Cream Soda Ice Cream Float

$5.99

Orange Soda Ice Cream Float

$5.99

Sweatshirts

Black Hooded Sweatshirts (screen print)

$30.00

Comfort Colors Hoodies (embroidered)

$40.00

Comfort Colors 1/4 Zip (embroidered)

$40.00

Comfort Colors Childs Crew

$35.00

Tshirts

Adult Black VNeck (screen print)

$15.00

Adult Black Crew Neck (screen print)

$15.00

Adult Pink VNeck (screen print)

$15.00

Toddler T Shirts (screen print)

$12.00

Comfort Colors - Long Sleeve Tees (embroidered)

$28.00

Hats

Hat

$10.00

Diner Mugs

Diner Mug

$9.00

Box 6 Lg Muffins & Diner Mug

$24.00

Diner Travel Tumbler

30 Oz Travel Tumbler

$20.00

QUARTS OF SOUP/CHILI/CHOWDER Gift Packages

Single QUART/ 1 Doz Mini Muffins GIFT PKG

$19.99

2 Pack QUART/ 1 Doz Mini Muffins GIFT PKG

$35.00
Jiggers Diner image

