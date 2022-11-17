- Home
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Jiggers Diner
No reviews yet
145 Main Street
East Greenwich, RI 20818
Order Again
Appetizers
Basket of Fries
$4.99
Basket of Chips
$4.99
Buffalo Chix Finger Platter w/ Fries & Coleslaw
$14.99
Chicken Finger Platter w/ Fries & Coleslaw
$12.99
Chili Cheese Fries w/ Salsa, Sour Cream & Avocado
$11.99
Basket of Onion Rings
$5.99
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
$5.99
Buffalo Chix Fingers (6 pc) Only
$11.99
Chix Fingers (6pc) Only
$10.99
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel & Lox
$15.99
Black Bean Burrito Wrap
$11.99
Bac & Egg (No Cheese)
$6.29
Bac, Egg & Cheese
$7.99
Egg & Cheese
$4.49
Egg on Toast
$3.49
Garden Egg White Wrap
$11.99
Ham & Egg (No Cheese)
$6.29
Ham, Egg & Cheese
$7.99
Monte Cristo w/ Ham, Cheddar & Turkey, Swiss
$13.99
Saus & Egg ( No Cheese)
$6.29
Saus, Egg & Cheese
$7.99
Burrito Supreme w/ Ital. Chick Saus
$13.99
Ital Chix Saus, Egg & Cheese
$8.99
Ital Chix Saus & Egg (No Cheese)
$7.29
Breakfast Sides
Mini Muffins - 1 Doz Asst
$6.99
Side Avocado
$3.99
Bacon ( 12pc - 3 orders )
$14.00
Bacon ( 4 pcs )
$4.99
Bagel
$2.99
Baked Beans
$1.99
Bananas
$1.99
Side Black Bean Hash
$3.99
Blueberries
$3.99
Side Broccoli
$3.99
Cereal
$1.99
Cereal w/Bananas
$3.99
Side Corned Beef Hash
$6.99
Corned Beef Hash ( 3 orders )
$20.00
Egg -1 ( Any Style)
$1.99
Eggs - 2 ( Any Style )
$2.89
Eggs - Scrambled Family Style ( 18 Eggs)
$15.00
Eggs- 3 ( Any Style )
$3.59
Eggs- 4 (Any Style )
$4.29
English Muffin
$1.99
Fruit Bowl (w/ bananas)
$5.29
Fruit Quart (cant/melon/grapes)
$16.99
Fruit Small (cant/melon/grapes)
$3.99
Gluten Free Roll
$2.99
Grits LG
$3.99
Grits Quart
$12.00
Grits SM
$2.99
LG Grits w/Cheddar
$4.98
Sm Grits w/Cheddar
$3.98
Ham
$4.59
Side Hollandaise Sauce
$1.99
Side Homefries
$3.99
Side Italian Chicken Sausage
$5.99
Johnny Cake - 1
$4.99
Muffin of the Day
$3.99
Muffins ( 6 Large ONLY )
$18.00
Muffins/Diner Mug ( 6 Large )
$24.00
Real Maple Syrup
$1.99
Saus Links (12pc- 3 orders)
$14.00
Saus Links (4pc)
$4.99
Saus Patties (6pc - 3 orders)
$14.00
Saus Patties (2 pc)
$4.99
Sauteed Spinach
$3.99
Side Smoked Salmon 2 pc (cold)
$7.00
Side Smoked Salmon 3 pc (cold)
$8.50
Side Cold Tomato Slices
$3.99
Side Grilled Tomato Slices
$3.99
Steak (8oz)
$10.99
Toast
$1.50
Side 1/4 lb Lobster (plain)
$18.00
Side 1/4 lb Lobster (w/butter)
$18.00
Side 1/4 lb Lobster (w/mayo)
$18.00
Side Smoked Salmon 2 pc ( grill )
$7.00
Side Smoked Salmon 3 pc (grill)
$8.50
Breakfast Specials
Chili Eggs Bene
$13.99
Mini Muffins ( 1 Doz Asst )
$6.99
Muffins ( 6 large ) & Diner Mug
$24.00
Muffins ( 6 large ) only
$18.99
Red, White & Blue Waffle
$10.99
Thanksgiving Bene
$13.99
Pumpkin Waffle w/ Apples
$10.99
Pump Waffle SUPREME
$16.99
Saus, Apple & Chedd Omel
$13.99
Hot & Spicy Bene
$13.99
Pumpkin Waffle (no apples)
$8.99
Build Your Omelet
Burgers
Catering Platters - PHONE ORDERS ONLY ( 401 - 884-6060)
Banana Bread FT - 8 pcs with Strawberries
$45.00
Banana Bread FT - 8 pcs with Choc. Chips
$45.00
Apple Pie FT - 1/2 pan- 12 1/2 Slices (3 orders)
$35.00
Pancakes - 16 - Full Pan
$70.00
Scrambled Eggs - Full Pan - 45 Eggs
$43.00
Bacon - Full Pan - 60 pcs
$78.00
Saus Patties/ Links- 1/ 2 Pan - 8 patties/ 12 links
$38.00
Homefries - Full Pan - 12 Orders
$48.00
Breakfast Croissants ( 10 ) Asst
$70.00
Clubs
Desserts
Carrot Cake
$3.50
Cheesecake -Plain
$3.00
Cheesecake- Blueberry
$3.50
Cookies - Double Choc -3 pack
$2.00
Cookies - Double Choc- 6 pack
$6.00
Cookies - Jumbo Reese's (1)
$2.00
Cookies - Jumbo S'mores (1)
$2.00
Cookies- Reese's Jumbo - 3pack
$6.00
Cookies- S'mores Jumbo - 3pack
$6.00
Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream
$2.50
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
$2.50
Egg Dishes
2 Eggs
$6.99
3 Eggs
$7.99
Bacon & 2 Eggs
$11.99
Bacon & 3 Eggs
$12.98
Ham & 2 Eggs
$11.99
Ham & 3 Eggs
$12.98
Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs
$13.99
Corned Beef Hash & 3 Eggs
$14.98
Sausage & 2 Eggs
$11.99
Sausage & 3 EGGS
$12.98
Flat Iron Steak (8oz) & 2 Eggs
$15.99
Flat Iron Steak (8oz) & 3 EGGS
$16.98
Smoked Salmon (cold) & 2 Eggs
$15.99
Smoked Salmon (sauteed) & 2 Eggs
$15.99
Sm Salmon (sauteed) & 3 EGGS
$16.98
Sm Salmon (cold) & 3 EGGS
$16.98
Eggs Benedict
Bacon Eggs Benedict
$12.99
BLT Bene (Bac, Spin, Tom)
$14.99
Chili Bene ( Corn Muffin )
$13.99
Corned Beef Hash Bene
$14.99
Eggplant Patty Bene
$13.99
Flat Iron Steak (8oz) Bene
$17.99
Ham Bene
$12.99
Hot & Spicy Bene
$13.99
Johnny Cake & Saus Bene
$14.99
Salmon Bene ( no spinach )
$15.99
Salmon Florentine Bene
$17.99
Sante Fe Bene ( Johnny Cakes, Spin, Salsa, Black Beans, Avocado )
$14.99
Spinach Bene
$11.99
Steak Bomb Bene
$14.99
Thanksgiving Bene
$13.99
Family Style -PHONE ORDERS ONLY ( 401 ) 884-6060
Fresh Fruit ( Quart)
$16.99
Bagel & Lox - 2 Orders
$30.00
Johnny Cakes - 8 pcs
$19.99
Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast - 8 1/2 Slices
$22.00
Banana Bread French Toast - 6 Slices
$30.00
Apple Pie Stuffed French Toast - 8 1/2 Slices
$22.00
Scrambled Eggs (18)
$15.00
Homefries ( 5 Orders- Serves 4-6)
$20.00
Corned Beef Hash ( 3 orders)
$20.00
Bacon ( 3 Orders- 12pc)
$14.00
Saus Links ( 3 Orders- 12pc )
$14.00
Saus Patties ( 3 Orders - 6 pc )
$14.00
Lighter Fare
Lunch Specials
Bacon Mushroom Patty Melt - Gr. Rye
$13.99
Bacon/Cheddar Grits Panini Combo
$11.99
Bartlett Burger
$11.99
Chili ( Bowl ) & Grilled Corn Muffiin
$8.99
Chili ( Bowl ) & 2 Johnny Cakes
$10.99
Chowder ( Bowl ) & 2 Johnny Cakes
$10.99
Chowder ( Bowl ) & Grilled Corn Muffin
$8.99
Crispy Buffalo Chix White Wrap
$11.99
Eggplant Burger
$12.99
Johnny Cakes (2) & Bowl of Chili or Chowder
$10.99
Thanksgiving Wrap
$13.99
Pancakes, Griddle & Waffles
Bac Waffle-Wich
$13.99
Ban Bread FT (Choc Chip)
Ban Bread FT Platter
$16.98
Fr Toast
Fr Toast - Platter
$7.99
Stuffed Fr Toast
Stuffed Fr Toast Platter
$5.99
Ginger Pan
Ginger Pan 2-Platter
$16.58
Ginger Pan 3- Platter
$17.98
Johnny Cake Combo
$15.99
Johnny Cakes
Morn. Glory Panc Platter
$16.98
Morning Glory Pan
Pancakes-2 Platter
$15.58
Panc-3 Platter
$16.98
Pancakes
Platter-Pump Waffle
$16.98
Platter-Waffle Chunky Monkey
$17.98
Platter-Waffle Plain
$15.98
Waffle w/1 Topping
$9.98
Waffle w/2 Toppings
$10.98
Waffles
Panini's
Sandwiches
Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato w/ Chipotle Mayo
$8.99
BLT
$10.99
Apple Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
Grilled Ham & Cheese (Italian Bread, Amer. Cheese)
$10.99
Tuna Melt (american cheese, let, tomato on grilled italian)
$11.99
Tuna Sandwich
$10.99
Turkey Sandwich
$11.99
Reuben
$11.99
Signature Omelets
Soup / Sand Combo
1/2 BLT & Chili/Soup
$9.99
1/2 Apple Walnut Chicken Salad & Chili/Soup
$9.99
1/2 Tuna & Chili/Soup
$9.99
1/2 Avocado/Lettuce/Tomato & Chili/Soup
$9.99
1/2 Turkey & Chili/Soup
$9.99
Bowl of Chili/ Chowder w/ Grilled Corn Muffin
$8.49
Big Cheese & Cup Chili/Soup
$7.99
Bac Cheddar Grits & Panini Combo
$11.99
Garden Side Salad & Bowl Chili/Soup
$9.99
Superfood Side Salad & Bowl Soup/Chili
$9.99
Soups & Salads
Apple Walnut Chicken Salad Plate (romaine)
$10.99
Corn Chowder ( Bowl )
$6.99
Chili ( Bowl )
$6.99
Buff Crispy Chic Salad
$11.99
Caesar Salad Plate (romaine)
$9.99
Chicken Caesar Salad
$13.98
Chili ( cup )
$4.99
Corn Chowder ( cup )
$4.99
Greek Salad ( large )
$9.99
Garden Salad ( large )
$8.99
Quarts of Soup, Chili, Chowder w/ 1 Doz Mini Muffins
$19.99
Garden Salad ( side )
$4.99
Superfood Salad Plate ( spinach )
$10.99
Tuna Salad Plate (romaine)
$10.99
Quarts of Soup, Chili, Chowder ( no muffins )
$16.99
Greek Salad ( side )
$4.99
Caesar Salad ( side )
$4.99
Tuscan Soup ( cup )
$4.99
Tuscan Soup ( bowl )
$6.99
Bac Corn Chow (cup)
$4.99
Bac Corn Chow (bowl)
$6.99
Chicken Veg (bowl)
$6.99
Chicken Veg (cup)
$4.99
Wraps & Torpedos
Iced Coffee
Hot Coffee
Reg Hot (Dine In/LG ToGo)
$3.39
Reg Hot ( SM ToGo)
$3.19
Decaf Hot (Dine In/LG ToGo)
$3.39
Decaf Hot ( SM ToGo)
$3.19
Fr Van Hot (Dine In/LG ToGo)
$3.59
Fr Van Hot ( SM ToGo )
$3.39
Mocha Cin Twist (Dine In/LG To Go)
$3.59
Mocha Cin Twist (SM To Go)
$3.39
Hazel (Dine In/LG To Go)
$3.59
Hazel (SM To Go)
$3.39
Pumpkin (SM To Go)
$3.39
Pumpkin (Dine In/LG To Go)
$3.59
Snickerdoodle (Dine In/LG To Go)
$3.59
Snickerdoodle (SM To Go)
$3.39
Box O'Joe Hot Coffee
Box O' Joe Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Ice Cream Cabinets
Fruit Juice
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Ice Cream Floats
Sweatshirts
Tshirts
Hats
Diner Travel Tumbler
QUARTS OF SOUP/CHILI/CHOWDER Gift Packages
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
145 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI 20818
Gallery
