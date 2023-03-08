Food Trucks
Soul Food
Korean
jiji frozen custard 2
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
food truck
Location
2601 Maury Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
