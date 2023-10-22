Drinks

Beverage

1/2 Tea1/2 Lemonade
$3.00
added flavor
$1.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
Unsweetened Tea
$3.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$4.00
Water
Mountain Dew
$3.00
kid Apple Juice
$1.50

Bottle Beer

Bud Btl
$4.00
Bud Light Btl
$4.00
Busch N/A Btl
$4.00
Coors Light Btl
$4.00
Corona Btl
$5.00
Corona Light Btl
$5.00
Domestic 6pk Btl
$8.00
Domestic Bucket (5) Btl
$12.00
Heineken Btl
$5.00
Import 6pk Btl
$10.00
Mich Ultra Btl
$4.00
Miller Light Btl
$4.00
White Claw Btl
$4.50
Yuengling Btl
$4.00
Yuengling Flight Btl
$4.00
Yuengling Light Btl
$4.00
Yuengling Light Can
$4.00

Call

Bourbons
Cognac's
Flavored Liquers
Gin
Rail Liquors
Rums
Tequila's
Vodkas
Whiskey's (Others)

Draft Beer

Adulting IPA Dft
$5.75
All Day IPA Dft
$5.75
Angry Orchard Dft
$5.75Out of stock
Astrodon Hazy IPA Dft
$6.25
Black Cherry Cider Dft
$6.00
Bluemoon Dft
$5.50
Cherry pie sour
$5.00
Corona Premier Dft
$5.50Out of stock
Craft Pitcher
$14.00
DogFishHead 60 Min IPA Dft
$6.00
Domestic Pitcher Dft
$10.00
Feed The Monkey Dft
$5.75
Great Lakes Octoberfest Dft
$6.00
Guinness Dft
$6.00
Hoop Tea Dft
$5.00
JILLYs Lager Dft
$4.75
Little Dipper Hazy IPA Dft
$6.00
Main Character Hazy IPA Dft
$6.00
Miller Lite Dft
$4.50
Mimosa Cider
$6.00
Natty Boh Dft
$4.50
Peach Cider Dft
$6.00
Peach Cider
$5.00
Promo Dft
$4.25
Pumpkin Ale Dft
$6.50
Pumpkin Cider Dft
$5.00
Royal Crush Jucie IPA Dft
$6.00
Sam Adams Seasonal Dft
$6.00
Stacy’s Mom Ipa Dft
$6.00
Stella Dft
$5.50
Strawberry Cider Dft
$6.00
The Goat IPA Dft
$6.00
Vanilla Bourbon Barrel Ale Dft
$5.50
Yuengling Dft
$5.00

Drinks A thru Z

3 Some
$10.00
5.00 margarita
$5.45
Amaretto Sour
$7.00
Bay Breeze
$8.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Bloody Mary
Captions Punch
$10.00
Coffee Drink
Cosmo
Crush Drinks
$8.25+
Foreplay w/ Chrissy
$10.00
Fuzzy Naval
$6.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Grasshopper
$8.00
Green Tea
Ice Pick
$7.00
Irish Car Bomb
$9.00
Italian Surfer
$8.00
Jager-Bomb
$8.00
Jenn's Sun-Kissed Angel
$10.00
Jolly Rancher
Kamakazi
$8.00
Kathie's Key Lime Sweet Tea
$10.00
Kelly's Coconut Crush
$10.00
King Shooter
$10.00
Liquid Marijuana
$10.00
Long Island
$10.00
MaiTai
$9.00
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Melon Ball
$7.00
Merr-maid Juice
$10.00
Mudslide
$9.00
Old Fashioned
One and Done
$10.00
Pikesville Drunk Bitch
$10.00
Roxy's Roadkill
$10.00
Rum Runner
$9.00
Scott's Spiced Creamsicle
$10.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Seabreeze
$8.00
Sex on the Beach
$10.00
Sex with Robb
$10.00
Side Car
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
Top Shelf Long Island
$13.00
Trainwreck
$10.00
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
$9.00
White Russian
$8.00
White Tea
Lemon drop shot
$7.00
Lemon drop drink
$9.00
Jack Frost
$10.00
Jilly Storm
$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Jilly's Storm
$10.00
Sex with Robb
$10.00
Foreplay with Chrissy
$10.00
Three-Some
$10.00
Scott's Jack Frost
$10.00
Merr-Maid Juice
$10.00
Train Wreck
$10.00
Jenn's Sunkissed Angel
$10.00
Roxy's Road Kill
$10.00
Kristy's Liquid Marijuana
$10.00
Kathie's Key Lime Tea
$10.00
Maggie's Top Shelf Margarita
$14.92
Captions Punch
$10.00
salt rim
sugar rim

Wine

Blanc
$7.00
Cabernet
$7.00
Chardenay
$7.00
Kendall Jackson
$8.00
Mascoto
$7.00
Merlot
$6.00
Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Pinot Noir
$7.00
Red Sangria
$8.00
Riesling
$7.00
Rosea
$7.00
White Sangria
$8.00
White Zinfandel
$6.00

Food

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries
$9.00
Bang Bang Shrimp
$11.00
Chicken Danties
$9.00
Chicken Nacho
$14.00+
Crab Balls
$18.95
Crab Dip with bread
$17.00
Crab Pretzel
$19.00
French Fries (SMALL)
$3.00
French Fries (LARGE)
$5.00
Fried Calamari
$14.00
Mozzerella Sticks (4)
$8.00
Onion Rings
$9.00
Potato Skins
$6.00+
Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese
$11.00
Steamed Mussels
$15.00
Steamed Shrimp
$15.00+
Super Nacho
$14.00+
Oysters
$3.00+
nacho chips only
$5.00

Wings

5 Smoked Wings
$10.00
10 Smoked Wings
$17.00
5 Fried Wings
$10.00
10 Fried Wings
$16.00

Soup

Maryland Crab
$5.00+
Cream Crab
$8.00+
Split Pea
$5.00+
Chili
$8.00+
Chicken Noodle
$5.00+
1/2 MD & 1/2 Cream
$5.00+
french onion soup
$7.00

Salads

Tossed Salad
$10.00
Jilly’s Salad
$13.00+
Asian Salad
$17.00
Hawaiian Salad
$16.00
Fajita Salad
$14.00+
Chef Salad
$15.00
Greek Salad
$17.00+
Caesar Salad
$11.00+
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$15.00
Chicken Avocado Salad
$17.00
Taco Salad
$16.00+
Mandarin Orange Protein
$16.00+

Half Sandwich Combo

1/2 Sandwich / 1/2 Soup Combo
$11.00
1/2 Sandwich / 1/2 Salad Combo
$11.00
1/2 Salad / 1/2 Soup Combo
$11.00

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad
$12.00
Chicken Salad
$12.00
Egg Salad
$9.00
Turkey Breast
$10.00
Corned Beef
$12.00
Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon
$10.00
B.L.T
$10.00
Shrimp Salad
$16.00
Turkey Club
$14.00
Chicken Salad Club
$14.00
Grilled Chicken Club
$15.00
Reuben
$13.00
sloppy Joe
$14.00
ham and cheese
$10.00

Subs/ Hot Platter

Cheese Steak Sub
$15.00
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
$15.00
Fish Sub
$16.00
Hot Turkey Platter
$15.00
Pit Beef
$14.00
Roast Beef Platter
$15.00
Tuna Melt
$16.00
Meatball Sub
$13.00
subs/Hot platters
$14.00

Burgers

Beef Burger
$14.00
Turkey Burger
$15.00
Bison Burger
$15.00
Beyond Meat Burger
$15.00
9.99 Burger
$9.99

Wraps + Sliders

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
$14.00
BLT Wrap
$12.00
Bonless Chicken Thigh sliders
$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$14.00
Cheeseburger Sliders
$14.00
Chicken Avocado Wrap
$16.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$14.00
Chicken Fajita Wrap
$14.00
Chicken Salad Wrap
$13.00
Crabcake sliders
$19.00
Egg salad Wrap
$10.00
Hamburger Slider
$14.00
Pulled Pork Sliders
$14.00
RockFish Sliders
$15.00
Shrimp Salad Wrap
$18.00
Tuna Wrap
$13.00
Turkey Club Wrap
$16.00
turkey wrap
$10.00

Chicken

Chicken Pot Pie
$14.00
Grilled Chicken Platter
$15.00

Seafood

Crab Cake Platter
$30.00
Fried Catfish Platter
$17.00
Grouper Fingers
$17.00
Grouper Sandwich
$16.00
Salmon
$23.95
Seafood Club
$28.00
Seafood Pot Pie
$19.00
Shrimp Tempura
$28.00
Stuffed Grouper
$23.00
Stuffed Salmon
$25.95
Stuffed Shrimp
$26.00
Fried Shrimp Platter
$24.00
Shrimp Salad Platter
$19.00

From The Smoker

1/2 Rack of Rib
$17.00+
Brisket & Slaw Sandwich fries
$16.00
Brisket Cheese Steak Sub fries
$17.00
Brisket Sandwich fries
$14.00
pulled pork & Kraut fries
$15.00
Pulled Pork & Slaw Sandwich fries
$15.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich fries
$14.00
Whole Rack of Ribs
$22.00+
Boneless Short Ribs
$25.00Out of stock
Beer Can Chicken
$18.00

Southwest

Tacos
$15.00+
Quesadillas
$12.00+
Fajita
$17.00+

Pasta / Stir Fry/ Mac Cheese

Chicken Parmesan
$15.00
Seafood Pasta
$24.00
Cajun Chicken
$17.00
Chicken Broccoli
$17.00
Mac and Cheese
$8.00+
Stir Fry
$15.00+
Spaghetti with Meatballs
$14.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza
$14.00
Margarita Pizza
$16.00

Steak

Prime Rib
$27.00
New York Strip
$26.00
Steak Sandwich
$17.00

Sides

Add Gravy
$2.00
Applesauce
$2.00
Baked Potato
$3.00
Broccoli
$3.00
Chips
$1.00
Cole Slaw
$2.00
Green Beans and Onions
$4.00
Loaded Baked Pots
$5.00
Loaded Mash Poto
$5.00
Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Mexican Rice
$3.00
Side Caesar Salad
$5.00
Side Tossed Salad
$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.00+
guac
$3.00
Rolls and butter
$3.00
Small Fries
$3.00
Large Fries
$6.00
side of bacon
$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake
$7.00
Apple Tart
$7.00
Funnel Fries
$6.00
Fried Cheesecake
$7.00
Plain Cheesecake
$7.00
Ryan’s Homemade Brownie with Ice Cream
$7.00
Ice Cream
$3.00

Kids

Kids Menu

Kids 1-Topping Pizza
$7.00
Kids 2 Cheeseburger Slider
$6.00
Kids 4 Chicken Nugget
$6.00
Kids 6 Chicken Nugget
$7.00
Kids Butter Noodles
$5.00
Kids Cheese Pizza
$6.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$6.00
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
$7.00
Kids Fish Chips
$7.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Kids Jr Cheese Burger
$8.00
Kids Jr. Burger
$7.00
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
$7.00
Kids Spaghetti
$6.00
Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs
$7.00
Kids Ribs
$8.00

Ravens FB specials

FB Hot dogs with chips
$6.00
Sloppy Joe with chips
$9.00
1/2 nachos
$4.50
whole nachos
$7.00
5 fried wings
$4.50
10 fried wings
$8.00
draft beer
$3.00

Daily Specials

Boneless chicken thigh sliders
$14.00
Honey BBQ BLT Sliders
$14.95
Prime Rib
$25.00
Special - NY Strip
$23.95
Special Ribeye
$28.95
Stuffed red snapper
$24.00
Broiled redsnapper
$17.00
Mozz bites
$7.00

merchandise

Hoodie
$40.00
Pirate Tee
$25.00
Womans Tank
$15.00
Hats
$22.00
Amazing/Family Tee
$15.00
Clearance items
$5.00
Purple
$15.00