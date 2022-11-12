Jilly's Music Room - Northside District
111 N MAIN STREET
Akron, OH 44308
Popular Items
Flatbreads
3 Cheese Flatbread
Marinara Sauce topped with Pecorino Romano, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Topped with Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella and Crumbled Blue Cheese. (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese).
Caprese Flatbread
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Chiffonade and Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with Balsamic Glaze (v) (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
Cheeseburger Flatbread
Garlic Sauce topped with Ground Sirloin, Vidalia Onion, Fresh Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Lettuce, Pickles and a Velveeta Drizzle. (Sub Beyond Meat for v option) (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
Garlic Bacon Flatbread
Garlic Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
Philly Flatbread
Marinated Grilled Flank Steak topped with Roasted Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella Cheese (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
Shrimp Alfredo Flatbread
Topped with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Tiger Shrimp, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Pepper and Red Onion and drizzled with Basil Pesto (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
SunDried Tom Chix Flatbread
Topped with Sun-Dried Tomato and Garlic Pesto, Chicken Breast, and Mozzarella Cheese (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
Handhelds
SwPot Black Bean Taquitos
Crispy, crunchy Corn Tortillas stuffed with mashed Sweet Potatoes and smoky Black Beans served with Housemade Salsa and drizzled with Lime Crema.
Trio of Street Tacos
Choice of Chicken, Carnitas or Carne Asada, topped with Greens, Housemade Salsa, drizzled with Sriracha Crema and served on Fresh Corn Tortillas (Sub Grilled Shrimp for an additional $1/taco)
Kids Menu
Snacks & Dips
Artichoke Fritters
Artichoke Hearts lightly battered and crispy, topped with shaved Pecorino Romano Cheese and served with a Roasted Red Pepper Aioli Dipping Sauce (v)
Brussels
Perfectly roasted Brussel Sprouts with a tangy Lemon Garlic Tahini (vgn)
Caprese
Sliced Roma Tomatoes stacked with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil Leaves drizzled with Balsamic Vinegar, served with grilled flatbread (v, vgn w/o Mozzarella)
Cheese Sticks
Trio of Housemade, Handcut Cheese Sticks – Mozzarella, Cheddar and Pepperjack – breaded and fried, served with Warm Red Chili Dipping Sauce (v)
Edamame
Steamed Edamame lightly coated with Housemade Teriyaki and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds.
Fried Olives
Lightly breaded and fried served with Garlic Aioli (v)
Fried Pickles
Fried Kosher Dill Pickle Spears and Bread & Butter Pickle Chips served with a Spicy Horseradish Aioli (v)
Hummus
Housemade Roasted Garlic Hummus served with Crostini, Sweet Pepper Strips & Assorted Raw Vegetables (v)
Jilly's Nut Mix (L)
Jilly's Nut Mix (M)
Jilly's Nut Mix (S)
Onion Rings
Lightly battered and crispy handcut Vidalia Onion Rings served with our own special, housemade Ritchie Sauce (BBQ Ranch) (v)
Popcorn - Individual
Freshly Popped Organic Popcorn sprinkled with Applewood Smoked Bacon & lightly dusted with Pecorino Romano Cheese
Popcorn - Sharing
Freshly Popped Organic Popcorn sprinkled with Applewood Smoked Bacon & lightly dusted with Pecorino Romano Cheese
Rice Balls
Handmade, lightly breaded and crispy Jasmine Rice Balls stuffed with diced Kielbasa and Pepperjack. Served with a Spicy Dipping Sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Fresh Spinach and Artichoke Hearts combined with Creamy Cheeses, served warm with Grilled Flatbread (v)
Tapas Sampler Platter
Deviled Eggs (2), Artichoke Fritters (2), Brussels, Hummus, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, served with Housemade Crostini and Sweet Pepper Strips
Wasabi Deviled Eggs
With Applewood Smoked Bacon and Sweet Pickle Garnish (v w/o bacon)
Sticks
Wings & Fins
BBQ WIngs
served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Buffalo Wings
served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Cajun Dry Rub Wings
served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Firecracker Shrimp
Sweet and Spicy Jumbo Tiger Shrimp, Lightly Battered and Crispy
Garlic Wings
served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Jilly's Signature Wings
Baked with a Brown Sugar Chili Dry Rub & served with Roasted Red Pepper Goat Cheese Dipping Sauce
Shrimp Skewer
Grilled Jumbo Tiger Shrimp skewered and served with Housemade Cocktail Sauce and Lemon.
Sweet Red Chili Wings
served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Teriyaki Wings
served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Seasonal
ACE Pumpkin
BLOW OUT
Bowl of Blow Out Beer 6/$10
Cidergeiat Tea
Dark Horse Apricot Tea IPA
North High Oktoberfest
North High Sour
Platform Breezy Sour
Platform Juiced Shandy Blueberry
Platform Mango Mi Mosa Cider Ale
Rhinegeist Cidergeist Swizzle
Yuengling Hershey Porter
Draft
GL Haze Craft
Hoppin Frog Shandy
Jackie O's Firefly
Lock 15 Blueberry Pie Shandy
Lock 15 Canal Digger Red
Lock 15 Cascade Locks PA
Lock 15 Grand Father Lager
Lock 15 Howard St Hooch Imp IPA
Lock 15 Killer Fog
Lock 15 Mutton Hill Hefe
Lock 15 PB Porter
Lock 15 Peach Seltzer
Platform Brauraiser
Platform Chai Yammy
Platform Odd Future Dbl IPA
Southern Tier Pumking
Bottle
Anchor Steam
Ballast Point Grapefruit Sc
Ballast Point Sculpin
Bell's No Yeah Golden Ale
Bell's Two Hearted IPA
Blue Moon
Brew Dog Elvis Juice
Brew Dog Punk IPA
Brew Kettle White Raja IPA
Coors Banquet
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Foster's Lager (Oil Can)
Founder's All Day IPA
Founder's B-Fast Stout
GL Dortmunder Gold
GL Edmund Fitzgerald
GL Elliot Ness
GL Haze Craft
GL IPA
GL OH City Stout
Goose Island 312 Urban Wheat
Guiness Stout
Heineken
Hofbrau Original
Hoppin Frog Infusion
Hoppin Frog Pine Upside Down
Hoppin Frog Turbo Shandy
Killian's Irish Red
LaBatt Blue
Lagunitas IPA
Lock15 1913 Pilsner
Lock15 CAN Canal Digger
Lock15 CAN Killer Fog
Lock15 CAN Pretty Boy Porter
Masthead Superior Wit
Modelo
New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale
North High Falutin'
North High Honey Wheat
PBR Coffee
PBR Salted Caramel
Platform Haze Jude
Platform New CLE Palesner
Platform Speed Merchant
Red Stripe
Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest
Rhinegeist Truth IPA (can)
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams
Shiner Bock
Sierra Nevada
Smithwick's Premium Irish Ale
Stella Artois
Sweet Baby Jesus
Thirsty Dog Old Leghumper Porter
Yuengling Lager
Yuengling Light
Cider, CBD & Hard Sodas
ACE Apple
Angry Orchard Crisp
CENTR CBD
CENTRE CBD Sugar Free
Cider Bros Pineapple
Fling Blood Orange Vodka
Fling Mai Tai
Flying Embers Kombucha
High Noon
Liquid Death Sparking
Liquid Death Still
Long Drink
Man Can Red
Man Can Rose
Man Can White
Mom Water Blueberry
Mom Water Coconut Mango
Mom Water Passion Fruit
Mom Water Peach
Original Sin
Platform Hard Seltzer CAN
Ranch Water
Rinegeist Tea
TopoChico
White Claw
Domestics
Gluten Free
Cocktails
Bam-Ba-Lam
Absolut Vodka, Organic Black Cherry Juice, Handmade Sage Syrup, Rose’s Lime
Chamboozle
Segura Viudas Cava Brut (Spain), Chambord, Gran Marnier, Twist of Orange
Jilly's Bloody Mary
Absolut Peppar Vodka, our secret recipe house-made Bloody Mary Mix, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives, Applewood Smoked Bacon Slice, Dill Pickle Spear, Lemon, Lime
JMR Blues
Jose’ Cuervo Especial, Cointreau, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Lemon, Lime
Pear-A-Diddle
Absolut Pears Vodka, Cucumber Muddle, Fresh Lime
Sangria
Our own blend of Red Wine, Amaretto di Amore, VSQ Brandy, and fresh Oranges, Lemons & Limes
Sassy Sauce
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice, Pineapple Juice
The Fashionable
Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey, Honey Syrup, Orange, Maraschino Cherry, Aromatic Bitters, Ginger Ale
The Smash
Hendrick’s Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Handmade Basil Syrup
Bubbly
GLS $5 Wedding Special
GLS Brut Rose
GLS Menage A Trois Moscato
GLS Prosecco
GLS Rose Prosecco
GLS Segura Viudas Cava
BTL Brut Rose
BTL Cava Brut
BTL Menage A Trois Moscato
BTL Prosecco
BTL Rose Prosecco
BTL Segura Viudas Cava
SPLIT Cava Brut & Juice
House Wine
Red Wine
GLS 19 Crimes
GLS Columbia Crest Syrah
GLS Cupcake Red Velvet
GLS Dark Horse Pinot Noir
GLS Dry Creek Heritage Vine Zinfandel
GLS Edna Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Edna Valley Pinot Noir
GLS FF Coppola Director's Cut Cabernet Sauv
GLS Folie A Deux Pinot Noir
GLS Ghost Pines Zinfandel
GLS Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Kunde Merlot
GLS McManis Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Portillo Malbec
GLS R&B Improviser Red Blend
GLS Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Ruffino Chianti Classico
GLS Wente Merlot
BTL 19 Crimes
BTL Columbia Crest Syrah
BTL Cupcake Red Velvet
BTL Dark Horse Pinot Noir
BTL Dry Creek Heritage Vine Zinfandel
BTL Edna Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Edna Valley Pinot Noir
BTL FF Coppola Director's Cut Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Folie A Deux Pinot Noir
BTL Ghost Pines Zinfandel
BTL Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Kunde Merlot
BTL McManis Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Portillo Malbec
BTL R&B Cellars Improvisor Red Blend
BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Ruffino Chianti Classico
BTL Wente Merlot
Rose
White Wine
GLS Cupcake Chardonnay
GLS Dark Horse Chardonnay
GLS Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Folie A Deux RRV Chard
GLS Leonard Kreusch Riesling
GLS Manua Sauv Blanc
GLS R&B Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Satori Pinot Grigio
GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
BTL Cupcake Chardonnay
BTL Dark Horse Chardonnay
BTL Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Folie A Deux
BTL Leonard Kreusch Riesling
BTL Manua Sauv Blanc
BTL R&B Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Satori Pinot Grigio
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
Bottled Drinks
Juice
Mocktails
Pop
NA Wine
NA Beer
Audio/Video Performance Recording
Gift Certificate
|Sunday
|12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
Jilly's Music Room is a live music venue, bar & restaurant located in the Northside District of downtown Akron, OH. American Tapas. Wings. Flatbreads. Skewers. 100% Gluten Free.
111 N MAIN STREET, Akron, OH 44308