Jilly's Music Room - Northside District

91 Reviews

$$

111 N MAIN STREET

Akron, OH 44308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Onion Rings
Fried Pickles
Caprese Flatbread

Flatbreads

3 Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Marinara Sauce topped with Pecorino Romano, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Topped with Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella and Crumbled Blue Cheese. (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese).

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$12.00

Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Chiffonade and Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with Balsamic Glaze (v) (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)

Cheeseburger Flatbread

Cheeseburger Flatbread

$13.00

Garlic Sauce topped with Ground Sirloin, Vidalia Onion, Fresh Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Lettuce, Pickles and a Velveeta Drizzle. (Sub Beyond Meat for v option) (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)

Garlic Bacon Flatbread

$13.00

Garlic Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)

Philly Flatbread

$13.00

Marinated Grilled Flank Steak topped with Roasted Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella Cheese (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)

Shrimp Alfredo Flatbread

$13.00

Topped with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Tiger Shrimp, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Pepper and Red Onion and drizzled with Basil Pesto (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)

SunDried Tom Chix Flatbread

SunDried Tom Chix Flatbread

$13.00

Topped with Sun-Dried Tomato and Garlic Pesto, Chicken Breast, and Mozzarella Cheese (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)

Handhelds

SwPot Black Bean Taquitos

SwPot Black Bean Taquitos

$8.00

Crispy, crunchy Corn Tortillas stuffed with mashed Sweet Potatoes and smoky Black Beans served with Housemade Salsa and drizzled with Lime Crema.

Trio of Street Tacos

Trio of Street Tacos

$11.00

Choice of Chicken, Carnitas or Carne Asada, topped with Greens, Housemade Salsa, drizzled with Sriracha Crema and served on Fresh Corn Tortillas (Sub Grilled Shrimp for an additional $1/taco)

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Chicken Fingers (3)

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks w Marinara

$7.00

Plain Popcorn

$2.00

Traditional Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Snacks & Dips

Artichoke Fritters

Artichoke Fritters

$7.00

Artichoke Hearts lightly battered and crispy, topped with shaved Pecorino Romano Cheese and served with a Roasted Red Pepper Aioli Dipping Sauce (v)

Brussels

Brussels

$8.00

Perfectly roasted Brussel Sprouts with a tangy Lemon Garlic Tahini (vgn)

Caprese

Caprese

$7.00

Sliced Roma Tomatoes stacked with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil Leaves drizzled with Balsamic Vinegar, served with grilled flatbread (v, vgn w/o Mozzarella)

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Trio of Housemade, Handcut Cheese Sticks – Mozzarella, Cheddar and Pepperjack – breaded and fried, served with Warm Red Chili Dipping Sauce (v)

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Edamame lightly coated with Housemade Teriyaki and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds.

Fried Olives

$6.00

Lightly breaded and fried served with Garlic Aioli (v)

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Kosher Dill Pickle Spears and Bread & Butter Pickle Chips served with a Spicy Horseradish Aioli (v)

Hummus

$7.00

Housemade Roasted Garlic Hummus served with Crostini, Sweet Pepper Strips & Assorted Raw Vegetables (v)

Jilly's Nut Mix (L)

$5.00

Jilly's Nut Mix (M)

$2.50

Jilly's Nut Mix (S)

$1.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.50

Lightly battered and crispy handcut Vidalia Onion Rings served with our own special, housemade Ritchie Sauce (BBQ Ranch) (v)

Popcorn - Individual

$2.50

Freshly Popped Organic Popcorn sprinkled with Applewood Smoked Bacon & lightly dusted with Pecorino Romano Cheese

Popcorn - Sharing

Popcorn - Sharing

$6.00

Freshly Popped Organic Popcorn sprinkled with Applewood Smoked Bacon & lightly dusted with Pecorino Romano Cheese

Rice Balls

Rice Balls

$8.00

Handmade, lightly breaded and crispy Jasmine Rice Balls stuffed with diced Kielbasa and Pepperjack. Served with a Spicy Dipping Sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Fresh Spinach and Artichoke Hearts combined with Creamy Cheeses, served warm with Grilled Flatbread (v)

Tapas Sampler Platter

Tapas Sampler Platter

$14.00

Deviled Eggs (2), Artichoke Fritters (2), Brussels, Hummus, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, served with Housemade Crostini and Sweet Pepper Strips

Wasabi Deviled Eggs

Wasabi Deviled Eggs

$6.00

With Applewood Smoked Bacon and Sweet Pickle Garnish (v w/o bacon)

Sticks

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.50

Deliciously moist marinated chicken breast served with a spicy Peanut and Coconut Dipping Sauce

Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$9.50

Grilled Jumbo Tiger Shrimp skewered and served with Housemade Cocktail Sauce and Lemon.

Steak Skewer

Steak Skewer

$9.50

Marinated Flank Steak with Sweet Peppers and Blue Cheese Crumble

Sweets

Jilly's Bark

Jilly's Bark

$5.50

Chocolate covered toffee with shaved almonds

Wings & Fins

BBQ WIngs

$9.50

served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$9.50

served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Cajun Dry Rub Wings

$9.50

served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

$9.00

Sweet and Spicy Jumbo Tiger Shrimp, Lightly Battered and Crispy

Garlic Wings

$9.50

served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Jilly's Signature Wings

Jilly's Signature Wings

$9.50

Baked with a Brown Sugar Chili Dry Rub & served with Roasted Red Pepper Goat Cheese Dipping Sauce

Shrimp Skewer

$9.50

Grilled Jumbo Tiger Shrimp skewered and served with Housemade Cocktail Sauce and Lemon.

Sweet Red Chili Wings

$9.50

served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Teriyaki Wings

$9.50

served with Housemade Ranch or Creamy Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Seasonal

ACE Pumpkin

$5.00

BLOW OUT

$2.00

Bowl of Blow Out Beer 6/$10

$10.00

Cidergeiat Tea

$6.00

Dark Horse Apricot Tea IPA

$6.50

North High Oktoberfest

$5.25

North High Sour

$5.25

Platform Breezy Sour

$5.25

Platform Juiced Shandy Blueberry

$5.25

Platform Mango Mi Mosa Cider Ale

$5.25

Rhinegeist Cidergeist Swizzle

$5.50

Yuengling Hershey Porter

$5.25

Draft

GL Haze Craft

$7.75

Hoppin Frog Shandy

$10.00

Jackie O's Firefly

$7.75

Lock 15 Blueberry Pie Shandy

$7.75

Lock 15 Canal Digger Red

$7.75

Lock 15 Cascade Locks PA

$7.75

Lock 15 Grand Father Lager

$7.75

Lock 15 Howard St Hooch Imp IPA

$7.75

Lock 15 Killer Fog

$7.75

Lock 15 Mutton Hill Hefe

$7.75

Lock 15 PB Porter

$7.75

Lock 15 Peach Seltzer

$7.75

Platform Brauraiser

$7.75

Platform Chai Yammy

$7.75

Platform Odd Future Dbl IPA

$10.00

Southern Tier Pumking

$9.00

Bottle

Anchor Steam

$5.50

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sc

$5.50

Ballast Point Sculpin

$5.50

Bell's No Yeah Golden Ale

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Brew Dog Elvis Juice

$5.00

Brew Dog Punk IPA

$5.00

Brew Kettle White Raja IPA

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.50

Foster's Lager (Oil Can)

$7.00

Founder's All Day IPA

$4.75

Founder's B-Fast Stout

$5.50

GL Dortmunder Gold

$5.50

GL Edmund Fitzgerald

$5.50

GL Elliot Ness

$5.50

GL Haze Craft

$5.50

GL IPA

$5.50

GL OH City Stout

$5.50

Goose Island 312 Urban Wheat

$5.00

Guiness Stout

$6.00

Heineken

$4.75

Hofbrau Original

$5.00

Hoppin Frog Infusion

$6.50

Hoppin Frog Pine Upside Down

$7.75

Hoppin Frog Turbo Shandy

$6.50

Killian's Irish Red

$4.75

LaBatt Blue

$4.50

Lagunitas IPA

$6.25

Lock15 1913 Pilsner

$6.00

Lock15 CAN Canal Digger

$6.00

Lock15 CAN Killer Fog

$6.00

Lock15 CAN Pretty Boy Porter

$6.00

Masthead Superior Wit

$5.50

Modelo

$4.75

New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale

$4.75

North High Falutin'

$5.25

North High Honey Wheat

$5.25

PBR Coffee

$5.50

PBR Salted Caramel

$5.50

Platform Haze Jude

$5.25

Platform New CLE Palesner

$5.25

Platform Speed Merchant

$5.25

Red Stripe

$4.75

Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest

$5.25

Rhinegeist Truth IPA (can)

$5.25

Rolling Rock

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Sierra Nevada

$4.50

Smithwick's Premium Irish Ale

$4.75

Stella Artois

$4.75

Sweet Baby Jesus

$6.00

Thirsty Dog Old Leghumper Porter

$5.25

Yuengling Lager

$4.75

Yuengling Light

$4.75

Cider, CBD & Hard Sodas

ACE Apple

$5.00

Angry Orchard Crisp

$4.75

CENTR CBD

$7.50

CENTRE CBD Sugar Free

$7.50

Cider Bros Pineapple

$7.00

Fling Blood Orange Vodka

$6.00

Fling Mai Tai

$6.00

Flying Embers Kombucha

$6.00

High Noon

$5.00

Liquid Death Sparking

$2.50

Liquid Death Still

$2.50

Long Drink

$5.25

Man Can Red

$5.25

Man Can Rose

$5.25

Man Can White

$5.25

Mom Water Blueberry

$5.25

Mom Water Coconut Mango

$5.25

Mom Water Passion Fruit

$5.25

Mom Water Peach

$5.25

Original Sin

$7.00

Platform Hard Seltzer CAN

$5.25

Ranch Water

$5.25

Rinegeist Tea

$7.00

TopoChico

$5.25

White Claw

$5.25

Domestics

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

MGD

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

PBR

$3.00

Gluten Free

Glutenberg American Pale

$6.25

Glutenberg Blonde

$6.25

Glutenberg IPA

$6.25

Glutenberg Red Ale

$6.25

Glutenberg Stout

$6.25

Green's Amber

$9.00

Green's IPA

$9.00

SR Olly Olly GF

$6.00

Wild OH Peach Tea Beer

$5.50

Cocktails

Bam-Ba-Lam

$9.50

Absolut Vodka, Organic Black Cherry Juice, Handmade Sage Syrup, Rose’s Lime

Chamboozle

Chamboozle

$12.50

Segura Viudas Cava Brut (Spain), Chambord, Gran Marnier, Twist of Orange

Jilly's Bloody Mary

Jilly's Bloody Mary

$12.50

Absolut Peppar Vodka, our secret recipe house-made Bloody Mary Mix, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives, Applewood Smoked Bacon Slice, Dill Pickle Spear, Lemon, Lime

JMR Blues

JMR Blues

$11.00

Jose’ Cuervo Especial, Cointreau, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Lemon, Lime

Pear-A-Diddle

$9.50

Absolut Pears Vodka, Cucumber Muddle, Fresh Lime

Sangria

Sangria

$11.00

Our own blend of Red Wine, Amaretto di Amore, VSQ Brandy, and fresh Oranges, Lemons & Limes

Sassy Sauce

$9.50

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice, Pineapple Juice

The Fashionable

$11.00

Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey, Honey Syrup, Orange, Maraschino Cherry, Aromatic Bitters, Ginger Ale

The Smash

The Smash

$9.50

Hendrick’s Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Handmade Basil Syrup

Bubbly

GLS $5 Wedding Special

$5.00

GLS Brut Rose

$25.00

GLS Menage A Trois Moscato

$8.00

GLS Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Rose Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Segura Viudas Cava

$10.00

BTL Brut Rose

$100.00

BTL Cava Brut

$10.00

BTL Menage A Trois Moscato

$28.00

BTL Prosecco

$33.00

BTL Rose Prosecco

$33.00

BTL Segura Viudas Cava

$33.00

SPLIT Cava Brut & Juice

$15.00

Canned Wine

ManCan Red

$5.00

ManCan Rose

$5.00

ManCan White

$5.00

House Wine

GLS House Cabernet

$7.50

GLS House Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL House Cabernet - Noble Vines

$23.00

BTL House Chardonnay - Dark Horse

$28.00

Red Wine

GLS 19 Crimes

$8.00

GLS Columbia Crest Syrah

$8.00

GLS Cupcake Red Velvet

$8.00

GLS Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Dry Creek Heritage Vine Zinfandel

$12.50

GLS Edna Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS Edna Valley Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS FF Coppola Director's Cut Cabernet Sauv

$13.00

GLS Folie A Deux Pinot Noir

$20.00

GLS Ghost Pines Zinfandel

$17.00

GLS Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

GLS Kunde Merlot

$11.00

GLS McManis Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS Portillo Malbec

$8.00

GLS R&B Improviser Red Blend

$11.00

GLS Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GLS Ruffino Chianti Classico

$11.00

GLS Wente Merlot

$8.00

BTL 19 Crimes

$28.00

BTL Columbia Crest Syrah

$28.00

BTL Cupcake Red Velvet

$28.00

BTL Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Dry Creek Heritage Vine Zinfandel

$42.00

BTL Edna Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

BTL Edna Valley Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL FF Coppola Director's Cut Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL Folie A Deux Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Ghost Pines Zinfandel

$65.00

BTL Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL Kunde Merlot

$40.00

BTL McManis Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

BTL Portillo Malbec

$28.00

BTL R&B Cellars Improvisor Red Blend

$40.00

BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL Ruffino Chianti Classico

$40.00

BTL Wente Merlot

$28.00

Rose

GLS Dark Horse Rose

$8.00

GLS Fleur De Mer Rose

$18.00

GLS J Vineyards Brut Rose

$25.00

GLS Cupcake Rose

$8.00

BTL Cupcake Rose

$28.00

BTL Dark Horse Rose

$28.00

BTL Fleur De Mer Rose

$65.00

BTL J Vineyards Brut Rose

$100.00

White Wine

GLS Cupcake Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Dark Horse Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Folie A Deux RRV Chard

$15.00

GLS Leonard Kreusch Riesling

$7.00

GLS Manua Sauv Blanc

$7.00

GLS R&B Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Satori Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$15.00

BTL Cupcake Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Dark Horse Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

BTL Folie A Deux

$55.00

BTL Leonard Kreusch Riesling

$25.00

BTL Manua Sauv Blanc

$28.00

BTL R&B Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Satori Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$55.00

Bottled Drinks

CENTR CBD

$6.50

CENTR CBD Sugar Free

$6.50

Lagunitas Hop Refresher

$6.00

Liquid Death Mountain

$2.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.50

NORKA Ginger Ale

$3.50

NORKA Orange

$3.50

NORKA Root Beer

$3.50

NORKA Strawberry Cherry

$3.50

Coffee / Tea

Coffee

$2.50

De-Caf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

V8

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktails

Ginger Basil Grapefruit Sprtizer

$7.50

Ginger Lime Fizz

$7.00

Jilly's Virgin Mary

$8.00

Pear-A-Gon

$7.50

Roy Rogers

$5.25

Safe Sex On The Beach

$7.50

Shirley Temple

$5.25

Sober Sangria

$7.50

Sparkler

$7.50

SEEDLIP

$8.00

Pop

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Gosling's NA Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

NA Wine

Ariel NA Chard Glass

$6.00

Ariel NA Chard Bottle

$24.00

Ariel NA Cabernet Glass

$6.00

Ariel NA Cabernet Bottle

$24.00

Stella Rosa Peach NA Glass

$6.00

Stella Rosa Peach NA Bottle

$24.00

NA Beer

Beck's NA

$5.00

Brew Dog Punk AF

$5.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Lagunitas Hop Refresher

$6.00

Lagunitas IPNA

$6.50

O'Douls

$4.00

Audio/Video Performance Recording

Audio/Video Performance Recording

$100.00

Gift Certificate

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$15 Gift Certificate

$15.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

Stuff

JMR Key Chain/Bottle

JMR Key Chain/Bottle

$5.00
JMR Mug

JMR Mug

$10.00

JMR Pint Glass`

$10.00

Wearables

Disposable Mask

$3.00
S/S Tee - 7-Year Itch

S/S Tee - 7-Year Itch

$25.00
S/S Tee - Basic TopHat

S/S Tee - Basic TopHat

$20.00
S/S Tee - White Logo

S/S Tee - White Logo

$20.00

Top Hat Pullover Hoodie

$65.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 12:00 am
Jilly's Music Room is a live music venue, bar & restaurant located in the Northside District of downtown Akron, OH. American Tapas. Wings. Flatbreads. Skewers. 100% Gluten Free.

111 N MAIN STREET, Akron, OH 44308

