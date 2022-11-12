Jilly's Music Room - Northside District

Cheeseburger Flatbread

$13.00

Garlic Sauce topped with Ground Sirloin, Vidalia Onion, Fresh Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Lettuce, Pickles and a Velveeta Drizzle. (Sub Beyond Meat for v option) (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)