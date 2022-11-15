American
Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Established in 1954. A story 67 years in the making Jim Brady's Detroit is a homage to the 1954 legendary original location on 7 mile & Greenfield. Sticking with tradition we are serving World Class Food and Drinks using local products and companies
Location
209 S. Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
No Reviews
2000 Commonwealth Blvd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
More near Ann Arbor