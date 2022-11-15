Restaurant header imageView gallery
Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main

209 S. Main Street

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Appetizers

Cheese Board

$16.00

Selection of Three Cheeses, Pickled Vegetables, Preserves, Sourdough Toast & Fruit

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Flash-fried Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries & Cherry Maple Vinaigrette

HH Ravioli

$7.00

Honey Whipped Ricotta

$13.00

Honeycomb and bee pollen served with grilled sourdough bread.

Korean Short Ribs

$15.00

Kimchi, Oyster Sauce & Scallions

Mussels

$22.00

Ochos-Tochos

$15.00Out of stock

Spanish Octopus

$17.00

Spanish Octopus, Romesco, Salsa Verde, Baby Arugula & Garlic Aioli

Tuna Wonton Bites

$14.00

Crispy Rice Paper Taco Shells with Soy-Ginger Marinated Ahi Tuna, Kimchi, Wasabi Pea Dust, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Scallions & Yum Yum Sauce

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$12.00

B.L.E.A.T.

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Chilaquiles

$15.00

French Toast

$16.00

Side Bacon (2pc)

$2.00

Strawberry Banana Delight

$14.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake-1st Visit

Chocolate Temptation

$8.00

Crepes

$9.00Out of stock

Fresas con Crema

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00Out of stock

Vernor's Scoop

$5.00Out of stock

Entrees

Cider Pork Chop

$49.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar

Main Street Mac

$24.00Out of stock

Rigatoni

$24.00

House Made Italian Sausage, Rigatoni Pasta, Pepper Ragout, Oven Roasted Tomato, Charred Red Onion & Garlic-Herb Ricotta

Seared and Roasted Salmon

$28.00

Cast iron seared salmon, green beans, herb roasted potatoes, applewood bacon, & balsamic glaze

Seared Scallops

$35.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chix Breast

$7.00

Soups & Salads

7 Mile Caesar

$13.00

Classic Brady family Caesar dressing recipe from 1954 with fresh baked croutons & shredded hard cheeses

Cous Cous & Kale

$14.00

Tossed with orange segments, roasted red peppers, dates, Marcona almonds, grilled celery, cherry tomatoes with a feta-yogurt dressing on grilled pita.

Jim Brady's Chili

$6.00

Theresa Watkins inspired classic from back in 1954!

Roasted Carrot & Avocado Salad

Roasted Carrot & Avocado Salad

$14.00

Pickled Carrots, Pumpkin Seeds, Grilled Feta, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado & Baby Arugula. Served with a Coriander vinaigrette

Sante Fe Salad

$15.00

Romaine, black beans, grilled corn, pickled baby peppers, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cotija cheese, baby arugula & garlic aioli, Cajun fried tortilla strips with our chipotle ranch

Small Caesar W/ENTREE

$5.00

A smaller version of our famous 7 Mile Caesar. Can only be ordered with purchase of an entrée

Two Handers

BBQ Chix Quesadilla

$16.00Out of stock

Charlie Brown

$16.00

1960's Chuck "Charlie Brown" Walton, known regular & originator of Detroit's first & still the best, braised short ribs served with root vegetable purée, swiss & bacon burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & seasoned fries

Diamond Jim Brady's Special Sandwich

$14.00

The original burger that made us famous at 7 Mile & Greenfield! Cooked to order & served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & seasoned fries

French Dip

$18.00

Sliced Sirloin, Swiss Cheese & Horseradish Sauce. Served on a Toasted Baguette with Black Pepper Au Jus & Seasoned Fries

Impossible Meat Sub

$20.00Out of stock

Impossible brand meatballs with marinara, garlic oil, balsamic gastrique & vegan provolone. Served on an Italian sub bun with seasoned fries

Mahi Fish Tacos

$18.00

Beer-Battered Mahi, Crispy Noodle Slaw, Fresh Pico, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Sour Cream, Served in warm Flour Tortillas with Grilled Elote Salad

Salmon Po' Boy

$16.00

Blackened salmon on olive oil bread, lettuce, tomato, capers, spicy remoulade. Served with cajun fries.

The Colonel

$16.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Sambal Aioli, Shredded Romaine, McClure Garlic Pickles, on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun. Served with Crispy Seasoned Fries

The Original Bad Axe Burger

$18.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Onion Straws, Smoked Gouda & finished with a maple bourbon sauce. Served on a glazed country white bun & seasoned fries

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Established in 1954. A story 67 years in the making Jim Brady's Detroit is a homage to the 1954 legendary original location on 7 mile & Greenfield. Sticking with tradition we are serving World Class Food and Drinks using local products and companies

209 S. Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

South University Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
