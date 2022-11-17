Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jim Brady’s Royal Oak

100 Reviews

$$

1214 S Main St

Royal Oak, MI 48067

Popular Items

French Dip
The Original Bad Axe Burger
Diamond Jim Brady's Special Sandwich

Appetizers

Cheese Board

$16.00

Selection of Three Cheeses, Pickled Vegetables, Preserves, Sourdough Toast & Fruit

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Flash-fried Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries & Cherry Maple Vinaigrette

Honey Whipped Ricotta

$13.00

Honeycomb & bee pollen served with grilled sourdough bread.

Korean Short Ribs

$15.00

Kimchi, Oyster Sauce & Scallions

Tuna Wonton Bites

$14.00

Crispy Rice Paper Taco Shells with Soy-Ginger Marinated Ahi Tuna, Kimchi, Wasabi Pea Dust, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Scallions & Yum Yum Sauce

Soups & Salads

7 Mile Caesar

$13.00

Classic Brady family Caesar dressing recipe from 1954 with fresh baked croutons & shredded hard cheeses

Cous Cous & Kale

$14.00

Tossed with orange segments, roasted red peppers, dates, Marcona almonds, grilled celery, cherry tomatoes with a feta-yogurt dressing on a grilled pita.

Jim Brady's Chili

$6.00

Theresa Watkins inspired classic from back in 1954!

Roasted Carrot & Avocado Salad

$14.00

Pickled Carrots, Pumpkin Seeds, Grilled Feta, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado & Baby Arugula. Served with a Coriander vinaigrette

Sante Fe Salad

$15.00

Romaine, black beans, grilled corn, pickled baby peppers, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cotija cheese, baby arugula & garlic aioli, Cajun fried tortilla strips with our chipotle ranch

Small Caesar W/ENTREE

$5.00

A smaller version of our famous 7 Mile Caesar. Can only be ordered with purchase of an entrée

Soup

$6.00

Beet and Aruglua

$11.00Out of stock

Pickled Carrots, Pumpkin Seeds, Grilled Feta, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado & Baby Arugula. Served with a Coriander vinaigrette

Two Handers

Charlie Brown

$16.00

1960's Chuck "Charlie Brown" Walton, known regular & originator of Detroit's first & still the best, braised short ribs served with root vegetable purée, swiss & bacon burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & seasoned fries

Diamond Jim Brady's Special Sandwich

$14.00

The original burger that made us famous at 7 Mile & Greenfield! Cooked to order & served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & seasoned fries

French Dip

$18.00

Sliced Sirloin, Swiss Cheese & Horseradish Sauce. Served on a Toasted Baguette with Black Pepper Au Jus & Seasoned Fries

Mahi Fish Tacos

$18.00

Beer-Battered Mahi, Crispy Noodle Slaw, Fresh Pico, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Sour Cream, Served in warm Flour Tortillas with Grilled Elote Salad

Salmon Po' Boy

$16.00

Blackened salmon on olive oil bread, lettuce, tomato, capers, spicy remoulade. Served with cajun fries

The Original Bad Axe Burger

$18.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Onion Straws, Smoked Gouda & finished with a maple bourbon sauce. Served on a glazed country white bun & seasoned fries

Entrees

8 Oz Filet

$52.00

16 Oz NY Strip

$51.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar

Pasta Anthony

$24.00

Tossed with wilted spinach, Roman artichokes, roasted cherry tomatoes, bread crumbs, and white wine herb butter and topped with fresh burrata.

Rigatoni

$24.00

House Made Italian Sausage, Rigatoni Pasta, Pepper Ragout, Oven Roasted Tomato, Charred Red Onion & Garlic-Herb Ricotta

Herb Roasted Salmon

$28.00

Roasted Salmon Served with Charred Rapini, Celery Root-Yogurt Puree, Balsamic Gastrique & Charred Lemon Wedge

Seared Scallops

$35.00

Bologanese

$25.00Out of stock

Tossed with wilted spinach, Roman artichokes, roasted cherry tomatoes, bread crumbs, and white wine herb butter and topped with fresh burrata.

BRAISED SHORT RIBS DINNER

$35.00Out of stock

RUBY RED TROUT

$32.00

Shrimp Ramen

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Temptation

$8.00

Vernor's Scoop

$5.00

Apple Kentucky Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Kids Pizza

Brunch

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Salmon & Bagels

$16.00

Avacado Toast

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Tater Tot Hash

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Established in 1954. A story 67 years in the making Jim Brady's Detroit is a homage to the 1954 legendary original location on 7 mile & Greenfield. Sticking with tradition we are serving World Class Food and Drinks using local products and companies

Website

Location

1214 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Directions

Gallery
Jim Bradys - Royal Oak image
Jim Bradys - Royal Oak image
Jim Bradys - Royal Oak image
Jim Bradys - Royal Oak image

