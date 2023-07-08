Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jim Brown BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

12812 Van Ness Ave

Gardena, CA 90249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Sandwiches

BRISKET SANDWICH

$17.00

Chopped brisket on toasted hoagie bun

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$17.00

Tender pulled pork on toasted bun

RIB SANDWICH

$17.00

Very tender and juicy pickles & onions

CHICKEN HOT LINKS

$17.00

Smoked Sausage pickles & onions

BRISKET COMBO

$19.99

PULLED PORK COMBO

$19.99

RIB COMBO

$19.99

TX MEATBALL SUB

$18.50

Meat

LOADED FRIES

$19.99

Bed of fries topped with smoked Brisket

RIB TIPS

$16.99

9 Juicy Smoked Rib TIPS

TX SMOKED CHICKEN DINNER

$16.99

10 Juicy Smoked Rib Tips pickles & onions

2 Mixed Meat Combo Dinner Plate

$34.99

Any 2 Meats Of Choice

3 Mixed Meat Combo Dinner Plate

$39.99

Any 3 Meats Of Choice

Tx Brisket Dinner Plate

$34.99

1 Slice Of Brisket 1Quarter size rib bone + 2 sides

Tx Rib Combo Dinner Plate

$35.99

1 Quarter -Size Rib Bone 1 Slice Brisket Meat

Family / Dinner Tx Whole Slab Spare Ribs

$55.00

Whole Slab Choice of Sides 2 20 oz Cups Meat

TX Family Dinner HOME STYLE PLATTER

$239.99

FEEDS 3 or More people

TX Family Dinner 1/2 Smoked Chicken + More

$249.99

Feed 3 or more peoplr

TX Rib Tips Lovers Dinner Plate

$44.99

Feed 2 or more people

TX Rib Dinner Plate

$44.99

Feed 2 or more people

TX whole slab baby back rib family dinner

$49.99

FEEDS 3 or More people

TX Turkey Leg

$20.00

Dessert

20oz HOMEMADE PEACH COBBLER

$19.99

20 OZ Bowl

8oz HOMEMADE PEACH COBBLER

$5.99

8 OZ Bowl

Catering

(2) Whole Chicken

$80.00

20lbs Whole Brisket

$300.00

Whole Baby Back Ribs

$39.99

(20) Texas Hotlinks

$55.00

1/2 Pan Rib Tips

$49.99

2 Whole Cups Tri Tips

$90.00

Pulled Pork

$50.00

10lbs of Boneless Chicken

$95.00

2 Whole Bone-In Chicken

$80.00

Half Chicken

$25.00

10lbs of Grilled Hot Wings

$120.00

1/2 Pan Mac-Cheese 15-20

$55.00

1/2 Pan BBQ Baked Beans 15-20

$55.00

1/2 Pan Texas Potato Salad 15-20

$55.00

1/2 Pan Collard Greens 15-20

$55.00

1/2 Pan Roasted Seasonal Veggies 15-20

$45.00

1/2 Pan Candied Yams 15-20

$45.00

1/2 Pan Texas Coleslaw 15-20

$45.00

(12) Cornbread Muffins

$24.00

Half Tray Homemade Peach Cobbler

$60.00

Game Day Trays

$199.00

Pe order 1 week in advance

1/2 Pan Mac-Cheese 15-20

$55.00

Prime Brisket

$300.00

2 Whole Chicken

$80.00

pe order 1 week in advance

Sides

Cornbread Muffins

$1.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.99

Texas Potato Salad

$3.99

Texas Coleslaw

$3.99

Candied Yams

$3.99

Roasted Seasonal Veggies

$3.99

Collard Greens

$3.99

Mac N' Cheese

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12812 Van Ness Ave, Gardena, CA 90249

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

OH MY BURGER
orange star4.5 • 2,995
2142 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Soul Food Shack - Gardena - 1762 W El Segundo Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1762 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Als Hot Chicken - Hawthorne -
orange starNo Reviews
12807 Crenshaw Boulevard Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings Hawthorne * - 2851 W 120th St Ste 1
orange starNo Reviews
2851 West 120th Street Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Common Space Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
3411 W El Segundo Blvd Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Tamaen - Gardena -
orange starNo Reviews
15476 South west avenue Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gardena

It's Boba Time - Gardena
orange star4.6 • 6,498
15482 S Western Ave Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
OH MY BURGER
orange star4.5 • 2,995
2142 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
orange star4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Torrance Bakery - Gardena
orange star4.3 • 542
15934 S. Western Avenue Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gardena
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston