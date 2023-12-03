Jim Burg's 1015 Alameda de las Pulgas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Indulge in the flavorsome world of Jim Burgs! 🍔🥗🍝 Our new restaurant is dedicated to serving top-notch burgers, wholesome salads, and irresistible pastas. 🌟 🍽️ Follow us for updates on our menu, special offers, events and foodie adventures where every dish is crafted with love and passion. 📸 Tag us in your food photos using #FlavorsByJimBurgs. Bon appétit! 📸 Share your Jim Burgs moments with us using #FlavorsByJimBurgs and let your taste buds rejoice. Let the foodie community know about your favorite picks! Bon appétit!
Location
1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Slice House Pizza - Belmont - 1000 El Camino Real
No Reviews
1000 El Camino Real Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurant