online

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Hand Breaded , crispy, tender & served with ranch or bbq sauce

Thick Cut onion Rings

$8.99

Breaded and fried to golden perfection

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Golden brown fries seasoned to perfection

Quesadilla rolls

$9.99

seasoned chicken with cheese wrapped in wonton deep fried

Wisconsin cheese curds

$8.99

Battered and deep fried

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Fried to golden melty perfection

Mini Sliders

$8.99

Three hand patted burgers your choice of cheese. Lettuce tomato and onion

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.99

Light fried shrimp hand dipped in a sweet or spicy chilli sauce.

Barbeque bacon wrapped shrimp

$12.99

5 Jumbo shrimped wrapped in bacon glazed in are own Jameson bbq sauce

Nachos

$12.99

Layered tortilla chips with your choice of Beef, Pulled, Pork or Chicken smothered in nacho cheese, pico de gallo, topped with sour cream

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.99

Deep fried and served with ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

5 Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese wrapped in bacon

Salads

Tri Tip Salad

$11.99

Oak smoked tri-tip over a bed of sweet baby greens. tossed with sun dried tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, pine nuts, bell peppers, red onions & our own bloody mary dressing

Oriental Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crisp mixed greens topped with chicken breast, almonds, peanuts, crispy noodles & teriyaki glaze. tossed in our own peanut oriental dressing

Crazy Cranberry Salad

$11.99

Crisp sweet baby greens, tossed with dried cranberries, glazed almonds, pine nuts, bacon, shredded carrots and a raspberry french vinaigrette. topped with fried wontons, grilled chicken & a wonderful raspberry glaze

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese, onion, grilled chicken & bubba's ranch dressing

South west chicken salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce , grilled corn , avocado , black beans, tomatoes, corn , grilled chicken with a creamy south west salad dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Carribian salad

$11.99

Burgers Sandwiches & Wraps

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

World famous smoked pork. shredded & smothered in bbq sauce. served on a freshly baked steak roll

Beef Dip Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Oak smoked tri-tip, topped with melted jack cheese on a french roll. served with au jus

Tri-Bubba-Tip Sandwich

$12.99

Our slow smoked tri-tip topped with bacon, ortega chile, jack cheese, tomatoes & mayo. served on texas toast

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Tender corned beef , Sour Kraut, Swiss Cheese 1000 island on a lightly grilled marble rye

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with honey mustard, mayo, onion, tomato, sprouts & jack cheese

Chucks Classic Hamburger

$10.99

Red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Gourmet Cheeseburger

$12.99

Red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and your choice of cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and choice of cheese

Banzai Burger

$11.99

Teriyaki-glazed patty, grilled pineapple, Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Sautéed 'Shroom Burger

$12.99

Garlic-and-Parmesan-sautéed mushrooms with Swiss.

Bleu Ribbon Burger

$13.99

Gourmet steak sauce, Bleu cheese crumbles, crispy onion straws, lettuce, tomatoes

The Porker

$13.99

Classic jim’s patty topped with are world famous pulled pork. Hardwood-smoked bacon and hay maker onions.

Caesar's Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Sliced chicken breast, Parmesan, romaine, tomatoes and Caesar dressing in a spinach tortilla.

Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Sliced chicken breast, Whiskey River BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a spinach tortilla.

Club House Wrap

$11.99

Chicken breast , Bacon , Ham , Swiss cheese Lettuce , Tomato , Onion and mayo in a spinach tortilla.

Steakhouse burger

$13.00

Patty melt

$11.00

The California Ham & Turkey wrap

$9.99

Entrée

Smoked Platter

$20.95

Bone in Ribeye

$38.00

16 oz bone in ribeye grilled to perfection

Bone-in/Baked Shrimp

$50.00

16 oz bone in rib eye grilled to order served with 5 large shrimp either baked or fried

Bone-in/Fried Shrimp

$50.00

16 oz bone in rib eye grilled to order served with 5 large shrimp either baked or fried

Filet Mignon

$38.00

6oz cut of choice beef tenderloin grilled to perfection

Filet/Baked Shrimp

$48.00

6oz cut of choice beef tenderloin grilled to perfection with 5 large shrimp either baked or fried

Filet/Fried Shrimp

$48.00

6oz cut of choice beef tenderloin grilled to perfection with 5 large shrimp either baked or fried

New York strip

$28.00

12oz choice and hand cut new york steak char grilled to perfection

NY/baked Shrimp

$36.00

12oz choice and hand cut new york steak char grilled to perfection with 5 large shrimp either baked or fried

NY/Fried Shrimp

$36.00

12oz choice and hand cut new york steak char grilled to perfection with 5 large shrimp either baked or fried

Garlic Baked Shrimp

$21.00

5 Large shrimp baked to perfection drizzled with garlic butter Served with drawn butter and lemon

1/2 Full Rack Ribs

$18.00

Dry rubbed with are award winning dry rub. Smoked to perfection for a fall off the bone masterpiece.

Full Rack Ribs

$25.00

Smoked Tri Tip Dinner

$20.00Out of stock

Are famous smoked tri tip

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Half chicken rubbed with are award winning rub smoked to perfection.

butterfly shrimp

$21.00

Hand Breaded with Japanese bread crumbs fried to a golden brown served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Crab/Tomahawk

$70.00

Baked Shrimp/Tomahawk

$70.00

Fried Shrimp/Tomahawk

$70.00

Lobster/tomahawk

$70.00

Tomahawk Steak

$55.00

Porter House with seafood

$75.00

Seafood special

$70.00

Prime rib

$23.95Out of stock

Pizza

$15.00

Scallop Dinner

$25.00

Desserts

Carrot cake

$7.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Funnel fries

$6.99

Extra sides

Side salad

$3.99

Mash Potato’s

$1.99

Baked potato

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Vegetables

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Bowl of soup

$5.50

Crab cluster

$14.00

Lobster

$30.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Potato pancake

$1.00

Cup of soup

$3.99

Bowl of soup

$5.75

Scallops

$10.00

Loaded mash

$3.00

Loaded baked

$3.00

Daily Special

Entrees

Bufret

$15.00

Bacon & Egg Burger

$10.00

Spaghetti

$14.99

Alfedo

$14.99

Raffle ticket

$25.00

buffet

breakfast buffet

adult

$27.00

kid

$13.00