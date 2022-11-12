Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jim and Rob's

review star

No reviews yet

214 W. OJAI AVE

Ojai, CA 93023

Popular Items

Kid Bean & Cheese
Watkins Burger, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, pickles
Small Burrito, includes meat, bean, cheese

Burgers & Sandwiches OL

1/3lb Burger, includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & mayo

$7.75

BBQ Chicken Burger, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo,

$7.75

Chicken Burger

$7.75

Garden Burger

$7.75

Mahi Burger, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

$8.00

Turkey Burger

$7.75

Vegan Burger, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

$7.75

BLT, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, wheat bread

$6.75

Torta, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, jalapenos, guacamole, choice of steak, chicken, pork, tri-tip

$9.50

Tuna Sandwich, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, wheat bread

$8.00

Vegan Burger Combo, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

$12.50

Watkins Burger, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, pickles

$8.50

Watkins Burger Combo, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, pickles

$13.25

Burger Special, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, pickles

$11.75

Chicken Burger Combo

$12.00

Garden Burger Combo

$12.00

Turkey Burger Combo

$12.00

Tacos OL

A La Diabla Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro, steak

$4.75

Al Pastor Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro,

$4.75

Black Bean Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro,

$4.25

Carne Asada Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro,

$4.75

Carnitas Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro,

$4.75

Chicken Axiote Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro,

$4.25

Chicken Rajas Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro,

$4.75

Chicken Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro,

$4.25

It has Chicken, lett. tom, etc

Chili Colorado Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro,

$4.25

Chilie Verde Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro,

$4.75

Fish Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro, tomatoes

$4.75

Ground Beef Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro,

$4.25

Hard Shell Taco, Includes lettuce, cheese

$3.50

Mahi Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro, tomatoes

$5.00

Pollo Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro,

$4.25

Shrimp Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro, tomatoes

$5.00

Tri-Tip Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, BBQ sauce

$5.00

Vegetarian Taco, Includes lettuce, onion, cilantro, cheese, guacamole, sauteed veggies

$5.00

Burritos OL

Small Burrito, includes meat, bean, cheese

$6.75

A la Diabla Burrito, Includes Steak, beans, rice, onion, cilantro.

$9.25

Al Pastor Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.25

Axiote Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.00

Baja-Aja Burrito, Includes black beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, BBQ sauce

$9.00

B R C Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$7.00

Bueno Burrito, spinach tortilla, Chicken Rajas, black, beans, onion, cilantro

$8.75

Carne Asada Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.25

Carnitas Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.00

Chicken Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.00

Chkn Fajita Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, green and red bell peppers

$9.75

Chili Verde Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.00

Chimichanga, crispy fried, beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

$12.25

Colorado Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.00

Fish Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes

$9.25

Garden Burrito, Includes black beans, rice, onions, cilantro, spinach tortilla,guacamole

$9.00

Grnd Beef Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.00

Libby Bowl, Choice of meat, beans, guacamole only

$8.75

Mahi Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes

$9.25

Nopales Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.00

Pollo Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.00

Potato Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro, Cheese, Pico

$8.75

Power Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro, whole wheat tortilla

$9.25

Rajas Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.25

Rellano Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.00

Santa Rosa Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, whole wheat tortilla

$9.25

Shrimp Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes

$9.25

Stk Fajita Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, whole wheat tortilla

$9.75

Trio Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro

$9.25

Tri-Tip Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes

$9.25

Vegetarian Burrito, Includes beans, rice, onions, cilantro, wheat tortilla, sour cream, guacamole & cheese

$9.25

Dinner Platters OL

1 Enchilada Plate, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

$9.25

1 Rellano Plate, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo,

$9.25

1 Taco Plate, includes rice, beans, cheese

$7.75

1 Rellano 1Ench Plate, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

$13.00

1Rellano 1 Taco Plate, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$13.00

1Taco 1Enchilada plate, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

$13.00

2 Enchilada Plate Includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

$13.00

2 H.S. Taco Combo, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese,

$9.50

2 Rellano Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$13.00

2 Taco Plate, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$11.00

Al Pastor Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$13.25

Carne Asada Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$13.25

Carnitas Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$13.25

Chick Fajita Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

$14.50

Chicken Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$13.25

Chili Verde Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$13.25

Chkn Rajas Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$13.25

Colorado Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$13.25

Mahi Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$14.25

Pollo Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$13.25

Shrimp Fajita Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

$14.50

Shrimp Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$14.25

Steak Fajita Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

$14.50

Vegetarian Platter, includes rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

$13.25

Fish And Chips

$10.25

Salads OL

1/2 Taco Salad, includes lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

$8.00

1/2 Tracy Salad, includes lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans

$6.50

Alota Tostada, includes lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans

$11.00

Dinner Salad, includes lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo,

$4.50

Nopales Salad, includes lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans

$9.75

Taco Salad, includes lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

$10.75

Tostada Chiquita, includes lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

$7.75

Tracy Salad, includes lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans

$7.75

Starters OL

Chips & Guac

$5.25

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Corn Burritos

$3.60

Fries

$4.50

Jumbo Fries

$6.25

Nachos

$8.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Ques w/ Rice & Beans

$9.60

Quesadilla

$8.00

Soup to Go

$4.50

Taquito Platter

$9.60

Taquitos

$8.00

1/2 Bag Chips

$2.25

1/2 Nachos

$6.25

1/4 Fries

$2.50

Sides Orders OL

1/2 Rice 1/2 Beans

$3.75

16oz Guac

$13.00

16oz Salsa

$6.00

Asada Side

$6.50

Axiote Side

$6.25

Beans Side

$3.75

Burger Patty

$4.50

Carnitas Side

$6.50

Chick Fajita Side

$8.25

Chicken side

$6.25

Chili Verde Side

$6.50

Colorado Side

$6.50

Enchilada a la Carte

$5.75

Gluten Free Tortilla

$1.50

Pollo Side

$6.25

Rajas & Rice

$6.50

Rellano a la Carte

$5.75

Rice Side

$3.75

Shrimp Fajita Side

$8.25Out of stock

Shrimp Side

$8.00Out of stock

Steak Fajita Side

$8.25

Tri-Tip Side

$8.00

Turkey Patty

$5.50

Vegan Patty

$5.25

Veggie Side

$6.00

Watkins Patty

$6.50

Kids Menu OL

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Hard Shell Taco, includes lettuce, cheese

$3.50

Kid Bean & Cheese

$4.50

Kid Burger, includes mayo, lettuce, tomato

$3.75

Kid Corn Dog

$2.25

Kids Chips W/Cheese

$4.00

Kids Quesadilla

$4.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese Combo, includes fries and a small drink

$6.35

Kid's Corn Dog Combo, includes fries and a small drink

$6.00

Kid's Burger Combo, includes fries and a small drink

$6.35

Adds OL

Add Avocado

$1.99

Add Al Pastor

$4.00

Add Axiote

$4.00

Add Bacon

$1.95

Add Carnitas

$4.00

Add Cheddar

$1.50

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Carne Asada

$4.00

Add Chicken Breast

$4.50

Add Rajas

$4.00

Add Egg

$1.50

Add Egg White

$1.25

Add Fish

$4.25

Add Ground Beef

$4.00

Add Ham

$2.75

Add Nopales

$3.25

Add Pasilla Chilie

$1.85

Add Pollo

$4.00

Add Potatoes

$1.00

Add Veggies

$4.00

Double Wrap

$1.50

Lg Guacamole

$3.50

Lg Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Lg Sour Cream

$2.10

Organic Egg

$1.50

Sm. Guacamole

$1.99

Sm. Pico de gallo

$0.50

Sm. Sour Cream

$1.10

With Guacamole

$1.99

W/ Sour Cream

$1.10

Xtra Cheese

$1.50

Xtra Meat

$4.00

Xtra Taquito

$2.25

Vegan Patty

$5.25

W/ Sausage

$2.50

Watkins Patty

$6.50

Wet - Tomatillo

$3.25

Wet - Ranchero

$3.25

Wet - 1/2 & 1/2

$3.25

Sodas OL

Apple Juice

$2.10

Can Soda

$1.35

Coke Bottle

$2.10

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$2.10

Henry's

$2.10

Jarritos

$2.10

Lori's Lemonade

$3.25

Mundet Apple

$2.10

Orange Juice

$2.25

Sangria

$2.10

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.25

Small Drink

$1.98

Medium Drink

$2.00

Large Drink

$2.25

Yerba Mate

$2.79
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Online Ordering website for Jim & Rob's Fresh Grill Ojai! You're just a few clicks away from a tasty meal ready for Take Out or Delivery! "Where we don't serve fast food, but healthy food as fast as we can!" Here at Jim & Rob's, we've been happily dishing out healthy, delicious Mexican and American food for breakfast, lunch and dinner for over 20 years! We're proud to be voted Ojai's "Favorite Burrito", "Favorite Burger", and "Favorite Lunch Spot" many times over!

Website

Location

214 W. OJAI AVE, Ojai, CA 93023

Directions

