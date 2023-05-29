Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jimbos Bar and Grill

715 Boardwalk

Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Drinks

Fudge Drinks

Regular Lemonade

$4.49

Large Lemonade

$5.99

Shark Attack!!!

$7.00

Small Coke

$3.75

Small Diet Coke

$3.75

Small Sprite

$3.75

Small Root beer

$3.75

Small Dr pepper

$3.75

Small Shirley

$3.75

Small Seltzer

$1.50

Large Coke

$4.75

32oz fountain soda

Large Diet coke

$4.75

32oz fountain soda

Large sprite

$4.75

32oz fountain soda

Large root beer

$4.75

32oz fountain soda

Large Dr pepper

$4.75

32oz fountain soda

Large Shirley

$4.75

Large Seltzer

$4.75

Kid Coke

$2.00

Kid Diet coke

$2.00

Kid sprite

$2.00

Kid root beer

$2.00

Kid Dr pepper

$2.00

Kid milk

$2.00

Kid chocolate milk

$2.00

Kid apple juice

$2.00

Kid lemonade

$2.00

Kid Shirley

$2.00

Kid Juice Box

$1.50

FREE Juice Box with meal

Tap Bottle

Tap water

Kid tap water

Lemon

1 cup

2 cups

4 cups

6 cups

8 cups

3 Cups

Bottle water

$3.75

Bottle Unsweet tea

$3.75

Bottle Sweet Tea

$3.75

Bottle Raspberry Snapple

$3.75Out of stock

Bottle Peach Snapple

$3.75Out of stock

Bottle Snapple Apple

$3.75Out of stock

Bottle Pink Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Bottle Coke

$3.75

Bottle Diet coke

$3.75

Bottle Sprite

$3.75

Bottle Lemonade

$3.75

Bar Non-Alcohol

Bar Soda

$3.75

Bar Juice

$3.75

Bar Water Bottle

$3.75

Bar Lemonade

$4.49

Red Bull Can

$4.50

Bar Ginger

$3.75

Wine

GL-House Cabernet

$7.00

GL-House Merlot

$7.00

GL-House Chardonnay

$7.00

GL-House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL-House Rose

$7.00

GL-House Prosecco

$10.00

Specialty

$11 Specialty

$11.00

Blood Orange Crush

$16.00

Dreamsicle

$16.00

Endless Summer

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Houston Hurricane (Copy)

$16.00

Key Lime Crush

$16.00

Marilyn's Secret

$16.00

Moscow

$16.00

New BeGINnings

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Ruby Red Crush

$16.00

Strawberry dream

$16.00

Summer Heat

$16.00

Tiki Tea

$16.00

Ultimate Bloody

$16.00

Frozen

Coco Bango

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

It Takes Two

$14.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Buckets

Dragon Bite Bucket

$18.00

Loaded Marg Bucket

$18.00

Mai Tai Bucket

$18.00

Mermaid Water Bucket

$18.00

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Appletini

$11.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Coco Baybreeze

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dirty Shirly

$8.00

Gimlet

$9.00

L.I.T. Top

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.50

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

$11.00

OO7

$10.00

Red Sangria Gls

$9.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Virgin Drink

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

White Sangria Gls

$9.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Shooters

Blow Job

$8.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Cherry Bomb

$10.00

Choc Covered Pretz

$8.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Kamakazi

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Little Beer

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Skittle Bomb

$12.00

Surfer on Acid

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Merch

Shirts

Tshirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

715 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

