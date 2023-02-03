Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jimmie & Sook's

review star

No reviews yet

527 Poplar St

Cambridge, MD 21613

Starters

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Crispy teriyaki tossed Brussels with chipotle crema on the side

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Hand cut fries smothered in cheddar jack cheese and topped with bacon, scallions and ranch dressing.

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$17.00

Lump crab meat tossed with blended cheeses, herbs and seasonings and baked into a hot bread bowl.

Crab Fries

Crab Fries

$16.00

Hand cut fries smothered in our crab dip and baked.

Cream of Crab

Silky smooth award winning recipe made with Lump Crab meat, cream, sherry and spices.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Not for amateurs. Large noodles smothered with a cheese sauce with bacon , jalapeno and a blend of spices and flavor. topped with a buttery herb crust.

Oysters Half Shell

Oysters Half Shell

$14.00Out of stock

8 local oysters, shucked and served with house cocktail, horseradish and lemon.

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$13.00Out of stock

6 shucked oysters, baked with a spinach, shallot, garlic, parmesan panko topping.

Philly Folds

$9.00

6 wontons filled with shaved steak, cheese and grilled onions and deep fried. Served with chipotle crema on side.

Seafood Nachos

Seafood Nachos

$16.00

Crabmeat and shrimp tossed in a creamy sauce over house fried corn chips and baked with cheddar and pepperjack cheeses. Topped with a fresh pico de gallo and sour cream.

Smokehouse Nachos

Smokehouse Nachos

$12.00

Great combination of flavors. Smoked pork and BBQ sauce tossed with fresh fried tortilla chips, smothered with cheddar jack cheeses and finished with fresh pico, sourcream, scallions, and a chipotle crema drizzle.

Tuna Tostadas

Tuna Tostadas

$12.00

Sesame seared rare yellowfin tuna, thinly sliced over crispy wontons and a bed of pickled cucumbers and onions. Caribbean BBQ and Wasabi crema drizzled over top with green onions.

Clam Strips

$10.00
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Dozen Jumbo Wings fried crispy and tossed in a sauce of your choice. Ranch or Bleu Cheese for dipping.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Wings

$19.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Fresh filet of fish, lightly beer battered and deep fried with a side of Bay Remoulade and your choice of side.
Burger

Burger

$11.00

Half pound Grilled Burger prepared to your temperature and served on a butter toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Feel free to add on the toppings and load it up! Your choice of side.

Cheesesteak Sub

Cheesesteak Sub

10oz of Shaved steak, grilled with onions and your choice of cheese on a 13in. grilled roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Half pound of chicken tenderloin, marinated in buttermilk and hand breaded to order. Served with Honey Mustard. Your choice of side.

Jimmie Club

$25.00

Quarter pound Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Bay Remoulade served on a butter toasted Brioche Roll. Your choice of side.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$12.00

6 Jumbo shrimp breaded and hand battered to order. Bay Remoulade on the side. Your choice of side.

Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Quarter pound Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with lettuce, tomato, on a toasted brioche roll. Bay Remoulade on the side. Your choice of side.

Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

$13.00

6 oyster selects hand breaded and flash fried. Served with cocktail sauce.

Po Boys

Your choice of hand breaded and deep fried fresh seafood piled onto a buttered and grilled roll with chipotle crema, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and scallions.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder, pulled from the bone, tossed with a light but flavorful BBQ sauce and served on a toasted brioche roll with pickled red onions. Your choice of side.

ROCK Fish & Chips

ROCK Fish & Chips

$19.00

Lightly breaded and fried FRESH 1/2 lb. filet of ROCKFISH served with Bay Remoulade and choice of side.

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Fresh Salmon filet, pan seared and topped with bacon on a butter toasted Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo and fresh herb pesto.

Tacos

Your choice of: 2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with blackened shrimp, lettuce, chipotle crema, black bean corn salsa, crushed parmesan and fresh lime crema. 2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with pork carnitas, lettuce, chipotle crema, pico and fresh lime crema.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Herb marinated 6oz chicken breast on a butter toasted brioche, with pesto mayo and tomato garlic confit.

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Lunch Special

$12.00

Clam Bskt

$13.00

Chopped Brisket

$12.00

Bl Chx Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Entrees

Entrees are served with whipped potatoes, daily vegetable and cornbread. If modifying a side, don't forget to specify the side that you don't want.

Tuna Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Half pound of yellowfin tuna, blackened and served over fresh black bean corn salsa with a raspberry gastrique drizzle and a side of wasabi crema.

Crab Imperial

Crab Imperial

A twist on a traditional recipe. Crabmeat, mayo, white wine, herbs and spices, baked over your choice of protein. Served with whipped potatoes, fresh vegetables, and cornbread.

Double Jumbo Crab Cakes

Double Jumbo Crab Cakes

$40.00

2 - Quarter pound Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. Bay Remoulade on the side. Served with whipped potatoes, vegetable and homemade cornbread

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$17.00

Eight lightly battered, flash fried Oyster Selects. Served with whipped potatoes, fresh vegetables, and cornbread. House cocktail on the side.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

8 Jumbo Shrimp, hand bread and battered to order. Served with whipped potatoes, vegetable, and homemade cornbread. Bay Remoulade on the side.

Bl Chicken Alfredo

Bl Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Pan Seared 8oz. filet over papperdelle noodles tossed in fresh herb pesto and topped with tomato garlic confit.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Half pound of in house smoked pork, pulled from the bone and tossed in a very light BBQ sauce with pickled red onions. Served with hand cut fries, coleslaw and cornbread.

Rockfish

Rockfish

$27.00

Pan Seared Rockfish topped with sauteed spinach, garlic, shallots, parmesan and panko crumbs, with whipped potatoes, vegetable and cornbread.

Salmon

$25.00

Pan seared salmon topped with 2 shrimp sauteed in a garlic wine cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Shrimp Grits

Shrimp Grits

$18.00

Cheesy grits smothered in a garlic bacon white wine cream sauce with sauteed shrimp and green onions. Served with cornbread.

Single Jumbo Crab Cake

Single Jumbo Crab Cake

$26.00

A quarter pound Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes served with whipped potatoes, vegetables, homemade corn bread and Bay Remoulade

Filet

$30.00

Flat Iron

$19.00+

Sides

Add Fried Shrimp

Add Fried Shrimp

$9.00

6 Jumbo shrimp Hand battered and deep fried.

Add Grill Shrimp

$9.00
Add Jumbo Cake

Add Jumbo Cake

$15.00

Quarter pound Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Corn Bread Basket

$6.00

Cucumber Onion Salad

$3.00
FRY BASKET

FRY BASKET

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Corn Bread

$2.00

Side Slaw

$2.00

Hand Cut cabbage and carrots tossed lightly in a house slaw dressing.

Side Vegetable

Side Vegetable

$4.00

Changes daily. Always fresh.

Side Whipped Potatoes

Side Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

Whipped with butter and cream until creamy and smooth.

Mac Salad

$2.00

Add Imperial

$12.00

Qt Carr Bbq

$30.00

Side Crab Cake

$15.00

Side Entree Salmon

$14.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

GF Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Chocolate Lava

$8.00

Chz Cake

$7.50

Valentine Cheesecake

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$7.50

Dog Menu

Bacon Dinnah Bowl

$8.00

Beef Dinnah Bowl

$8.00

Dog Treat

$1.50

Fish Dinnah Bowl

$8.00

Luna's Beef Lunchbox

$6.00

Luna's Chicken Lunchbox

$6.00

Luna's Fish Lunchbox

$6.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Sweet Tea

$2.50

UnSweet Tea

$2.50

Glass Water

Coke

$3.00

DIET Coke

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Soda/Seltzer Water

$1.50

TONIC

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

To Go Soda

$1.50

HOT TEA

$3.00

HOT TEA REFILL

$0.50

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

CRAN JUICE

$3.00

PINE JUICE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

FRESH OJ 10oz

$5.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

BEER

3 Stars Peppercorn Saison

$5.00

Allagash Triple Ale

$5.00

Avalanche

$5.00

Big Punisher

$6.00Out of stock

Blithering Idiot

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Celebrator Doppelbock

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Sunrise

$8.00

Dales Pale Ale

$6.50

Feed the Monkey

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Miller Light Bottle

$4.00

Mocha Marlin Porter

$6.00

Natural Light

$3.00

New Castle

$5.50

New Grist

$6.00

O'Doul's

$3.50

Oatmeal Stout

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Peg Leg

$6.00

Port City

$6.00

Red Stripe

$3.00Out of stock

Salt Water Taffy

$6.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Sessions Lager

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

The Truth

$6.00

Union Anthem

$5.00

White Claw

$4.00

Yard Brawler

$5.00

Bud Lite

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Can

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Twisted Tea Original

$4.00

Twisted Tea Half & Half

$4.00

Truly

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

WINE

Cline Chardonnay

$7.00

Chardonnay "Matchbook" GLS

$8.00

Moscato GLS

$5.00

Pedro Ximenez "Mayu" GLS

$8.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Pinot Grigio "Farm White"

$6.00

Prosecco GLS

$7.00

Riesling GLS

$8.00

Rose GLS

$6.00

Sauv Blanc GLS

$7.00

Sauv Blanc "Warrelwind / M.A.N."

$8.00

White Zinfandel GLS

$4.50

Cline Chardonnay

$28.00

Chardonnay "Matchbook" BTL

$32.00

Moscato BTL

$18.00

Pedro Ximenez "Mayu"

$32.00

Pinot Grigio "Farm White"

$22.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Prosecco "Cupcake"BTL

$35.00

Riesling BTL

$30.00

Rose "Bodini"

$22.00

Sauv Blanc BTL

$26.00

Sauv Blanc "Warrelwind / M.A.N."

$32.00

White Zinfandel BTL

$17.00

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon "Foxbrook" GLS

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon "Robert Hall"

$9.00

Malbec GLS

$7.00

Merlot GLS

$8.00

Off-Dry Red "Freedom"

$5.00

Old Vine Zinfandel "Cline Cellars"

$7.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00

Sweet Red "Joe's Cool" GLS

$7.00

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon "Foxbrook" BTL

$17.00

Cabernet Sauvignon "Robert Hall" BTL

$36.00

Malbec "Revolution" BTL

$24.00

Merlot "Grayson Cellars" BTL

$30.00

Off-Dry Red "Freedom" BTL

$26.00

Old Vine Zinfandel "Cline Cellars"

$26.00

Pinot Noir "Avalon" BTL

$26.00

Sweet Red "Joe's Cool" BTL

$26.00

House Champagne GLS

$7.00

House Champagne BTL

$47.00

Table Rose GLS

$6.00

Table Rose BTL

$22.00

Harvest Blush GLS

$5.00

Harvest Blush BTL

$15.00

BRANDY/COGNAC

Dekuyper Blackberry Flavored Brandy 60

$2.00+

Hennessy Cognac

$6.00+

Paul Masson Peach Grande Amber

$3.50+

CORDIALS

Amaretto

$2.00+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$4.50+

Aperol

$0.00+

Bailey's

$4.50+

Banana

$3.25+

Blackberry

$3.25+

Butterscotch

$3.25+

Chambord

$4.25+

Coco

$3.25+

Cointreau

$7.00+

Fireball

$4.25+

Frangelico

$5.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$4.25+

Grand Marnier

$4.50+

Jagermeister

$4.25+

Kahlua

$4.50+

Limoncello

$3.75+

Pama

$4.25+

Paul Maason Brandy

$3.25+Out of stock

Peach Schnapps

$2.00+

Peppermint

$2.75+

Rumchata

$4.00+

Southern Comfort

$3.50+

St Germaine

$4.25+

Strawberry

$3.25+

GIN

Beefeater

$4.50+

Beefeater Pink Strawberry

$4.00+

Bombay Saphire

$4.00+

Gunpowder Irish Gin

$6.25+

Hendricks

$6.50+

Tanqueray

$4.00+

Well Gin

$3.50+

RUM

Bacardi

$3.50+

Captain Morgan

$4.00+

Gosling's

$4.00+

Malibu Coconut Rum

$4.00+

Malibu Flavors

$3.00+

Mount Gay

$3.75+

Strawberry Rum

$3.50+

Well Rum

$3.50+

SCOTCH

Aberlour

$7.00+

Balvenie

$9.00+

Clan MacGregor

$3.50+

Dewars

$4.25+

Girvan

$6.00+

Glenfiddich

$4.25+

Glenkinchie

$6.00+

Highland Park

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.25+

Lagvulin

$10.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$5.50+

Well Scotch

$3.50+

TEQUILA

Bribon Blanco Tequila

$6.00+

el Jimador Reposado

$3.50+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.00+

Los Arango Reposado Tequila

$7.25+Out of stock

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Peligroso Reposado

$4.50+

Tres Agaves Blanco

$5.25+

Well Tequila Gold

$2.00+

VODKA

360 Double Choc

$2.25+

Absolut

$4.00+

Absolut Peppar

$4.25+

Ciroc

$5.25+

Deep Eddy

$3.50+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$3.50+

Deep Eddy Lime

$3.50+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red (Grapefruit)

$3.50+

Fleischman Orange

$3.00+

Grey Goose

$4.75+

Ketel One

$4.25+

Ketel One Cuke/Mint

$4.50+

Ketel One Orange

$4.00+

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.00+

Pinnacle Whipped Kiwi & Strawberry

$4.00+

Smirnoff

$3.50+

Smirnoff Cherry

$3.50+

Smirnoff Apple

$3.50+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$3.50+

Smirnoff Citrus

$3.50+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$3.50+

Smirnoff Strawberry

$3.50+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.15+

Tito's

$4.00+

UV Cherry

$2.00+

Well Vodka

$3.50+

WHISKEY

Bulliet Bourbon

$5.00+

Canadian Club Whiskey

$4.25+

Crown Flavor Whiskey

$5.00+

Crown Royal Whiskey

$4.50+

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$4.75+

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$4.25+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$5.00+

Jim Beam Bourbon

$4.25+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$7.25+

Makers Mark Bourbon

$4.75+

Redemption Rye

$4.75+

Seagrams 7 Whiskey

$4.25+

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$4.50+

Well Bourbon

$3.50+

Well Whiskey

$3.50+

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$5.75+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our scratch kitchen recipes in the comfort of your own home or office. Let us do the work!

Website

Location

527 Poplar St, Cambridge, MD 21613

Directions

Gallery
Jimmie & Sook's image
Jimmie & Sook's image
Jimmie & Sook's image
Jimmie & Sook's image

