Jimmie & Sook's
527 Poplar St
Cambridge, MD 21613
Starters
Brussel Sprouts
Crispy teriyaki tossed Brussels with chipotle crema on the side
Cheese Fries
Hand cut fries smothered in cheddar jack cheese and topped with bacon, scallions and ranch dressing.
Crab Dip
Lump crab meat tossed with blended cheeses, herbs and seasonings and baked into a hot bread bowl.
Crab Fries
Hand cut fries smothered in our crab dip and baked.
Cream of Crab
Silky smooth award winning recipe made with Lump Crab meat, cream, sherry and spices.
Mac and Cheese
Not for amateurs. Large noodles smothered with a cheese sauce with bacon , jalapeno and a blend of spices and flavor. topped with a buttery herb crust.
Oysters Half Shell
8 local oysters, shucked and served with house cocktail, horseradish and lemon.
Oysters Rockefeller
6 shucked oysters, baked with a spinach, shallot, garlic, parmesan panko topping.
Philly Folds
6 wontons filled with shaved steak, cheese and grilled onions and deep fried. Served with chipotle crema on side.
Seafood Nachos
Crabmeat and shrimp tossed in a creamy sauce over house fried corn chips and baked with cheddar and pepperjack cheeses. Topped with a fresh pico de gallo and sour cream.
Smokehouse Nachos
Great combination of flavors. Smoked pork and BBQ sauce tossed with fresh fried tortilla chips, smothered with cheddar jack cheeses and finished with fresh pico, sourcream, scallions, and a chipotle crema drizzle.
Tuna Tostadas
Sesame seared rare yellowfin tuna, thinly sliced over crispy wontons and a bed of pickled cucumbers and onions. Caribbean BBQ and Wasabi crema drizzled over top with green onions.
Clam Strips
Boneless Wings
Dozen Jumbo Wings fried crispy and tossed in a sauce of your choice. Ranch or Bleu Cheese for dipping.
Steak Quesadilla
Wings
Handhelds
Burger
Half pound Grilled Burger prepared to your temperature and served on a butter toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Feel free to add on the toppings and load it up! Your choice of side.
Cheesesteak Sub
10oz of Shaved steak, grilled with onions and your choice of cheese on a 13in. grilled roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Tenders
Half pound of chicken tenderloin, marinated in buttermilk and hand breaded to order. Served with Honey Mustard. Your choice of side.
Jimmie Club
Quarter pound Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Bay Remoulade served on a butter toasted Brioche Roll. Your choice of side.
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
6 Jumbo shrimp breaded and hand battered to order. Bay Remoulade on the side. Your choice of side.
Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
Quarter pound Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with lettuce, tomato, on a toasted brioche roll. Bay Remoulade on the side. Your choice of side.
Oyster Basket
6 oyster selects hand breaded and flash fried. Served with cocktail sauce.
Po Boys
Your choice of hand breaded and deep fried fresh seafood piled onto a buttered and grilled roll with chipotle crema, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and scallions.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
12 hour smoked pork shoulder, pulled from the bone, tossed with a light but flavorful BBQ sauce and served on a toasted brioche roll with pickled red onions. Your choice of side.
ROCK Fish & Chips
Lightly breaded and fried FRESH 1/2 lb. filet of ROCKFISH served with Bay Remoulade and choice of side.
Salmon BLT
Fresh Salmon filet, pan seared and topped with bacon on a butter toasted Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo and fresh herb pesto.
Tacos
Your choice of: 2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with blackened shrimp, lettuce, chipotle crema, black bean corn salsa, crushed parmesan and fresh lime crema. 2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with pork carnitas, lettuce, chipotle crema, pico and fresh lime crema.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Herb marinated 6oz chicken breast on a butter toasted brioche, with pesto mayo and tomato garlic confit.
Black Bean Burger
Lunch Special
Clam Bskt
Chopped Brisket
Bl Chx Caesar Wrap
Entrees
Tuna Mac and Cheese
Half pound of yellowfin tuna, blackened and served over fresh black bean corn salsa with a raspberry gastrique drizzle and a side of wasabi crema.
Crab Imperial
A twist on a traditional recipe. Crabmeat, mayo, white wine, herbs and spices, baked over your choice of protein. Served with whipped potatoes, fresh vegetables, and cornbread.
Double Jumbo Crab Cakes
2 - Quarter pound Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. Bay Remoulade on the side. Served with whipped potatoes, vegetable and homemade cornbread
Fried Oysters
Eight lightly battered, flash fried Oyster Selects. Served with whipped potatoes, fresh vegetables, and cornbread. House cocktail on the side.
Fried Shrimp
8 Jumbo Shrimp, hand bread and battered to order. Served with whipped potatoes, vegetable, and homemade cornbread. Bay Remoulade on the side.
Bl Chicken Alfredo
Pan Seared 8oz. filet over papperdelle noodles tossed in fresh herb pesto and topped with tomato garlic confit.
Pulled Pork
Half pound of in house smoked pork, pulled from the bone and tossed in a very light BBQ sauce with pickled red onions. Served with hand cut fries, coleslaw and cornbread.
Rockfish
Pan Seared Rockfish topped with sauteed spinach, garlic, shallots, parmesan and panko crumbs, with whipped potatoes, vegetable and cornbread.
Salmon
Pan seared salmon topped with 2 shrimp sauteed in a garlic wine cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Shrimp Grits
Cheesy grits smothered in a garlic bacon white wine cream sauce with sauteed shrimp and green onions. Served with cornbread.
Single Jumbo Crab Cake
A quarter pound Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes served with whipped potatoes, vegetables, homemade corn bread and Bay Remoulade
Filet
Flat Iron
Sides
Add Fried Shrimp
6 Jumbo shrimp Hand battered and deep fried.
Add Grill Shrimp
Add Jumbo Cake
Quarter pound Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Corn Bread Basket
Cucumber Onion Salad
FRY BASKET
Side Bacon
Side Corn Bread
Side Slaw
Hand Cut cabbage and carrots tossed lightly in a house slaw dressing.
Side Vegetable
Changes daily. Always fresh.
Side Whipped Potatoes
Whipped with butter and cream until creamy and smooth.
Mac Salad
Add Imperial
Qt Carr Bbq
Side Crab Cake
Side Entree Salmon
Desserts
Dog Menu
N/A BEVERAGE
Sweet Tea
UnSweet Tea
Glass Water
Coke
DIET Coke
SPRITE
GINGERALE
Root Beer
Lemonade
Milk
Soda/Seltzer Water
TONIC
Orange Soda
Fruit Punch
To Go Soda
HOT TEA
HOT TEA REFILL
COFFEE
DECAF COFFEE
MILK
CRAN JUICE
PINE JUICE
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
FRESH OJ 10oz
APPLE JUICE
BEER
3 Stars Peppercorn Saison
Allagash Triple Ale
Avalanche
Big Punisher
Blithering Idiot
Bud Light
Budweiser
Celebrator Doppelbock
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Sunrise
Dales Pale Ale
Feed the Monkey
Guiness
Heineken
Heineken 0
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller Light Bottle
Mocha Marlin Porter
Natural Light
New Castle
New Grist
O'Doul's
Oatmeal Stout
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Peg Leg
Port City
Red Stripe
Salt Water Taffy
Sam Adams
Sessions Lager
Stella
The Truth
Union Anthem
White Claw
Yard Brawler
Michelob Ultra Can
Miller Lite
Twisted Tea Original
Twisted Tea Half & Half
Truly
WINE
Cline Chardonnay
Chardonnay "Matchbook" GLS
Moscato GLS
Pedro Ximenez "Mayu" GLS
Pinot Grigio GLS
Pinot Grigio "Farm White"
Prosecco GLS
Riesling GLS
Rose GLS
Sauv Blanc GLS
Sauv Blanc "Warrelwind / M.A.N."
White Zinfandel GLS
Cline Chardonnay
Chardonnay "Matchbook" BTL
Moscato BTL
Pedro Ximenez "Mayu"
Pinot Grigio "Farm White"
Pinot Grigio BTL
Prosecco "Cupcake"BTL
Riesling BTL
Rose "Bodini"
Sauv Blanc BTL
Sauv Blanc "Warrelwind / M.A.N."
White Zinfandel BTL
Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon "Foxbrook" GLS
Cabernet Sauvignon "Robert Hall"
Malbec GLS
Merlot GLS
Off-Dry Red "Freedom"
Old Vine Zinfandel "Cline Cellars"
Pinot Noir GLS
Sweet Red "Joe's Cool" GLS
Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon "Foxbrook" BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon "Robert Hall" BTL
Malbec "Revolution" BTL
Merlot "Grayson Cellars" BTL
Off-Dry Red "Freedom" BTL
Old Vine Zinfandel "Cline Cellars"
Pinot Noir "Avalon" BTL
Sweet Red "Joe's Cool" BTL
House Champagne GLS
House Champagne BTL
Table Rose GLS
Table Rose BTL
Harvest Blush GLS
Harvest Blush BTL
BRANDY/COGNAC
CORDIALS
Amaretto
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Bailey's
Banana
Blackberry
Butterscotch
Chambord
Coco
Cointreau
Fireball
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Limoncello
Pama
Paul Maason Brandy
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint
Rumchata
Southern Comfort
St Germaine
Strawberry
GIN
RUM
SCOTCH
TEQUILA
VODKA
360 Double Choc
Absolut
Absolut Peppar
Ciroc
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Ruby Red (Grapefruit)
Fleischman Orange
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Cuke/Mint
Ketel One Orange
Pinnacle Whipped
Pinnacle Whipped Kiwi & Strawberry
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Apple
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Tito's
UV Cherry
Well Vodka
WHISKEY
Bulliet Bourbon
Canadian Club Whiskey
Crown Flavor Whiskey
Crown Royal Whiskey
Elijah Craig Bourbon
Jack Daniels Whiskey
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jim Beam Bourbon
Knob Creek Bourbon
Makers Mark Bourbon
Redemption Rye
Seagrams 7 Whiskey
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Well Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy our scratch kitchen recipes in the comfort of your own home or office. Let us do the work!
527 Poplar St, Cambridge, MD 21613