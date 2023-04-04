Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jimmies Cafe 48 Corinth St

48 Corinth St

Roslindale, MA 02131

Ice Cream

Kiddie

Kiddie

$5.00

Small

$6.00

Medium

$7.00

Large

$7.50

Pint

$8.00

Quart

$14.00

Toppings

$1.00

Sprinkles

$0.50

Sauce

$1.50

Cones

$1.50

Brownies

$3.00

Cookie's

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Puppy cup

$5.00

Soft Serve

$4.50

Small Slush

$4.00

Med Slush

$4.50

Large Slush

Sandwiches

Boston Burger

$9.00

8oz Natural beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

B.A.L.T

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

El Cubano

$10.00

Spicy Caesar

$11.00

Chipotle Chicken

$10.00

Caprese

$9.00

Rueben

$10.00

Lobster roll

$30.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$20.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Ham & Cheese

Salads

Caesar SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Spinach, mozzarella, cucumber, cranberries, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Tuna salad, romaine, tomato, cucumber, avocado, crutons

Chicken

$4.00

Add Chicken to any Salad

Chicken

$4.00

Combo's

Chicken Finger Combo

$12.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries with a side of honey mustard and ketchup

Chicken wing combo

Chicken wing combo

$15.00

Chicken wings and fries with your choice plain, buffalo, or bbq flavors.

Boston Burger Combo

Boston Burger Combo

$11.00

8oz all natural beef burger with cheese,lettuce, tomato, pickles, and fries

Hot Dog Combo

$12.00

2 beef nathans hot dogs add the fixings with fries

Kids Combo

$6.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Combo

$8.00

Bacon, egg, cheese with a hashbrown and your choice of coffee or OJ.

Western Sandwich

$6.50

Egg, ham, onion, peppers, and cheese breakfast sandwich

Spinach, eggwhite, avocado sandwich

$6.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Hash Brown

$1.00

Smoothies

Pineapple Aloha

$7.00

Pineapple, banana, strawberry, greek yogurt and milk

Mango Passion

$7.00

Fresh Mango's with Mango Juice

Green Mango

$7.00

Mango, fresh spinach, apples, ginger, water-based smoothie.

Berrylicious

$7.00

Mixed berries (blueberries, strawberries, blackberries), Milk, Honey

Sundaes

Classic Brownie

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Brownie, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Banana Split

$10.00

Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate Ice Cream, Bananas, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream, Two Cherry's

Salty Caramel

$9.00

Salty Caramel Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Toffee Bits, Whipped Cream

Rozzie Sundae

$9.00

Strawberry Cheese Cake Ice Cream, Crushed Graham Crackers, Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Speacial Drinks

Root beer float

$6.00

Coca cola float

$6.00

Raspberry Lime Ricky

$6.00

Frozen Raspberry Lemonade

$6.00

Empanada's

Empanada's

Empanada's

$4.00

Different flavor of a latin turnover

Lobster Empanada

$10.00

Side's

Fries

$6.00

Chicken tenders

$7.00

Wingz

$10.00

Hot dog

$5.00

Soup

$7.00

Drinks

Can soda

$1.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

Small Coffee

$2.00

Large Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Cafe con Leche

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Caramel

$4.50

Vanilla

$4.50

Syrup

$0.75

Frappe's

Milkshake

Milkshake

$7.00

Your Choice of Flavor milkshake

Extra's

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Jimmies Cafe is a local Ice cream and Gourmet Sandwich Cafe

Location

48 Corinth St, Roslindale, MA 02131

Directions

