Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Jimmy Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

9749 Hwy 16

Pipe Creek, TX 78063

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Old fashion Cheeseburger
Avocado Burger

Burgers

Old fashion Burger

$5.49

Double Old Fashion Burger

$7.99

Old fashion Cheeseburger

$6.29

Double Cheeseburger

$9.20

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$6.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.79

Double Double Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.49

Extra patty

$2.50

Signature Burgers

The Full Beauty

$6.99

Avocado Burger

$6.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.99Out of stock

The Cleveland

$6.99

Chipotle Burger

$7.49Out of stock

Extra patty

$2.50

Chicken

Classic Chicken Burger

$5.49Out of stock

Chicken Avocado Burger

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Full Beauty

$6.99Out of stock

Extra Chicken Patty

$2.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock

The Tomahawk

$6.49Out of stock

Classic BLT

$4.49

Piggy Melt

$5.99

Philly Steak & Cheese

$5.79Out of stock

The Angry Philly

$5.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Mushroom Philly

$5.99

Jalapeno Ranch Club

$6.49

Veggie Philly

$4.99

Extra Philly Meat

$2.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Garden Salad

$6.49Out of stock

The Tom Ray Salad

$7.49

JD Salad

$7.49Out of stock

Dinner Specials

Chicken Burger Special

$6.99

Turkey Club Special

$7.99

Catfish Plate

$8.99

Extra Fillet

$5.49

Mccoy Special

$12.99

Electrician Special

$8.49

Danny's Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Tom Ray Burger

$7.75

Jd's 3 Bar

$9.19Out of stock

Lunch/Dinner Sides

Hot Sauce 16 ounce

$6.99

Refried Beans 8 ounce

$1.99

Refried Beans 16 ounce

$3.99

Tortillas 12 count

$2.99

Avocado 4 ounce

$2.99

Small Side Salad

$2.99

Bacon Slice

$0.75

4 Oz Ghost Salt

$5.99

Large Fry

$3.98

French Fries

$2.29

Large Ghost Fry

$5.38

Ghost Fries

$2.69

Chips

$1.79

French Fry Sauce 2 ounce

$1.49

French Fry Sauce 4 ounce

$2.49

Barbacoa

Barbacoa by the pound

$11.99

Barbacoa Package

$14.99

Jimmy's Special Barbacoa Package

$29.99

Barbacoa Taco

$2.50

Barbacoa Taco with Avocado

$3.39

Fully Dressed Barbacoa

$2.69

Barbacoa The Works

$3.69

3 Mini Taco

$5.99Out of stock

Tacos

Bean and Cheese Taco

$1.49

Chicken Fajitas

$2.75

Beef Fajitas

$3.49Out of stock

Jimmy's Picadillo

$2.75

Kids

Grilled Cheese with small fry

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Bean and Cheese Taco

$1.29

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.19

Big Water

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

OJ

$1.99

Coffee

$1.59

Coffee Refill

$0.99

Can Soda

$1.49

Tea Gallon

$5.00

Bottles

Monster

$2.89

Bai

$2.59

Tea

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Big Red

$1.99

Snapple Tea

$2.49

Lipton Tea

$1.89

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Belgian Waffles

$3.99Out of stock

The Gringo Plate

$5.50

Omelet

$5.69

Biscuits & Gravy W/Sausage

$3.99Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy

$2.99Out of stock

Omelet Special

$5.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon 1 slice

$0.75

Sausage

$0.75

Ham

$0.75

Eggs (1 scrambled or fried)

$0.99

tortilla (single)

$0.50

toast (single)

$0.50

Homestyle potatoes

$1.69

8 Oz Beans

$1.99

16 Oz Salsa

$6.99

4 Oz Green Sauce

$2.49

Tacos

Bean and Cheese Taco

$1.49

Two Item taco

$1.99

Three Items Taco

$2.49

Chicken Fajita

$2.75

Beef Fajita

$3.50Out of stock

Egg taco

$1.49

Potato Taco

$1.49

Bean Taco

$1.29

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Sandwich Special

$5.00Out of stock

Barbacoa Plate

$8.99Out of stock

Dentist Breakfast

$4.99

Breakfast Danish

$5.00

Signature Tacos

The Patented (Copy)

$2.69

The Sergio (Copy)

$2.69

The Shiner (Copy)

$2.69

The Fiesta (Copy)

$2.69

Carne Guisada (Copy)

$2.75

Jimmy's Picadillo (Copy)

$2.75

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9749 Hwy 16, Pipe Creek, TX 78063

Directions

