Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Jimmy J's Cafe

4,456 Reviews

$$

115 Chartres St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Cochon Burrito

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

Monte Cristo French Toast

$13.00

Bananas Foster French Toast

$13.00

Shrimp & Garlic Aioli French Toast

$14.00

Banana Bread French Toast

$13.00

Captain Crunch French Toast

$13.00

Fruity Pebbles French Toast

$13.00

Other Breakfast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Eggs Americano

$10.00

Eggs Ranchero

$10.00

Breakfast Pork Chops

$12.00

Shrimp and Grits

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Ham Egg and Cheese Croissant

$11.00

Omelettes

BYO Omelette

$10.00

Western Style Omelette

$12.00

3 Meat Omelette

$13.00

Cheesy Shrimp Omelette

$13.00

Seafood and Spinach Omelette

$13.00

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Cochon Benedict

$12.00

Tomatoes Benedict

$12.00

Pork Chop Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Crabcake Benedict

$15.00

Crawfish Benedict

$15.00

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Cochon Burrito

$12.00

Steak Burrito

$14.00

Shrimp & Egg White Burrito

$13.00

Sides

(S) Bacon

$3.00

(S) Sausage

$3.00

(S) Andouille

$4.00

(S) Pork Chop

$4.00

(S) 1 Egg

$2.00

(S) 2 Egg

$4.00

(S) Home Fries

$3.00

(S) Grits

$3.00

(S) 1 Pancake

$3.00

(S) French Toast

$3.00

(S) 2 French Toast

$6.00

(S) Sausage Gravy

$2.00

(S) 1 Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

(S) Biscuit

$3.00

(S) Croissant

$4.00

(S) English Muffin

$3.00

(S) White Toast

$2.00

(S) Wheat Toast

$2.00

(S) Cream Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Beignet Sticks

$5.00

Side Banana Bread French Toast

$6.00

Side Captain Crunch French Toast

$6.00

Side Fruity Pebble French Toast

$6.00

Sandwiches

Cochon Panini

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Ham Egg Cheese Croissant

$11.00

Juice

OJ

$3.50

Large OJ

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Large Apple Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Large Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Large Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Other Drinks

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$3.00

Sweet Iced tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Jimmy J's Cafe image

