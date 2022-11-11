Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jimmy Jacks Rib Shack IC

1,550 Reviews

$$

1940 Lower Muscatine Rd

Iowa City, IA 52240

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork
Fatty Beef Brisket

Sandwiches with 2 Sides

The Supreme

$14.49

Pork, chicken and brisket simmered in Jimmy Jack's Original Barbecue sauce.

Pulled Pork

$14.49

Smoked for 12 hours and hand pulled for great flavor, you'll love pigging out with our pulled pork.

Smoked Chicken

$14.49

Cluck, cluck, cluck! Chicken run fast, but we smok'em slow.

Skinny Beef Brisket

$14.49

Our lean version of the traditional.

Fatty Beef Brisket

$16.49

Our own version of the traditional.Grilled with cowboy sauce and topped with provolone cheese.

Smoked Portobello

$14.49

Finished on the grill with provolone cheese and roasted red peppers.

Smoked Italian Sausage

$15.49

Buon giorno! A spicy taste of Italy with provolone cheese and roasted red peppers.

Double Cheese Burger

$15.49

Sandwiches

The Supreme

$8.99Out of stock

Pork, chicken and brisket simmered in Jimmy Jack's Original Barbecue sauce.

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Two quarter pound patties with American cheese.

Pulled Pork

$8.99

Smoked for 12 hours and hand pulled for great flavor, you'll love pigging out with our pulled pork.

Smoked Chicken

$8.99

Cluck, cluck, cluck! Chicken run fast, but we smok'em slow.

Skinny Beef Brisket

$8.99

Our lean version of the traditional.

Fatty Beef Brisket

$10.99

Our own version of the traditional.Grilled with cowboy sauce and topped with provolone cheese.

Smoked Portobello

$8.99

Finished on the grill with provolone cheese and roasted red peppers.

Smoked Italian Sausage

$9.99

Buon giorno! A spicy taste of Italy with provolone cheese and roasted red peppers.

Sauce Bottles/Rib Rub

Original Bottle

$7.99

Chicago Fire Bottle

$7.99

Cowboy Bottle

$7.99

Carolina Mustard Bottle

$7.99

Rib Rub

$9.99

Specials

Smoked Turkey

$11.99

Smoked Turkey W/ 2sides

$15.49

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Squirt

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fountain Soda/Tea

$2.49

Beer

Please have ID ready upon arrival.

Juice Factory

$5.00

Please have ID ready on arrival.

Fat Tire

$5.00

Please have ID ready on arrival.

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Please have ID ready on arrival.

Blue Moon

$5.00

Please have ID ready on arrival.

Black Cherry White Claw

$5.00

Please have ID ready on arrival.

PBR

$3.00

Please have ID ready on arrival.

Ribs & Chicken with 2 Sides

Half Slab of Ribs

$23.49

A half rack of St. Louis style pork ribs, slow smoked to perfection.

Full Slab of Ribs

$33.49

Full slab - full flavor - full belly.

Half Smoked Chicken

$18.49

The pink smoke ring shows we take as much care with our chicken as we do with our ribs.

Half Slab & Half Chicken

$32.99

The best of both worlds - perfect for sharing!

Jack's Sampler

$28.99

You choose three different smoked meats (excludes portobello and half chicken), along with two sides of your choice.

Wings (5) W/2 Sides

$15.49

Ten smoked wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, medium or hot sauce, served with a side of ranch and veggie sticks.

Wings (10) W/2 sides

$22.49

Ten smoked wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, medium or hot sauce, served with a side of ranch and veggie sticks.

Ribs & Chicken

Half Slab of Ribs

$17.99

A half rack of St. Louis style pork ribs, slow smoked to perfection.

Full Slab of Ribs

$27.99

Full slab - full flavor - full belly.

Half Smoked Chicken

$12.99

The pink smoke ring shows we take as much care with our chicken as we do with our ribs.

Wings (5)

$9.99

Ten smoked wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, medium or hot sauce, served with a side of ranch and veggie sticks.

Wings (10)

$16.99

Ten smoked wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, medium or hot sauce, served with a side of ranch and veggie sticks.

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack cheese, smoked chicken, cornbread croutons, bbq ranch.

Brisket and Blue Salad

$14.99

Grilled Fatty Brisket, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Cornbread Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Kids

Lil' Jimmy

$4.99

2oz. child-size sandwich. Choice of Pulled Pork, Supreme, Chicken, or Skinny Brisket

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$4.99

Cheesy, gooey, creamy, and oh-so-delicious.

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.29

Baked Beans

$3.29

Chips

$3.29

Fries

$3.99

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.29

Corn Bread

$3.29

Cookie

$3.49Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Extras

Original

$0.50

Bold & Tangy

Chicago Fire

$0.50

A Little Sweet & a Lot of Heat

Cowboy

$0.50

Sweet & Smokey

Carolina Mustard

$0.50

Puts Honey Mustard to Shame

Pickle

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup Dipping Sauce

$0.50

T-Shirt

Tshirt

$20.00

Longsleeve

Hats

Trucker

$20.00

Dad Hat

$21.00

Red Beanie

$30.00

Black Beanie

$25.00

Glassware

Pint glass

$5.00

Extra

Koozie

$3.00

Stickers

$2.50

Notebook

$3.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City, IA 52240

Directions

