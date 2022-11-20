Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Jimmy Jo's BBQ

652 Reviews

$$

665 N Convent St

Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$7.29
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.99
Carolina Style Pork Sandwich

Carolina Style Pork Sandwich

$6.59

Topped with coleslaw and Carolina sauce

Turkey Breast Sandwich

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$6.99

Pork Slider

$3.59

Beef Brisket Slider

$3.99

Turkey Slider

$3.99

Hot Link Sandwich

$5.49

"Maxwell Street" style - mustard & grilled onions | "Carolina" style - with coleslaw & Carolina Sauce .30 more

The Big Texan

$8.19

1/2 pound brisket OR 1/2 pound pulled pork

Meals

Rib Tips Meal

Rib Tips Meal

$13.99

Includes 2 small sides and bread

Beef Brisket Meal

Beef Brisket Meal

$13.59

Includes 2 small sides and bread

Pulled Pork Meal

Pulled Pork Meal

$11.79

Includes 2 small sides and bread

1/2 Pork & 1/2 Brisket Meal

$12.89

Turkey Breast Meal

$13.59
1/2 Chicken Meal

1/2 Chicken Meal

$10.49

Includes 2 small sides and bread

Texas Hot Links Meal

$11.99

Pork, Rib & Chicken Combo Meal

$15.99

4 Bones & 1 Meat Meal

$16.29

Famous Ribs

Full Slab

Full Slab

$25.99

Includes 2 small sides

Half Slab

$17.49

Includes 2 small sides

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$27.99

RIBS, CHICKEN, PORK, BRISKET, HOT LINK (includes 2 small sides)

Family Packs

Little Jo's Family Pack #1

$29.99

1 lb. Pulled Pork, 4 large or 6 small buns, 2 large sides

Cowboy Family Pack #2

$34.99

1 lb. Beef Brisket, 4 large or 6 small buns, 2 large sides

Jimmy Jo's Family Pack #3

$49.99

1 1/2 lb. pulled pork*, whole smoked chicken, 4 large or 6 small buns, 2 large sides

Iron Horse Family Pack #4

$59.99

1 1/2 lb. pulled pork*, full slab of St. Louis Style ribs, 4 large or 6 small buns, 2 large sides

By the Pound/A La Carte.

1/4 Lb Brisket

$4.87

1/3 Lb Brisket

$6.50

1/2 Lb Brisket

$9.75

3/4 Lb Brisket

$14.62

1 Lb Brisket

$19.49

1 1/2 Lb Brisket

$29.24

1/4 Lb Pulled Pork

$3.87

1/3 Lb Pulled Pork

$5.16

1/2 Lb Pulled Pork

$7.75

3/4 Lb Pulled Pork

$11.62

1 Lb Pulled Pork

$15.49

1 1/2 Lb Pulled Pork

$23.24

1lb Pork Catering

$15.49

1lb Pork Special

$9.99

1/4 Lb Turkey Breast

$4.75

1/3 Lb Turkey Breast

$6.33

1/2 Lb Turkey Breast

$9.50

3/4 Lb Turkey Breast

$14.24

1 Lb Turkey Breast

$18.99

1 1/2 Lb Turkey Breast

$28.49
1 Lb Rib Tips

1 Lb Rib Tips

$10.99

1/4 Chicken

$3.99

1/2 Chicken

$7.69

Smoked Chicken (1 Piece)

$1.59

Hot Link

$4.59

Full Slab Ribs

$23.99

Half Slab Ribs

$15.49

1/3 Slab Ribs

$7.99

Kids Menu

Kids Ribs

$9.99

come with 1 small side, applesauce and a small drink

Kids 1/4 Chicken

$6.79

come with 1 small side, applesauce and a small drink

Kids Slider

$5.99

come with 1 small side, applesauce and a small drink

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$4.59

come with 1 small side, applesauce and a small drink

Kids Nachos

$4.59

come with 1 small side, applesauce and a small drink

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.49

"A MEAL IN ITSELF" with Pork or Brisket

Nachos

Chili Cheese Nachos

$6.29+

with sour cream

Deluxe Nachos

Deluxe Nachos

$8.29+

Your choice of Pork or Brisket, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream

Tacos

Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$2.79

Pork Taco

$2.59

Desserts

Ice Cream

$1.89

Root Beer Float

$4.29

Orange Float

$4.29

Cow Chips

$3.49

1 Cookie

$1.00
3 Cookies

3 Cookies

$2.50

Gourmet Cupcake

$3.00

Pecan Pie

$3.29

Sides

Beans

$1.99+

Slaw

$1.79+

Potato Salad

$1.79+

Glazed Carrots

$1.79+

Green Beans

$1.99+

Ranch Potatoes

$1.79+

Corn on the Cob

$1.99

Mac N' Cheese

$1.79+

Chips

$1.69

Corn Muffin

$0.99

Giant Baked Potato

$2.99

with butter and sour cream

Sweet Potato

$3.29

with butter and cinnamon sugar

Garden Salad

$2.39

Award Winning Chili

$2.39+

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$1.89+

2 Corn Muffins

$1.79

Texas Toast

$0.89

Applesauce

$1.49

Sauces/Extras

Chicago Style Sauce

$3.29+

Texas Style Sauce

$3.29+

Carolina Style Sauce

$3.29+

Butter - Extra

$0.30

Sour Cream - Extra

$0.30

Cheese - Extra

$0.30

Small Bun

$0.60+

Large Bun

$0.75+

Make Combo - 1 Small Side & Drink

$3.79

Make Combo - 2 Small Sides & Drink

$4.99

Plates Napkins Utensils

$0.50

Md Cup W Lid

$0.69

Lg Cup W Lid

$1.10

Extra Dressing

$0.69

Squeeze Bottle

$2.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.19+

Diet Pepsi

$2.19+

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.19+

Sierra Mist

$2.19+

Pink Lemonade

$2.19+

Mountain Dew

$2.19+

Orange Crush

$2.19+

Dr. Pepper

$2.19+

Raspberry Tea

$2.19+

Iced Tea

$2.19+

Sweet Tea

$2.19+

Creme Soda

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Md Cup W Lid

$0.69

Lg Cup W Lid

$1.10

Courtesy Cup

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Schiner Bock

$4.50

Sierra Nevada

$4.50

Guiness

$4.50

Harp

$4.50

Wine

Cabernet

$4.50

Merlot

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

White Zinfindel

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Bottle of JJ Rub

Bottle of JJ Rub

$6.00

Bottle of BBQ

Bottle of Sauce

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

665 N Convent St, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

