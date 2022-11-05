Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food

review star

No reviews yet

1422 Riverboat Center Dr

Joliet, IL 60431

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Dog
Vanilla Shake
Maxwell Polish

Combos

#1 Gyros

$10.59

Our delicious Gyros Sandwich comes with tomatoes, onions, and our homemade gyros sauce.

#2 Italian Beef

$10.29

Add peppers or mozzarella cheese .68 cents each

#3 2 Hotdogs

$9.99

Served Chicago style- Mustard, Onions, Pickle, Relish, Tomato, Celery Salt, Sport Peppers

#4 Polish Sausage

$7.99

Served Chicago style ( Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle,Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt) or Maxwell (mustard, grilled onions, sport peppers)

#5 HAMburger

$8.59

Served with ketchup, mustard, mayo, onion, pickle, tomato, lettuce. 100% all natural.

#6 DBL CHEESEBURGER

$10.71

Served with ketchup, mustard, mayo, onion, pickle, tomato, lettuce. 100% all natural.

#7 Wrap Choice

$10.19

Your choice of gyros wrap (lettuce, tomato, and onion), buffalo chicken wrap (lettuce and tomato) or chicken bacon ranch wrap (lettuce and tomato)

#8 Chicken

$9.49

Served with lettuce, tomato, and our homemade gyros sauce

#9 1 Hotdog

$7.89

Served Chicago Style ( Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle,Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt)

#10 Fish Sandwich

$8.06

Served with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.

#11 Meatball Combo

$9.63

Meatballs, marinara and mozzarella cheese

#12 Beef Sausage Combo

$10.99

#13 Philly

$10.99

#14 Egg Sandwich

$7.89

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.69

Served Chicago Style =Mustard, Onion, Relish, Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Sport Peppers,and Celery Salt

Polish Sausage

$4.99

Served Chicago Style =Mustard, Onion, Relish, Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Sport Peppers,and Celery Salt

Maxwell Polish

$4.99

Grilled Onions, Mustard, and Sport Peppers

Cheese Dog

$3.79

Chili Dog

$3.79

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.99

Corn Dog

$2.99

Sandwiches

Gyros Sandwich

$6.99

Italian Beef

$6.49

Philly Steak

$6.99

Chicken Philly

$6.99

Chicken Pita

$6.49

Beef & Sausage Combo

$7.75

Italian Sausage

$5.29

Meatball Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Fish Sandwich

$5.49

Grilled Chz

$3.99

BLT Sandwich

$4.49

Taco

$1.50

Egg Sandwich

$3.69

Burgers

Single Burger

$5.39

Double Burger

$6.99

Dbl Pizza Burger

$10.00

Wraps

Gyros Wrap

$6.89

Gyros, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes,and our Homemade Gyros Sauce wrapped up in a tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.79

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.79

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$7.09

Chicken Philly Wrap

$7.19

Dinners

Gyros Plate

$11.99

Spag&Balls

$10.29

Spaghetti

$8.74

Fried Chicken Tenders Dinner

$8.99

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Greek Bowl

$6.99

Soups & Salad

Soup

$3.49+

Theo's Bowl of Chili

$4.49

Garden Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$7.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

BLT Salad

$7.99

Southwest Veggie Bowl

$5.99

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$5.49

Mozz Sticks

$4.49

Mushrooms

$4.49

Cheese Curds

$5.59

Onion Rings

$4.49

Pizza Puff

$4.49

Chili Cheese Fry

$4.94

Cheese Fry

$3.90

Bosco Sticks (4)

$6.75

Fried Pickles

$5.49

COMBO

$3.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.49

Sides

Fries

$2.99+

Side Salad

$3.75

Garlic Bread

$2.39

Gravy Bread

$2.50

Extras

Extra Sauces

$0.75

Cup Of Cheese

$1.00

ADD Cheese

ADD Bacon

$2.09

EXTRA Pita

$0.91

ADD Feta

$1.49

Peppers

$0.75

ADD Gyros

$3.99

ADD Chicken

$3.99

Add Chili

$0.91

Xtra Patty

$3.89

1 extra meatball

$1.50

Foccacia Bread

$1.25

One Pound Gyros Meat

$12.99

Extra Beef

$3.99

Side Gyros

$3.99

Side Feta

$1.14

Side Feta

$1.29

Side Chkn Breast

$3.99

It's Weezee Baby

Big Weezee

$8.99

Italian Beef, Mozzarella Cheese, And Hot Peppers on our delicious Tomato Focaccia Bread

Chili Cheezee Weezee

$9.29

Chicken Weezee

$8.49

WTF What The Feta Weezee

$8.29

Triple M Weezee

$8.49
Puff Puff Weezee

$9.49

Pizza Puff, Hamburger Patty, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce on Our Tomato Focaccia Bread

COMBO

$3.50

Desserts & Specials

Deep Fried Oreos

$4.49

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Weezee Tshirt

$15.00

Jimmyks Tshirt

$10.00

1 Pound Gyros Meat

$12.99

Jimmy K's Hat

$10.00

Soft Drinks

20oz

$2.29

24oz

$2.79

Big J

$3.69

Bottle Water

$1.64

Domestic Buckets

$99.00

Cocktails

Old Fashion

$15.99

Mai Tai

$13.99

Margarita

$11.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fast Friendly Service! Fresh Food prepared with Quality ingredients! We have something for everyone! Come in and Enjoy!

Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food image
Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food image
Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food image

