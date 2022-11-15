Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way 34902 Pacific Hwy S

2,205 Reviews

$$

34902 Pacific Hwy S

Federal Way, WA 98003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Yeast Rolls Half Dozen (comes with 1 each 4oz Honey Butter)
Combo Dinner
Yeast Rolls Bakers Dozen (comes with 2 each 4oz Honey Butter)

Appetizers

Onion Rings Small Basket

$9.95

8 Crispy rings served up with a choice of sauce

Onion Rings Large Basket

$13.95

16 Crispy rings served with a choice of sauce.

Sassy's Sausage

$9.95

Tender melts-in-your-mouth Texas-style sausage, Grilled & sliced.

Crabcake App (1)

$8.95

1 of our signature fresh Dungeness Crabcakes served with sauce.

Crabcakes App (2)

$14.95

2 of our signature fresh Dungeness Crabcakes served with sauce

Crabcakes App (3)

$19.95

3 of our signature fresh Dungeness Crabcakes served with sauce.

Palm Bay Coconut Shrimp

$10.95

5 large crispy butterflied coconut shrimp-you'll love the Sweet Chili dipping sauce.

Chips Chicken Strips

$10.95

His favorite (he's tried 'em all). "It's the Mama Sweet's Mustard Sauce!"

Hot Wings

$13.95

Tossed in traditional sauce and goes great with Blue Cheese for dippin'.

Beecher's Mac & Cheese App

$9.50

"Beechers" cheddar flavor.

Soups and Salads

Crawfish Chowder Cup

$7.95

Made fresh daily. This is Thick, Rich and Creamy (6 oz).

Crawfish Chowder Bowl

$10.95

Made fresh daily. This is Thick, Rich and Creamy (10 oz.)

Backfire Chili Cup

$7.95

Backfire Chili Bowl

$10.95

This one will knock your shorts off!! Topped with onion, cheddar & jalapeno.

King Road-Lite

$6.95

3 oz. Salad Greens, Blue Cheese crumbles, Sugar Pecans, Chow Mein Noodles, Celery, Red Cabbage, and dressing.

King Road-Entree

$11.95

7 oz. Salad Greens, Blue Cheese crumbles, Sugar Pecans, Chow Mein Noodles, Celery, Red Cabbage, and dressing.

Sub King Road

Caesar-Lite

$6.95

3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request.

Caesar-Entree

$11.95

7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request.

Caesar-Chick-Lite

$11.95

3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh grilled chicken.

Caesar-Chick-Entree

$15.95

7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh grilled chicken.

Caesar-BlkChicken-Lite

$11.95

3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened chicken.

Caesar-BlkChicken-Entree

$15.95

7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened chicken.

Caesar-Salmon-Lite

$11.95

3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh marinated salmon.

Caesar-Salmon-Entree

$15.95

7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh marinated salmon.

Ceasar-BlkSalmon-Lite

$11.95

3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened salmon.

Caesar-BlkSalmon-Entree

$15.95

7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened salmon.

Steak Salad-Lite

$12.95

3 oz. Salad greens, topped with cheese tomato, bell peppers, sautéed onion, dressing & a cooked to order sliced 3oz sirloin steak.

Steak Salad-Entree

$17.95

7 oz. Salad greens, topped with cheese tomato, bell peppers, sautéed onion, dressing & a cooked to order 6oz sliced sirloin steak.

Boulder Chicken Salad-Lite

$11.95

3 oz. Salad greens with cheese, dressing, topped with tomato, avocado, onions, sliced chicken breast, black bean corn salsa & sour cream.

Boulder Chicken Salad-Entrée

$15.95

7 oz. Salad greens with cheese, dressing, topped with tomato, avocado, onions, sliced chicken breast, black bean corn salsa & sour cream.

Sub Caesar

Sub Salad

Sub Chowder

Roadhouse Salad-Lite

$6.95

3 oz. Salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Roadhouse Salad-Entree

$11.95

7 oz. Salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Side Trips

Lite Caesar Salad

$6.95

Lite Roadhouse Salad

$6.95

Beecheres Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Steak Fries

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Skinny Fries

$6.95

Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

Rock Salt Baked Spud

$6.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.95

Prairie Patch Vegetables

$6.95

Wild, Wild Rice

$6.95

BBQ Baked Beans

$6.95

Yeast Rolls Half Dozen (comes with 1 each 4oz Honey Butter)

$6.95

6 Fresh Homemade Yeast Rolls served with 4oz of Honey Butter

Yeast Rolls Bakers Dozen (comes with 2 each 4oz Honey Butter)

$10.95

13 Fresh Homemade Yeast Rolls served with 2 each 4oz Honey Butters

Honey Butter 4 oz

$0.75

Cole Slaw

$6.95

Broccoli

$6.95

Desserts

Hot Skillet Caramel Apple Pie ala mode

$5.95

Chocolate Cookie Sundae

$4.95

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

What's the Catch Dinner

Cactus Creek Crabcakes (2)

$24.95

2 of our Fresh Dungeness Crabcakes, served with lemon pepper aioli. We put 'em on our sign for a reason-we're super proud of 'em!

Cactus Creek Crabcakes (3)

$29.95

3 of our Fresh Dungeness Crabcakes, served with lemon pepper aioli. We put 'em on our sign for a reason-we're super proud of 'em!

Fresh Marinated Salmon (10oz)

$25.95

Jimmy Mac worked a long time on this recipe-fish in steakhouses isn't supposed to taste this good.

Fresh Marinated Salmon (7oz)

$20.95

Jimmy Mac worked a long time on this recipe-fish in steakhouses isn't supposed to taste this good.

Palm Bay Coconut Shrimp 8

$21.95

8 Big, Crispy butterflied Coconut Shrimp. You'll love the Sweet Chili dipping sauce.

Palm Bay Coconut Shrimp 5

$15.95

8 Big, Crispy butterflied Coconut Shrimp. You'll love the Sweet Chili dipping sauce.

Rolling Rock Grilled Shrimp (6)

$19.95

6 Large Shrimp basted with garlic butter and grilled to perfection.

Rolling Rock Grilled Shrimp (12)

$24.25

12 Large Shrimp basted with garlic butter and grilled to perfection.

Fish & Chip (3 piece)

$16.95

Fish & Chips (2 piece)

$14.95

Combo Dinners

Combo Dinner

$36.95

First, pick TWO entrees. Next pick TWO side trips to complete your meal. What a deal!!

Combo Din (2) Steaks

$36.95

Entree Dinners

Campfire Chicken Entree

$20.95

Topped with Swiss, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, bacon tomatoes, green onion and slathered in BBQ sauce.

Campfire Chicken lite

$17.95

Topped with Swiss, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, bacon tomatoes, green onion and slathered in BBQ sauce.

Blk Chic Pasta Entree 8oz

$20.95

Seasoned and blackened 8oz chicken breast served on fettuccini noodles with a creamy cajun alfredo sauce.

Blk Chic Pasta lite 6oz

$17.95

Seasoned and blackened 6oz chicken breast served on fettuccini noodle with a creamy cajun alfredo sauce.

Pulled Pork Platter Dinner

$18.95

Straight from our Hickory Smoker- A hefty portion of slow cooked Pork Shoulder mixed with our awesome top-secret Pig Pucker Sauce. Served atop Texas Toast.

Sassy's Sausage Dinner

$18.95

Tender, melts-in-your mouth Texas-style sausage. Grilled & sliced. Served with BBQ sauce & Mama Sweet's Mustard Sauce.

Jimmy Mac's Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$24.95

Dripping with Jimmy Mac's very own BBQ Sauce.

Jimmy Mac's Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$32.95

Dripping with Jimmy Mac's very own BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

A specialty! Straight from our Hickory Smoker. Pulled pork mixed with our awesome top-secret Pig Pucker sauce. You'll find yourself returning for more!

Top Sirloin (6oz) Dinner

$20.95

A Roadhouse Special. Basted in Jimmy Mac's secret seasoning (6oz).

Top Sirloin (8oz) Dinner

$24.55

A Roadhouse Special. Basted in Jimmy Mac's secret seasoning (8oz).

Top Sirloin (12oz) Dinner

$27.95

A Roadhouse Special. Basted in Jimmy Mac's secret seasoning (12oz).

Chop Steak (10oz) Dinner

$19.95

Tasty ground sirloin topped with sauteed mushrooms & grilled onions (10oz).

Ribeye (8oz) Dinner

$25.95

Known for it's flavor and tenderness (8oz).

Ribeye (12oz) Dinner

$30.95

Known for it's flavor and tenderness (12oz).

Blackened Ribeye (12)

$30.95

The best recipe we've ever come across (12oz).

New York (12oz) Dinner

$34.95

Our version of a true favorite (12oz).

Filet (7oz) Dinner

$34.95

The best of the best. Soon to be your favorite too (7oz).

Texas Filet (14oz) Dinner

$43.95

Real men don't eat 7 ounces. This one's twice the size of Katy's Favorite Filet (14oz).

D Porterhouse

$39.95

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$21.95

A Roadhouse Favorite!

Prime Rib (8oz) Dinner

$29.95

Available from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Heat seared slow roasted. Tender as a Texas lullaby.

Prime Rib (12oz) Dinner

$32.95

Served from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Tender as a Texas Lullaby.

Prime Rib (16oz) Dinner

$36.95

Served from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Tender as a Texas Lullaby.

Smokin' Combo

$28.95

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger

$7.95

Corn Dog

$7.95

Dino Bites

$7.95

Fish (cod)

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Hamburger

$7.95

Hot Dog

$7.95

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Mandarin oranges

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Order online and we will have it ready for you!

Location

34902 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Dupar Federal Way
orange starNo Reviews
33940 Weyerhaeuser Way S Federal Way, WA 98001
View restaurantnext
DaVita Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
32275 32nd Ave S Federal Way, WA 98001
View restaurantnext
Puerto Vallarta (Twin Lakes) - 2002 sw campus dr
orange starNo Reviews
2002 sw campus dr Federal Way, WA 98023
View restaurantnext
Trapper's Sushi - Federal Way
orange star4.0 • 927
31835 Pacific Hwy S Federal Way, WA 98003
View restaurantnext
Jack's BBQ - Algona
orange starNo Reviews
35731 W Valley Hwy S Algona, WA 98001
View restaurantnext
The Mill Steakhouse + Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
900 Meridian Ave E UNIT 50 Milton, WA 98354
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Federal Way

Trapper's Sushi - Federal Way
orange star4.0 • 927
31835 Pacific Hwy S Federal Way, WA 98003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Federal Way
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston