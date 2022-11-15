- Home
- /
- Federal Way
- /
- Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way - 34902 Pacific Hwy S
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Federal Way 34902 Pacific Hwy S
2,205 Reviews
$$
34902 Pacific Hwy S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Onion Rings Small Basket
8 Crispy rings served up with a choice of sauce
Onion Rings Large Basket
16 Crispy rings served with a choice of sauce.
Sassy's Sausage
Tender melts-in-your-mouth Texas-style sausage, Grilled & sliced.
Crabcake App (1)
1 of our signature fresh Dungeness Crabcakes served with sauce.
Crabcakes App (2)
2 of our signature fresh Dungeness Crabcakes served with sauce
Crabcakes App (3)
3 of our signature fresh Dungeness Crabcakes served with sauce.
Palm Bay Coconut Shrimp
5 large crispy butterflied coconut shrimp-you'll love the Sweet Chili dipping sauce.
Chips Chicken Strips
His favorite (he's tried 'em all). "It's the Mama Sweet's Mustard Sauce!"
Hot Wings
Tossed in traditional sauce and goes great with Blue Cheese for dippin'.
Beecher's Mac & Cheese App
"Beechers" cheddar flavor.
Soups and Salads
Crawfish Chowder Cup
Made fresh daily. This is Thick, Rich and Creamy (6 oz).
Crawfish Chowder Bowl
Made fresh daily. This is Thick, Rich and Creamy (10 oz.)
Backfire Chili Cup
Backfire Chili Bowl
This one will knock your shorts off!! Topped with onion, cheddar & jalapeno.
King Road-Lite
3 oz. Salad Greens, Blue Cheese crumbles, Sugar Pecans, Chow Mein Noodles, Celery, Red Cabbage, and dressing.
King Road-Entree
7 oz. Salad Greens, Blue Cheese crumbles, Sugar Pecans, Chow Mein Noodles, Celery, Red Cabbage, and dressing.
Sub King Road
Caesar-Lite
3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request.
Caesar-Entree
7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request.
Caesar-Chick-Lite
3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh grilled chicken.
Caesar-Chick-Entree
7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh grilled chicken.
Caesar-BlkChicken-Lite
3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened chicken.
Caesar-BlkChicken-Entree
7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened chicken.
Caesar-Salmon-Lite
3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh marinated salmon.
Caesar-Salmon-Entree
7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh marinated salmon.
Ceasar-BlkSalmon-Lite
3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened salmon.
Caesar-BlkSalmon-Entree
7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened salmon.
Steak Salad-Lite
3 oz. Salad greens, topped with cheese tomato, bell peppers, sautéed onion, dressing & a cooked to order sliced 3oz sirloin steak.
Steak Salad-Entree
7 oz. Salad greens, topped with cheese tomato, bell peppers, sautéed onion, dressing & a cooked to order 6oz sliced sirloin steak.
Boulder Chicken Salad-Lite
3 oz. Salad greens with cheese, dressing, topped with tomato, avocado, onions, sliced chicken breast, black bean corn salsa & sour cream.
Boulder Chicken Salad-Entrée
7 oz. Salad greens with cheese, dressing, topped with tomato, avocado, onions, sliced chicken breast, black bean corn salsa & sour cream.
Sub Caesar
Sub Salad
Sub Chowder
Roadhouse Salad-Lite
3 oz. Salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Roadhouse Salad-Entree
7 oz. Salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Side Trips
Lite Caesar Salad
Lite Roadhouse Salad
Beecheres Mac & Cheese
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Skinny Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Rock Salt Baked Spud
Sauteed Mushrooms
Prairie Patch Vegetables
Wild, Wild Rice
BBQ Baked Beans
Yeast Rolls Half Dozen (comes with 1 each 4oz Honey Butter)
6 Fresh Homemade Yeast Rolls served with 4oz of Honey Butter
Yeast Rolls Bakers Dozen (comes with 2 each 4oz Honey Butter)
13 Fresh Homemade Yeast Rolls served with 2 each 4oz Honey Butters
Honey Butter 4 oz
Cole Slaw
Broccoli
Desserts
What's the Catch Dinner
Cactus Creek Crabcakes (2)
2 of our Fresh Dungeness Crabcakes, served with lemon pepper aioli. We put 'em on our sign for a reason-we're super proud of 'em!
Cactus Creek Crabcakes (3)
3 of our Fresh Dungeness Crabcakes, served with lemon pepper aioli. We put 'em on our sign for a reason-we're super proud of 'em!
Fresh Marinated Salmon (10oz)
Jimmy Mac worked a long time on this recipe-fish in steakhouses isn't supposed to taste this good.
Fresh Marinated Salmon (7oz)
Jimmy Mac worked a long time on this recipe-fish in steakhouses isn't supposed to taste this good.
Palm Bay Coconut Shrimp 8
8 Big, Crispy butterflied Coconut Shrimp. You'll love the Sweet Chili dipping sauce.
Palm Bay Coconut Shrimp 5
8 Big, Crispy butterflied Coconut Shrimp. You'll love the Sweet Chili dipping sauce.
Rolling Rock Grilled Shrimp (6)
6 Large Shrimp basted with garlic butter and grilled to perfection.
Rolling Rock Grilled Shrimp (12)
12 Large Shrimp basted with garlic butter and grilled to perfection.
Fish & Chip (3 piece)
Fish & Chips (2 piece)
Combo Dinners
Entree Dinners
Campfire Chicken Entree
Topped with Swiss, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, bacon tomatoes, green onion and slathered in BBQ sauce.
Campfire Chicken lite
Topped with Swiss, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, bacon tomatoes, green onion and slathered in BBQ sauce.
Blk Chic Pasta Entree 8oz
Seasoned and blackened 8oz chicken breast served on fettuccini noodles with a creamy cajun alfredo sauce.
Blk Chic Pasta lite 6oz
Seasoned and blackened 6oz chicken breast served on fettuccini noodle with a creamy cajun alfredo sauce.
Pulled Pork Platter Dinner
Straight from our Hickory Smoker- A hefty portion of slow cooked Pork Shoulder mixed with our awesome top-secret Pig Pucker Sauce. Served atop Texas Toast.
Sassy's Sausage Dinner
Tender, melts-in-your mouth Texas-style sausage. Grilled & sliced. Served with BBQ sauce & Mama Sweet's Mustard Sauce.
Jimmy Mac's Baby Back Ribs Half Rack
Dripping with Jimmy Mac's very own BBQ Sauce.
Jimmy Mac's Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
Dripping with Jimmy Mac's very own BBQ Sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
A specialty! Straight from our Hickory Smoker. Pulled pork mixed with our awesome top-secret Pig Pucker sauce. You'll find yourself returning for more!
Top Sirloin (6oz) Dinner
A Roadhouse Special. Basted in Jimmy Mac's secret seasoning (6oz).
Top Sirloin (8oz) Dinner
A Roadhouse Special. Basted in Jimmy Mac's secret seasoning (8oz).
Top Sirloin (12oz) Dinner
A Roadhouse Special. Basted in Jimmy Mac's secret seasoning (12oz).
Chop Steak (10oz) Dinner
Tasty ground sirloin topped with sauteed mushrooms & grilled onions (10oz).
Ribeye (8oz) Dinner
Known for it's flavor and tenderness (8oz).
Ribeye (12oz) Dinner
Known for it's flavor and tenderness (12oz).
Blackened Ribeye (12)
The best recipe we've ever come across (12oz).
New York (12oz) Dinner
Our version of a true favorite (12oz).
Filet (7oz) Dinner
The best of the best. Soon to be your favorite too (7oz).
Texas Filet (14oz) Dinner
Real men don't eat 7 ounces. This one's twice the size of Katy's Favorite Filet (14oz).
D Porterhouse
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
A Roadhouse Favorite!
Prime Rib (8oz) Dinner
Available from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Heat seared slow roasted. Tender as a Texas lullaby.
Prime Rib (12oz) Dinner
Served from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Tender as a Texas Lullaby.
Prime Rib (16oz) Dinner
Served from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Tender as a Texas Lullaby.
Smokin' Combo
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Order online and we will have it ready for you!
34902 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003