Main picView gallery
American

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse Renton

1,181 Reviews

$$

225 SW 7th St.

Renton, WA 98057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ribeye (12oz) Dinner
Top Sirloin (8oz) Dinner
Boulder Chicken Salad-Entrée

Appetizers

Onion Rings Basket (8)

$10.25

8 Crispy rings served up with a choice of sauce

Onion Rings Basket (16)

$14.95

16 Crispy rings served with a choice of sauce.

Sassy's Sausage

$10.95

Tender melts-in-your-mouth Texas-style sausage, Grilled & sliced.

Cactus Creek Crabcakes (1)

$8.95

1 of our signature fresh Dungeness Crabcakes served with sauce.

Cactus Creek Crabcakes (2)

$14.95

2 of our signature fresh Dungeness Crabcakes served with sauce

Cactus Creek Crabcakes (3)

$19.95

3 of our signature fresh Dungeness Crabcakes served with sauce.

Palm Bay Coconut Shrimp

$11.95

5 large crispy butterflied coconut shrimp-you'll love the Sweet Chili dipping sauce.

Chips Chicken Strips

$11.95

His favorite (he's tried 'em all). "It's the Mama Sweet's Mustard Sauce!"

Hot Wings

$14.95

Tossed in traditional sauce and goes great with Blue Cheese for dippin'.

Soups and Salads

Crawfish Chowder Cup

$7.95

Made fresh daily. This is Thick, Rich and Creamy (6 oz).

Crawfish Chowder Bowl

$10.95

Made fresh daily. This is Thick, Rich and Creamy (10 oz.)

Backfire Chili Cup

$7.95

Backfire Chili Bowl

$10.95

This one will knock your shorts off!! Topped with onion, cheddar & jalapeno.

King Road-Entree

$11.95

7 oz. Salad Greens, Blue Cheese crumbles, Sugar Pecans, Chow Mein Noodles, Celery, Red Cabbage, and dressing.

Sub King Road

Caesar-Lite

$6.95

3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request.

Caesar-Entree

$11.95

7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request.

Caesar-Chick-Lite

$11.95

3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh grilled chicken.

Caesar-Chick-Entree

$15.95

7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh grilled chicken.

Caesar-BlkChicken-Lite

$11.95

3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened chicken.

Caesar-BlkChicken-Entree

$15.95

7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened chicken.

Caesar-Salmon-Lite

$11.95

3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh marinated salmon.

Caesar-Salmon-Entree

$15.95

7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with fresh marinated salmon.

Ceasar-BlkSalmon-Lite

$11.95

3 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened salmon.

Caesar-BlkSalmon-Entree

$15.95

7 oz. Romaine lettuce, traditional homemade Caesar dressing with asiago & parmesan cheeses. Anchovies available upon request. Topped with blackened salmon.

Steak Salad-Lite

$13.95

3 oz. Salad greens, topped with cheese tomato, bell peppers, sautéed onion, dressing & a cooked to order sliced 3oz sirloin steak.

Steak Salad-Entree

$18.95

7 oz. Salad greens, topped with cheese tomato, bell peppers, sautéed onion, dressing & a cooked to order 6oz sliced sirloin steak.

Boulder Chicken Salad-Lite

$11.95

3 oz. Salad greens with cheese, dressing, topped with tomato, avocado, onions, sliced chicken breast, black bean corn salsa & sour cream.

Boulder Chicken Salad-Entrée

$15.95

7 oz. Salad greens with cheese, dressing, topped with tomato, avocado, onions, sliced chicken breast, black bean corn salsa & sour cream.

Roadhouse Salad-Lite

$6.95

3 oz. Salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Roadhouse Salad-Entree

$11.95

7 oz. Salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Side Trips

Lite Caesar Salad

$6.95

Lite Roadhouse Salad

$6.95

Beecheres Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Steak Fries

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Skinny Fries

$6.95

Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

Rock Salt Baked Spud

$6.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.95

Prairie Patch Vegetables

$6.95

Wild, Wild Rice

$6.95

BBQ Baked Beans

$6.95

Yeast Rolls Half Dozen (comes with 1 each 4oz Honey Butter)

$6.95

6 Fresh Homemade Yeast Rolls served with 4oz of Honey Butter

Yeast Rolls Bakers Dozen (comes with 2 each 4oz Honey Butter)

$10.95

13 Fresh Homemade Yeast Rolls served with 2 each 4oz Honey Butters

Honey Butter 4 oz

$0.95

Cole Slaw

$6.95

Hubcap Burgers (Beef & Chicken)

Jimmy Mac's Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Topped with American Cheese and Bacon. Your choice of Beef or Chicken.

Campfire Cheeseburger

$15.55

Topped with Swiss, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Bacon, Crispy Onion Ring and slathered in BBQ sauce. Your choice of Beef or Chicken.

Roasted Anaheim Pepper Burger

$14.95

Anaheim Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese and Habanero Mayonnaise. Just the right amount of heat. Your choice of Beef or Chicken.

Teriyaki Burger

$14.95

Marinated in Teriyaki sauce, topped with Swiss Cheese and Pineapple. Your choice of Beef or Chicken.

Cheese Burger

$14.95

Topped with American Cheese. Your choice of Beef or Chicken.

Hamburger

$14.95

Your choice of Beef or Chicken.

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$13.95

A classic served with your choice of old fashioned White Bread or Wheat Bread.

Turkey Ciabatta Sandwich

$14.95

A Texas version of the Turkey sandwich. Sliced Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Habanero Mayonnaise for just the right amount of heat.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

A specialty! Straight from our Hickory Smoker. Pulled pork mixed with our awesome top-secret Pig Pucker sauce. You'll find yourself returning for more!

What's the Catch Dinner

Cactus Creek Crabcakes (2)

$25.95

2 of our Fresh Dungeness Crabcakes, served with lemon pepper aioli. We put 'em on our sign for a reason-we're super proud of 'em!

Cactus Creek Crabcakes (3)

$30.95

3 of our Fresh Dungeness Crabcakes, served with lemon pepper aioli. We put 'em on our sign for a reason-we're super proud of 'em!

Fresh Marinated Salmon (10oz)

$26.95

Jimmy Mac worked a long time on this recipe-fish in steakhouses isn't supposed to taste this good.

Fresh Marinated Salmon (7oz)

$21.95

Jimmy Mac worked a long time on this recipe-fish in steakhouses isn't supposed to taste this good.

Palm Bay Coconut Shrimp 8

$21.95

8 Big, Crispy butterflied Coconut Shrimp. You'll love the Sweet Chili dipping sauce.

Rolling Rock Grilled Shrimp (6)

$19.95

6 Large Shrimp basted with garlic butter and grilled to perfection.

Rolling Rock Grilled Shrimp (12)

$24.25

12 Large Shrimp basted with garlic butter and grilled to perfection.

Fish & Chips (2 piece)

$14.95

Fish & Chip (3 piece)

$16.95

Combo Dinners

First, pick TWO entrees. Next pick TWO side trips to complete your meal. What a deal!!

Combo Dinner

$36.95

First, pick TWO entrees. Next pick TWO side trips to complete your meal. What a deal!!

Entree Dinners

Campfire Chicken Entree

$20.95

Topped with Swiss, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, bacon tomatoes, green onion and slathered in BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Platter Dinner

$18.95

Straight from our Hickory Smoker- A hefty portion of slow cooked Pork Shoulder mixed with our awesome top-secret Pig Pucker Sauce. Served atop Texas Toast.

Sassy's Sausage Dinner

$18.95

Tender, melts-in-your mouth Texas-style sausage. Grilled & sliced. Served with BBQ sauce & Mama Sweet's Mustard Sauce.

Jimmy Mac's Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$26.95

Dripping with Jimmy Mac's very own BBQ Sauce.

Jimmy Mac's Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$35.95

Dripping with Jimmy Mac's very own BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

A specialty! Straight from our Hickory Smoker. Pulled pork mixed with our awesome top-secret Pig Pucker sauce. You'll find yourself returning for more!

Top Sirloin (6oz) Dinner

$20.95

A Roadhouse Special. Basted in Jimmy Mac's secret seasoning (6oz).

Top Sirloin (8oz) Dinner

$24.55

A Roadhouse Special. Basted in Jimmy Mac's secret seasoning (8oz).

Top Sirloin (12oz) Dinner

$28.95

A Roadhouse Special. Basted in Jimmy Mac's secret seasoning (12oz).

Ribeye (12oz) Dinner

$31.95

Known for it's flavor and tenderness (12oz).

Blackened Ribeye (12)

$31.95

The best recipe we've ever come across (12oz).

New York (12oz) Dinner

$34.95

Our version of a true favorite (12oz).

Filet (7oz) Dinner

$35.95

The best of the best. Soon to be your favorite too (7oz).

Texas Filet (14oz) Dinner

$45.95

Real men don't eat 7 ounces. This one's twice the size of Katy's Favorite Filet (14oz).

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$21.95

A Roadhouse Favorite!

Dinner Smokin' Combo

$31.75

Pulled Pork, Sassy Sausage (1/2 link), & Baby Back Ribs (1/4 rack). Served up with Sweet Potato Fries and BBQ Baked Beans.

Blk Chic Pasta Entree 8oz

$20.95

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Corn Dog

$7.95

Hamburger

$7.95

Cheese Burger

$7.95

Hot Dog

$7.95

Chicken Strips

$7.95

Fish (cod)

$7.95

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Specials

Football Pulled Pork Sand Package for 4

$34.95

4 Pulled Pork Sandwiches, 16oz of BBQ Baked Beans, 16oz of Coleslaw, and some of our awesome, secret Pig Pucker sauce.

NA Beverages (Deep Copy)

Lemonade

$2.95

Lemonade Blackberry

$2.95

Lemonade Strawberry

$2.95

Nestea, Raspberry

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Roy Rogers

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Tea, Iced

$2.95

Gift Card

All gift cards purchased online can be picked up at Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse in Renton.

Gift Card $25

$25.00

All gift cards purchased online can be picked up at Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse in Renton.

Gift Card $50

$50.00

All gift cards purchased online can be picked up at Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse in Renton.

Gift Card $100

$100.00

All gift cards purchased online can be picked up at Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse in Renton.

Prime Rib Specials (Deep Copy)

Prime Rib (8oz) Dinner

$34.50

Prime Rib (12oz) Dinner

$39.25

Prime Rib (16oz) Dinner

$45.00

Mom's Day Special!! Prime Rib 8oz & Coco Shrimp(5) (Deep Copy)

$42.50

Bag Tax

Bag Tax

$0.08
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

225 SW 7th St., Renton, WA 98057

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sharps RoastHouse
orange starNo Reviews
18427 International Blvd Seattle, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
orange star4.2 • 1,193
255 SW 152nd St Burien, WA 98166
View restaurantnext
Super Six
orange starNo Reviews
3714 South Hudson Street Seattle, WA 98118
View restaurantnext
Endolyne Joe's
orange star3.6 • 701
9261 45th Avenue SW Seattle, WA 98136
View restaurantnext
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
orange star4.1 • 1,081
20 Front St S Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,554
155 108th Ave NE St 110 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Renton

Cloudbreak Cafe - 1302 N. 30th St.
orange star4.5 • 199
1302 N. 30th St. Renton, WA 98056
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.5 • 61
505 Rainier Ave N Renton, WA 98057
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Renton
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston