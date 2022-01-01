Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jimmy the Greeks

1,022 Reviews

$$

215 Saco Ave

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

Order Again

Appetizers

Sm Breadsticks

$10.99

Lg Breadsticks

$16.99

Spanakopita

$11.99

Pretzels

$10.99

House Nachos

$11.99

Pizza Knots

$10.99

Basket Fries

$6.99

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.99

8 Wings

$13.99

6 Tenders

$13.99

Avo Fingers

$13.99

Beer Shrimp

$12.99

Buffalo Cauliflower Tots

$10.99

Gluten Free Tenders

$15.99Out of stock

STUFFED AVOCADO

$12.99

GREEK KABOBS

$13.99

BUFFALO DIP

$12.99

Soup

Cup Buff Soup

$5.99

Bowl Buff Soup

$8.99

Cup Day

$5.99

Bowl Day

$8.99

Cup Chili

$5.99

Bowl Chili

$8.99

Salad

Avo Cobb Salad

$14.99

House Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Buff Chx Salad

$16.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Burgers

Mt Olym Burger

$13.99

Bourb Bac Ched

$15.99

All Day Burger

$15.99

Turkey Burger

$14.99

PLANT Burger

$15.99

Prime Rib Burger

$15.99

Sandwiches

Cali Panini

$14.99

Chix Carb Panini

$14.99

Greek Pita

$9.99

Classic Gyro

$14.99

Haddock Sand

$14.99

Reuben Panini

$14.99

Street Tacos

Pork Tacos

$14.99

Chix Tacos

$14.99

Hadd Tacos

$15.99

FRESH Avo Tacos

$15.99

Steak Tip Tacos

$17.99

Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

From The Grill

1/2 Ribs

$17.99

Steak Tips

$20.99

Tuscan

$20.99

JD Sirloin

$19.99

Mush Steak

$20.99

STEAK MONTH Tips

$14.99

STEAK MONTH Tuscan

$14.99

STEAK MONTH Mush Bourbon

$14.99

STEAK MONTH JD

$14.99

STEAK MONTH Texan

$14.99

STEAK MONTH Blue Cheese

$14.99

STEAK MONTH Alfredo Parm

$14.99

Entrees

Rice Bowl

$16.99

Fish Chips

$17.99

Dinner Mac

$12.99

Baked Hadd

$18.99

Truffle Chicken

$18.99

Brick Oven Pizza

Sm Meatza Pizza

$16.99

Sm Tuscan Veg Pizza

$15.99

Sm Buff Chix Pizza

$15.99

Sm BBQ Pizza

$15.99

Sm Yia Yia’s Pizza

$16.99

Sm Loaded Mash Pizza

$15.99

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Sm It Delight Pizza

$16.99

Sm Chix Carb Pizza

$15.99

Sm Marg Pizza

$15.99

Sm Caprese Pizza

$15.99

Sm Ruben Pizza

$16.99

Sm Seafood Pizza

$23.99Out of stock

LRG Meatza Pizza

$22.99

LRG Tuscan Veg Pizza

$21.99

LRG Buff Chix Pizza

$21.99

LRG BBQ Pizza

$21.99

LRG Yia Yia’s Pizza

$22.99

LRG Loaded Mash Pizza

$21.99

LRG Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

LRG Italian Delight Pizza

$22.99

LRG Chix Carb Pizza

$21.99

LRG Margherita Pizza

$21.99

LRG Caprese Pizza

$21.99

Lg Ruben Pizza

$22.99

Lg Seafood Pizza

$27.99Out of stock

Sm Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$14.99

BYO Pizza

SM BYO Pizza

$11.99

LG BYO Pizza

$15.99

SM Cheese

$11.99

LG Cheese

$15.99

Dessert

Sm Baklava

$3.99

Lg Baklava

$5.99

Chocolate Lava Cookie

$5.99

Apple Crisp

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Mac

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Chx Tacos

$6.99

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids One Topping

$6.99

Sides

Side Fries

$4.99

Side Mashed

$4.99

Side House

$4.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Side Veggie

$4.99

Side Broccoli

$4.99

Side Penne

$4.99

Side Asparagus

$4.99

Side White Rice

$3.99

Side Sweet Fries

$5.99

Side Greek

$4.99

Side Pita

$2.50

Side G Bread

$2.00

SD Sauce

$0.50

SD Coleslaw

$4.99

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
60 Craft Taps! Brick Oven & Pub Food! Live Music & Game Room!

215 Saco Ave, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

