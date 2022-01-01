Jimmy Vega’s Smokehouse imageView gallery
Jimmy Vega’s Smokehouse

355 Reviews

$$

40120 Industrial Park Cir

Georgetown, TX 78626

Malt et all

Malt

$7.00

Float

$5.50

hobo malt

$9.00

Drinks

tea

$3.00

soda

$3.00

Rootbeer

$6.00

Sparkling lemonade

$6.00

coffee

$1.75

Gal tea

$5.00

# coffee

$14.00

beer

As cider

$5.50

Blue moon

$5.50

Bud light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors light

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

Dos

$5.50

Fat

$5.50

Guinness

$6.00

Hopadillo

$5.50

Kaliber

$5.00

LStar

$4.00

Miller lite

$5.00

Pearl

$4.00

Pit master

$5.00

SAdams

$5.50

Sh bock

$5.50

Sh Oct

$5.50

Ultra

$5.50

Whiteclaw

$5.00

Love st

$5.50

WIne

Zin

$8.00

Cab

$7.50

Pinot g

$7.00

Char

$7.00

Sav b

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

40120 Industrial Park Cir, Georgetown, TX 78626

