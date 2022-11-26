- Home
Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes
953 Reviews
$
53 main st
Brockport, NY 14420
Popular Items
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
We proudly serve cane sugar based Johnnie Ryan products out of Niagara, N.Y.
Canned Soda
12 oz. cans of Coca-Cola products.
Bottled Water
Just Water™ is based out of Glens Falls, NY. Infused with natural flavors, with zero calories & packaged in plant based (& recyclable) materials.
Milk
Almond Milk
5-Star Plate™
The 5 Star Full Plate™
Choose 2 meats, up to 3 sides & toppings.
Half Plate
Choose 1 meat and 2 sides & toppings.
Princess Plate®
Choose 1 meat and 2 sides.
Full Garbage & Wings™
Choose 2 Meats and 3 Sides. Choice of Wing Sauce
Half Garbage & Wings™
Choose 1 meat and 2 sides. Choice of wing sauce.
All American Plate
Cheeseburger, Texas Hot & Chicken Finger with your choice of 3 sides.
1st Timer Plate
1 Cheeseburger, 1 Texas Hot, Mac Salad, Baked Beans, Home Fries; with Mustard, Raw Onions & Meatsauce on top.
Jimbozilla™
1 Cheeseburger & 1 Chicken finger, Mac Salad, French Fries & Tater Tots; topped with Croutons, Gravy and Mozzarella cheese.
1/2 Jimbozilla™
Cheeseburger OR Chicken Finger, Mac Salad, French Fries & Tater Tots; topped with Croutons, Gravy & Mozzarella Cheese.
Meatless Plate
Our traditional plate, minus the meat! Choose up to 3 sides and toppings.
1/2 Meatless Plate
Our traditional plate, minus the meat! Choose 2 sides and toppings.
Plant-Based Burgers Plate
Full Plant-Based Plate
Our traditional Five Star Plate's foundation, made with Plant-Based patties & your favorite toppings, bread & butter.
Half Plant-Based Plate
Our traditional Half Plate's foundation, made with Plant-Based patties & your favorite toppings, bread & butter.
Princess Plant-Based Plate
Plate Hybrids
Taste Of Buffalo
1/2 Dozen Roaster Wings
Baker's Dozen Roaster Wings
Our big & meaty wings come tossed in your choice of sauce, with carrots & celery on the side & your choice or Ranch OR Bleu Cheese.
30 Roaster Wings
50 Roaster Wings
Jimmy Fingers™
5 Chicken Fingers, dipped in your choice of sauce, Ranch OR Bleu Cheese & a small side.
Fire Crackers™
4 Pizza Logs, dipped in your choice of sauce, Ranch OR Bleu Cheese & a small side.
Shrimp Snappers™
Battered Shrimp, dipped in your choice of sauce, Ranch OR Bleu Cheese & a small side.
Build A Bun®
Hamburger
1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with your choice of toppings.
Cheeseburger
1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with American Cheese & your choice of toppings.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with American Cheese, bacon & your choice of toppings.
Cali Burger
Plant Based Burger with your choice of toppings. Add cheese +$.55
Spicy Black Bean Burger
Plant Based Burger with your choice of toppings. Add cheese +$.55
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sammy, with your choice of toppings.
Zweigles Texas Hot
Zweigle's® Red Hot, with your choice of toppings.
Zweigles White Hot
Zweigle's® White Hot, with your choice of toppings.
Chili Cheese Hot
Zweigle's® Red OR White hot, smothered in our homemade chili & Cheddar cheese.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our homemade pulled pork, smothered in BBQ sauce, on a Kaiser roll.
Saurkraut Hot
Pick a Texas Red Hot or White Hot
Dbl Cheese burger
Two 1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with American Cheese & your choice of toppings.
Bacon Mushroom Swiss
1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with Swiss Cheese, bacon, & your choice of toppings.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with Swiss Cheese & your choice of toppings.
Jimmy Finger Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Fingers dipped in a sauce of your choosing .
3 Peat Cheeseburger
Three 1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with American Cheese & your choice of toppings.
4 Peat Cheeseburger
Four 1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with American Cheese & your choice of toppings.
Sides
Mac Salad
Z's famous Mac Salad with carrots, celery, eggs, salt & pepper
Home fries
Our homemade, fresh cut home fries are boiled, cut, season & then grilled.
French Fries
Crinkle cut fries
Baked Beans
No pork, Vegetarian
Chili
Our chili is homemade & delicious. Add Cheddar cheese for $.50
Celery & Carrots
Freshly cut, with a choice or Ranch OR Bleu Cheese on the side.
Applesauce
Tater Tots
Starters
Loaded Fries
Waffle fries smothered in cheddar, nacho cheese & bacon. Served with sour cream or ranch on the side.
Chili Chz Fries
Fries smothered in homemade chili & cheese.
Poutine
French fries smothered in mozzarella cheese and our homemade gravy.
Jimbo Supremo
French fries smothered in cheddar, nacho cheese, meat-sauce, tomatoes, raw onions, jalapenos & olives. Served with salsa & sour cream on the side. Add Beef, Chicken or Pork +$3.50
Ultimate poutine
Fries smothered in gravy and mozzarella cheese, with chopped chicken fingers, mozz sticks, & bacon!
Munchies
Chicken Fingers
Five chicken fingers with a choice of our wing sauce on the side.
Pepperoni Pizza Logs
4 mozzarella & pepperoni filled logs, served with marinara on the side.
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Mozzarella sticks , served with marinara on the side.
Mac N' Chz Bites
8 Mac N' Chz Bites
Fried Pickle Spears
5 Fried pickle spears, served with Thousand Island OR Ranch dressing on the side.
Onion Rings
Clam Strips
Fried Clam Strips served with Cocktail Sauce OR Tater Sauce on the side.
Jalapeno Popper
Breaded Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep fried
Buffalo Chicken Logs
Taco Logs
Jimmy Jr Meals
Cheeseburger Jr
****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**
Hamburger Jr
****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**
Texas Hot Jr
****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**
White Hot Jr
****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**
Chicken Fingers Jr
****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**
Pizza Logs Jr
****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**
Mac & Cheese Bites Jr
****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**
Mozzarella Sticks Jr
****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**
Friday Fish Fry (Fridays ONLY)
Fish Fry Dinner
Battered Haddock Fish Fry, served with french fries, coleslaw, roll, butter, lemon wedge & tarter sauce. Available on Fridays only.
1/2 Fish Fry Dinner
Half battered Haddock Fish Fry, served with french fries, coleslaw, roll, butter, lemon wedge & tarter sauce. Available on Fridays only.
Seafood Combo Dinner
Half battered Haddock Fish Fry, 4 Battered Shrimp & Clam Strips; served with french fries, coleslaw, roll, butter & tarter sauce. Available on Fridays only.
Clam Strip Dinner
Fried Clam Strips, served with french fries, coleslaw, bread, butter & Cocktail sauce. Available Fridays only.
Battered Shrimp Dinner
Battered Shrimp, served with french fries, coleslaw, roll, butter & cocktail sauce. Available on Fridays only.
Fish Sandwich
Fried Battered Haddock Sandwich with your choice of toppings, served with french fries, coleslaw & tater sauce on the side. Available Fridays Only
Mac n Cheese
Z's In Bulk
Sauces & Dressings
Condiments, Cutlery, etc.
Happy Hour walk-in only 3pm-5pm
Desserts & Shakes
Milkshakes
**Food Allergy Warning* Our Ice Cream & Shakes contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.
Almond Milk Shakes
Plant-based iced cream & Almond milk **Food Allergy Warning* Our Ice Cream & Shakes contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.
Malt Milk Shakes
Cream Floats
Our Ice Cream floats are made with your choice of fountain beverage & our Vanilla Custard.
Ice-Cream
**Food Allergy Warning* Our Ice Cream & Shakes contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.
Pot Of Jimmies™
Sprinkle filled cone, served upside down in a dish; topped with your choice of our Soft Serve ice cream & rolled in more sprinkles!! **Food Allergy Warning* Our Ice Cream & Shakes contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.
Holy Cow Cookie
Locally made and HUGE!!! **Food Allergy Warning** May contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.
Funnel Cake Fries
Tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar, with your choice of sauce on the side.
Brownie
Mama Z's famous brownies. Made fresh and one of our most popular desserts. **Food Allergy Warning* May contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.
Little Debbie Milk Shakes
Cider Mill Shake
Made with Perry's Cider Mill ice cream.
Soft Serve & Small Fry Combo
Soft Serve & Large Fry Combo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Jimmy Z's serves up award winning Plates, Burgers & Shakes. Located on historic Main Street in the village of Brockport, NY,
53 main st, Brockport, NY 14420