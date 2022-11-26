Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes

953 Reviews

$

53 main st

Brockport, NY 14420

Order Again

Popular Items

The 5 Star Full Plate™
Milkshakes
Jimmy Fingers™

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$1.75+

We proudly serve cane sugar based Johnnie Ryan products out of Niagara, N.Y.

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.50

12 oz. cans of Coca-Cola products.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Just Water™ is based out of Glens Falls, NY. Infused with natural flavors, with zero calories & packaged in plant based (& recyclable) materials.

Milk

Milk

$2.50+
Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$2.50

5-Star Plate™

The 5 Star Full Plate™

The 5 Star Full Plate™

$14.95

Choose 2 meats, up to 3 sides & toppings.

Half Plate

$11.95

Choose 1 meat and 2 sides & toppings.

Princess Plate®

Princess Plate®

$8.95

Choose 1 meat and 2 sides.

Full Garbage & Wings™

Full Garbage & Wings™

$31.95

Choose 2 Meats and 3 Sides. Choice of Wing Sauce

Half Garbage & Wings™

Half Garbage & Wings™

$19.95

Choose 1 meat and 2 sides. Choice of wing sauce.

All American Plate

All American Plate

$17.95

Cheeseburger, Texas Hot & Chicken Finger with your choice of 3 sides.

1st Timer Plate

1st Timer Plate

$14.95

1 Cheeseburger, 1 Texas Hot, Mac Salad, Baked Beans, Home Fries; with Mustard, Raw Onions & Meatsauce on top.

Jimbozilla™

Jimbozilla™

$15.95

1 Cheeseburger & 1 Chicken finger, Mac Salad, French Fries & Tater Tots; topped with Croutons, Gravy and Mozzarella cheese.

1/2 Jimbozilla™

1/2 Jimbozilla™

$12.95

Cheeseburger OR Chicken Finger, Mac Salad, French Fries & Tater Tots; topped with Croutons, Gravy & Mozzarella Cheese.

Meatless Plate

$10.95

Our traditional plate, minus the meat! Choose up to 3 sides and toppings.

1/2 Meatless Plate

$8.95

Our traditional plate, minus the meat! Choose 2 sides and toppings.

Plant-Based Burgers Plate

Full Plant-Based Plate

Full Plant-Based Plate

$16.95

Our traditional Five Star Plate's foundation, made with Plant-Based patties & your favorite toppings, bread & butter.

Half Plant-Based Plate

$13.95

Our traditional Half Plate's foundation, made with Plant-Based patties & your favorite toppings, bread & butter.

Princess Plant-Based Plate

$10.95

Plate Hybrids

Jimbolaya™

Jimbolaya™

$8.95+

Layered Mac Salad & French Fries; topped with Chili, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Country Sweet on the side.

Barbie Q™

Barbie Q™

$8.95+

Layered Mac Salad & French Fries, topped with your choice of Chicken Fingers OR BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese & your choice of Sauce.

Taste Of Buffalo

1/2 Dozen Roaster Wings

1/2 Dozen Roaster Wings

$7.95
Baker's Dozen Roaster Wings

Baker's Dozen Roaster Wings

$16.95

Our big & meaty wings come tossed in your choice of sauce, with carrots & celery on the side & your choice or Ranch OR Bleu Cheese.

30 Roaster Wings

30 Roaster Wings

$38.95

50 Roaster Wings

$63.95
Jimmy Fingers™

Jimmy Fingers™

$11.95

5 Chicken Fingers, dipped in your choice of sauce, Ranch OR Bleu Cheese & a small side.

Fire Crackers™

Fire Crackers™

$11.95

4 Pizza Logs, dipped in your choice of sauce, Ranch OR Bleu Cheese & a small side.

Shrimp Snappers™

$12.95

Battered Shrimp, dipped in your choice of sauce, Ranch OR Bleu Cheese & a small side.

Build A Bun®

All Toppings Free... Hot Meat Sauce, Raw Onions, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Mayo, Pickles, Dill Relish, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Kraut & Jalapenos.

Hamburger

$3.95

1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with your choice of toppings.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.95

1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with American Cheese & your choice of toppings.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with American Cheese, bacon & your choice of toppings.

Cali Burger

Cali Burger

$5.95

Plant Based Burger with your choice of toppings. Add cheese +$.55

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$5.95

Plant Based Burger with your choice of toppings. Add cheese +$.55

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Crispy Chicken Sammy, with your choice of toppings.

Zweigles Texas Hot

Zweigles Texas Hot

$4.95

Zweigle's® Red Hot, with your choice of toppings.

Zweigles White Hot

$4.95

Zweigle's® White Hot, with your choice of toppings.

Chili Cheese Hot

$5.95

Zweigle's® Red OR White hot, smothered in our homemade chili & Cheddar cheese.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Our homemade pulled pork, smothered in BBQ sauce, on a Kaiser roll.

Saurkraut Hot

$5.95

Pick a Texas Red Hot or White Hot

Dbl Cheese burger

$7.95

Two 1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with American Cheese & your choice of toppings.

Bacon Mushroom Swiss

$9.95

1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with Swiss Cheese, bacon, & your choice of toppings.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.95

1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with Swiss Cheese & your choice of toppings.

Jimmy Finger Sandwich

$6.95

Crispy Chicken Fingers dipped in a sauce of your choosing .

3 Peat Cheeseburger

$9.95

Three 1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with American Cheese & your choice of toppings.

4 Peat Cheeseburger

$12.95

Four 1/6 lb. locally made ground beef patty, with American Cheese & your choice of toppings.

Sides

Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$4.95+

Z's famous Mac Salad with carrots, celery, eggs, salt & pepper

Home fries

Home fries

$4.95+

Our homemade, fresh cut home fries are boiled, cut, season & then grilled.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.95+

Crinkle cut fries

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.95+

No pork, Vegetarian

Chili

Chili

$4.95+

Our chili is homemade & delicious. Add Cheddar cheese for $.50

Celery & Carrots

Celery & Carrots

$4.95+

Freshly cut, with a choice or Ranch OR Bleu Cheese on the side.

Applesauce

Applesauce

$1.50

Tater Tots

$4.95+

Starters

Small $5.95 each Large $7.25 each
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.35+

Waffle fries smothered in cheddar, nacho cheese & bacon. Served with sour cream or ranch on the side.

Chili Chz Fries

Chili Chz Fries

$7.35+

Fries smothered in homemade chili & cheese.

Poutine

Poutine

$7.35+

French fries smothered in mozzarella cheese and our homemade gravy.

Jimbo Supremo

$7.35+

French fries smothered in cheddar, nacho cheese, meat-sauce, tomatoes, raw onions, jalapenos & olives. Served with salsa & sour cream on the side. Add Beef, Chicken or Pork +$3.50

Ultimate poutine

$12.35+

Fries smothered in gravy and mozzarella cheese, with chopped chicken fingers, mozz sticks, & bacon!

Munchies

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.25

Five chicken fingers with a choice of our wing sauce on the side.

Pepperoni Pizza Logs

Pepperoni Pizza Logs

$8.25

4 mozzarella & pepperoni filled logs, served with marinara on the side.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

5 Mozzarella sticks , served with marinara on the side.

Mac N' Chz Bites

Mac N' Chz Bites

$8.25

8 Mac N' Chz Bites

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.25

5 Fried pickle spears, served with Thousand Island OR Ranch dressing on the side.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.65

Clam Strips

$6.95

Fried Clam Strips served with Cocktail Sauce OR Tater Sauce on the side.

Jalapeno Popper

$8.25

Breaded Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep fried

Buffalo Chicken Logs

Out of stock

Taco Logs

Jimmy Jr Meals

****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**
Cheeseburger Jr

Cheeseburger Jr

$7.95

****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**

Hamburger Jr

$7.95

****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**

Texas Hot Jr

$7.95

****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**

White Hot Jr

$7.95

****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**

Chicken Fingers Jr

Chicken Fingers Jr

$7.95

****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**

Pizza Logs Jr

$7.95

****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**

Mac & Cheese Bites Jr

$7.95

****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**

Mozzarella Sticks Jr

Mozzarella Sticks Jr

$7.95

****Ages 10 & under**** Jr. Meals come with fries OR applesauce, drink & ice cream **Drink & Ice Cream not available for delivery. Customers Picking up orders may request a Kiddie drink & Kiddie ice cream upon arrival.**

Friday Fish Fry (Fridays ONLY)

Available FRIDAYS ONLY.... All meals include french fries & coleslaw.
Fish Fry Dinner

Fish Fry Dinner

$16.95Out of stock

Battered Haddock Fish Fry, served with french fries, coleslaw, roll, butter, lemon wedge & tarter sauce. Available on Fridays only.

1/2 Fish Fry Dinner

$14.95Out of stock

Half battered Haddock Fish Fry, served with french fries, coleslaw, roll, butter, lemon wedge & tarter sauce. Available on Fridays only.

Seafood Combo Dinner

Seafood Combo Dinner

$16.95Out of stock

Half battered Haddock Fish Fry, 4 Battered Shrimp & Clam Strips; served with french fries, coleslaw, roll, butter & tarter sauce. Available on Fridays only.

Clam Strip Dinner

$16.95Out of stock

Fried Clam Strips, served with french fries, coleslaw, bread, butter & Cocktail sauce. Available Fridays only.

Battered Shrimp Dinner

$16.95Out of stock

Battered Shrimp, served with french fries, coleslaw, roll, butter & cocktail sauce. Available on Fridays only.

Fish Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Fried Battered Haddock Sandwich with your choice of toppings, served with french fries, coleslaw & tater sauce on the side. Available Fridays Only

Mac n Cheese

$5.75+Out of stock

Z's In Bulk

PLEASE CALL the shop for MAC SALAD or HOME FRIES... Z's In Bulk has some of our most popular items for you to purchase. Our famous, homemade Meat Sauce, Mac Salad & Home Fries are a great addition to any event or just dinner at home. Please call 637-7060 to order Home Fries or Mac Salad (Minimum of 3lb for each order.)

Pint Meat Sauce

$6.95

1/2 Gallon Meat Sauce

$24.95

Sauces & Dressings

Side of Meatsauce

Side of Meatsauce

$0.99
Side of Nacho Cheese

Side of Nacho Cheese

$0.99
Side of Wing Sauce

Side of Wing Sauce

$0.55
Side of Bleu Cheese

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.65
Side Of Dressing

Side Of Dressing

$0.55
Side of Tarter Sauce

Side of Tarter Sauce

$0.55
Side of Gravy

Side of Gravy

$0.99
Side of Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Side of Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Side of Marinara

$0.55

Condiments, Cutlery, etc.

Ketchup Packs

Ketchup Packs

Mustard Packs

Mustard Packs

Mayo Packs

Mayo Packs

Malt Vinegar Packs

Malt Vinegar Packs

Side of Pickle Chips

Side of Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Side of Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Salt Packets

Salt Packets

Pepper Packets

Pepper Packets

Plastic-wear Set

Plastic-wear Set

Napkins

Napkins

Happy Hour walk-in only 3pm-5pm

Small French Fries

$2.00

Pizza Logs

$4.12

Mac Bites

$4.12

Mozz Sticks

$4.12

Chicken Fingers

$4.12

Onion Rings

$4.12

Fried Pickles

$4.12

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.12

16 Oz Apple Pie Shake

$5.00

Pot of Jimmy's

$5.00

Desserts & Shakes

Milkshakes

$6.25+

**Food Allergy Warning* Our Ice Cream & Shakes contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.

Almond Milk Shakes

$7.25+

Plant-based iced cream & Almond milk **Food Allergy Warning* Our Ice Cream & Shakes contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.

Malt Milk Shakes

$6.25+

Cream Floats

$4.95+

Our Ice Cream floats are made with your choice of fountain beverage & our Vanilla Custard.

Ice-Cream

Ice-Cream

$3.95+

**Food Allergy Warning* Our Ice Cream & Shakes contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.

Pot Of Jimmies™

Pot Of Jimmies™

$7.95

Sprinkle filled cone, served upside down in a dish; topped with your choice of our Soft Serve ice cream & rolled in more sprinkles!! **Food Allergy Warning* Our Ice Cream & Shakes contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.

Holy Cow Cookie

Holy Cow Cookie

$3.70

Locally made and HUGE!!! **Food Allergy Warning** May contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.95

Tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar, with your choice of sauce on the side.

Brownie

Brownie

$2.78

Mama Z's famous brownies. Made fresh and one of our most popular desserts. **Food Allergy Warning* May contain or may have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, gluten & berries. Please contact the restaurant with any questions.

Little Debbie Milk Shakes

$6.25+

Cider Mill Shake

$6.25+

Made with Perry's Cider Mill ice cream.

Soft Serve & Small Fry Combo

$7.90+

Soft Serve & Large Fry Combo

$10.90+
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jimmy Z's serves up award winning Plates, Burgers & Shakes. Located on historic Main Street in the village of Brockport, NY,

Location

53 main st, Brockport, NY 14420

Directions

Gallery
Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes image
Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes image
Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes image
Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes image

