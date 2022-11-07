- Home
Jimmy's
9635 mission gorge rd
santee, CA 92071
Popular Items
Traditional Favorites
1 Egg
Served with hashbrowns, home fries, or monterey potato cake, and toast or two pancakes
2 Egg
Served with hashbrowns, home fries, or monterey potato cake, and toast or two pancakes
Steak & Eggs
Served with hashbrowns, home fries, or monterey potato cake, and toast or two pancakes
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Homemade corned beef hash served with two eggs, potatoes, and toast or pancakes
Polish Sausage & Eggs
Served with two eggs, potatoes, and toast or pancakes
Pork Chop & Eggs
5 oz. center cut pork chop, two eggs, potatoes, & toast or pancakes
Texas Scrambled
A large buttermilk biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and country gravy served with choice of four strips of bacon or three sausage links
Western Croissant Scramble
Diced ham, green peppers, onions, and three eggs over a croissant. Topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese served with potatoes
Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits topped with our country gravy that is made fresh everyday
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits topped with our country gravy that is made fresh everyday
French Combo
Two slices of French toast, two eggs any style, four strips of bacon or three sausage links
Touchdown
Two eggs, two pancakes, four strips of bacon or three sausage links (or two strips of bacon and one sausage link)
HOBO
Two strips of bacon, two eggs any style, and one slice of French toast
Slim Jim
Two strips of bacon, two eggs any style, toast, or buttermilk biscuits
Waffle Combo
A Belgian waffle served with two eggs any style, two strips of bacon or two sausage links
Country Fried Steak
Breaded deep-fried steak with two eggs, potatoes, and toast or buttermilk pancakes
Pancakes Plus
Extra Special
Country Benedict
Buttermilk biscuit split topped with two sausage patties and two eggs with country gravy. Served with potatoes
Eggs Florentine
Croissant split and topped with a creamy spinach parmesan sauce and diced ham. Topped with two eggs and served with potatoes
Machaca
Scrambled eggs with seasoned shredded beef, onions, diced tomatoes, and peppers. Served with beans and tortillas
Breakfast Enchilada
Scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese. Served with rice and beans or tortillas
Meat Lover Skillet
Country Fried Skillet
Veggie Delight Skillet
Polish Sausage Skillet
Eggs Benedict
Supreme Omelettes
Denver Omelette
Diced ham, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese
The California
Swiss cheese, bacon, and avocado
Chili Cheese
Cheddar cheese and topped with chili
Veggie Omelette
Sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and cheddar cheese
Old Mexico
Diced ham and cheddar cheese, topped with Spanish sauce. Choice of refried beans, hash browns or home fries and tortillas or toast
Ham & Cheese
Diced ham and cheddar cheese
South of the Border
Shredded beef, jalapenos, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
The Popeye
Spinach, mushrooms, and swiss cheese
Breakfast Sides
Hashbrowns
2 Slices of Toast
Home Fries
Monterey Potatoes
1 Buttermilk Biscuit Only
English Muffin
Fresh Bananas
Blueberries
Side Coutry Gravy
Bacon Crispy
Strawberry Glaze
Seasonal Fruit Bowl
3 Sausage Links
Ham Steak
Flour Tortilla (4)
Corn Tortilla (4)
Cinnamon Toast
Bagel & Cream Cheese
2 Eggs
1 Egg
Sausage Patty
Hamburger Patty
4 PC Bacon
4PC Crispy Bacon
4PC Turkey Bacon
Cottage Cheese
Side Spanish Sauce
Senior Breakfast
EM Ham & Cheese Omelette
With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast
EM Denver Omelette
With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast
EM Veggies & Cheese Omelette
With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast
EM Bacon or Sausage & Egg
With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast
Kids Breakfast
Beverages
Specials
Liquor
Well Vodka
Titos
Skyy
Pinacle Flavor
Grey Goose
Belvedere
Ketel One
Absolut
Casadores
Well Tequila
Herradua - Silver
Patron - Anejo
Patron - Orange
Patron - Repo
Patron - Silver
Patron - XO
Hornitos - Repo
Hornitos - Silver
Sauza - Blue
Don Julio - Anejo
Don Julio - Repo
Don Julio - Silver
Don Julio - 1942
Casamigos - Anejo
Casamigos - Repo
Casamigos - Silver
Casa Azul - Repo
Casa Azul - Silver
El Jimador
Milagro - Silver
Milagro - Repo
3 Generacion
Don Julio - 1970
Herradura - Anejo
Herradura - X Anejo
Herradura - Silver
Cincoro
Teremana - Blanc
Teremana - Repo
Liberty Call
Mezcal
Calfino - Blanco
Calfino - Repo
Calfino - Anejo
Jim Beam
Angels Envy
Basil Hydn Dark
Basil Hydn Light
Bowmore 23 yr
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Clyde May's
Crown Royal
Highwest
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jamo Blck Barrel
Liberty Call
Makers Mark
NY Sour
Russells 10 Year
Screwball
Seagrams VO
SoCo
Templeton Rye
Woodford
Yukon Jack
Southern Comfort
Fireball
Toki
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Myers Dark
Bacardi
Cruzan
Well Gin
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Beefeater
Empress
Tanqueray 10
12 yr Glenlivet
12 yr Macallan
Basil Hayden
J & B
J W Red
JW Black
Hennessy VS
Remy 1738
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Disaronno
Chambord
Goldshlager
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Rumple Minz
Dirty Martini
Espresso Tini
Cucumber Tini
Choco Tini
Midori
Grand Marnier
Wine
Bottles
Budweiser (btl)
Bud Light (btl)
Corona (btl)
Coors Light (btl)
Modelo Bottle
Michelob Ultra (btl)
Sculpin (btl)
Heineken (btl)
Peroni (btl)
Corona Premier (btl)
Corona Light (btl)
Miller Lite (btl)
Samuel Addams (btl)
Shock Top (btl)
Stella (btl)
BNS - Bloody Decks (can)
BNS - Ole Prospector (can)
O'doul's
Seltzer
Guinness
805
Negra Modelo
Pacifico Bottle
Swamis IPA
Mango Cart
Ginger Beer
Coors BQ
Blue Moon
.394 P A
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Screwdriver
Michelada
Sangria
Mimosa
Virgin Bloody Mary
Long Island Ice Tea
Mocow Mule
Irish Coffe
Tequila Sunrise
White Russian
Mojito
Margarita
Mai Tai
Screwdriver
Mexican Coffe
Cranberry Mimosa
Lemon Drop
Cosmopolitan
Espresso Martini
Mudslide
Whiskey Sour
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Zucchini Chips
Breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Potato Skins
With bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Buffalo Wings
Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo or Sweet Red Chili.. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Chicken Strips
Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo or Sweet Red Chili. Served with ranch dressing.
Sampler
(Your choice of any 4 items) Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Tenders, Potato Skins, Zucchini Chips or Buffalo Wings
Soups & Salad
Soup Bowl
Soup Cup
Chili Bowl
Chili Cup
Soup & Salad Combo
Soup & Half Sandwich
Sandwich of the day
House Salad
Add Chicken for 3.99 or Salmon for 7.99 more
Caesar Salad
Add Chicken for 3.99 or Salmon for 7.99 more
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, eggs, and cheeses with veggies
Taco Salad
Large tortilla shell filled with beef, beans, greens, cheese, and tomatoes
Seafood Salad
Bay shrimp, krab meat blend, and crispy veggies
Cobb Salad
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, two hard boiled eggs, and bleu cheese crumbles with our cobb dressing
Half Krab Salad
Burgers
Jimmy's Famous Cheeseburger
Add bacon or avocado for 1.99
Chili Size
Open faced burger topped with chili and cheddar cheese
Patty Melt
(1/2 lb) On grilled rye with swiss cheese and grilled onions
California Burger
Topped with avocado, bacon, and swiss cheese
Western Burger
Topped with bacon, an onion ring, and BBQ sauce
Beyond Burger
Plant-based Burger
Hangover Burger
Topped with fried egg over-easy, hashbrown, bacon & American cheese
Diablo Burger
Topped with avocado, jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack & spicy house sauce
Sandwiches
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
Chicken strips topped with bacon and melted american cheese with hot maple syrup & powered sugar in a belgian waffle
Turkey Croissant Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and swiss cheese on a croissant with lettuce and tomatoes
Triple Decker Club
A triple decker! Bacon, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, ham, and lettuce on your choice of bread
B.L.T.
French Dip
Sliced Angus beef prime rib on a grilled roll with swiss cheese and au jus
Monte Cristo
Ham & turkey grilled on texas toast with swiss cheese
Hot Turkey
Topped with gravy and served open faced on white bread with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce
Turkey Melt
Turkey with bacon, tomatoes, swiss cheese, and avocado on grilled texas toast
Hot Reuben
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Hot Prime Rib
Topped with brown gravy served open faced on white bread with mashed potatoes
Grill Chicken Club
With avocado, bacon, and swiss cheese
Grilled Cheese
Swiss and american cheese on your choice of grilled bread
Deluxe Dinners
Beef Stroganoff
Tender chunks of beef served over noodles. Served with garlic toast
Rib-eye Steak
12 oz Angus beef rib-eye steak
Country Fried Steak
Topped with country gravy
Grilled COD
8 oz. cod filet lightly breaded and grilled. Served with tartar sauce and lemon wedges
Pork Chops
Two 5 oz. pork chops grilled to perfection
Liver & Onions
Grilled to order and topped with onions
4 PC Broasted Chicken
Four pieces of the finest quality chicken
6 PC Broasted Chicken
Six pieces of the finest quality chicken
Shrimp Basket
Breaded shrimp fried to a golden brown served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges
Golden Shrimp Dinner
Five large shrimp fried to a golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce
Salmon Dinner
8 oz. filet with Lemon Pepper Butter
Sea Bass Dinner
8 oz. filet with Lemon Pepper Butter
1/4 Broasted Chicken & Waffle
1 Chicken Leg & 1 Chicken thigh served over a Belgian Waffle with a drizzle of hot maple syrup & topped with powered sugar
Chicken Strips & Waffle
3 Chicken strips served over a Belgian Waffle with a drizzle of hot maple syrup & topped with powered sugar
Side Orders
Senior Menu
SR Prime Rib Dinner
With soup or salad, potato, vegetable, and dinner roll
SR Fish And Chips
With soup or salad, potato, vegetable, and dinner roll
SR Grilled COD
With soup or salad, potato, vegetable, and dinner roll
EM Liver & Onions
With soup or salad, potato, vegetable, and dinner roll
Quick Snack
Half sandwich of the day and a cup of soup or salad
Kids Menu
Beverages
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9635 mission gorge rd, santee, CA 92071