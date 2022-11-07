Jimmy's imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Jimmy's

review star

No reviews yet

9635 mission gorge rd

santee, CA 92071

Order Again

Popular Items

Texas French Toast
Hot Turkey
JR Jimmy's Pancakes

Traditional Favorites

1 Egg

$9.99

Served with hashbrowns, home fries, or monterey potato cake, and toast or two pancakes

2 Egg

$10.99

Served with hashbrowns, home fries, or monterey potato cake, and toast or two pancakes

Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Served with hashbrowns, home fries, or monterey potato cake, and toast or two pancakes

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$15.99

Homemade corned beef hash served with two eggs, potatoes, and toast or pancakes

Polish Sausage & Eggs

$14.99

Served with two eggs, potatoes, and toast or pancakes

Pork Chop & Eggs

$14.99

5 oz. center cut pork chop, two eggs, potatoes, & toast or pancakes

Texas Scrambled

$12.99

A large buttermilk biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and country gravy served with choice of four strips of bacon or three sausage links

Western Croissant Scramble

$13.99

Diced ham, green peppers, onions, and three eggs over a croissant. Topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese served with potatoes

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with our country gravy that is made fresh everyday

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with our country gravy that is made fresh everyday

French Combo

$12.99

Two slices of French toast, two eggs any style, four strips of bacon or three sausage links

Touchdown

$12.99

Two eggs, two pancakes, four strips of bacon or three sausage links (or two strips of bacon and one sausage link)

HOBO

$12.99

Two strips of bacon, two eggs any style, and one slice of French toast

Slim Jim

$12.99

Two strips of bacon, two eggs any style, toast, or buttermilk biscuits

Waffle Combo

$12.99

A Belgian waffle served with two eggs any style, two strips of bacon or two sausage links

Country Fried Steak

$16.99

Breaded deep-fried steak with two eggs, potatoes, and toast or buttermilk pancakes

Pancakes Plus

Short Stack

$7.99

Two buttermilk pancakes

Buttermilk Stack

$9.99

Three Buttermilk pancakes

Pigs in a Blanket

$12.99

Hot sausage links wrapped in three buttermilk pancakes

Texas French Toast

$11.99

Three slices of French toast

Belgian Waffle

$10.99

A large malted Belgian waffle served golden brown

Extra Special

Country Benedict

$14.99

Buttermilk biscuit split topped with two sausage patties and two eggs with country gravy. Served with potatoes

Eggs Florentine

$14.99

Croissant split and topped with a creamy spinach parmesan sauce and diced ham. Topped with two eggs and served with potatoes

Machaca

$14.99

Scrambled eggs with seasoned shredded beef, onions, diced tomatoes, and peppers. Served with beans and tortillas

Breakfast Enchilada

$14.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese. Served with rice and beans or tortillas

Meat Lover Skillet

$15.99

Country Fried Skillet

$15.99

Veggie Delight Skillet

$15.99

Polish Sausage Skillet

$15.99

Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Supreme Omelettes

Denver Omelette

$13.99

Diced ham, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese

The California

$13.99

Swiss cheese, bacon, and avocado

Chili Cheese

$13.99

Cheddar cheese and topped with chili

Veggie Omelette

$13.99

Sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and cheddar cheese

Old Mexico

$13.99

Diced ham and cheddar cheese, topped with Spanish sauce. Choice of refried beans, hash browns or home fries and tortillas or toast

Ham & Cheese

$13.99

Diced ham and cheddar cheese

South of the Border

$13.99

Shredded beef, jalapenos, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

The Popeye

$13.99

Spinach, mushrooms, and swiss cheese

Breakfast Sides

Hashbrowns

$4.49

2 Slices of Toast

$3.99

Home Fries

$4.49

Monterey Potatoes

$4.99

1 Buttermilk Biscuit Only

$3.49

English Muffin

$3.99

Fresh Bananas

$2.99

Blueberries

$2.99

Side Coutry Gravy

$1.99

Bacon Crispy

$5.29

Strawberry Glaze

$2.99

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$4.99

3 Sausage Links

$5.29

Ham Steak

$6.99

Flour Tortilla (4)

$3.79

Corn Tortilla (4)

$3.29

Cinnamon Toast

$3.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

1 Egg

$2.99

Sausage Patty

$4.99

Hamburger Patty

$6.99

4 PC Bacon

$5.99

4PC Crispy Bacon

$5.99

4PC Turkey Bacon

$5.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Side Spanish Sauce

$1.99

Senior Breakfast

EM Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast

EM Denver Omelette

$12.99

With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast

EM Veggies & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast

EM Bacon or Sausage & Egg

$12.99

With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast

Kids Breakfast

JR Waffle

$7.99

(Half Order) Served with two sausage links or bacon

JR French Toast

$7.99

(Half Order) Served with two sausage links or bacon

JR Jimmy's Pancakes

$7.99

(Half Order) Served with two sausage links or bacon

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.89

Coffee

$3.89

Iced Tea

$3.89

Milk

$3.89

Chocolate Milk

$3.89

Hot Chocolate

$3.89

Hot Herbal Tea

$3.89

Orange Juice

$3.89

Apple Juice

$3.89

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Extra Shot of Espresso

$1.95

Mocha

$6.00

Kid Drink

$2.49

Panna

$4.95

Pellegrino

$4.95

Tomato Juice

$3.89

Milkshakes

$5.95

Specials

SPC - Rib-eye Breakfast

$23.95

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Skyy

$9.00

Pinacle Flavor

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Absolut

$7.00

Casadores

$6.50

Well Tequila

$6.00

Herradua - Silver

$6.50

Patron - Anejo

$8.50

Patron - Orange

$8.00

Patron - Repo

$8.50

Patron - Silver

$8.00

Patron - XO

$11.00

Hornitos - Repo

$6.50

Hornitos - Silver

$6.50

Sauza - Blue

$6.50

Don Julio - Anejo

$10.50

Don Julio - Repo

$9.50

Don Julio - Silver

$9.00

Don Julio - 1942

$29.00

Casamigos - Anejo

$7.50

Casamigos - Repo

$7.25

Casamigos - Silver

$7.00

Casa Azul - Repo

$29.00

Casa Azul - Silver

$29.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Milagro - Silver

$7.00

Milagro - Repo

$7.00

3 Generacion

$6.50

Don Julio - 1970

$19.50

Herradura - Anejo

$9.50

Herradura - X Anejo

$11.00

Herradura - Silver

$7.00

Cincoro

$12.00

Teremana - Blanc

$7.00

Teremana - Repo

$8.00

Liberty Call

$10.00

Mezcal

$6.50

Calfino - Blanco

$6.50

Calfino - Repo

$8.00

Calfino - Anejo

$10.00

Jim Beam

$6.75

Angels Envy

$9.00

Basil Hydn Dark

$9.00

Basil Hydn Light

$9.00

Bowmore 23 yr

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$5.50

Bulleit

$5.50

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Clyde May's

$10.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Highwest

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jameson

$8.00

Jamo Blck Barrel

$5.50

Liberty Call

$14.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

NY Sour

$7.50

Russells 10 Year

$12.00

Screwball

$5.50

Seagrams VO

$7.00

SoCo

$5.00

Templeton Rye

$7.00

Woodford

$6.75

Yukon Jack

$5.75

Southern Comfort

$6.95

Fireball

$6.00

Toki

$8.00

Well Rum

$4.75

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.50

Myers Dark

$5.25

Bacardi

$7.00

Cruzan

$5.50

Well Gin

$5.25

Bombay

$5.25

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Empress

$8.00

Tanqueray 10

$9.00

12 yr Glenlivet

$7.00

12 yr Macallan

$11.50

Basil Hayden

$7.50

J & B

$5.75

J W Red

$7.00

JW Black

$8.00

Hennessy VS

$6.50

Remy 1738

$8.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.50

Baileys

$6.50

Disaronno

$5.25

Chambord

$5.50

Goldshlager

$5.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Rumple Minz

$5.50

Dirty Martini

$6.00

Espresso Tini

$6.00

Cucumber Tini

$6.00

Choco Tini

$7.00

Midori

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Wine

House PN

$6.00+

House Mrlt

$6.00+

House Cab

$6.00+

Noble Vines Cab

$9.00+

Gambino - Prosecco

$7.00+

House Chard

$6.00+

House PG

$6.00+

House SB

$6.00+

Ruffino - Prosecco

$10.00+

Woodbrdg Zin

$6.00+

Butter Chard

$10.00+

Oyster Sav Blanc

$10.00+

Rufino Lomin PG

$8.00+

Drafts

16 oz - Coors Light

$5.00

16 oz - Modelo

$5.50

16 oz - IPA

$6.00

Bottles

Budweiser (btl)

$4.50

Bud Light (btl)

$4.50

Corona (btl)

$5.50

Coors Light (btl)

$4.50

Modelo Bottle

$5.50

Michelob Ultra (btl)

$5.50

Sculpin (btl)

$6.00

Heineken (btl)

$5.50

Peroni (btl)

$5.50

Corona Premier (btl)

$5.50

Corona Light (btl)

$5.50

Miller Lite (btl)

$4.50

Samuel Addams (btl)

$5.50

Shock Top (btl)

$5.50

Stella (btl)

$5.50

BNS - Bloody Decks (can)

$6.00

BNS - Ole Prospector (can)

$6.00

O'doul's

$4.50

Seltzer

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

805

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Pacifico Bottle

$5.50Out of stock

Swamis IPA

$6.00

Mango Cart

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coors BQ

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

.394 P A

$5.50

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Screwdriver

$5.50

Michelada

$5.50

Sangria

$6.50

Mimosa

$5.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00

Mocow Mule

$7.00

Irish Coffe

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

White Russian

$6.50

Mojito

$7.00

Margarita

$6.50

Mai Tai

$6.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Mexican Coffe

$7.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Carrot Cake

$8.95

Cheese Cake

$8.95

Milkshakes

$5.95

Apple Pie

$4.95

Cherry Pie

$4.95

Pecan Pie

$4.95

Pumpkin Pie

$4.95

Full Apple Pie

$19.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.95

Ice Cream Alla Mode

$2.99

Salads

Potato Salad

$6.99

Macaroni Salad

$6.99

Pasta Salad

$6.99

Coleslaw Salad

$4.99

Food Specials

Homemade Meatloaf

$10.99

Traditional Favorites

1 Egg

$10.79

Served with hashbrowns, home fries, or monterey potato cake, and toast or two pancakes

2 Egg

$11.99

Served with hashbrowns, home fries, or monterey potato cake, and toast or two pancakes

Steak & Eggs

$17.99

Served with hashbrowns, home fries, or monterey potato cake, and toast or two pancakes

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$17.75

Homemade corned beef hash served with two eggs, potatoes, and toast or pancakes

Polish Sausage & Eggs

$16.79

Served with two eggs, potatoes, and toast or pancakes

Pork Chop & Eggs

$16.79

5 oz. center cut pork chop, two eggs, potatoes, & toast or pancakes

Texas Scrambled

$14.99

A large buttermilk biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and country gravy served with choice of four strips of bacon or three sausage links

Western Croissant Scramble

$15.95

Diced ham, green peppers, onions, and three eggs over a croissant. Topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese served with potatoes

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.79

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with our country gravy that is made fresh everyday

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$8.39

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with our country gravy that is made fresh everyday

French Combo

$14.75

Two slices of French toast, two eggs any style, four strips of bacon or three sausage links

Touchdown

$13.55

Two eggs, two pancakes, four strips of bacon or three sausage links (or two strips of bacon and one sausage link)

HOBO

$12.95

Two strips of bacon, two eggs any style, and one slice of French toast

Slim Jim

$12.95

Two strips of bacon, two eggs any style, toast, or buttermilk biscuits

Waffle Combo

$14.99

A Belgian waffle served with two eggs any style, two strips of bacon or two sausage links

Country Fried Steak

$18.95

Breaded deep-fried steak with two eggs, potatoes, and toast or buttermilk pancakes

Pancakes Plus

Short Stack

$8.99

Two buttermilk pancakes

Buttermilk Stack

$10.79

Three Buttermilk pancakes

Pigs in a Blanket

$14.39

Hot sausage links wrapped in three buttermilk pancakes

Texas French Toast

$13.19

Three slices of French toast

Belgian Waffle

$12.99

A large malted Belgian waffle served golden brown

Extra Special

Country Benedict

$16.79

Buttermilk biscuit split topped with two sausage patties and two eggs with country gravy. Served with potatoes

Eggs Florentine

$16.79

Croissant split and topped with a creamy spinach parmesan sauce and diced ham. Topped with two eggs and served with potatoes

Machaca

$16.79

Scrambled eggs with seasoned shredded beef, onions, diced tomatoes, and peppers. Served with beans and tortillas

Breakfast Enchilada

$16.79

Scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese. Served with rice and beans or tortillas

Omelettes Supreme

Denver Omelette

$16.19

Diced ham, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese

The California

$16.19

Swiss cheese, bacon, and avocado

Chili Cheese

$16.19

Cheddar cheese and topped with chili

Veggie Omelette

$16.19

Sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and cheddar cheese

Old Mexico

$16.19

Diced ham and cheddar cheese, topped with Spanish sauce. Choice of refried beans, hash browns or home fries and tortillas or toast

Ham & Cheese

$16.19

Diced ham and cheddar cheese

South of the Border

$16.19

Shredded beef, jalapenos, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

The Popeye

$16.19

Spinach, mushrooms, and swiss cheese

Breakfast Sides

Hashbrowns

$4.79

2 Slices of Toast

$4.19

Home Fries

$4.79

Monterey Potatoes

$5.39

1 Buttermilk Biscuit Only

$3.59

English Muffin

$4.19

4 PC Bacon

$7.19

3 Sausage Links

$5.75

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$5.39

Ham Steak

$6.59

Flour Tortilla (4)

$3.95

Corn Tortilla (4)

$3.35

Cinnamon Toast

$4.55

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.55

2 Eggs

$4.79

1 Egg

$3.23

Sausage Patty

$5.99

Hamburger Patty

$8.49

Strawberry Glaze

$2.40

Fresh Bananas

$2.40

Blueberries

$2.40

Senior Breakfast

EM Ham & Cheese Omelette

$14.39

With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast

EM Denver Omelette

$14.39

With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast

EM Veggies & Cheese Omelette

$14.39

With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast

EM Bacon or Sausage & Egg

$14.39

With hash browns or home fries, two pancakes or toast

Kids Breakfast

JR Waffle

$9.59

(Half Order) Served with two sausage links or bacon

JR French Toast

$9.59

(Half Order) Served with two sausage links or bacon

JR Jimmy's Pancakes

$9.59

(Half Order) Served with two sausage links or bacon

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.99

Served with marinara sauce.

Zucchini Chips

$14.99

Breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Potato Skins

$15.79

With bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings

$15.99

Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo or Sweet Red Chili.. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chicken Strips

$15.99

Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo or Sweet Red Chili. Served with ranch dressing.

Sampler

$16.99

(Your choice of any 4 items) Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Tenders, Potato Skins, Zucchini Chips or Buffalo Wings

Soups & Salad

Soup Bowl

$8.15

Soup Cup

$6.95

Chili Bowl

$9.35

Chili Cup

$8.15

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Half Sandwich

$13.19

Sandwich of the day

House Salad

$9.59

Add Chicken for 3.99 or Salmon for 7.99 more

Caesar Salad

$10.79

Add Chicken for 3.99 or Salmon for 7.99 more

Chef Salad

$15.95

Turkey, ham, eggs, and cheeses with veggies

Taco Salad

$16.19

Large tortilla shell filled with beef, beans, greens, cheese, and tomatoes

Seafood Salad

$17.39

Bay shrimp, krab meat blend, and crispy veggies

Cobb Salad

$17.39

Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, two hard boiled eggs, and bleu cheese crumbles with our cobb dressing

Half Krab Salad

$13.79

Burgers

Jimmy's Famous Cheeseburger

$17.99

Add bacon or avocado for 1.99

Chili Size

$15.59

Open faced burger topped with chili and cheddar cheese

Patty Melt

$17.99

(1/2 lb) On grilled rye with swiss cheese and grilled onions

California Burger

$19.19

Topped with avocado, bacon, and swiss cheese

Western Burger

$16.19

Topped with bacon, an onion ring, and BBQ sauce

Beyond Burger

$17.99

Plant-based Burger

Hangover Burger

$17.99

Topped with fried egg over-easy, hashbrown, bacon & American cheese

Diablo Burger

$17.99

Topped with avocado, jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack & spicy house sauce

Sandwiches

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$17.99

Chicken strips topped with bacon and melted american cheese with hot maple syrup & powered sugar in a belgian waffle

Turkey Croissant Sandwich

$17.99

Turkey, bacon, avocado, and swiss cheese on a croissant with lettuce and tomatoes

Triple Decker Club

$16.79

A triple decker! Bacon, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, ham, and lettuce on your choice of bread

B.L.T.

$14.39

French Dip

$19.19

Sliced Angus beef prime rib on a grilled roll with swiss cheese and au jus

Monte Cristo

$16.79

Ham & turkey grilled on texas toast with swiss cheese

Hot Turkey

$16.79

Topped with gravy and served open faced on white bread with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce

Turkey Melt

$16.79

Turkey with bacon, tomatoes, swiss cheese, and avocado on grilled texas toast

Hot Reuben

$17.99

Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Hot Prime Rib

$17.99

Topped with brown gravy served open faced on white bread with mashed potatoes

Grill Chicken Club

$16.79

With avocado, bacon, and swiss cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.59

Swiss and american cheese on your choice of grilled bread

Deluxe Dinners

Beef Stroganoff

$19.19

Tender chunks of beef served over noodles. Served with garlic toast

Rib-eye Steak

$26.39

12 oz Angus beef rib-eye steak

Country Fried Steak

$20.39

Topped with country gravy

Grilled COD

$19.19

8 oz. cod filet lightly breaded and grilled. Served with tartar sauce and lemon wedges

Pork Chops

$19.19

Two 5 oz. pork chops grilled to perfection

Liver & Onions

$19.19Out of stock

Grilled to order and topped with onions

4 PC Broasted Chicken

$19.19

Four pieces of the finest quality chicken

6 PC Broasted Chicken

$28.79

Six pieces of the finest quality chicken

Shrimp Basket

$16.79Out of stock

Breaded shrimp fried to a golden brown served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges

Golden Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Five large shrimp fried to a golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce

Salmon Dinner

$23.99

8 oz. filet with Lemon Pepper Butter

Sea Bass Dinner

$23.99

8 oz. filet with Lemon Pepper Butter

1/4 Broasted Chicken & Waffle

$17.99

1 Chicken Leg & 1 Chicken thigh served over a Belgian Waffle with a drizzle of hot maple syrup & topped with powered sugar

Chicken Strips & Waffle

$17.99

3 Chicken strips served over a Belgian Waffle with a drizzle of hot maple syrup & topped with powered sugar

Side Orders

French Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.19

Onion Rings

$7.19

Potato Salad

$5.99

Baked Potato

$5.99

Veggies

$4.79

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$7.19

Avocado

$2.39

Rice

$2.39

Beans

$2.39

Senior Menu

SR Prime Rib Dinner

$19.19

With soup or salad, potato, vegetable, and dinner roll

SR Fish And Chips

$16.79

With soup or salad, potato, vegetable, and dinner roll

SR Grilled COD

$19.19

With soup or salad, potato, vegetable, and dinner roll

EM Liver & Onions

$16.79

With soup or salad, potato, vegetable, and dinner roll

Quick Snack

$15.59

Half sandwich of the day and a cup of soup or salad

Kids Menu

JR Chicken Strips & Fries

$10.79

JR Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.79

JR Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.79

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$4.07

Coffee

$4.07

Iced Tea

$4.07

Milk

$4.07

Chocolate Milk

$4.31

Hot Chocolate

$4.07

Hot Herbal Tea

$4.07

Orange Juice

$4.31

Apple Juice

$4.31

Espresso

$4.20

Double Espresso

$5.40

Latte

$6.40

Cappuccino

$5.40

Mocha

$6.40

Gift Card

Jimmys Tshirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9635 mission gorge rd, santee, CA 92071

Directions

Gallery
Jimmy's image

Map
