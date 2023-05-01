  • Home
  • /
  • Dana Point
  • /
  • Jimmy's Famous American Tavern - Dana Point - Jimmy's Dana Point
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jimmy's Famous American Tavern - Dana Point Jimmy's Dana Point

review star

No reviews yet

25001 Dana Point Harbor Dr

Dana Point, CA 92629

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Starters

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$12.00

served with Jimmy's Famous chipotle ketchup

Charred Brussels Sprouts

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

bacon, toasted almonds, maple syrup

Dueling Dips

Dueling Dips

$14.00

pimento cheese dip, serrano guacamole, tortilla chips

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

rosemary, serrano chile, chipotle aioli

House Chips

House Chips

$10.00

house-made potato chips, blue cheese dressing, scallions

Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

$13.00Out of stock

pickled jalapeno, paprika, bacon

Burgers and Sandwiches

Albacore Burger

Albacore Burger

$24.00

serrano guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$19.00

beyond meat patty, avocado, spinach, tomato, red onion, cheddar, mayonnaise

Blue Burger

$20.00
Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$20.00

beer battered onion ring, lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce

Famous Cheeseburger

Famous Cheeseburger

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar, 1000 island

Famous French Dip

Famous French Dip

$23.00

prime rib, crispy onion strings, gruyere cheese, au jus, served with creamed horseradish

Jimmy's Burger

Jimmy's Burger

$19.00

spicy jalapeno jam, bacon, pimento cheese

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

$19.00

lettuce, coleslaw, bread & butter pickles, mayonnaise

Spicy California Burger

Spicy California Burger

$20.00

serrano guacamole, ortega chile, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, red onion, white cheddar, chipotle aioli

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$19.00

albacore tuna, ortega chile, cheddar, parmesan-crusted sourdough

Soups and Salads

Beef and Black Bean Chili

Beef and Black Bean Chili

$9.00+

sour cream, chives, cheddar, served with cornbread

Jimmy's Cobb

Jimmy's Cobb

$15.00+

chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, egg, blue cheese dressing

Kale Quinoa

Kale Quinoa

$16.00+

chopped organic black kale, roasted squash, red quinoa, toasted almonds, cranberries, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette dressing

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00+

red potatoes, bacon, served with house-made potato chips

Santa Fe Caesar

Santa Fe Caesar

$15.00+

grilled chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, roasted corn, pico de gallo, roasted pumpkin seeds, parmesan, green chili pesto caesar dressing

Simple Greens

$4.00
Wine Country

Wine Country

$15.00+

mixed greens, cranberries, goat cheese, bacon, strawberries, candied pecans, red onion, croustade crumbles, lemon oregano dressing

Signatures

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$43.00+

jalapeno cheddar scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$23.00

alaskan cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$19.00

cabbage, pico de gallo, watermelon radish, cilantro, served with black beans, rice, tortilla chips and avocado salsa

Braised Short Rib

$32.00

beef short rib braised in red wine, mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots, sautéed button mushrooms

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$22.00

mashed red potatoes, green beans, thyme gravy

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$52.00

8oz filet, asparagus, jalapeno cheddar scalloped potatoes, bacon blue cheese dijon sauce

Tavern Bowl

Tavern Bowl

$15.00

brown rice, garbanzo beans, gruyere, sun-dried tomatoes, watermelon radish, arugula, avocado, roasted pumpkin seeds, sriracha dressing

Sides

$ Albacore

$12.00

$ Burger Patty

$10.00

$ Fried Chicken

$7.00

$ Grill Chicken

$7.00

$ Shrimp

$12.00

$ Salmon

$12.00

$ Steak

$12.00
Asparagus

Asparagus

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fries

$9.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$9.00

Grilled Bread

$2.00
Jalapeno Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes

Jalapeno Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes

$9.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Fruit

$3.00

Tots

$9.00

$Side Guac

$6.00

$Side Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Rice

Kids and Desserts

1 Cookie

$3.00

Birthday Dessert

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

dark chocolate, vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, chocolate whip

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

cream cheese frosting, walnuts

Cherry Cobbler

Cherry Cobbler

$10.00

sweet cherries, flaky pastry top, scoop of vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream (scoop)

$3.00
Old School

Old School

$10.00

warm chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream, roasted peanuts, house-whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Kid's Butter & Cheese Pasta

Kid's Butter & Cheese Pasta

$10.00

served with side of french fries

Kid's Fish and Chips

Kid's Fish and Chips

$13.00

served with side of french fries

Kid's Free-Range Chicken

Kid's Free-Range Chicken

$13.00

served with side of french fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$11.00

served with side of french fries

Little Jimmy's Burger W/Cheese

Little Jimmy's Burger W/Cheese

$13.00

cheddar cheese and served with side of french fries

Little Jimmy's Burger/NO CHEESE

$13.00

Kid's Egg & Bacon

$10.00

Kid's Waffle

$11.00

N/A Bev

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Brunch

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Brunch Special

$18.00

Buttermilk Free-Range Chicken and Waffles

$22.00

Egg Breakfast

$12.00

Hangover Burger

$20.00

Hash Brown Breakfast Sandwich

$19.00

Short Rib Taco

$19.00

Souffle' Pancake

$16.00

The "Bubba"

$19.00

Kid's Egg & Bacon

$10.00

Kids Waffle

$11.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Meal Mary

$17.00

Mimosa

$10.00

$Side Biscuit

$4.00

$Side Egg

$2.00

$Side Waffle

$3.00

$Side Hashbrown

$3.00

Retail

Jimmy's Chipotle Ketchup

$8.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$35.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Jimmy's Snapback Hat

$35.00

Jimmy's Hoodie

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25001 Dana Point Harbor Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake
orange starNo Reviews
24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100 Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
aPizza Doho - 34255 CA-1 #101
orange starNo Reviews
34255 CA-1 #101 Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
Hennessey's Dana Point
orange starNo Reviews
34111 La Plaza Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
Delahunt Brewing Co. - Dana Point
orange starNo Reviews
34091 La Plaza Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
Station Craft Brewery + Kitchen - 34150 CA-1
orange starNo Reviews
34150 CA-1 Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
The Shwack Beach Grill - Dana Point
orange star4.1 • 1,450
24502 Del Prado Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dana Point

Project Social
orange star4.6 • 1,917
24040 Camino Del Avion Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
The Shwack Beach Grill - Dana Point
orange star4.1 • 1,450
24502 Del Prado Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dana Point
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
San Juan Capistrano
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
San Clemente
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston