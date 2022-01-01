Jimmy's Famous Burgers imageView gallery

Jimmy's Famous Burgers Cottage Grove

1,302 Reviews

$

5042 s cottage grove ave

Chicago, IL 60615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak Salad

$14.99

Philly Chicken Salad

$14.99

Gyro Salad

$14.99

Burgers

Jimmy's Single Cheeseburger

$9.99

Jimmy's Single Cheeseburger Combo

$13.99

Jimmy's Famous Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Jimmy's Famous Double Cheeseburger Combo

$15.99

Gyro Cheeseburger

$11.99

Gyro Cheeseburger Combo

$15.99

Godfather Burger

$12.99

Godfather Burger Combo

$16.99

Swiss Turkey Burger

$9.99

Swiss Turkey Burger Combo

$13.99

Double Swiss Turkey Burger

$11.99

Double Swiss Turkey Burger Combo

$15.99

Buffalo Wings

4 PC Buffalo Wings W/ Fries

$7.99

6 PC Buffalo Wings W/ Fries

$10.99

10 PC Buffalo Wings W/ Fries

$10.99

20 PC Buffalo Wings W/ Fries

$19.99

50 PC Buffalo Wings W/ Fries

$44.99

Wings

4 PC Wings W/ Fries

$11.99

6 PC Wings W/ Fries

$16.99

10 PC Wings W/ Fries

$27.99

20 PC Wings W/ Fries

$44.99

30 PC Wings W/ Fries

$59.99

50 PC Wings W/ Fries

$89.99

Tenders

4 PC Tenders W/ Fries

$13.99

6 PC Tenders W/ Fries

$18.99

10 PC Tenders W/ Fries

$30.99

20 PC Tenders W/ Fries

$49.99

30 PC Tenders W/ Fries

$64.99

50 PCTenders W/ Fries

$99.99

Leg and Thighs

4 PC Leg and Thighs W/ Fries

$10.99

6 PC Leg and Thighs W/ Fries

$14.99

10 PC Leg and Thighs W/ Fries

$21.99

20 PC Leg and Thighs W/ Fries

$34.99

50 PC Leg and Thighs W/ Fries

$74.99

Sandwiches

Philly Steak

$12.99

Philly Steak Combo

$16.99

Philly Chicken

$12.99

Philly Chicken Combo

$16.99

Fish Po Boy

$11.99

Fish Po Boy Combo

$15.99

Chicken Po Boy

$11.99

Chicken Po Boy Combo

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$15.99

Gyro Sandwich

$11.99

Gyro Sandwich Combo

$15.99

Gyro Plate

$19.99

Italian Beef

$12.99

Italian Beef Combo

$16.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo

$16.99

Crispy Chicken Philly

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Philly Combo

$16.99

Crispy Steak Philly

$12.99

Crispy Steak Philly Combo

$16.99

Fries

Small Cheese Fries

$5.99

Large Cheese Fries

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Small Fresh Cut Fries

$3.99

Large Fresh Cut Fries

$5.99

Pan Of fries

$19.99

Small Onion Rings

$4.99

Large Onion Rings

$7.99

6pc Cheese Sticks W/ Fries

$7.99

Mexican Grill

2 Taco Meal

$10.99

3 Taco Meal

$14.99

Jr Doritos Nachos

$8.99

Grande Doritos Nachos

$11.99

XL Dorito Nacho

$19.99

Chicago Style

Pizza Puff W/ Fries

$8.99

Hot Dog W/ Fries

$7.99

Polish W/ Fries

$8.99

Beverages

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Can of Pop

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.49

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Butter Cookies

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.99

Sliced Cake

$4.99

Small Taffy Grapes

$4.99

Large Taffy Grapes

$7.99

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Large Chocolate Shake

$7.49

Large Strawberry Shake

$7.49

Large Vanilla Shake

$7.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5042 s cottage grove ave, Chicago, IL 60615

Directions

Gallery
Jimmy's Famous Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lemme Get Ummm - 109 E 51st Street
orange starNo Reviews
109 E 51st Street Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurantnext
Two Fish Crab Shack
orange starNo Reviews
641 E 47th St Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Bronzeville Winery - 4420 S Cottage Grove Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4420 S Cottage Grove Avenue Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Carver 47 - 1050 E 47th St
orange starNo Reviews
1050 E 47th St Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street
orange star4.3 • 866
4652 S King Dr Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream - 47th Street Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
46 East 47th Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street
orange star4.3 • 866
4652 S King Dr Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston