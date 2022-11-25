Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Jimmy's Oven and Grill

223 Reviews

$$

7201 Richmond Rd.

Williamsburg, VA 23188

Classic

Three Eggs

$10.00

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.00

Sampler

$12.00

Quick 2 eggs

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Tom's Sandwich

$8.00

Waffles, French Toast Combo

French Toast Combo

$12.00

Belgian Waffle Combo

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Chesapeake Benedict

$14.00

Irish Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Kid’s Menu

Kids Smiley Face Waffle

$5.00

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Kids Cheese Omelet

$5.00

side

Cheese On Egg

$1.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Side Grits

$2.00

Side Hashbrowns

$2.00

Side Links

$3.00

Side Toast

$1.00

Ham

$3.00

Cornbeef Hash Side

$3.00

Side Patties

$3.00

Specialty Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$8.00

Classic Omelet

$10.00

Meat Lover’s Omelet

$12.00

International Omelet

$12.00

Ultimate Vegetarian Omelet

$10.00

Shrimp Omelet

$12.00

breakfast sides

grits

hashbrowns

Appetizers

Jumbo Steamed Shrimp app

$12.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.00

Boom Boom Oysters

$10.00

Fried Sea Scallops app

$12.00

Potato Skins

$7.00

Loaded French Fries

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chicken Sampler

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops app

$14.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$10.00

BUFFET

FULL BUFFET

$10.95

SOUP AND SALAD BUFFET

$8.95

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

French Burger

$11.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Mo’s Burger

$12.00

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Smithfield Burger

$13.00

Surf & Turf Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Entrée

Fried Seafood Plater

$16.00

Chicken Breast Entree

$12.00

Hamburger Steak Entree

$16.00

Quesadillas

$16.00

Ribeye Steak Entree

$16.00

Salmon Entree

$14.00

Shrimp Entree

$16.00

Mo's BBQ Ribs Entree

$16.00

IPA Pulled Pork Entree

$16.00

Chicken Parm Entree

$16.00

Spaghetti Meatball Entree

$12.00

Beef Liver Entree

$16.00

Pot Roast Entree

$16.00

Beef Brisket

$16.00

Moroccan Chicken

$16.00

Moroccan Beef Tagine

$16.00

Fried Oysters

$16.00

Kids Menu

K Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

K Hamburger

$6.00

K Kid’s Shrimp

$6.00

K French Bread Pizza

$6.00

K Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Pastas

Baked Pasta

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo With Brocoli

$11.95

Blackened Salmon Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.95

Grilled Salmon Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Salmon Florentine Pasta

$12.95

Seafood Florentine Pasta

$14.95

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$7.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.95

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$7.95

Pizza

10" Cheese

$10.00

10" Jimmy’s Special

$15.00

10" Meat Lovers

$15.00

10" Florentine

$12.00

10" The Milano

$12.00

10" The Grecian

$12.00

10" The Vegetarian

$12.00

16" Cheese

$12.00

16" Jimmy’s Special

$20.00

16" Meat Lovers

$20.00

16" Florentine

$17.00

16" The Milano

$15.00

16" The Grecian

$15.00

16" The Vegetarian

$16.00

Reubens

Corned Beef Reuben

$12.00

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

IPA Pulled Pork

$9.00

Salads

Lg Greek Salad

$8.00

Lg House Salad

$7.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$8.00

Seafood Treasure Salad

$12.00

Sm House Salad

$4.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$4.00

Sm Greek Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches,Subs, & Wraps

Boom Boom Oyster Sub

$14.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Sub

$14.00

Jimmy's Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$15.00

Ham Club

$12.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

IPA Pulled Pork Sandwiche

$12.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Ham Club

$12.00

Oyster Sandwich

$12.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.00

BLT

$6.00

American Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American Grilled Cheese, Bacon & Tomato

$6.00

Florentine Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Rye

$7.00

Sides

Side Broccoli

$4.00Out of stock

Side Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Garlic Knots

$6.00

Two Meatballs w/sauce

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Loaded Potato

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Small Greek Salad

$4.95

Soups

Cup Oyster Stew

$4.00

Bowl Oyster Stew

$6.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Cup French Onion

$4.00

Bowl French Onion

$5.00

Subs

Turkey Sub

$12.00

Ham Sub

$12.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Sub

$11.00

Corned Beef Sub

$12.00

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Boom Boom Oyster Sub

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Italian Hoagie

$11.00

Meat Ball Sub

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

IPA Pulled Pork

$12.00

Wraps

Mo’s Blackened Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Fried oysters wrap

$12.00

Dessert

House Dessert

$7.00

American Dishes

Ribeye Steak dinner

$22.00

Pork Chop

$15.00

Liver and Onions

$14.00

Chicken Breast diner

$14.00

All-American Pot Roast

$14.00

BBQ Ribs

$16.00

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops app

$14.00

Boom Boom Oysters

$10.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Sampler

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Valent Oysters

Fried Sea Oysters app

$10.00

Fried Sea Scallops app

$12.00

Fried Sea Shrimp app

$10.00

Fried Seafood Sampler

$16.00

Fries

$4.00

Half Pound Jumbo Steamed Shrimp

$12.00

Italian Oyster Parmigiana app

$12.00

Loaded French Fries

$7.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

MO’nster Appetizer

$22.00

Mussels

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$10.00Out of stock

Oysters on the Halfshell

$10.00Out of stock

Pepperoni Cheese Bread

$6.00

Shrimp Scampi app

$10.00

Steamed Seafood Combo app

$22.00

Burgers

Mo’s Burger

$12.00

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Surf & Turf Burger

$15.00

Smithfield Burger

$13.00

French Burger

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Brew & Burger

$10.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Chicken

$12.00

Florentine Chicken

$12.00

Create Your Own Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

$14.00

Dessert

French Silk Pie

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

House Dessert

$7.00

Lemon Blueberry pound cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice CheeseCake

$7.00

Chocolate Trifle White Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Italian Dishes

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

Chicken Parmagiana

$16.00

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Eggplant Parmagiana

$15.00

Florentine Pasta

$15.00

Lasagna

$14.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$18.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.00

Salmon Pasta

$18.00

Scallops Parmigiana

$18.00

Seafood Fettuccini Alfredo

$22.00

Seafood Florentine Pasta

$22.00

Seafood Marinara

$22.00

Spaghetti

$14.00

Veal Marsala

$17.00

Veal Parmagiana

$17.00

Kids Menu

K Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$6.00

K Spaghetti with Meatballs

$6.00

K Spaghetti with Marinara

$6.00

K Spaghetti with Butter

$6.00

K Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$6.00

K Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$6.00

K Hamburger & French Fries

$6.00

K Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

K Fried Shrimp & French Fries

$6.00

K French Bread Pizza DINNER

$6.00

Pizza

10" Cheese

$11.00

10" Jimmy’s Special

$15.00

10" Meat Lovers

$16.00

10" Florentine

$12.00

10" Milano

$12.00

10" Grecian

$12.00

10" Vegetarian

$12.00

10" Seafood

$16.00

16" Cheese

$14.00

16" Jimmy’s Special

$20.00

16" Meat Lovers

$20.00

16" Florentine

$17.00

16" Milano

$17.00

16" Grecian

$17.00

16" Vegetarian

$16.00

16" Seafood

$20.00

Reubens

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.00

Turkey Reuben

$10.00

Mo's American Style Reuben

$10.00

Salads

Lg House Salad

$7.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$8.00

Lg Greek Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$9.00

Seafood Treasure Salad

$15.00

Sm House Salad

$4.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$4.00

Sm Greek Salad

$5.00

Traditional Seafood Combos

Colonial Salmon

$25.00

Traditional Seafood Combo

$25.00

Seafood Treasure

$25.00

Sides

Side Broccoli

$4.00Out of stock

Side Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Garlic Knots

$6.00

Two Meatballs w/sauce

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Loaded Potato

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Single Seafood Entrée

Salmon

$18.00

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Fried Flounder

$18.00

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Sea Scallops

$19.00

Soups

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Cup French Onion

$4.00

Bowl French Onion

$5.00

Cup Oyster Stew

$5.00

Bowl Oyster Stew

$6.00

Cup Vegetarian Chili

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl Vegetarian Chili

$4.00Out of stock

Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.00

New York Style Hoagie

$12.00

Italian Hoagie

$11.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Jimmy's Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Traditional Surf & Turfs

Traditional Surf & Turf

$30.00

Flying Surf & Turf

$20.00

SPECIAL

Valent Special

Surf and Turf Dinner Special

Moroccan Chicken

$14.00

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Sm Orange Juice

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

Water

Sm Milk

$2.00

Sm Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Beer

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Happy Hour Bottle

$3.50

DFT Michelob Ultra

$3.00

DFT Budlight

$3.00

DFT Shocktop

$3.00

DFT Amber Bock

$3.00

Lg Pitcher BdLght

$12.00

Lg Pitcher Ultra

$12.00

Superb IPA

$3.00

Wine

GLS Chateau Souverain Merlot

$7.00

GLS Mountain Door Malbec

$7.00

GLS Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

GLS Canyon Road Merlot

$6.00

GLS Canyon Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

GLS Canyon Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Canyon Road White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLS Mirassou Moscato

$6.00

GLS Wycliff Brut Champagne

$6.00

BTL Chateau Souverain Merlot

$27.00

BTL Mountain Door Malbec

$28.00

BTL Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

BTL Canyon Road Merlot

$22.00

BTL Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL Canyon Road White Zinfandel

$22.00

BTL Mirassou Moscato

$22.00

BTL Wycliff Brut Champagne

$22.00

Specialty Drinks

Margarita

$8.00

Long Island

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Seafood buffet

seafood buffet

$36.95

child buffet

$18.00

Stuffed Flounder

$17.00

House Pasta

$18.00

12 Oz Ribeye

$18.00

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Chesepeake Combo

$18.95

New Years Special

$39.95

Two Sandwiches

Two Sandwiches

$15.00

Sandwiche and Salad

Sandwich and Salad

$15.00

Beef liver

Beef Liver

$12.00

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$12.00

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$12.00

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$12.00

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.00

Spaghetti MS

Spaghetti MS

$12.00

Spaghetti MB

Spaghetti MB

$12.00

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$12.00

Shrimp Florentine

Shrimp Florentine

$14.00

Shrimp Marinara

Shrimp Marinara

$14.00

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Flounder

Fried Flounder

$12.00

Baked Pasta

Baked Pasta

$12.00
