Pizza
Italian
Jimmy's Oven and Grill
223 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7201 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta - Oyster Point
4.5 • 372
332 Oyster Point Rd Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Williamsburg
Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurant
More near Williamsburg