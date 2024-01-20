- Home
Jimmy's Pizza Hutchinson
1115 highway 7 West suite 10
Hutchinson, MN 55350
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Calzone
- Calzone Jimmy's Deluxe$9.99
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers
- Calzone Jimmy's Super Deluxe$9.99
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives
- Calzone Meat & Cheese Lover's$9.99
pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, canadian bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Calzone Gourmet Veggie$9.99
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and onions. Your choice of alfredo or red sauce.
- Calzone Mac & Cheese$9.99
Creamy mac & cheese on alfredo sauce with a three cheese blend
- Calzone Pickled Pig$9.99
Whipped Cream Cheese with a hint of garlic, topped with Canadian bacon, pickles, and Mozzarella
- Calzone Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Calzone BBQ Chicken$9.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and a three cheese blend
- Calzone Buffalo Chicken$9.99
ranch sauce and chicken, drizzled with buffalo sauce and topped with a three cheese blend
- Calzone Spicy Cowboy$9.99
BBQ sauce, spicy chicken sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, and banana peppers
- Calzone Hawaiian Volcano$9.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and jalapeno peppers. Take it up a notch with bacon!
- Calzone Jalapeno Popper$9.99
- Calzone Gourmet Chicken$9.99
alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, and a three cheese blend
- Calzone Super Sausage$9.99
pepperoni, andouille sausage, italian sausage, and spicy chicken sausage.
- Calzone Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
hamburger, bacon, and a three cheese blend
Small
- Small Jimmy's Deluxe$15.99
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers
- Small Jimmy's Super Deluxe$17.99
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives
- Small Meat & Cheese Lover's$15.24
pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, canadian bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Small Gourmet Veggie$15.24
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and onions. Your choice of alfredo or red sauce.
- Small Mac & Cheese$13.74
Creamy mac & cheese on alfredo sauce with a three cheese blend
- Small Pickled Pig$12.74
Whipped Cream Cheese with a hint of garlic, topped with Canadian bacon, pickles, and Mozzarella
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.49
ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Small BBQ Chicken$12.74
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and a three cheese blend
- Small Buffalo Chicken$11.74
ranch sauce and chicken, drizzled with buffalo sauce and topped with a three cheese blend
- Small Spicy Cowboy$15.99
BBQ sauce, spicy chicken sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, and banana peppers
- Small Hawaiian Volcano$13.24
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and jalapeno peppers. Take it up a notch with bacon!
- Small Jalapeno Popper$12.74
- Small Gourmet Chicken$12.74
alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, and a three cheese blend
- Small Super Sausage$15.24
pepperoni, andouille sausage, italian sausage, and spicy chicken sausage.
- Small Bacon Cheeseburger$12.74
hamburger, bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Small Taco Pizza$16.99
taco meat and three cheeses, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, and seasoned chips, served with sour cream and taco sauce on the side
Medium
- Medium Jimmy's Deluxe$21.24
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers
- Medium Jimmy's Super Deluxe$23.74
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives
- Medium Meat & Cheese Lover's$20.49
pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, canadian bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Medium Gourmet Veggie$18.74
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and onions. Your choice of alfredo or red sauce.
- Medium Mac & Cheese$17.24
Creamy mac & cheese on alfredo sauce with a three cheese blend
- Medium Pickled Pig$16.99
Whipped Cream Cheese with a hint of garlic, topped with Canadian bacon, pickles, and Mozzarella
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.74
ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Medium BBQ Chicken$15.74
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and a three cheese blend
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$14.49
ranch sauce and chicken, drizzled with buffalo sauce and topped with a three cheese blend
- Medium Spicy Cowboy$20.24
BBQ sauce, spicy chicken sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, and banana peppers
- Medium Hawaiian Volcano$16.24
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and jalapeno peppers. Take it up a notch with bacon!
- Medium Jalapeno Popper$17.24
- Medium Gourmet Chicken$15.74
alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, and a three cheese blend
- Medium Super Sausage$19.49
pepperoni, andouille sausage, italian sausage, and spicy chicken sausage.
- Medium Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
hamburger, bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Medium Taco Pizza$22.24
taco meat and three cheeses, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, and seasoned chips, served with sour cream and taco sauce on the side
Large
- Large Jimmy's Deluxe$26.74
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers
- Large Jimmy's Super Deluxe$30.24
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives
- Large Meat & Cheese Lover's$25.74
pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, canadian bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Large Gourmet Veggie$23.49
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and onions. Your choice of alfredo or red sauce.
- Large Mac & Cheese$21.49
Creamy mac & cheese on alfredo sauce with a three cheese blend
- Large Pickled Pig$21.99
Whipped Cream Cheese with a hint of garlic, topped with Canadian bacon, pickles, and Mozzarella
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.74
ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Large BBQ Chicken$19.24
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and a three cheese blend
- Large Buffalo Chicken$17.49
ranch sauce and chicken, drizzled with buffalo sauce and topped with a three cheese blend
- Large Spicy Cowboy$25.74
BBQ sauce, spicy chicken sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, and banana peppers
- Large Hawaiian Volcano$19.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and jalapeno peppers. Take it up a notch with bacon!
- Large Jalapeno Popper$22.99
- Large Gourmet Chicken$19.24
alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, and a three cheese blend
- Large Super Sausage$24.74
pepperoni, andouille sausage, italian sausage, and spicy chicken sausage.
- Large Bacon Cheeseburger$19.74
hamburger, bacon, and a three cheese blend
- Large Taco Pizza$28.24
taco meat and three cheeses, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, and seasoned chips, served with sour cream and taco sauce on the side
X-Large
- X-Large Jimmy's Deluxe$30.99
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers
- X-Large Jimmy's Super Deluxe$34.99
pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives
- X-Large Meat & Cheese Lover's$29.99
pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, canadian bacon, and a three cheese blend
- X-Large Gourmet Veggie$26.99
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and onions. Your choice of alfredo or red sauce.
- X-Large Mac & Cheese$24.99
Creamy mac & cheese on alfredo sauce with a three cheese blend
- X-Large Pickled Pig$25.74
Whipped Cream Cheese with a hint of garlic, topped with Canadian bacon, pickles, and Mozzarella
- X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.99
ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and a three cheese blend
- X-Large BBQ Chicken$22.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and a three cheese blend
- X-Large Buffalo Chicken$20.99
ranch sauce and chicken, drizzled with buffalo sauce and topped with a three cheese blend
- X-Large Spicy Cowboy$29.99
BBQ sauce, spicy chicken sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, and banana peppers
- X-Large Hawaiian Volcano$22.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and jalapeno peppers. Take it up a notch with bacon!
- X-Large Jalapeno Popper$26.99
- X-Large Gourmet Chicken$22.99
alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, and a three cheese blend
- X-Large Super Sausage$28.99
pepperoni, andouille sausage, italian sausage, and spicy chicken sausage.
- X-Large Bacon Cheeseburger$22.99
hamburger, bacon, and a three cheese blend
- X-Large Taco Pizza$33.74
taco meat and three cheeses, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, and seasoned chips, served with sour cream and taco sauce on the side
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Jimmy's Stix$6.99+
classic breadsticks brushed with homemade garlic butter, sprinkled with parmesan, and baked fresh. served with homemade pizza sauce.
- Pizza Fry$6.99+
mozzarella-stuffed breadsticks brushed with our homemade garlic butter and baked fresh. served with our homemade pizza sauce.
- Cheesy Garlic Toast$8.99+
sliced Italian bread slathered in garlic butter, loaded with mozzarella cheese, and toasted to perfection. served with our homemade pizza sauce
Pasta
- Chicken Alfredo$13.99
Creamy alfredo sauce and gourmet chicken on a bed of penne noodles and served with two pieces of garlic toast. add bacon, broccoli, or mushroom (extra)
- Italian Meatball$12.99
Our homemade marinara sauce with Italian meatballs on a bed of penne noodles and served with two pieces of garlic toast. add bacon, broccoli, or mushroom (extra)
- Bacon Mac & Cheese$13.99
Our house-made cheese sauce over penne noodles and topped with crispy bacon. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
- Veggie$12.99
Your choice of marinara or alfredo sauce with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and broccoli atop penne noodles and served with two pieces of garlic toast
- Family Size Chicken Alfredo$49.99
Creamy alfredo sauce and gourmet chicken on a bed of penne noodles and served with eight pieces of garlic toast. add bacon, broccoli, or mushroom (extra)
- Family Size Italian Meatball$49.99
Our homemade marinara sauce with Italian meatballs on a bed of penne noodles and served with eight pieces of garlic toast. add bacon, broccoli, or mushroom (extra)
- Family Size Bacon Mac and Cheese$49.99
Our house-made cheese sauce over penne noodles and topped with crispy bacon. Served with 8 pieces of garlic toast.
- Family Size Veggie$49.99
Your choice of marinara or alfredo sauce with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and broccoli atop penne noodles and served with eight pieces of garlic toast
Wings
Chicken Meals
- 2pc Chicken Meal$9.49
2 pieces of juicy and crispy broaster chicken, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
- 2 Breast Chicken Meal$12.49
2 pieces of juicy and crispy broaster chicken, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
- 3pc Chicken Meal$10.49
3 pieces of juicy and crispy broaster chicken, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
- 4pc Chicken Meal$12.49
4 pieces of juicy crispy broaster chicken, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
- 3pc Tender Meal$10.99
3 pieces of juicy and crispy broaster chicken tenders, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
- 5pc Tender Meal$14.99
5 pieces of juicy and crispy broaster chicken tenders, JoeJoes potatoes, and your choice of two additional sides.
Chicken Boxes
Salads
- Side Garden Salad$5.99
- Side Italian Salad$5.99
- Side Chicken Caesar Salad$5.99
- Side Taco Salad$6.99
- Side Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$5.99
- Side BBQ Chicken Salad$5.99
- Full Garden Salad$12.99
- Full Italian Salad$12.99
- Full Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
- Full Taco Salad$13.99
- Full Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$12.99
- Full BBQ Chicken Salad$12.99
Desserts
Beverages
Dipping Sauce Cups
- Red Sauce Cup$0.99
- Ranch Cup$0.99
- Secret Sauce Cup$1.19
- Blue Cheese Cup$0.99
- Ketchup Dipping Packet$0.35
- Honey Mustard$0.99
- Alfredo Cup$0.99
- BBQ Sauce Cup$0.99
- Honey BBQ Cup$0.99
- Parmesan Garlic Sauce Cup$0.99
- Buffalo Sauce Cup$0.99
- Kicking’ Bourbon Molasses Sauce Cup$0.99
- Korean BBQ Sauce Cup$0.99
- Mango Habanero Sauce Cup$0.99
- Teriyaki Sauce Cup$0.99
- Italian Dressing Cup$0.99
- 1000 Island Dressing Cup$0.99
- Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Cup$0.99
- French Dressing Cup$0.99
Northwoods Academy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
