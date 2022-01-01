Jimmy's Pour House
527 Reviews
$$
Good Times Are Flowin… Jimmy's is your hometown Irish Pub and Restaurant. We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Whether you bring your family, your team, or meet with friends, Jimmy’s is here for you. Jimmy’s has 20 tap lines with a wide variety of Crafts and Domestic beers. Large screen TV’s throughout the building to watch your favorite sporting events. Jimmy’s offers great food and service. For over 40 years Jimmy’s has been your friendly hometown place with a little something for everyone! In addition to over 300 seats, we offer Patio Dining, Curbside Take Out, or Food Dudes delivery.
22 2nd Ave N, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
