Jimmy's Pour House

527 Reviews

$$

22 2nd Ave N

Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Basket
Bacon Cheese Brg
Fish Fillet Basket

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.29

Bubblr

$3.99

CONDIMENTS/SILVERWARE/NAPKINS

Ketchup

Mustard

Silverware

Napkins

No Condiments

No Napkins

No Silverware

Appetizers

6 Ct Bone In Wings

$9.99

12 Ct Bone In Wings

$18.99

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Skins

$12.99

Fried potato wedges smothered with Cheddar Jack cheese, bacon and chives. Served with seasoned sour cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$15.99

Chicken breast, bacon, onions and peppers smothered with Cheddar Jack cheese and loaded between grilled tortillas. Topped with cour cream and a side salsa.

Small Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken breast, bacon, onions and peppers smothered with Cheddar Jack cheese and loaded between grilled tortillas. Topped with cour cream and a side salsa.

S.O.B Tots

S.O.B Tots

$12.99

Crispy tots topped with Korean BBQ pork, Montery Jack cheese, green onions, pico de gallo and sour cream.

1/2 Skins

$8.99

Fried potato wedges smothered with Cheddar Jack cheese, bacon and chives. Served with seasoned sour cream.

Ham & Ch Balls

$11.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Pickle Fries

$10.99

Spicy Cauliflower

$11.99

Small Fry

$3.49

Choose your size selection

Jumbo Fry

$4.99

Sm Waffle Fry

$5.99

LG Waffle Fry

$10.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Tots

$3.99

Burgers

All Burgers are served with fries or chips.

Hamburger

$11.49

1/3lb burger on a bakery fresh bun. Served with fries or chips

Bacon Cheese Brg

$12.99

1/3lb burger, American cheese and bacon on a bakery fresh bun. Served with fries or chips

California Cheese Burger

$12.99

1/3lb burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and raw onion on a bakery fresh bun. Served with Fries or Chips

Mush & Swiss Burger

$12.49

1/3lb burger with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a bakery fresh bun. Served with fries or chips

Cheese Burger

$11.99

1/3lb burger with American cheese on a bakery fresh bun. Served with fries or chips

Western Burger

$13.49

1/3lb burger with American cheese, bacon and Jimmy's own homemade BBQ sauce. Served on a bakery fresh bun with fries or chips

Chipotle Bacon Burger

Chipotle Bacon Burger

$13.99

1/3lb burger on a bakery fresh bun with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipolte mayo and topped with pico de gallo. Served with fries or chips

Bronco Burger

$14.49

1/3lb burger topped with Jimmy's BBQ sauce, French's crispy onions, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato amd mayo. Served on grilled Texas toast. Comes with Fries or chips

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Top O' the Mornin! 1/3lb burger with grilled ham, bacon, American and Swiss cheese topped off with a fried egg. on a bakery fresh bun. Served with Fries or Chips

Garden Burger

$12.99

Seasoned Garden burger with lettuce and tomato on a bakery fresh bun. Served with Fries or Chips

Bourbon BBQ Turkey Burger

$14.99

Our juicy turkey burger with pepperjack cheese, bourbon BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, and French's crispy onions served on a warm pretzel bun.

Blarney Burger

$16.99

**Modified item!!** Two patties topped with Swiss and American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, Jimmy's famous BBQ sauce and topped with French's crispy onions.

PB & J Burger

$14.99

This is one to try! Our fresh 6oz buger topped with bacon, peanut butter, bacon jam, Pepper Jack cheese and jalapenos on a bed of French's crispy fried onions.

Jimmy's Special

$15.99

The Jimmy Lynch original! Two chopped steak burgers smothered with bacon bits, American cheese and grilled onions on a bakery fresh bun. Served with fries or chips.

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches are served with fries or chips.

Monte Cristo

$14.49

Batter-dipped grilled Texas toast with ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese then dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a strawberry dipping sauce. Comes with fries or chips.

Club Stacker

$14.49

Three layers of grilled white bread filled with ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries or chips.

Bourbon BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken topped with Bourbon BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on a warm pretzel bun.

Turkey Avocado BLT

$14.99

Shaved turkey breast, avocado, bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled wheat bread. Served with fries or chips.

St Paddy Melt

$14.49

Chopped steak with Swiss and American cheese, peppers and onions on grilled rye bread. Served with fries or chips.

Reuben Melt

$14.99

Our new towering Rueben! One half pound of thinly sliced corned beef layered with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served on grilled marble rye bread.

Chicken Tender Melt

$13.99

Golden-fried chicken tenders, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with fries or chips.

BLT

$12.99

Bacon, Swiss cheese lettuce , tomato and mayo on grilled Texas toast. Served with fries or chips.

Prime Rib Melt

$15.99

Thinly sliced prime rib topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions on grilled Texas toast with a side of au jus. Served with fries and chips.

Marilyn's Special

$14.49

The Mrs. Jimmy...Chopped steak patty with Swiss and American cheese, bacon and fried onions on grilled Texas toast. Served with fries or chips.

Parmesan Garlic Prime Rib

$16.99

Thinly sliced prime rib, fried onion, Parmesan cheese and topped with Parmesan garlic sauce. Served on a warm French roll with choice of fries or chips.

Jimmy's Cuban

$14.99

Pulled pork, ham, Provolone cheese, sweet & spicy mustard and pickles. Served on a warm French rollwith choice of fries or chips.

Walleye Hoagie

$14.99

Beer battered walleye fried to a golden brown topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a warm French roll with choice of fries or chips.

Prime Philly

$16.99

Thin sliced prime rib with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers, covered with Provolone cheese. Served on a warm French roll with choice of fries or chips.

Chicken Stir Fry Pita

$14.99

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, broccili. peppers, mushrooms, onions with teriyaki sauce and served in a warm pita. Served with Fries

Wraps/Tacos

All Wraps are served with fries or chips.

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.99

Grilled smoked turkey smothered with Cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey dijon dressing. Served with fries or chips.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Diced crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and ranch dressing. Served with fries or chips.s

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast withSwiss cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with a side of Southwestern ranch. Served with fries or chips.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken with Parmesan cheese, bacon, lettuce and caeser dressing. Served with fries or chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with Cheddar Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served a side of Blue cheese dressing and choice of fries or chips.

Korean Street Tacos

$13.99

Korean BBQ pork, Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro lime slaw, pickled onioins and jalapenos. Served with fries or chips.

SW Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, Cheddar Jack cheese, corn salsa, pico de gallo. lettuce and a spicy avocado ranch.

Walleye Tacos

$13.99

Garden Wrap

$13.99

Baskets

All Baskets are served with fries or chips.

Fish Fillet Basket

$15.49

Lightly breaded white fish fillets fried to a golden brown. Served with coleslaw and fries or chips. Comes with tarter sauce.

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.99

Tender strips of chicken breast, breaded and deep-fried. Served with coleslaw and fries or chips. Come with BBQ Sauce.

Chic 1/2 Basket

$15.99Out of stock

Marinated and fried to perfection using our secret blend of seasonings. Served with coleslaw and fries or chips.

Boneless Wing Basket

$15.49

Breaded white meat coated in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots and choice of fries or chips.

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

Lightly breaded with coconut panko crumb coating. Served with a sweet & spicy Pineapple Mango dipping sauce.

Dinners

All Dinners served with potato choice, and soup or dinner salad.*

Fried Chix Dinner

$16.99

Marinated and fried to perfection using our secret blend of seasonings.

BBQ Rib Dinner

$19.99Out of stock

Only Available Thursday through Saturday after 4pm

12oz Prime

$26.99

*AFTER 4PM ONLY* USDA Choice Prime rib seasoned and roasted to perfection.

Walleye Dinner

Beer battered walleye fillets fried to a golden brown.

Diablo Chicken

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of crispy hasbrowns, grilled peppers and onions. Smothered in creamy queso cheese and topped with jalapenos. No potato substitutions.

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

Grilled chicken breast served with sauteed broccoli, mushrooms, peppers and onions. Served on a bed of cauliflower rice. Choice of side not included.

Entree Salads

All Entree Salads served with a breadstick.

Buffalo Salad

$14.49

Crispy buffalo chicken, Cheedar cheese, eggs, tomato, peppers, cucumbers, onions and black olives.

Chef Salad

$14.49

Turkey breast, smoked ham, cheddar cheese, eggs, black olives, peppers, onions, tomato and cucumber.

Chic Caesar Salad

$14.49

Garlic-dill seasoned chicken breast served over a fresh lettuce mix with bacon, eggs, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Oriental Chic Salad

$14.99

Crispy strips of chicken on a bed of lettuce mix with mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, celery, onions and crispy chow mein noodles with a sprinkle of curry seasonings. Served with bacon dressing.

Chicken Apple Harvest

$14.99

Crispy chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with diced apples, craisins, red onions, candied walnuts and Gorganzola cheese. Served with a creamy Apple Vinaigrette dressing.

Cali Cobb Salad

$14.99

Grilled california garlic chicken on a bed of mixed greens with bacon, egg, tomato, diced avocado and gorganzola crumbles.

Breadstick

$0.99

Soups/Sal Combo's

Sand Soup/Sal

Soup & Salad

$10.99

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Soup Cup

$4.99

Breadstick

$0.99

Side Sauces

Side Seasoned SC

$1.79

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.99

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

Side Cocktail

$0.99

Side French

$0.50

Side Holly

$0.99

Side Honey Dijon

$0.50

Side Asian Sesame

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$1.49

Side Marinara

$0.99

Side Mayo

$0.99

Side Parm Garlic

$0.99

Side Pico

$0.99

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Bourbon BBQ

$0.99

Side Queso

$1.79

Side Strawberry Sauce

$0.99

Side SW Ranch

$0.99

Side Tarter

$0.99

Side Creamy Horsey

$0.99

SD Raw Horseradish

$0.99

Side Gravy

$0.99

Side Saus Gravy

$1.99

Side Avocado Ranch

$0.99

Dessert

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$6.99

Homemade Caramel Apple Bread Pudding topped with Caramel Rum Sauce. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Warm chocolate cake with molten fudge center. Served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.

NY Cheese cake

$6.99

Toffee Cake

$6.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

SML Sundae

$3.99

Large Sundae

$4.99

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kid Corn Dog Basket

$7.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Chic Nugget Basket

$7.99

Kid Strip Basket

$7.99

Kid Hamburger

$7.99

Kid ChzBurger

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kid Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Kid Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid Grilled Chix Basket

$9.99

Kid Fish Basket

$7.99

Kid Sundae

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Good Times Are Flowin… Jimmy's is your hometown Irish Pub and Restaurant. We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Whether you bring your family, your team, or meet with friends, Jimmy’s is here for you. Jimmy’s has 20 tap lines with a wide variety of Crafts and Domestic beers. Large screen TV’s throughout the building to watch your favorite sporting events. Jimmy’s offers great food and service. For over 40 years Jimmy’s has been your friendly hometown place with a little something for everyone! In addition to over 300 seats, we offer Patio Dining, Curbside Take Out, or Food Dudes delivery.

Website

Location

22 2nd Ave N, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

Directions

