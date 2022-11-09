Main picView gallery

Jimmy's Round Up Cafe 1301 SW 59th St

review star

No reviews yet

1301 SW 59th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DAILY SPECIALS

2 EGG BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$8.29

DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL

$10.69

FRIDAY INDIAN TACO

$11.29

FRIIDAY AYCE CATFISH

$19.99

MONDAY 2 EGG OMELETTE

$8.29

SATURDAY AYCE CATFISH

$21.99

SUN-THUR AYCE CARFISH

$23.99

SUNDAY FRIED CHICKEN

$13.79

SUNDAY TURKEY

$13.79

THUR 2X10

$8.29

TUESDAY HASH

$8.29

WED 2X8

$8.29

FRIDAY 2X4

$8.29

4 PC CATFISH

$12.99

Football Package

$39.99

THANKSGIVING DINNER

$189.95

QUART OF DRESS

$15.00

Pan Of Dress

$29.99

Single Turkey

$99.99
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

SO GOOD I TAUGHT MY GRANDMA HOW TO MAKE IT

Location

1301 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

