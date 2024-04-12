Jimmy's Seafood Buffet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving up fresh, delicious seafood with a side of family fun. 2021 brings lots of exciting things including a petting zoo on Wild Wednesday. We have a wall of fresh and local fish and several types of crab legs every night as well as lobster specials.
4117 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
