Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jimmie's Thing

review star

No reviews yet

262 W Main St

Leola, PA 17540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Water Bottles

20oz Dasani Water Bottle

$1.49

Soda Bottles

20oz Coke Bottle

$1.95

16oz Glass Mexicain Coke Bottle

$2.29Out of stock

20oz Sprite Bottle

$1.95

16oz Glass Sprite Bottle

$2.29

20oz Diet Coke Bottle

$1.95

20oz Fanta Orange Bottle

$1.95

20oz Lemonade Bottle

$1.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.95

Soda Cans

16oz Coke Can

$1.49

16oz Diet Coke Can

$1.49

16oz Sprite Can

$1.49

Fountain Soda

Coke Classic

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Shirt

Shirt

$20.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

That's the question I'd been asked most over the last 10 months and why call it Jimmie's Thing? 1st the name, is was Gracie's idea! Gracie's has her thing and she has always loved breakfast. Me not so much. Now I've come to love breakfast, but I was always a lunch guy. A hoagie was always a go to choice. I've been chasing great hoagies for the better part of 17 years. I grew up with Italian Grandparents. My Nana Rose and Pop Jim both loved hoagies. and many stories from their lives were about Hoagies. We ate them often. Where I grew up we had a few iconic places everyone went to. They were all I knew. They all used the same bakery and meats. They were good, or so I thought. That was until a trip to Reading Terminal Market. There I tried my 1st real Philly Hoagie! One I've been chasing ever since.

Location

262 W Main St, Leola, PA 17540

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Funck's Restaurant - Leola
orange star4.1 • 1,271
365 W Main St Leola, PA 17540
View restaurantnext
Leola Pizza Place
orange starNo Reviews
23 W Main St Leola, PA 17540
View restaurantnext
Finazzo's
orange star4.4 • 1,032
2121 New Holland Pike Lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins of Brownstown
orange starNo Reviews
4207 Oregon Pike Brownstown, PA 17508
View restaurantnext
Freshly Greek
orange starNo Reviews
2355 Oregon Pike Suite 105 Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,065
363 S. 7th Street Akron, PA 17501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Leola

Funck's Restaurant - Leola
orange star4.1 • 1,271
365 W Main St Leola, PA 17540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Leola
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston