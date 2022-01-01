Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Burgers

Jimmy's Classic Eats Woods Hole, MA

No reviews yet

22 Luscombe Ave

Woods Hole, MA 02543

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Burger - SINGLE
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Burger - DOUBLE

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$6.00
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$7.00

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$7.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Mashed avocado with lemon, tomato, pickled red onion, shaved carrot, whole grain wheat bread

Hash Brown

$2.50Out of stock

Veggie, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Fried egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato and avocado on a toasted brioche roll

Burgers, Sandwiches, Tenders

Jimmy's Classic burgers, lobster rolls and more are served with either our classic cut french fries or sweet potato fries.

Burger - SINGLE

$12.00

¼# fresh angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, ketchup, mustard, toasted bun

Burger - DOUBLE

Burger - DOUBLE

$14.00

Double stack of our fresh angus beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, ketchup, mustard, toasted bun

Burger - TRIPLE

$16.00

Triple stack of our fresh angus beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, ketchup, mustard, toasted bun

Chicken Tenders

$10.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

house poached chicken breast with cranberries and mayonnaise and butter lettuce on grilled brioche

Italian Sausage & Pepper Roll

$12.00Out of stock

House made Italian sausage, onions, peppers, house whole grain mustard, hoagie roll

Lemon Dill Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Albacore tuna, fresh dill, celery, lemon, lettuce, wheat wrap

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$28.00

with mayonnaise, celery, lemon, lettuce, butter toasted roll

Portobello Bacon & Avocado LT

$12.00

Portobello bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, lemon mayo, whole wheat bread

Applewood Smoked BLT

$12.00

Thai Chicken Burger

$12.00

Grilled chicken burger with cucumber, pickled cabbage, red onion, carrot slaw, basil aioli, toasted bun

Roasted Portobello Boursin Burger

$12.00

Roasted portobello mushroom with caramelized onion, boursin cheese and balsamic mixed greens

Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$12.00

Shaved Angus Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms and pepperoni covered in American cheese

Fish and Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey Club

$12.00

Hickory Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Lemon Mayo on Whole Wheat Bread

Italian Sub

$12.00Out of stock

Soups/Salads

Clam Chowder

$7.00+Out of stock

Watermelon Gazpacho

$6.00+Out of stock

Jimmy's Classy Greens Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, pepper, pickled onion and baked feta, pomegranate vinaigrette

Deep Green Sea Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Kale and cabbage greens with carrots, pepper, edamame, avocado, green onion, cilantro, sesame ginger dressing.

Lobster Bisque

$8.00+Out of stock

Fries & Sides

Hand cut fries served piping hot, plus other sides to explore here.
Fries

Fries

$5.00

Chunky cut classic fries, served piping hot.

Lays BBQ chips

Lays BBQ chips

$2.00

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$4.00

Plain Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Ice Cream

Pup Cup

$2.00

Small Ice Cream

$5.00

Large Ice Cream

$7.00

Woods Hole in One

$8.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.00

Milk Shake

$8.00

Donuts & Pastries

Single Donut

$2.00
1/2 Dozen Donuts

1/2 Dozen Donuts

$11.00
Dozen Donuts

Dozen Donuts

$24.00

Cheese Danish

$4.00

Fudge 1 pound

$18.00

Brownie 3.50

$3.50

2.50

$2.50

3.00 Pastry

$3.00

3.50 Pastry

$3.50

4.00 Pastry

$4.00

4.50 Pastry

$4.50

2.00 Pastry

$2.00

Yesterday Donut

$1.00

Croissants

Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Apricot

$7.00Out of stock

ALLERGY

Nuts

Gluten

Soy

Drinks & Snacks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Cup

$1.00

Smoothies

Green Banana Bread Smoothie

$9.00Out of stock

Coconut water, walnuts, spinach, banana, date, vanilla, nutmeg, allspice

Blue Bomber Smoothie

$9.00Out of stock

Almond milk, spinach, kale, mint, blueberries, almond butter

Mango Matcha Smoothie

$9.00

Coconut water, pineapple, mango, coconut milk, matcha

Superfood Smoothie

$9.00Out of stock

Spinach, pineapple, kefir, ginger, turmeric

Shirts

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Hoodie

S

$35.00

M

$35.00

l

$35.00

XL

$35.00

XXL

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jimmy's Classic Eats has burgers, breakfast sandwiches, home made classic donuts and locally sourced ice cream waiting for you next to the ferry terminal in Woods Hole. Beat the line and order online!

Website

Location

22 Luscombe Ave, Woods Hole, MA 02543

Directions

