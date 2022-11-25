Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Jimmy'z Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600

Marietta, GA 30067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

PORK MOFONGO LARGE
Churrasco Steak Mofongo
SEAFOOD MOFONGO

APPETIZER

"Empanadas" turnovers stuffed with Longaniza " Puertorican" Style chorizo, garbanzo, potatoes.
AHI TUNA TIRADITO

AHI TUNA TIRADITO

$17.00

Thinly sliced raw AHI Tuna in citrus soy ginger sauce topped with jalapeño, green onions, pumpkin seeds "pepitas". Served with malanga chips.

AJI AMARILLO SHRIMP

AJI AMARILLO SHRIMP

$17.00

Crispy shrimp in a Peruvian mildly spicy "aji amarillo" aioli.

CRAB BEIGNETS

CRAB BEIGNETS

$16.00Out of stock

Crab beignets with lemon aioli

CUBAN SPRING ROLLS

CUBAN SPRING ROLLS

$13.00

Imagine a Cuban sandwich rolled into a crunchy wrapper. Roasted Cuban Mojo pork, pit ham & Swiss cheese & dipping cilantro mustard sauce.

FRIED LOBSTER TAIL

FRIED LOBSTER TAIL

$22.00

Fried Lobster Tail (6oz) served with honey mustard dipping sauce.

PIMENTO CHEESE FRITTERS

PIMENTO CHEESE FRITTERS

$12.00

Fried Pimento cheese fritters with guava glaze.

Pique 1 liter (Hot Sauce)

Pique 1 liter (Hot Sauce)

$30.00

Puerto Rican style house made Hot Sauce. Season your favorite foods with this unique Hot Sauce that will keep you coming back for more! GREAT AS A GIFT!

Pique 750ml (Hot Sauce)

Pique 750ml (Hot Sauce)

$25.00

Puerto Rican style house made Hot Sauce. Season your favorite foods with this unique Hot Sauce that will keep you coming back for more! GREAT AS A GIFT!

ROPA VIEJA EMPANADAS

ROPA VIEJA EMPANADAS

$8.00+Out of stock

Rice, Beans, Sweet Plantains, Beef served with Cilantro Mustard dipping Sauce.

STEAK & CHEESE EMPANADAS

STEAK & CHEESE EMPANADAS

$10.00+

Empanadas filled with steak and cheese served with Cilantro Mustard dipping sauce.

SEAFOOD ESCABECHE

SEAFOOD ESCABECHE

$22.00

Octopus, Shrimp, Avocado, Root Veggies.

YUCA FRIES

$7.00

Fried "Yuca" casava root veggies served with cilantro aioli dipping sauce.

CHICKEN & CHEESE EMPANADAS

CHICKEN & CHEESE EMPANADAS

$10.00+

Chicken & Cheese with Cilantro Mustard dipping Sauce.

MUSSELS MARINIERE

MUSSELS MARINIERE

$18.00Out of stock

creamy white wine butter shallot sauce

CRAB CAKE APPETIZER

CRAB CAKE APPETIZER

$14.00

Jumbo Lump crab cake served with remoulade sauce.

CHORIZO LONGANIZA EMPANADA

$10.00+Out of stock

Empanada turnover stuffed with Longaniza, "Puertorican" Chorizo, Garbanzo, Potatoes.

ENTREES

Lamb shank in red wine sauce served with Malanga Mash
AHI TUNA SPECIAL

AHI TUNA SPECIAL

$28.00

Seared, AHI tuna, avocado tomato salad, jasmine rice, soy ginger dipping sauce.

BLACKENED SALMON

BLACKENED SALMON

$28.00

Blackened Salmon served with jasmine rice and sautéed veggies

CHURRASCO STEAK

CHURRASCO STEAK

$30.00

grilled churrasco steak, chimichurri, jasmine rice, beans & tostones

COCONUT SHRIMP SOFRITO

COCONUT SHRIMP SOFRITO

$27.00

Shrimp in coconut "sofrito" sauce, jasmine rice, tostones.

CUBAN MOJO PORK

$22.00

Roasted pork for 7 hours, marinated with Cuban MOJO (sour orange, oregano, garlic, cumin & coriander), sautéed with onions & garlic. Served with house made beans, maduros & jasmine rice. A Jimmy'z Kitchen FAVORITE!

GRILLED CHICKEN

$15.00

Grilled skinless boneless chicken, beans, jasmine rice & "maduros" fried sweet plantains.

GRILLED RIBEYE with Seasonal Veggies Roasted Potatoes

GRILLED RIBEYE with Seasonal Veggies Roasted Potatoes

$38.00

14 oz. Grilled ribeye served with garlic roasted potatoes & seasonal veggies.

Pique 1 liter (Hot Sauce) (Copy)

Pique 1 liter (Hot Sauce) (Copy)

$30.00

Puerto Rican style house made Hot Sauce. Season your favorite foods with this unique Hot Sauce that will keep you coming back for more! GREAT AS A GIFT!

Pique 750ml (Hot Sauce) (Copy)

Pique 750ml (Hot Sauce) (Copy)

$25.00

Puerto Rican style house made Hot Sauce. Season your favorite foods with this unique Hot Sauce that will keep you coming back for more! GREAT AS A GIFT!

BONE IN RIB EYE

$53.00Out of stock

Bone In Rib Eye 22oz, Roasted Potatoes, Hotel Butter.

BAVETTE STEAK

$29.00Out of stock

Butcher's Cut Steak, Malanga Mash, Red Wine reduction

BONE IN RIBEYE 26 OZ CAB

$67.00

Certified Angus Beef 26oz Bone in Ribeye served with Roasted Potatoes

MOFONGO

Cod Fish simmered in our delicious "Creole Sauce" with Yuca Mofongo.
CHICKEN MOFONGO LARGE

CHICKEN MOFONGO LARGE

$22.00

Boneless skinless chicken strips simmered in a Puerto Rican "creole" sauce, "Mofongo".

Churrasco Steak Mofongo

Churrasco Steak Mofongo

$30.00

Grilled Churrasco Steak served over Mofongo with Chimichurri and Creole Sauce.

FRIED LOBSTER "CHICHARRON" MOFONGO

FRIED LOBSTER "CHICHARRON" MOFONGO

$39.00

Fried Lobster Tail with Plantain Mofongo and a Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce.

PORK MOFONGO LARGE

PORK MOFONGO LARGE

$22.00

Roasted pork for 7 hours, marinated with Cuban MOJO (sour orange, oregano, garlic, cumin & coriander), sautéed with onions & garlic. Topped with our Award winning "Mofongo".

Salmon Mofongo

Salmon Mofongo

$27.00

Grilled Salmon served with Mofongo and Creole Sauce.

SEAFOOD MOFONGO

SEAFOOD MOFONGO

$35.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Fish Mofongo in a lemon butter cream sauce

SHRIMP MOFONGO LARGE

SHRIMP MOFONGO LARGE

$27.00

Shrimp simmered in a Puerto Rican "creole", "Mofongo".

VEGGIE MOFONGO

$17.00

SALADS

JERK SALAD

JERK SALAD

$9.00

House greens, tomato, cucumber, sliced mango, avocado and house vinaigrette. Protein is marinated with spicy Jerk seasoning cooked on the grill.

JIMMY'Z SALAD

JIMMY'Z SALAD

$11.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, crumbled blue cheese, candied walnuts & sherry vinaigrette.

SANDWICHES

CUBAN SANDWICH PANINI

CUBAN SANDWICH PANINI

$16.00Out of stock

House roasted pork, pit ham, Swiss cheese, mustard & pickels.

Desserts

CARAMEL FLAN

CARAMEL FLAN

$7.00

Traditional vanilla custard with caramel sauce

CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$10.00

Moist and delicious traditional Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

CHEESE FLAN

CHEESE FLAN

$7.00Out of stock

Cheese caramel custard flan.

COCONUT FLAN

COCONUT FLAN

$7.00

Dense coconut caramel custard (lactose free). A Jimmy'z Kitchen Favorite!

GUAVA CHEESECAKE

GUAVA CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

Mama's house made cheesecake recipe with guava glaze

KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$7.00

Traditional key lime pie with a sweet graham cracker and toasted coconut crust.

PUMPKIN DOUGHNUTS

PUMPKIN DOUGHNUTS

$10.00

Puerto Rican pumpkin doughnuts served with Don Q Rum Creme Anglaise.

Sides

TOMATO & AVOCADO SALAD

TOMATO & AVOCADO SALAD

$7.00

Diced avocado & tomato, green onions, extra virgin olive oil, sherry vinaigrette.

JASMINE RICE

$4.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$5.00

Roasted red potatoes seasoned with herbes de provence and garlic.

COTTAGE FRIES SIDE

$5.00

MALANGA CHIPS LARGE

$7.50

Malanga Chips with mayo/ketchup dipping sauce.

LITTLE GREEN SALAD

$6.00

SEASONAL VEGGIES SIDE

$6.00

Chef's selection of seasonal veggies sautéed with olive oil and seasoned with garlic.

TOSTONES

$6.00

MADUROS

$5.00

BEANS

$5.00

SIDE MOFONGO

$10.00

Mofongo with Puerto Rican Creole sauce.

AVOCADO

$5.00

TOSTONES DE PANA

$7.00

Breadfruit Tostones

YUCA FRIES

$7.00

Fried "Yuca" casava root veggies served with cilantro aioli dipping sauce.

MALANGA MASH

$6.00

SHOESTRING FRIES

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Where Sabor Lives - Jimmy'z Kitchen" When Jimmy Carey and Bobby Holley met in the early 90’s, they immediately formed a bond based on friendship and mutual respect for their craft. As young chefs, they shared a desire to create simple, yet delicious food using fresh, locally sourced, and seasonal ingredients. Although their paths diverged, they always knew that one day they would again work together. This is how Jimmy’s Kitchen Marietta was born. After opening several restaurants in Miami, Jimmy felt it was time to expand to Atlanta, a city which saw him flourish as a young chef. His first order of business was to reach out to his friend Bobby with a Nuevo Latino concept that would incorporate seafood and steak dishes with a Latin flair. The sourcing of local produce and seasonal ingredients to create dishes not only delicious but also sustainable, would become the cornerstone of the Jimmy’z Kitchen Marietta restaurant.

Website

Location

2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600, Marietta, GA 30067

Directions

Gallery
Jimmy'z Kitchen image
Jimmy'z Kitchen image
Jimmy'z Kitchen image
Jimmy'z Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cubanos ATL - The Works
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Spice House Midtown
orange star1.0 • 1
375 14th Street NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
El Super Pan - Ponce City Market
orange star4.4 • 1,076
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Judy's Island Grill - Powder Springs - 3861 Siniard Street
orange starNo Reviews
3861 Siniard Street Powder Springs, GA 30127
View restaurantnext
Buteco
orange star4.7 • 292
1039 Grant street Suite C-10 Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
The Beverly
orange star4.4 • 946
790 Glenwood Ave SE Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Marietta

The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
orange star4.4 • 398
1718 Old 41 Hwy Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Johnson Ferry
orange star4.7 • 364
1205 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 076 - Providence Square
orange star4.7 • 233
4101 Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marietta
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston