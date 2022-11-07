  • Home
  Jim's Burger Haven - Thornton - 595 East 88th Avenue
Jim's Burger Haven - Thornton 595 East 88th Avenue

No reviews yet

595 East 88th Avenue

Thornton, CO 80229

Order Again

Burgers

6" Single

$4.80

6" Single Cheese

$5.10

6" Double

$6.50

6" Double Cheese

$7.10

6" Triple

$8.10

6" Triple Cheese

$8.90

6" Patty

$1.69

4" Patty

$1.09

4" Single

$3.30

4" Single Cheese

$3.50

4" Double

$4.80

4" Double Cheese

$5.10

4" Triple

$5.80

4" Triple Cheese

$6.10

Large Dog Patty

$1.69

Small Dog Patty

$1.09

Thrifty Burger

$2.25

Sausage

Single Sausage

$5.39

Single Sausage Cheese

$5.79

Double Sausage

$6.99

Double Sausage Cheese

$7.49

Sausage Beef

$7.49

Sausage Beef Cheese

$7.69

Dogs

4" Dog

$2.99

4" Cheese Dog

$3.29

Double Dog

$3.89

Double Cheese Dog

$4.39

Large Dog

$5.79

Large Cheese Dog

$6.09

Corn Dog

$2.89

Classics

Iowa Pork Loin

$5.75

Iowa Pork Loin w/ Cheese

$6.05

Chicken Tenders

$4.75

Fillet of Fish

$5.25

Fillet of Fish with Cheese

$5.55

Chicken Sandwich

$4.89

Chicken Sandwich with Cheese

$5.19

BLT Sandwich

$4.50

Fish n Chips

$6.29

4" Grilled Ham

$2.99

4" Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.19

6" Grilled Ham

$4.09

6" Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.29

Grilled

Old School Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Old School Ham & Cheese

$3.75

Kids

Kid Burger

$4.25

Kids Cheese Burger

$4.50

Kids Corn Dog

$4.25

Kids Hot Dog

$4.25

Kids Cheese Dog

$4.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Sides

French Fries

$1.98

Large French Fries

$2.89

Jimmies

$2.89

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$2.89

Large Onion Rings

$3.39

Buffalo Chips

$2.89

Spicy Cheese Curds

$2.89

Fried Pickles

$2.89

Add-Ons

Bowl Green Chili

$3.75

Bowl Red Chili

$3.75

Cup Green Chili

$1.25

Cup Red Chili

$1.25

Side BBQ

$0.30

Side Ranch

$0.30

Whole Jalapeno Pepper

$0.30

Side Guacamole

$1.25

Side Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Pickles

$0.30

Drinks

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.02

Large Fountain Drink

$2.35

Regular Shake

$3.15

Large Shake

$4.50

Regular Float

$3.15

Large Float

$4.50

Regular Malt

$3.15

Large Malt

$4.50

Kids Alacarte Drink

$0.79

Kids ice cream

$0.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Retro Burger Shake and Fries Since 1961

Location

595 East 88th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229

Directions

