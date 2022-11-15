Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jim's Burger Haven - Westminister

review star

No reviews yet

7855 Sheridan Blvd

Westminster, CO 80003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

6" Single

$4.80

6" Single Cheese

$5.10

6" Double

$6.50

6" Double Cheese

$7.10

6" Triple

$8.10

6" Triple Cheese

$8.90

6" Patty

$1.69

4" Patty

$1.09

4" Single

$3.30

4" Single Cheese

$3.50

4" Double

$4.80

4" Double Cheese

$5.10

4" Triple

$5.80

4" Triple Cheese

$6.10

Large Dog Patty

$1.69

Small Dog Patty

$1.09

Thrifty Burger

$2.25

Make a Combo

Thrifty Burger Cheese

$2.45

Sausage

Single Sausage

$5.39

Single Sausage Cheese

$5.79

Double Sausage

$6.99

Double Sausage Cheese

$7.49

Sausage Beef

$7.49

Sausage Beef Cheese

$7.69

Make a Combo

Dogs

4" Dog

$2.99

4" Cheese Dog

$3.29

Double Dog

$3.89

Double Cheese Dog

$4.39

Large Dog

$5.79

Large Cheese Dog

$6.09

Corn Dog

$2.89

Make a Combo

Classics

Iowa Pork Loin

$5.75

Iowa Pork Loin w/ Cheese

$6.05

Chicken Tenders

$4.75

Fillet of Fish

$5.25

Fillet of Fish with Cheese

$5.55

Chicken Sandwich

$4.89

Chicken Sandwich with Cheese

$5.19

BLT Sandwich

$4.50

Fish n Chips

$6.29

4" Grilled Ham

$2.99

4" Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.19

6" Grilled Ham

$4.09

6" Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.29

Make a Combo

Grilled

Old School Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Old School Ham & Cheese

$3.75

Make a Combo

Kids

Kid Burger

$4.25

Kids Cheese Burger

$4.50

Kids Corn Dog

$4.25

Kids Hot Dog

$4.25

Kids Cheese Dog

$4.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Sides

French Fries

$1.98

Large French Fries

$2.89

Jimmies

$2.89

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$2.89

Large Onion Rings

$3.39

Buffalo Chips

$2.89

Spicy Cheese Curds

$2.89

Fried Pickles

$2.89

Add-Ons

Bowl Green Chili

$3.75

Bowl Red Chili

$3.75

Cup Green Chili

$1.25

Cup Red Chili

$1.25

Side BBQ

$0.30

Side Ranch

$0.30

Whole Jalapeno Pepper

$0.30

Side Guacamole

$1.25

Side Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Pickles

$0.30

Drinks

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.02

Large Fountain Drink

$2.35

Regular Shake

$3.15

Large Shake

$4.50

Regular Float

$3.15

Large Float

$4.50

Regular Malt

$3.15

Large Malt

$4.50

Kids Alacarte Drink

$0.79

Kids ice cream

$0.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Retro Burger, Shake and Fry Place. Always fresh Colorado raised beef cook to order.

Website

Location

7855 Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO 80003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bout Time Pub & Grub - Arvada
orange star4.9 • 117
5225 W 80th Ave Arvada, CO 80003
View restaurantnext
Dae Gee #1 - Westminister
orange starNo Reviews
7570 Sheridan Boulevard Arvada, CO 80003
View restaurantnext
Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
8050 N Federal Blvd Westminster, CO 80031
View restaurantnext
Wing Slingers - Westminster
orange star4.0 • 597
8458 Federal Blvd Westminster, CO 80031
View restaurantnext
CD's Wings
orange starNo Reviews
7685 W 88TH AVE WESTMINSTER, CO 80005
View restaurantnext
Capitol Pizza - Thornton
orange star4.5 • 1,380
805 W. 88 ave. Thornton, CO 80260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westminster

Homegrown Tap & Dough - Arvada
orange star4.4 • 2,619
5601 Olde Wadsworth Blvd Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
The Bluegrass - Olde Town Arvada
orange star4.7 • 2,038
7415 Grandview Ave Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Arvada
orange star4.1 • 1,200
7450 W 52nd Ave. Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
Urban Beets
orange star4.7 • 512
5616 Olde Wadsworth Blvd Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice - Arvada
orange star4.8 • 445
14705 W 64th Ave Arvada, CO 80004
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Arvada
orange star4.9 • 117
5225 W 80th Ave Arvada, CO 80003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westminster
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston