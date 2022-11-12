Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Jim's SteakOut Chippewa

92 West Chippewa St

Buffalo, NY 14202

Regular French Fries
Chicken Finger Sub 12"
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"

Hoagies

Chicken Hoagie 12"

$14.29

Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Mayo, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Diavlo 12"

$13.79

Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, with fried hot peppers, melted cheese and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Frenchy 12"

$14.49

Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried mushrooms, onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Jefferson 12"

$14.29

Mineo and Sapio Italian sausage with your choice of Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Philly 12"

$13.29

Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)

Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"

$15.29

Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Steak Hoagie 12"

$13.99

Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)

Stinger Hoagie 12"

$15.99

Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Turkey Hoagie 12"

$13.99

Smoked Turkey chopped on the grill topped with fried onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Mayo, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Veggie Hoagie 12"

$13.59

Fried sweet peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce. It's all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Chicken Hoagie 8"

$10.99

Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Mayo, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.

Diavlo 8"

$11.09

Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, with fried hot peppers, melted cheese and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.

Frenchy 8"

$11.99

Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried mushrooms, onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.

Jefferson 8"

$11.29

Mineo and Sapio Italian sausage with your choice of Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.

Philly 8"

$10.79

Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)

Steak Hoagie Deluxe 8"

$12.29

Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.

Steak Hoagie 8"

$10.99

Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)

Stinger Hoagie 8"

$12.59

Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.

Turkey Hoagie 8"

$10.99

Smoked Turkey chopped on the grill topped with fried onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Mayo, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.

Veggie Hoagie 8"

$9.99

Fried sweet peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce. It's all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.

Chicken Finger Subs

Chicken Finger Sub 12"

$12.79

Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.

Jims Bleu Sub 12"

$13.49

Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!

Stinger Sub 12"

$14.99

Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Chicken Finger Sub 6"

$8.19

Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.

Jims Bleu Sub 6"

$8.49

Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!

Stinger Sub 6"

$9.99

Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

Hot Subs

Steak Sub 12"

$12.69

Certified Angus Steak, grilled flat, not chopped like a hoagie, with cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Sausage Sub 12"

$11.99

Buffalo’s own Mineo and Sapio mild Sausage with cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Cheeseburger Sub 12"

$12.39

Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"

$13.99

Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

BLT Sub 12"

$11.99

Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Steak Sub 6"

$8.19

Certified Angus Steak, grilled flat, not chopped like a hoagie, with cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

Sausage Sub 6"

$7.69

Buffalo’s own Mineo and Sapio mild Sausage with cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

Cheeseburger Sub 6"

$7.99

Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"

$8.99

Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

BLT Sub 6"

$7.89

Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

Cold Subs

Cheese Sub 12"

$10.89

Swiss-American and Provolone cheeses topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Ham Sub 12"

$10.99

Sahlen's Ham topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Ham & Turkey Sub 12"

$10.99

Sahlen's Ham and Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Tuna Sub 12"

$10.99

Chunk Light Tongol Tuna mixed with mayonnaise and celery, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Turkey Club 12"

$12.99

Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Turkey Sub 12"

$10.99

Mouthwatering Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.

Cheese Sub 6"

$7.69

Swiss-American and Provolone cheeses topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

Ham Sub 6"

$7.69

Sahlen's Ham topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

Ham & Turkey Sub 6"

$7.69

Sahlen's Ham and Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

Tuna Sub 6"

$7.69

Chunk Light Tongol Tuna mixed with mayonnaise and celery, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

Turkey Club 6"

$8.69

Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

Turkey Sub 6"

$7.69

Mouthwatering Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.

Chicken Fingers

2 Finger Snack Pack

$7.99

Two Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).

5 Finger Dinner

$13.99

Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).

8 Finger Dinner

$18.99

Eight Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).

Tacos

Sm Beef Taco (1)

$2.99

Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.

Sm Chicken Taco

$3.99

Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.

Sm Steak Taco

$3.99

Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.

Sm Tuna Taco

$3.19

Our Tuna mix with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.

Sm Veg Taco

$2.69

Our sub cheese and colby cheese, topped with lettuce and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.

Lg Beef Taco (1)

$4.59

Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.

Lg Chicken Taco

$6.79

Tenderloin Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.

Lg Steak Taco

$6.79

Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.

Lg Tuna Taco

$4.99

Our Tuna mix with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.

Lg Veg Taco

$4.39

Our sub cheese and colby cheese, topped with lettuce and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.

3 Sm Beef Tacos

$8.39

Three of our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on soft, 6” flour tortillas.

3 Lg Beef Tacos

$13.29

Three of our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on soft, 10” flour tortillas.

Taco in a Bag

$5.59

We slightly squish a bag of Doritos and inside add taco beef, lettuce, tomatoes and our own taco sauce.

Wraps

Finger Wrap Grilled

$3.49

Tenderloin Grilled Chicken, your favorite sauce, colby cheese, and lettuce, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Bacon Ranch Wrap Grilled

$3.99

Tenderloin Grilled Chicken, crispy Smoked Bacon, ranch dressing, colby cheese and lettuce wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Buffalo Wrap Grilled

$3.99

Tenderloin Grilled Chicken, BLEU CHEESE, colby cheese, lettuce with your choice of mild, medium or hot sauce all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Philly Wrap

$5.49

Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese and fried onions, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Stinger Wrap

$6.99

Certified Angus steak, Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, melted cheese, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim's Steak Sauce, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Finger Wrap Crispy

$3.49

Tenderloin Chicken Finger, your favorite sauce, colby cheese, and lettuce, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Bacon Ranch Wrap Crispy

$3.99

Tenderloin Chicken Finger, crispy Smoked Bacon, ranch dressing, colby cheese and lettuce wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Buffalo Wrap Crispy

$3.99

Tenderloin Chicken Finger, BLEU CHEESE, colby cheese, and lettuce with your choice of mild, medium or hot sauce all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Burgers & Sandwiches

1/4lb Burger

$6.69

High quality ground beef burger made your way.

1/4lb Cheeseburger

$6.99

High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese.

1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.

Jr. Burger

$4.69

High quality ground beef burger.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.29

Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.

Fries & Sides

Regular French Fries

$3.69

Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.

5 Mac Bites

$4.39

Five Mac-and-Cheese bites lightly battered and deep-fried.

Onion Rings

$4.29

Fresh onions are thickly sliced, coated in a batter, and deep fried until crisp and golden brown.

Mozz Sticks

$7.49

Five breaded Mozzarella Sticks fried until golden brown with a side of Marinara Sauce.

Lg French Fries

$4.99

Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.

10 Mac Bites

$6.99

Ten Mac-and-Cheese bites lightly battered and deep-fried.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.

Chips

Choose from Original Lays, BBQ Lays, Doritos, or Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips.

Philly Fries

$7.49

A Philly Hoagie on French Fries instead of a roll, with Jim’s Secret Sauce.

Poutine Fries

$6.29

Our French Fries covered with Colby Cheese and smothered in Gravy. They’re a Canadian comfort food made for Western New Yorkers.

Stinger Fries

$8.99

Certified Angus Steak plus chopped Tenderloin Chicken Fingers with Frank's Red Hot over our award-winning French Fries.

Taco Fries

$7.19

French Fries topped with Jim’s own Taco Beef and Colby Cheese.

Salads

Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$9.39

Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes, colby cheese, and red onions. We suggest ranch dressing.

Salad w/Chicken Fingers

$9.39

Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's famous tenderloin chicken fingers, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers. We suggest bleu cheese dressing.

Salad w/Steak

$9.39

Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled certified angus hoagie steak, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.

Salad w/Taco Beef

$9.39

Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's own Taco Beef, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.

Salad w/Tuna

$9.39

Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's Tuna Mix, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.

Salad w/no meats

$9.39

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie

$2.99

This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.99

Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.

Beverages

Regular Fountain Beverage

$2.99

16 oz. Cup – Select your flavor when you pick up your order.

Large Fountain Beverage

$3.59

28 oz. Cup – Select your flavor when you pick up your order.

Bottled Water

$2.49

Bottled Soda 20oz

$3.29

Bottled Tea 18oz

$3.09

Bottled Tropicana 12oz

$3.09

Bottled Gatorade 20oz

$3.29

Dips & Sauces

Bleu Chz Cup

$1.25

Bleu Cheese Dip

$0.99

Marinara Cup

$1.52

Nacho Cup

$1.25

Gravy Side

$0.99

Mild Sauce Dip

$0.65

Medium Sauce Dip

$0.65

Hot Sauce Dip

$0.65

Frank's Dip

$0.65

Ranch D

$0.65

Jims BBQ Dip

$0.65

SBR BBQ Dip

$0.65

SBR Garlic/Parm Dip

$0.65

Honey Mustard Dip

$0.65

Steak Sauce Dip

$0.80

Bottle Steak Sauce

$6.99

Dressing Packet

$0.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Sunday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202

