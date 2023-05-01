Jim's SteakOut Sweethome
3336 Sheridan Dr
Amherst, NY 14226
Popular Items
Chicken Finger Sub 12"
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Regular French Fries
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Jims Bleu Sub 12"
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Main Menu
Hoagies
Chicken Hoagie 12"
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Mayo, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Diavlo 12"
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, with fried hot peppers, melted cheese and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Frenchy 12"
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried mushrooms, onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jefferson 12"
Mineo and Sapio Italian sausage with your choice of Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Philly 12"
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Steak Hoagie 12"
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Stinger Hoagie 12"
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Hoagie 12"
Smoked Turkey chopped on the grill topped with fried onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Mayo, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Veggie Hoagie 12"
Fried sweet peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce. It's all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Chicken Hoagie 8"
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Mayo, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.
Diavlo 8"
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, with fried hot peppers, melted cheese and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.
Frenchy 8"
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried mushrooms, onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.
Jefferson 8"
Mineo and Sapio Italian sausage with your choice of Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.
Philly 8"
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 8"
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.
Steak Hoagie 8"
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Stinger Hoagie 8"
Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.
Turkey Hoagie 8"
Smoked Turkey chopped on the grill topped with fried onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, Mayo, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.
Veggie Hoagie 8"
Fried sweet peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce. It's all on a toasted 8" Italian Bomber Roll.
Chicken Finger Subs
Chicken Finger Sub 12"
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Jims Bleu Sub 12"
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Stinger Sub 12"
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Chicken Finger Sub 6"
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Jims Bleu Sub 6"
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Stinger Sub 6"
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Hot Subs
Steak Sub 12"
Certified Angus Steak, grilled flat, not chopped like a hoagie, with cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Sausage Sub 12"
Buffalo’s own Mineo and Sapio mild Sausage with cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 12"
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
BLT Sub 12"
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Steak Sub 6"
Certified Angus Steak, grilled flat, not chopped like a hoagie, with cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Sausage Sub 6"
Buffalo’s own Mineo and Sapio mild Sausage with cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 6"
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
BLT Sub 6"
Bacon with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Cold Subs
Cheese Sub 12"
Swiss-American and Provolone cheeses topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Ham Sub 12"
Sahlen's Ham topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Ham & Turkey Sub 12"
Sahlen's Ham and Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Tuna Sub 12"
Chunk Light Tongol Tuna mixed with mayonnaise and celery, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Club 12"
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Sub 12"
Mouthwatering Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheese Sub 6"
Swiss-American and Provolone cheeses topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Ham Sub 6"
Sahlen's Ham topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Ham & Turkey Sub 6"
Sahlen's Ham and Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Tuna Sub 6"
Chunk Light Tongol Tuna mixed with mayonnaise and celery, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Club 6"
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Sub 6"
Mouthwatering Smoked Turkey topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Chicken Fingers
2 Finger Snack Pack
Two Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
5 Finger Dinner
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
8 Finger Dinner
Eight Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Tacos
Sm Beef Taco (1)
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Sm Chicken Taco
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Sm Steak Taco
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Sm Tuna Taco
Our Tuna mix with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Sm Veg Taco
Our sub cheese and colby cheese, topped with lettuce and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Lg Beef Taco (1)
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Lg Chicken Taco
Tenderloin Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Lg Steak Taco
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Lg Tuna Taco
Our Tuna mix with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Lg Veg Taco
Our sub cheese and colby cheese, topped with lettuce and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
3 Sm Beef Tacos
Three of our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on soft, 6” flour tortillas.
3 Lg Beef Tacos
Three of our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on soft, 10” flour tortillas.
Taco in a Bag
We slightly squish a bag of Doritos and inside add taco beef, lettuce, tomatoes and our own taco sauce.
Wraps
Finger Wrap Grilled
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken, your favorite sauce, colby cheese, and lettuce, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Bacon Ranch Wrap Grilled
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken, crispy Smoked Bacon, ranch dressing, colby cheese and lettuce wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Buffalo Wrap Grilled
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken, BLEU CHEESE, colby cheese, lettuce with your choice of mild, medium or hot sauce all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Philly Wrap
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese and fried onions, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Stinger Wrap
Certified Angus steak, Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, melted cheese, Frank's Red Hot, and Jim's Steak Sauce, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Finger Wrap Crispy
Tenderloin Chicken Finger, your favorite sauce, colby cheese, and lettuce, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Bacon Ranch Wrap Crispy
Tenderloin Chicken Finger, crispy Smoked Bacon, ranch dressing, colby cheese and lettuce wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Buffalo Wrap Crispy
Tenderloin Chicken Finger, BLEU CHEESE, colby cheese, and lettuce with your choice of mild, medium or hot sauce all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Burgers & Sandwiches
1/4lb Burger
High quality ground beef burger made your way.
1/4lb Cheeseburger
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese.
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Jr. Burger
High quality ground beef burger.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
Fries & Sides
Regular French Fries
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
5 Mac Bites
Five Mac-and-Cheese bites lightly battered and deep-fried.
Onion Rings
Fresh onions are thickly sliced, coated in a batter, and deep fried until crisp and golden brown.
Mozz Sticks
Five breaded Mozzarella Sticks fried until golden brown with a side of Marinara Sauce.
Lg French Fries
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
10 Mac Bites
Ten Mac-and-Cheese bites lightly battered and deep-fried.
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
Chips
Choose from Original Lays, BBQ Lays, Doritos, or Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips.
Philly Fries
A Philly Hoagie on French Fries instead of a roll, with Jim’s Secret Sauce.
Poutine Fries
Our French Fries covered with Colby Cheese and smothered in Gravy. They’re a Canadian comfort food made for Western New Yorkers.
Stinger Fries
Certified Angus Steak plus chopped Tenderloin Chicken Fingers with Frank's Red Hot over our award-winning French Fries.
Taco Fries
French Fries topped with Jim’s own Taco Beef and Colby Cheese.
Salads
Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Salad w/Chicken Fingers
Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's famous tenderloin chicken fingers, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers. We suggest bleu cheese dressing.
Salad w/Steak
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled certified angus hoagie steak, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Salad w/Taco Beef
Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's own Taco Beef, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Salad w/Tuna
Fresh romaine lettuce, Jim's Tuna Mix, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Salad w/no meats
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie
This cookie is made from chocolate chunk cookie dough then generously topped with Hershey's kisses, semi sweet chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Peanut Butter Cookie
Peanut Butter lovers beware. This oversized cookie is made with broken pieces of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips.
Beverages
Regular Fountain Beverage
16 oz. Cup – Select your flavor when you pick up your order.
Large Fountain Beverage
28 oz. Cup – Select your flavor when you pick up your order.
Bottled Water
Bottled Soda 20oz
Bottled Tea 18oz
Bottled Tropicana 12oz
Bottled Gatorade 20oz
Dips & Sauces
Bleu Chz Cup
Bleu Cheese Dip
Marinara Cup
Gravy Side
Mild Sauce Dip
Medium Sauce Dip
Hot Sauce Dip
Frank's Dip
Ranch Dip
Jims BBQ Dip
SBR BBQ Dip
SBR Garlic/Parm Dip
Honey Mustard Dip
Steak Sauce Dip
Bottle Steak Sauce
Dressing Packet
Side Sour Cream
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226