American

Jim's Country Style Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

649 S. Broadway

Salina, KS 67401

Daily Specials

Roast Beef Dinner

$11.99

Liver & Onions Dinner

$10.99

Chicken Dinners

1pc Regular Fried Chicken

$7.85

1pc White Fried Chicken

$8.85

2pc Regular Fried Chicken

$8.98

2pc White Fried Chicken

$9.85

3pc Regular Fried Chicken

$10.85

3pc White Fried Chicken

$11.45

Chicken Tenders

2pc Chicken Strip

$10.99

3pc Chicken Strip

$13.25

4pc Chicken Strip

$15.49

6pc Chicken Strip

$19.99

Favorite Dinners

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

Roast Beef

$10.99

Pork Tender Dinner

$11.00

Gizzards Dinner

$10.00

Chicken Livers Dinner

$9.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99

Bull Fries

$12.99

Chicken & Noodles Bowl/Pint

Pint Chicken & Noodles

$6.49

Bowl Chicken & Noodles

$7.49

Pint Beef & Noodles

$6.99

Bowl. Ham & Beans

$7.49

Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Pork Tender Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Picnic Dinners

5pc Chicken Picnic

$21.74

10pc Chicken Picnic

$29.84

15pc Chicken Picnic

$43.28

20pc Chicken Picnic

$59.72

Chicken Only Carryout

5pc Mixed Chicken

$11.68

10pc Mixed Chicken

$19.98

15pc Mixed Chicken

$28.35

20pc Mixed Chicken

$40.00

Chicken Tender Picnic

5pc Chicken Tender Picnic

$23.91

10pc Chicken Tender Picnic

$36.86

15pc Chicken Tender Picnic

$54.69

20pc Chicken Tender Picnic

$71.92

Chicken Tender Only Carryout

5pc Chicken Tender Only

$14.25

10pc Chicken Tender Only

$26.90

15pc Chicken Tender Only

$39.75

20pc Chicken Tender Only

$52.00

Seafood

Catfish

$12.99

1 Fish/ 1 Chicken

$11.99

7pc Shrimp

$12.99

1 Fish/ 1 Chicken/ 3 Shrimp

$12.99

2pc Fried Cod

$12.99

Dessert

Apple Pie

$4.69

Cherry Pie

$5.29

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.99

Blueberry Pie

$5.49

Pc Texas Sheet Cake

$4.89

Rhubarb Pie

$4.89

4 Pack Cookies

$5.99

Orange Roll

$3.89

Peach Pie

$4.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.89

Pumpkin Pie

$5.15

Carrot Cake

$4.89

Whole Pie

$24.99

Lemon Meringue

$4.99

Whole Carrot Cake

$29.00

Texas Round

$7.99

Candy Bar

$1.00

Sugar Cookies

$3.99

Strawberry Cake

$4.99

Wedding Cake

$4.89

Cream Cheese Pie

$5.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

German Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Drinks

16 oz Pepsi

$1.99

32 oz Pepsi

$2.39

16 oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

32 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.39

16 oz Dr Pepper

$1.99

32 oz Dr Pepper

$2.39

16 oz Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

32 oz Diet Dr Pepper

$2.39

16 oz Sierra Mist

$1.99

32 oz Sierra Mist

$2.39

16 oz Tea

$1.99

32 oz Tea

$2.39

16 oz Sweet Tea

$1.99

32 oz Sweet Tea

$2.39

16 oz Milk

$2.69

32 oz Milk

$3.69

Kids Pepsi

$1.29

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.29

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.29

Kids Diet Dr Pepper

$1.29

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.29

Kids Tea

$1.29

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.29

Kids Milk

$1.99

Large Coffee

$2.49

16 oz Lemonade

$1.99

32 oz Lemonade

$2.39

16 oz Mt Dew

$1.99

32 oz Mt Dew

$2.39

Small Cup Ice

$0.99

Large Cup Ice

$1.25

Kool Aid

$1.25

Sides

Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.50

Side Corn

$2.50

Side Green Beans

$2.50

Side Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Side Broasted Potatoes

$2.25

Side French Fries

$2.89

Side Gravy

$2.50

Stuffing

$2.50

Pint Sides

Pint Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.98

Pint Corn

$4.98

Pint Green Beans

$4.98

Pint Cole Slaw

$4.98

Pint Mac & Cheese

$4.98

Pint Fried Okra

$4.98

Pint Gravy

$4.98

Ala Carte

1/2 Pint Gizzards

$4.35

Pint Gizzards

$8.70

1/2 Pint Livers

$4.35

Pint Livers

$8.70

Ind Chicken Tender

$2.89

Chicken Leg

$2.15

Chicken Breast

$3.49

Chicken Thigh

$2.15

Chicken Wing

$1.74

1pc Cod Only

$6.99

1pc Shrimp Only

$1.69

1pc Catfish Fillet Only

$9.99

Individual Bierock

$5.50

Individual Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Individual Pork Tender

$9.99

Individual Breast Fillet

$9.99

Individual Roll

$0.85

Patty Salad

$6.15

Extra Plate Charge

$1.25

Salad For Side Upcharge

$2.49

Salad w Soup or Sandwich

$2.99

8 oz Bull Fry Only

$10.99

Senior Meal

Senior Meal Thigh

$5.99

Senior Meal Wing

$5.99

Senior Meal Tender

$5.99

Kids Meal

Kids Meal Leg

$5.99

Kids Meal Tender

$5.99

Chicken & Salad

2pc Dark & Salad

$12.95

2pc White & Salad

$13.49

2pc Chicken Tender & Salad

$12.99

4pc Chicken Tender & Salad

$15.95

3pc Reg Chicken & Salad

$13.95

3pc White Chicken & Salad

$14.49

Salads

Large Salad To-Go

$9.99

Small Salad To-Go

$6.95

Small Salad Dine In

$4.29

Large Salad Dine In

$10.49

Family Size

Broasted Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Rolls

Single Roll

$0.80

Bierocks

1/2 Doz Bierocks

$30.00

Dozen Bierocks

$53.00

Indiviual Bierock

$5.50

Family Pack Special

Something For Everyone

$42.99

5 Chicken 5 Tender

$25.99
