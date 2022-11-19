American
Jim's Country Style Chicken
649 S. Broadway
Salina, KS 67401
Daily Specials
Chicken Dinners
Chicken Tenders
Favorite Dinners
Chicken & Noodles Bowl/Pint
Sandwiches
Chicken Picnic Dinners
Chicken Only Carryout
Chicken Tender Picnic
Chicken Tender Only Carryout
Seafood
Dessert
Apple Pie
$4.69
Cherry Pie
$5.29
Chocolate Cream Pie
$4.99
Coconut Cream Pie
$4.99
Blueberry Pie
$5.49
Pc Texas Sheet Cake
$4.89
Rhubarb Pie
$4.89
4 Pack Cookies
$5.99
Orange Roll
$3.89
Peach Pie
$4.99
Key Lime Pie
$5.89
Pumpkin Pie
$5.15
Carrot Cake
$4.89
Whole Pie
$24.99
Lemon Meringue
$4.99
Whole Carrot Cake
$29.00
Texas Round
$7.99
Candy Bar
$1.00
Sugar Cookies
$3.99
Strawberry Cake
$4.99
Wedding Cake
$4.89
Cream Cheese Pie
$5.99
Peanut Butter Pie
$5.99
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
$5.99
German Chocolate Cake
$5.25
Drinks
16 oz Pepsi
$1.99
32 oz Pepsi
$2.39
16 oz Diet Pepsi
$1.99
32 oz Diet Pepsi
$2.39
16 oz Dr Pepper
$1.99
32 oz Dr Pepper
$2.39
16 oz Diet Dr Pepper
$1.99
32 oz Diet Dr Pepper
$2.39
16 oz Sierra Mist
$1.99
32 oz Sierra Mist
$2.39
16 oz Tea
$1.99
32 oz Tea
$2.39
16 oz Sweet Tea
$1.99
32 oz Sweet Tea
$2.39
16 oz Milk
$2.69
32 oz Milk
$3.69
Kids Pepsi
$1.29
Kids Diet Pepsi
$1.29
Kids Dr Pepper
$1.29
Kids Diet Dr Pepper
$1.29
Kids Sierra Mist
$1.29
Kids Tea
$1.29
Kids Sweet Tea
$1.29
Kids Milk
$1.99
Large Coffee
$2.49
16 oz Lemonade
$1.99
32 oz Lemonade
$2.39
16 oz Mt Dew
$1.99
32 oz Mt Dew
$2.39
Small Cup Ice
$0.99
Large Cup Ice
$1.25
Kool Aid
$1.25
Sides
Pint Sides
Ala Carte
1/2 Pint Gizzards
$4.35
Pint Gizzards
$8.70
1/2 Pint Livers
$4.35
Pint Livers
$8.70
Ind Chicken Tender
$2.89
Chicken Leg
$2.15
Chicken Breast
$3.49
Chicken Thigh
$2.15
Chicken Wing
$1.74
1pc Cod Only
$6.99
1pc Shrimp Only
$1.69
1pc Catfish Fillet Only
$9.99
Individual Bierock
$5.50
Individual Chicken Fried Steak
$10.99
Individual Pork Tender
$9.99
Individual Breast Fillet
$9.99
Individual Roll
$0.85
Patty Salad
$6.15
Extra Plate Charge
$1.25
Salad For Side Upcharge
$2.49
Salad w Soup or Sandwich
$2.99
8 oz Bull Fry Only
$10.99
Chicken & Salad
Dipping Sauces
Family Size
Rolls
Family Pack Special
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
649 S. Broadway, Salina, KS 67401
