A map showing the location of JincookView gallery

Jincook

review star

No reviews yet

310 N. Brand Blvd.

Glendale, CA 91203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Tang

T1.Beef Bone Broth(SeolLung Tang)

T1.Beef Bone Broth(SeolLung Tang)

$15.95

Beef Broth with Assorted Beef and Green Onion. *Choice of GlassNoodle, Rice Noodle, Rice

T2.Spicy Beef Bone Broth.(Spicy Seol Lung Tang)

$15.95

Spicy Broth with Assorted Beef and Green Onion. *Choice of Glass Noodle, Rice Noodle, Rice

T3.Beef Short Rib Soup(Gal Bi Tang)

T3.Beef Short Rib Soup(Gal Bi Tang)

$20.95

Beef Short Rib Soup, Glass Noodle

T4.Beef Soup(Gom Tang)

T4.Beef Soup(Gom Tang)

$16.95

Beef meat broth served with Sliced Beef. *Choice of Glass Noodle, Rice Noodle, Rice

T5.Jin Cook Kal Guk Soo

T5.Jin Cook Kal Guk Soo

$16.95

Seafood Based soup, Brisket, Pork Dumpling, Tempura Powder

T6.Boo Dae Jji Gae(Military Soup)

T6.Boo Dae Jji Gae(Military Soup)

$16.95

Instant Ramen Noodle, Spam, Ham, Rice,Cake, Vege And American Cheese In Spicy Soup.

T7.Spicy Tofu Soup(Soon Dubu)

T7.Spicy Tofu Soup(Soon Dubu)

$16.95

Spicy Beef Soup with Soft Tofu.*Choice of Beef or Seafood

Jin Cook Special

J1.Bulgogi Pancake

$26.95

Korean Style Pancake with Bulgogi and Green Onio

J2.B.B.Q Beef Rib (Gal bi)

$29.95

Soy Marinated BBQ Beef Rib

J3.Seafood Pancake

$26.95

Korean Style Pancake with Seafood and Green Onio

Appetizer

A1.Marinated Dumpling

A1.Marinated Dumpling

$10.95

[6 pcs0 Fried Dumping Tossed With Sweet Soy

A2.Steamed Dumpling(8pcs)

A2.Steamed Dumpling(8pcs)

$10.95

Steamed Juicy Pork Dumpling

A3.Chicken Wings(6pcs)

A3.Chicken Wings(6pcs)

$11.45

Fried Crispy Chicken Wings(Original/Korean Style/Soy Sauce(Choose One Falavour)

A4.Ddukbokki

A4.Ddukbokki

$15.95

Cylindrical Rice Cakes and Fish Cakes Cooked In spicy Red Pepper Pasta

A5.Mushroom Japchae

A5.Mushroom Japchae

$13.95

Sauteed Glass Noodle with Assorted Mushroom Finished with Truffle Oil

Hot Stone

H1.Spicy Braised Beef Short Rib

H1.Spicy Braised Beef Short Rib

$49.95

Braised Beef Short Rib, Vegetables and Rice Cake In Spicy Sauce/Served with Rice

H2.Braised Beef Short Rib

H2.Braised Beef Short Rib

$49.95

Braised Beef Short Rib, Vegetables, and Rice Cake In soy Based Sauce/Served with Rice

H3.Brisket Hot Stone

H3.Brisket Hot Stone

$21.95

Brisket, Red onion, Bean Sprout, corn, Green Onion, Pepper, House Soy Sauce on Hot stone Pot

H4.Bibimbab Hot Stone

H4.Bibimbab Hot Stone

$21.95

Rice, Assort Vege, Kimchi, Fried Egg and Go Chu Jang Sauce on Hot Stone Pot

H5.Bulgogi Hot Stone

H5.Bulgogi Hot Stone

$23.95

Thinly Sliced soy marnated Beef Served with rice on Hot stone Pot

H6.Spicy Pork Hot Stone

H6.Spicy Pork Hot Stone

$21.95

Go chu jang Marinated Pork Served with rice on Hot stone pot.

Jin Cook Katsu

K1.Pork/Chicken Katsu

K1.Pork/Chicken Katsu

$18.95

Panko Fried Pork/Chicken served with rice and Small Salad

K2.Pork/Chicken Curry Katsu

K2.Pork/Chicken Curry Katsu

$21.95

Panko Fried pork/Chicken Served with rice and Curry on Hot Stone

K3.Jalapeno Cheese Curry Katsu

K3.Jalapeno Cheese Curry Katsu

$23.95

Jalapeno, Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with Rice and Curry on Hot stone

K4.Sweet Pumpkin Cheese Curry Katsu

K4.Sweet Pumpkin Cheese Curry Katsu

$23.95

pumpkin Puree, Cheese Stuffed Pork Kastu Served with rice and Curry on Hot Stone

K5.Sweet Potato Cheese Curry Katsu

K5.Sweet Potato Cheese Curry Katsu

$23.95

Sweet potato puree, Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with rice and curry on Hot Stone

K6.Cheese Curry Katsu

K6.Cheese Curry Katsu

$23.95

Cheese Stuffed Pork, Katsu Served with Rice and Curry on Hot Stone

Togo

S1.Togo)Banchan

$7.99

Togo Banchan 24Oz

S2.Togo)Curry 24Oz

$11.00

Togo Curry 24Oz

S3. Togo) Steam Rice

$2.00

Steam Rice

Extra

Noodle Ramen

$2.50

R. Noodle

$2.50

Glvoodle

$2.50

Egg

$2.00

M.Z Cheese

$3.00

Salad

$3.50

Rice

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Perrier

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Alcohol

Soju

$13.99

Flavored Soju

$14.99

Terra Beer

$9.00

Tang

Beef Bone Broth(Seol Lung Tang)

Beef Soup(Gom Tang)

Spicy Tofu Soup(Soon Dubu)

Appetizer

Marinated dumpling

Steamed Dumpling

Mushroom Japchae

Katsu

Pork Katsu

Chicken Katsu

Pork Curry Katsu

Chicken Curry Katsu

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

310 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Spice Season - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
209 W. Wilson Ave. Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Eden on Brand
orange starNo Reviews
214 North Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Yifang Fruit Tea - Glendale - YIFang Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
251 North Brand Boulevard, Unit A Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
239 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Acai Grill - Brand Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
401 n brand Blvd B160 Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale - 318 North Brand Blvd Glendale CA 91203
orange starNo Reviews
318 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glendale

Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Steak - BSLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Burger Bar - BBBLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Massis Kabob - Galleria Glendale
orange star4.2 • 1,490
1132 Galleria Way Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Chick Next Door - L.A. - 1600 E Chevy Chase Dr
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1600 E Chevy Chase Dr Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glendale
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston