131 BOSTON POST RD
Wayland, MA 01778
Popular Items
Cold Dish Appetizers
Avocado Bola
Raw tuna, mango, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, avocado, and tobiko.
Hamachi Aburagake
Thinly sliced yellowtail, red onions, sprinkle with hot olive oil.
Jindu Sashimi Appetizer
Specially selected sashimi of the day. (No Substitution)
Maguro Natto
Raw tuna served with Japanese fermented soybeans
Naruto Appetizer
Thinly sliced cucumber rolled with avocado, flying fish roe, and choose an option of...
Sake Kinuta Maki
Salmon, Yamagobo, Ooba, and Ginger wrapped with Vinegared Daikon Radish
Salmon Ceviche
Thinly sliced fresh salmon, tomato, cucumber, micro green, ooba oil, sea salt.
Shrimp Cocktail
Black Tiger Shrimp served with wasabi cocktail sauce (5pc)
Spicy Tuna Tartare
Raw tuna, cucumber, avocado, crispy taro chips, with spicy mayo.
Tako Su
Cooked octopus served with Tosa Vinegar
Tuna Poke
Raw tuna, tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onions, wasabi peas, and wonton crisps, with black pepper sesame oil.
Tuna Tataki
Lightly seared fresh tuna and sliced onions served with ponzu sauce
Yellowtail Ceviche
Thinly sliced fresh yellowtail, micro greens with special yuzu citrus sauce
Hot Dish Appetizers
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu served in light fish broth.
Beef Teriyaki
Steak on a stick.
Beijing Ravioli
House-made pork and vegetable dumplings served steamed or pan fried.
Boneless Spareribs
Chicken Fingers
Deep fried chicken served with chili sauce, mayonnaise, and duck sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki
White Meat Chicken on a stick.
Crab Rangoon
Crab, cream cheese, seasonings wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy.
Crispy Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings.
Edamame
Lightly salted, boiled green soybeans.
Egg Roll
Gyoza
Meat and vegetable dumplings served steamed or pan fried.
Jindu Wings
Deep fried chicken wings with special garlic sauce, spicy.
Salt Pepper Calamari
Scallion Pancake
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Fresh shrimp deep fried in light batter. (3pcs)
Shumai
Round shell shrimp dumplings served steamed or deep fried.
Soft Shell Crab Tempura
Soft shell crab deep fried in light batter and served with ponzu sauce.
Spring Roll (Meatless)
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Fresh seasonal vegetables deep fried in light batter.
Veg Gyoza
Grilled Shishito Pepper
Sushi A La Carte
Anago (Sea eel)
Binnaga (Seared Albacore Tuna)
Ebi (Shrimp)
Fatty Hamachi (Yellowtail Fatty Belly)
Fatty Sake (Salmon Fatty Belly)
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Hokkigai (Surf Clam)
Hotategai (Scallop)
House-made Low Temperature Smoked Salmon (Uncooked)
Ika (Squid)
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Inari
Kanikama (Crab Stick)
Live Uni (Local Live Sea Urchin)
Maguro (Tuna)
Saba (Mackerel)
Sake (Salmon)
Shiitake (Baked Shiitake)
Smoked Salmon
Spicy Hotate
Suzuki ( Sea Bass)
Tako (Octopus)
Tamago (Egg Omlette)
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
Unagi (Freshwater Eel)
Zuke Maguro (Marinated Tuna)
Zuke Sake (Marinated Salmon)
Makimono (Rolled Sushi)
Alaskan Maki
Salmon and Avocado. (8pcs)
Boston Maki
Tuna and Avocado. (8pcs)
California Maki
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, and Flying Fish Roe. (8pcs)
Caterpillar Maki
Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, and Flying Fish Roe covered with Avocado. (8pcs)
Crazy Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Scallions, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce. (5pcs)
Dragon Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Crab Stick, Avocado, Scallions, and Flying Fish Roe. (8pcs)
Fuji Mountain Maki (Cooked)
Avocado wrapped with soy paper and sushi rice topped with cooked spicy salmon and micro greens .
Futo Maki
Tamago, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Spinach, Shitake Mushroom, Pickles, and Sweetfish Powder. (5pcs)
Negihama Maki
Yellowtail and Scallions (6pcs)
Philadelphia Maki
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, and Scallions.(8pcs)
Rainbow Maki
Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber, and Flying Fish Roe covered with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Fish, Shrimp, and Avocado. (8pcs)
Sake Maki
Salmon Roll (6pcs)
Salmon Skin Maki
Broiled Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Mountain Burdock Root, and Scallions.(8pcs)
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Flying Fish Roe, Scallions, and Eel Sauce. (8pcs)
Spicy Hamachi Maki
Yellowtail, Tempura Crumbs, and Spicy Mayo. (8pcs)
Spicy Salmon Maki
Salmon, Tempura Crumbs, Spicy Mayo. (8pcs)
Spicy Snow Crab Maki
Snow Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, and Spicy Mayo. (8pcs)
Spicy Tuna Maki
Tuna, Tempura Crumbs, and Spicy Mayo. (8pcs)
Spider Maki
Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, and Flying Fish Roe with Spicy Mayo. (5pcs)
Tekka Maki
Tuna Roll (6pcs)
Tokyo Mango Maki
Cooked shrimp and mango roll topped with more mango, tobiko, special spicy mayo sauce and tempura flakes. (8pcs)
Una-Avo Maki
Eel and Avocado. (8pcs)
Vegetable Makimono (Vegetable Rolled Sushi)
Asparagus Maki
Asparagus, Cucumber, and Carrot. (8pcs)
Avocado Cucumber Maki
Avocado and Cucumber. (8pcs)
Avocado Maki
Avocado (6pcs)
Idaho Maki
Sweet Potato Tempura with Sweet Sushi Rice. (8pcs)
Kanpyo Maki
Dried Gourd Shavings (6pcs)
Kappa Maki
Cucumber (6pcs)
Natto Maki
Fermented Soybeans (6pcs)
Oshinko Maki
Pickled Radish (6pcs)
Shiitake Maki
Shiitake Mushroom (6pcs)
Umeshiso Maki
Plumpaste, Shiso Leaf, and Cucumber. (6pcs)
Veggie Futo Maki
Cucumber, Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, and Japanese Pickles. (5pcs)
Yama Gobo Maki
Pickled Burdock Root (6pcs)
Sushi Entrees
Sushi Dinner
An assortment of fresh nigiri sushi.
Sashimi Dinner
An assortment of fresh sashimi.
Sushi and Sashimi Dinner
Sushi and Sashimi Platter.
Chirashi
Assorted fresh seafood over a bed of seasoned sushi rice.
Jindu Boat for 2
Sushi and sashimi platter designed for two people.
Jindu Boat for 3
Sushi and sashimi platter designed for three people.
Poultry Dishes
Chicken with Broccoli
Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Chicken with Eggplant
Chicken with Ginger Scallion Sauce
Chicken with Mushroom
Chicken with Spicy Garlic Sauce (Spicy)
Chicken with String Bean
General Tso's Chicken (Spicy)
Crispy breaded pieces of chicken tossed in a perfect combination of sweet, savory, spicy, and tangy sauce.
Kung Pao Chicken (Spicy)
Stir-fried chicken with dried chili peppers, peanuts, carrots, and celery.
Mango Chicken
Mirchi Chicken (Extra Spicy)
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken pieces tossed in a sweet and savory sesame sauce.
Szechuan Chicken (Spicy)
Stir-fried pieces of chicken with jicama, brocolli, mushroom, dried chilli, carrot, and cabbage.
Salt and Pepper Pork
Vegetable Dishes
Noodle Dishes
Lo - Mein
Stir-fried thin noodles in a delicious seasoned sauce with your choice of...
Shanghai Pan Fried Noodles
Crispy egg noodles topped with a combination of chicken, shrimp, and vegetables.
Udon Noodle Soup
Thick Japanese wheat noodles soup with a choice of...
Singapore Noodles (Spicy)
Stir-fried vermicelli rice noodles in a wok with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables.
Sushi Party Platter
Ichiban Party Combo (70pcs)
Assorted Sushi and Maki. Sushi (Sake, Maguro, Hamachi, Suzuki, Binnaga, Tamago) Maki (Kappa Maki, Avocado Maki, California Maki, Spicy Tuna Maki, Alaskan Maki, Boston Maki, Una-avo Maki)
Vegetarian Party Combo (71 pcs)
Assorted Vegetables Maki.
Makimono Party Combo (120 pcs)
Assorted Maki.
