Popular Items

Lo - Mein
Spicy Tuna Maki
Fried Rice

Cold Dish Appetizers

Avocado Bola

$15.00

Raw tuna, mango, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, avocado, and tobiko.

Hamachi Aburagake

$22.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail, red onions, sprinkle with hot olive oil.

Jindu Sashimi Appetizer

$15.00

Specially selected sashimi of the day. (No Substitution)

Maguro Natto

$14.00

Raw tuna served with Japanese fermented soybeans

Naruto Appetizer

$14.00

Thinly sliced cucumber rolled with avocado, flying fish roe, and choose an option of...

Sake Kinuta Maki

$12.00

Salmon, Yamagobo, Ooba, and Ginger wrapped with Vinegared Daikon Radish

Salmon Ceviche

$18.00

Thinly sliced fresh salmon, tomato, cucumber, micro green, ooba oil, sea salt.

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Black Tiger Shrimp served with wasabi cocktail sauce (5pc)

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Raw tuna, cucumber, avocado, crispy taro chips, with spicy mayo.

Tako Su

$12.00

Cooked octopus served with Tosa Vinegar

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Raw tuna, tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onions, wasabi peas, and wonton crisps, with black pepper sesame oil.

Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Lightly seared fresh tuna and sliced onions served with ponzu sauce

Yellowtail Ceviche

$18.00

Thinly sliced fresh yellowtail, micro greens with special yuzu citrus sauce

Hot Dish Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Fried tofu served in light fish broth.

Beef Teriyaki

$12.00

Steak on a stick.

Beijing Ravioli

$12.00

House-made pork and vegetable dumplings served steamed or pan fried.

Boneless Spareribs

$11.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Deep fried chicken served with chili sauce, mayonnaise, and duck sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki

$11.00

White Meat Chicken on a stick.

Crab Rangoon

$11.00

Crab, cream cheese, seasonings wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy.

Crispy Chicken Wings

$14.00

Deep fried chicken wings.

Edamame

$7.00

Lightly salted, boiled green soybeans.

Egg Roll

$7.00

Gyoza

$9.00

Meat and vegetable dumplings served steamed or pan fried.

Jindu Wings

$15.00

Deep fried chicken wings with special garlic sauce, spicy.

Salt Pepper Calamari

$14.00

Scallion Pancake

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$15.00

Fresh shrimp deep fried in light batter. (3pcs)

Shumai

$9.00

Round shell shrimp dumplings served steamed or deep fried.

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$14.00

Soft shell crab deep fried in light batter and served with ponzu sauce.

Spring Roll (Meatless)

$8.00

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$10.00

Fresh seasonal vegetables deep fried in light batter.

Veg Gyoza

$8.00

Grilled Shishito Pepper

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Fresh green salad with house special dressing.

Avocado Salad

$10.00

Avocado, mixed baby greens, with special house dressing.

Seaweed salad

$8.00

Soups

Miso Soup

$5.00

Hot and Sour Soup (Spicy)

$6.00

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Jindu Egg Drop Soup

$6.00

Sushi A La Carte

Anago (Sea eel)

$11.00

Binnaga (Seared Albacore Tuna)

$7.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$7.00

Fatty Hamachi (Yellowtail Fatty Belly)

$11.00

Fatty Sake (Salmon Fatty Belly)

$10.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$9.00

Hokkigai (Surf Clam)

$7.00

Hotategai (Scallop)

$9.00

House-made Low Temperature Smoked Salmon (Uncooked)

$9.00

Ika (Squid)

$7.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$8.00

Inari

$6.00

Kanikama (Crab Stick)

$6.00

Live Uni (Local Live Sea Urchin)

$18.00

Maguro (Tuna)

$9.00

Saba (Mackerel)

$6.00

Sake (Salmon)

$8.00

Shiitake (Baked Shiitake)

$5.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Spicy Hotate

$10.00

Suzuki ( Sea Bass)

$8.00

Tako (Octopus)

$10.00

Tamago (Egg Omlette)

$6.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$7.00

Unagi (Freshwater Eel)

$11.00

Zuke Maguro (Marinated Tuna)

$10.00

Zuke Sake (Marinated Salmon)

$9.00

Makimono (Rolled Sushi)

Alaskan Maki

$10.00

Salmon and Avocado. (8pcs)

Boston Maki

$10.00

Tuna and Avocado. (8pcs)

California Maki

$8.00

Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, and Flying Fish Roe. (8pcs)

Caterpillar Maki

$15.00

Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, and Flying Fish Roe covered with Avocado. (8pcs)

Crazy Maki

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Scallions, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce. (5pcs)

Dragon Maki

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Crab Stick, Avocado, Scallions, and Flying Fish Roe. (8pcs)

Fuji Mountain Maki (Cooked)

$17.00

Avocado wrapped with soy paper and sushi rice topped with cooked spicy salmon and micro greens .

Futo Maki

$10.00

Tamago, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Spinach, Shitake Mushroom, Pickles, and Sweetfish Powder. (5pcs)

Negihama Maki

$8.00

Yellowtail and Scallions (6pcs)

Philadelphia Maki

$9.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, and Scallions.(8pcs)

Rainbow Maki

$17.00

Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber, and Flying Fish Roe covered with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Fish, Shrimp, and Avocado. (8pcs)

Sake Maki

$8.00

Salmon Roll (6pcs)

Salmon Skin Maki

$9.00

Broiled Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Mountain Burdock Root, and Scallions.(8pcs)

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura, Flying Fish Roe, Scallions, and Eel Sauce. (8pcs)

Spicy Hamachi Maki

$10.00

Yellowtail, Tempura Crumbs, and Spicy Mayo. (8pcs)

Spicy Salmon Maki

$10.00

Salmon, Tempura Crumbs, Spicy Mayo. (8pcs)

Spicy Snow Crab Maki

$17.00

Snow Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, and Spicy Mayo. (8pcs)

Spicy Tuna Maki

$10.00

Tuna, Tempura Crumbs, and Spicy Mayo. (8pcs)

Spider Maki

$15.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, and Flying Fish Roe with Spicy Mayo. (5pcs)

Tekka Maki

$8.00

Tuna Roll (6pcs)

Tokyo Mango Maki

$17.00

Cooked shrimp and mango roll topped with more mango, tobiko, special spicy mayo sauce and tempura flakes. (8pcs)

Una-Avo Maki

$10.00

Eel and Avocado. (8pcs)

Vegetable Makimono (Vegetable Rolled Sushi)

Asparagus Maki

$7.00

Asparagus, Cucumber, and Carrot. (8pcs)

Avocado Cucumber Maki

$7.00

Avocado and Cucumber. (8pcs)

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Avocado (6pcs)

Idaho Maki

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tempura with Sweet Sushi Rice. (8pcs)

Kanpyo Maki

$6.00

Dried Gourd Shavings (6pcs)

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Cucumber (6pcs)

Natto Maki

$6.00

Fermented Soybeans (6pcs)

Oshinko Maki

$6.00

Pickled Radish (6pcs)

Shiitake Maki

$6.00

Shiitake Mushroom (6pcs)

Umeshiso Maki

$6.00

Plumpaste, Shiso Leaf, and Cucumber. (6pcs)

Veggie Futo Maki

$9.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, and Japanese Pickles. (5pcs)

Yama Gobo Maki

$6.00

Pickled Burdock Root (6pcs)

Sushi Entrees

Sushi Dinner

$35.00

An assortment of fresh nigiri sushi.

Sashimi Dinner

$39.00

An assortment of fresh sashimi.

Sushi and Sashimi Dinner

$39.00

Sushi and Sashimi Platter.

Chirashi

$35.00

Assorted fresh seafood over a bed of seasoned sushi rice.

Jindu Boat for 2

$75.00

Sushi and sashimi platter designed for two people.

Jindu Boat for 3

$110.00

Sushi and sashimi platter designed for three people.

Poultry Dishes

Chicken with Broccoli

$17.00

Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$17.00

Chicken with Eggplant

$17.00

Chicken with Ginger Scallion Sauce

$17.00

Chicken with Mushroom

$17.00

Chicken with Spicy Garlic Sauce (Spicy)

$17.00

Chicken with String Bean

$17.00

General Tso's Chicken (Spicy)

$17.00

Crispy breaded pieces of chicken tossed in a perfect combination of sweet, savory, spicy, and tangy sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken (Spicy)

$17.00

Stir-fried chicken with dried chili peppers, peanuts, carrots, and celery.

Mango Chicken

$19.00

Mirchi Chicken (Extra Spicy)

$17.00

Sesame Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken pieces tossed in a sweet and savory sesame sauce.

Szechuan Chicken (Spicy)

$17.00

Stir-fried pieces of chicken with jicama, brocolli, mushroom, dried chilli, carrot, and cabbage.

Salt and Pepper Pork

$19.00

Beef Dishes

Beef with Black Pepper Sauce (Spicy)

$21.00

Beef with Broccoli

$21.00

Beef with Ginger and Scallion Sauce

$21.00

Beef with Mushroom

$21.00

Crispy Beef with Sesame

$21.00

Hot Chili Pepper Beef (Spicy)

$21.00

Mirchi Beef (Extra Spicy)

$21.00

Mongolian Beef

$21.00

Orange Beef (Spicy)

$21.00

Vegetable Dishes

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Dry Cook String Beans

$15.00

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$15.00

General Tso's Tofu (Spicy)

$15.00

Mirchi Tofu (Extra Spicy)

$15.00

Vegetable Delight

$15.00

Stir-fried assorted vegetables Napa, Brocolli, Cabbage, White Mushroom, Carrot, Cucumber, Jicama, and Snow Pea.

Seafood Dishes

General Tso's Shrimp (Spicy)

$25.00

Kung Pao Scallop (Spicy)

$25.00

Kung Pao Shrimp (Spicy)

$25.00

Seafood with Garlic Sauce

$28.00

Seafood with Vegetable

$28.00

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$23.00

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$25.00

Salt and Pepper Soft Shell Crab

$25.00

Noodle Dishes

Lo - Mein

$12.00

Stir-fried thin noodles in a delicious seasoned sauce with your choice of...

Shanghai Pan Fried Noodles

$19.00

Crispy egg noodles topped with a combination of chicken, shrimp, and vegetables.

Udon Noodle Soup

$12.00

Thick Japanese wheat noodles soup with a choice of...

Singapore Noodles (Spicy)

$19.00

Stir-fried vermicelli rice noodles in a wok with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables.

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

$12.00

House Fried Rice

$16.00

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$17.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sushi Party Platter

Ichiban Party Combo (70pcs)

$78.00

Assorted Sushi and Maki. Sushi (Sake, Maguro, Hamachi, Suzuki, Binnaga, Tamago) Maki (Kappa Maki, Avocado Maki, California Maki, Spicy Tuna Maki, Alaskan Maki, Boston Maki, Una-avo Maki)

Vegetarian Party Combo (71 pcs)

$65.00

Assorted Vegetables Maki.

Makimono Party Combo (120 pcs)

$120.00

Assorted Maki.

Sodas

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Thai ice Tea

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00

Saratoga Still

$5.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Desserts

Yuzu Sorbet

$4.95
