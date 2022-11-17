- Home
Jines Restaurant
940 Reviews
$$
658 Park Avenue
Rochester, NY 14607
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Omelets
Artichoke & Cheese Omelet
Quartered artichoke hearts with choice of cheese.
Bacado Omelet
Avocado slices, chopped bacon, melted cheddar cheese served with a side of salsa
Bacon & Tomato Omelet
crispy bacon and tomato chunks
Bacon Omelet
crispy bacon pieces
Basil, Tomato Fresh Mozzarella Omelet
A combination of fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, and tomatoes.
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
Chopped broccoli and choice of cheese.
Cheese Omelet
Choice of cheese.
Chili & Cheddar Cheese Omelet
Beef or vegetarian chili and cheddar cheese.
Feta & Tomato Omelet
Feta cheese and tomato chunks.
Fresh Herb Lox Omelet
Lox, fresh cut chives, and tarragon combined with a dijon cream cheese.
Frittata Omelet
Chopped Italian sausage, onions, peppers, potatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
Greek Omelet
Spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Chopped ham and choice of cheese.
Ham Omelet
Chopped ham.
Ham, Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
Chopped ham, mushroom, and choice of cheese.
Italian Sausage Omelet
Chopped Italian sausage.
Make Your Own Omelet
Pick any of the following: cheese, chopped ham, turkey, bacon, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, and asparagus.
Mediterranean Omelet
Spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, and garlic sauteed with white wine and herbs.
Wild Mushroom & Blue Cheese Omelet
Portobello and shiitake mushrooms sauteed with sherry wine, garlic, sage, and thyme prepared in an omlette with crumbled bleu cheese.
Mushroom & Spinach Omelet
Chopped mushrooms and spinach.
Mushroom Omelet
Chopped mushrooms.
Park Berkeley Omelet
Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, and chopped tomatoes topped with hollandaise.
Plain Omelet
4 egg omelet.
Roasted Poblano Avocado Omelette
Chorizo sausage, avocado, poblano peppers, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.
Sausage Omelet
Chopped sausage.
Spinach Omelet
Fresh chopped spinach.
Spinach, Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Fresh spinach, chopped bacon, and choice of cheese.
Spinach, Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
Fresh spinach, chopped mushrooms, and choice of cheese.
Vegetarian Chili & Cheddar Cheese Omelet
Homemade vegetarian chili and cheddar cheese.
Vegetarian Omelet
Fresh sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and feta cheese in a tomato sauce.
Western Omelet
Chopped ham, with sauteed peppers, and onions.
Eggs with Style
Poutine
Beer battered french fries topped with beef gravy, cheese curds, and eggs cooked to order.
California Benedict
English muffin, avocado, tomatoes, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce
Chorizo Benedict
Eggs Alaska
Two poached eggs on top of an English muffin with crabmeat (Surimi), topped with hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs over an English muffin with ham, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Enchilada
Two poached eggs over toasted pita bread with chili and cheddar cheese.
Eggs Enchilada w/ Veggie Chili
Two poached eggs over a toasted pita bread with vegetarian chili and cheddar cheese.
Eggs Florentine
Two poached eggs over an English muffin with spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Michael
Two poached eggs on an English muffin with ham, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese topped with hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Michelle
Two poached eggs over an English muffin with swiss cheese and mushrooms, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Hash Benedict
Two poached eggs, homemade corned beef hash, american cheese with hollandaise
Lox Benedict
Two poached eggs over an English muffin with Lox, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Eggs from the Grill
1 Egg Prepared any Style
2 Eggs Prepared any Style
Avocado Toast
Bacon & Eggs (Apple-wood Smoked Bacon)
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Diced Ham & Eggs
Egg Burrito
Egg Panini Sandwich
two eggs, choice of cheese, bacon, fresh spinach on herb focaccia served with homefries
Egg Sandwich
Ham & Eggs
Italian Sausage & Eggs
NY Strip Steak & Eggs
12 oz NY Strip Steak, and 2 eggs prepared as you like
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
6oz ribeye steak, two eggs, toast
Sausage & Eggs
Turkey Sausage & Eggs
Tofu Scrmbler
Waffles & Hotcakes
Banana Walnut French Toast
3 slices of house-made made banana bread dipped in egg batter and grilled
Belgian Waffle
Buckwheat Pancake
Chicken & Waffles
Waffle, buttermilk battered fried chicken, fresh strawberries, powdered sugar
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
French Toast
Granola Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Night Shifter
Waffle sandwich: Buttermilk battered fried chicken, egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, bacon with caramel and powdered sugar
Orange Marmalade Stuffed French Toast
Pancake
Pumpkin Pancakes
Cereal
Toast & Rolls
Bagel, Lox, & Cream Cheese
Blueberry Muffin
Buttered Hard Roll
Cinnamon Rolls
Grilled Croissant
English Muffin
Grilled Hard Roll
Raisin Toast
Toast
Toast with Cinnamon
Toasted Bagel
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese
Banana Bread - 1
Banana Bread - 2
Gluten Free Loaf
Fresh Fruit
On the Side
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Chorizo Sausage
Corned Beef Hash
House made corned beef hash
Extra Egg
Granola 3oz
Ham
Hollaindaise
Home Fries
Italian Sausage Patty
Lox
Maple Syrup
Meat Hot Sauce
Raisins
Ribeye Steak
Sausage Links
Turkey Sausage
1
Yogurt
Peanut Butter
Soy milk
Almond milk
Diced Lox
Breakfast Specials
Kids Breakfast
K-Applesauce
K-Broccoli
K-Cup Oatmeal
with raisins & skim milk
K-Dish of Fruit
K-Mickey Pancake
with choice of bacon or sausage
K-Multigrain Bagel w/ Peanut Butter
K-Egg
with whole wheat toast
K-Whole Wheat French Toast
with bacon or sausage
K-Chocolate Milk
K-Juice
K-Milk
K-Milkshake
K-Soda
Juice & Beverages
*Soft Drink
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Decafe Cappuccino
Decafe Espresso
Espresso
Flavored Coffee
Grapefruit Juice
Hi-Protein Shake
Homestyle Orange Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Latte
Lemonade
Milk 2%
Milk Shake
Mimosa
Mochaccinio
Orange Juice
Pineapple
Single Espresso Shot
Skim Milk
Tomato Juice
V-8 Juice
Vanilla Cappuccino
Appetizers
Beer Battered French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Served with blue cheese or barbecue sauce
Chicken Wings
Served with hot or mild sauce and blue cheese dressing
Fresh Homemade Hummus With Pita
House made hummus served with grilled pita bread, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and kalamata olives
Fried Zucchini
Lightly bread and deep fried zucchini served with blue cheese dressing
Grape Leaves
Grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice
Homemade Spanakopita
Blend of spinach, feta cheese, and herbs baked in phyllo dough
Saganaki
Wedge of kefalotyri cheese sautéed with lemon and sherry wine with grilled pita bread
Homemade Soups
Salad & Salad Plates
*Quiche of the Day
With salad, bread & butter - Assorted call for availability - very popular
*Quiche Ala Carte
*Whole Quiche
Homemade whole quiche - please call in advance for available variety
Caesar Salad
Caesar dressing over romaine lettuce, croutons, and asiago cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar dressing over grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons, and asiago cheese.
Chicken Greek Salad
Small OR large salad mixed with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing and grilled chicken breast.
Crabmeat Salad Plate
Served on a bed of kale with coleslaw, sliced tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, pickles, and choice of toast.
Dinner Salad
Mixture of iceberg and spring mix topped with cucumbers, green peppers, cherry tomatoes and a choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Small OR large salad mixed with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing.
Julienne Salad
Mixture of iceberg and spring mix topped with cucumbers, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, sliced ham, turkey, assorted cheese, hard boiled eggs, pickles and a choice of dressing.
Pasta Salad
Rainbow rotini combined with tomatoes, katamala olives, artichokes hearts, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and squash finishes with assorted cheese.
Spinach Salad
A bed of spinach topped with hard boiled eggs, sliced mushrooms, chopped bacon, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons with a side of our homemade honey mustard
Tabbouleh Salad
Bulgar wheat tossed with diced vegetables served in a lemon mint vinaigrette over a Greek salad with or without feta cheese.