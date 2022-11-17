Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Breakfast & Brunch
Mediterranean

Jines Restaurant

940 Reviews

$$

658 Park Avenue

Rochester, NY 14607

Egg Sandwich
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Chicken Greek Salad

Omelets

All omelets are made with 4 eggs & served with toast and butter. Toast options: white, wheat, rye, multigrain, sourdough, pumpernickel and thick Italian raisin toast, english muffin, pita or bagel available for an extra charge.

Artichoke & Cheese Omelet

$9.89

Quartered artichoke hearts with choice of cheese.

Bacado Omelet

$11.29

Avocado slices, chopped bacon, melted cheddar cheese served with a side of salsa

Bacon & Tomato Omelet

$9.19

crispy bacon and tomato chunks

Bacon Omelet

$8.59

crispy bacon pieces

Basil, Tomato Fresh Mozzarella Omelet

$9.69

A combination of fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, and tomatoes.

Broccoli & Cheese Omelet

$9.39

Chopped broccoli and choice of cheese.

Cheese Omelet

$7.29

Choice of cheese.

Chili & Cheddar Cheese Omelet

$9.89

Beef or vegetarian chili and cheddar cheese.

Feta & Tomato Omelet

$8.59

Feta cheese and tomato chunks.

Fresh Herb Lox Omelet

$10.99

Lox, fresh cut chives, and tarragon combined with a dijon cream cheese.

Frittata Omelet

$10.55

Chopped Italian sausage, onions, peppers, potatoes, and mozzarella cheese.

Greek Omelet

$10.19

Spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.19

Chopped ham and choice of cheese.

Ham Omelet

$8.09

Chopped ham.

Ham, Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$10.29

Chopped ham, mushroom, and choice of cheese.

Italian Sausage Omelet

$9.19

Chopped Italian sausage.

Make Your Own Omelet

$15.39

Pick any of the following: cheese, chopped ham, turkey, bacon, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, and asparagus.

Mediterranean Omelet

$8.59

Spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, and garlic sauteed with white wine and herbs.

Wild Mushroom & Blue Cheese Omelet

$10.29

Portobello and shiitake mushrooms sauteed with sherry wine, garlic, sage, and thyme prepared in an omlette with crumbled bleu cheese.

Mushroom & Spinach Omelet

$8.59

Chopped mushrooms and spinach.

Mushroom Omelet

$7.69

Chopped mushrooms.

Park Berkeley Omelet

$10.79

Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, and chopped tomatoes topped with hollandaise.

Plain Omelet

$7.25

4 egg omelet.

Roasted Poblano Avocado Omelette

$11.79

Chorizo sausage, avocado, poblano peppers, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.

Sausage Omelet

$8.59

Chopped sausage.

Spinach Omelet

$8.09

Fresh chopped spinach.

Spinach, Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$10.79

Fresh spinach, chopped bacon, and choice of cheese.

Spinach, Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$10.29

Fresh spinach, chopped mushrooms, and choice of cheese.

Vegetarian Chili & Cheddar Cheese Omelet

$9.89

Homemade vegetarian chili and cheddar cheese.

Vegetarian Omelet

$10.79

Fresh sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and feta cheese in a tomato sauce.

Western Omelet

$8.79

Chopped ham, with sauteed peppers, and onions.

Eggs with Style

Poutine

$10.99

Beer battered french fries topped with beef gravy, cheese curds, and eggs cooked to order.

California Benedict

$12.09

English muffin, avocado, tomatoes, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce

Chorizo Benedict

$12.99

Eggs Alaska

$12.09

Two poached eggs on top of an English muffin with crabmeat (Surimi), topped with hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Two poached eggs over an English muffin with ham, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Enchilada

$10.99

Two poached eggs over toasted pita bread with chili and cheddar cheese.

Eggs Enchilada w/ Veggie Chili

$10.99

Two poached eggs over a toasted pita bread with vegetarian chili and cheddar cheese.

Eggs Florentine

$10.99

Two poached eggs over an English muffin with spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Michael

$12.09

Two poached eggs on an English muffin with ham, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese topped with hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Michelle

$10.99

Two poached eggs over an English muffin with swiss cheese and mushrooms, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Hash Benedict

Hash Benedict

$12.09

Two poached eggs, homemade corned beef hash, american cheese with hollandaise

Lox Benedict

$12.09

Two poached eggs over an English muffin with Lox, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Eggs from the Grill

Egg Beaters $1.00 Extra / 2.00 for Omelet. Organic Cage-Free Eggs $1.00 Extra / $2.00 for Omelet

1 Egg Prepared any Style

$2.85

2 Eggs Prepared any Style

$3.40

Avocado Toast

$8.75

Bacon & Eggs (Apple-wood Smoked Bacon)

$7.29
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$9.19

Diced Ham & Eggs

$6.89

Egg Burrito

$7.99

Egg Panini Sandwich

$9.79

two eggs, choice of cheese, bacon, fresh spinach on herb focaccia served with homefries

Egg Sandwich

$7.29

Ham & Eggs

$7.59

Italian Sausage & Eggs

$7.69

NY Strip Steak & Eggs

$30.79

12 oz NY Strip Steak, and 2 eggs prepared as you like

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$23.69

6oz ribeye steak, two eggs, toast

Sausage & Eggs

$7.29

Turkey Sausage & Eggs

$7.29

Tofu Scrmbler

$8.95

Waffles & Hotcakes

Banana Walnut French Toast

$10.79+

3 slices of house-made made banana bread dipped in egg batter and grilled

Belgian Waffle

$9.67

Buckwheat Pancake

$9.67+
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$13.59

Waffle, buttermilk battered fried chicken, fresh strawberries, powdered sugar

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$10.79+
French Toast

French Toast

$9.67+

Granola Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$10.79+
Night Shifter

Night Shifter

$15.29

Waffle sandwich: Buttermilk battered fried chicken, egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, bacon with caramel and powdered sugar

Orange Marmalade Stuffed French Toast

$10.79+

Pancake

$9.67+

Pumpkin Pancakes

$10.79+

Cereal

Cereal w/ Fruit

$3.29

Cereal w/ Milk

$2.29

Créme Brulée Oatmeal

$5.99

Bowl Oatmeal

$3.79

Cup Oatmeal

$3.29

Toast & Rolls

Bagel, Lox, & Cream Cheese

$14.99

Blueberry Muffin

$3.29

Buttered Hard Roll

$1.69

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.29

Grilled Croissant

$3.25

English Muffin

$1.69

Grilled Hard Roll

$1.69

Raisin Toast

$1.69

Toast

$1.29

Toast with Cinnamon

$1.59

Toasted Bagel

$1.99

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.29

Banana Bread - 1

$1.75

Banana Bread - 2

$3.25

Gluten Free Loaf

$9.95

Fresh Fruit

Side Bananas

$2.95+

Side Blueberries

$2.95+

Side Cantaloupe

$2.95+
Side Mixed Fruit

Side Mixed Fruit

$2.95+

Side Strawberries

$2.95+

1/2 Grapefruit

$2.25

Granola 3oz

$1.75

Raisins

$0.75

Yogurt

$0.75+

On the Side

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$3.49

Chorizo Sausage

$6.59

Corned Beef Hash

$5.25

House made corned beef hash

Extra Egg

$1.19

Granola 3oz

$1.75

Ham

$3.79

Hollaindaise

$1.25

Home Fries

$1.99

Italian Sausage Patty

$3.79

Lox

$5.89

Maple Syrup

$1.75

Meat Hot Sauce

$1.09

Raisins

$0.75

Ribeye Steak

$17.99

Sausage Links

$3.49

Turkey Sausage

$3.49

Yogurt

$0.75+

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Soy milk

$0.50

Almond milk

$0.50

Diced Lox

$2.00

Breakfast Specials

Combo French Special

$8.49

Combo Special

$8.49

Combo Special Topped

$9.49

Continental Breakfast

$10.29

Kids Breakfast

K-Applesauce

$2.25

K-Broccoli

$2.25

K-Cup Oatmeal

$1.50

with raisins & skim milk

K-Dish of Fruit

$2.25

K-Mickey Pancake

$3.50

with choice of bacon or sausage

K-Multigrain Bagel w/ Peanut Butter

$1.95

K-Egg

$1.75

with whole wheat toast

K-Whole Wheat French Toast

$3.50

with bacon or sausage

K-Chocolate Milk

$1.50

K-Juice

$1.50

K-Milk

$1.50

K-Milkshake

$2.50

K-Soda

$1.50

Juice & Beverages

*Soft Drink

$3.09

Apple Juice

$1.89+

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cappuccino

$5.49

Chai Latte

$6.09

Chocolate Milk

$1.89+

Coffee

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$1.89+

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Decafe Cappuccino

$5.49

Decafe Espresso

$3.29

Espresso

$3.29

Flavored Coffee

$2.79

Grapefruit Juice

$1.89+

Hi-Protein Shake

$7.69

Homestyle Orange Juice

$2.41+

Hot Chocolate

$3.09

Hot Tea

$2.79

Iced Tea

$3.09

Latte

$5.49

Lemonade

$3.09

Milk 2%

$1.89+

Milk Shake

$7.69

Mimosa

$6.49

Mochaccinio

$6.09

Orange Juice

$1.89+

Pineapple

$1.89+

Single Espresso Shot

$0.90

Skim Milk

$1.89+

Tomato Juice

$1.89+

V-8 Juice

$2.09

Vanilla Cappuccino

$6.09

Appetizers

Beer Battered French Fries

$5.09

Chicken Tenders

$10.29

Served with blue cheese or barbecue sauce

Chicken Wings

$18.99

Served with hot or mild sauce and blue cheese dressing

Fresh Homemade Hummus With Pita

$10.99

House made hummus served with grilled pita bread, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and kalamata olives

Fried Zucchini

$9.19

Lightly bread and deep fried zucchini served with blue cheese dressing

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$5.09

Grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice

Homemade Spanakopita

Homemade Spanakopita

$5.09

Blend of spinach, feta cheese, and herbs baked in phyllo dough

Saganaki

Saganaki

$10.99

Wedge of kefalotyri cheese sautéed with lemon and sherry wine with grilled pita bread

Homemade Soups

Chili

$5.09+

Split Pea with Ham

$4.39+

Crock of French Onion

$5.29

Vegetarian Chili

$5.09+

New England Clam Chowder

$4.39+

Chicken Rice

$4.39+

Avgolemono

$4.39+

Black Bean with Wild Rice -Vegan

$4.39+

Salad & Salad Plates

Add shrimp skewer + 4.99 | add wonton shrimp + 3.49 | add grilled chicken breast + 3.49 | add grilled tuna + 4.99

*Quiche of the Day

$13.99

With salad, bread & butter - Assorted call for availability - very popular

*Quiche Ala Carte

$9.79

*Whole Quiche

$20.00

Homemade whole quiche - please call in advance for available variety

Caesar Salad

$7.69Out of stock

Caesar dressing over romaine lettuce, croutons, and asiago cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.79Out of stock

Caesar dressing over grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons, and asiago cheese.

Chicken Greek Salad

$13.79+

Small OR large salad mixed with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing and grilled chicken breast.

Crabmeat Salad Plate

$10.29

Served on a bed of kale with coleslaw, sliced tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, pickles, and choice of toast.

Dinner Salad

$4.39+

Mixture of iceberg and spring mix topped with cucumbers, green peppers, cherry tomatoes and a choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$8.79+

Small OR large salad mixed with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing.

Julienne Salad

$12.09

Mixture of iceberg and spring mix topped with cucumbers, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, sliced ham, turkey, assorted cheese, hard boiled eggs, pickles and a choice of dressing.

Pasta Salad

$10.79

Rainbow rotini combined with tomatoes, katamala olives, artichokes hearts, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and squash finishes with assorted cheese.

Spinach Salad

$9.19+

A bed of spinach topped with hard boiled eggs, sliced mushrooms, chopped bacon, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons with a side of our homemade honey mustard

Tabbouleh Salad

$10.99

Bulgar wheat tossed with diced vegetables served in a lemon mint vinaigrette over a Greek salad with or without feta cheese.