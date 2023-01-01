Jinghe Japanese Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
JINGHE is a an fine fining Japanese BBQ restaurant, lacated at 5321 E Mocking Bird Ln, Dallas. We provide high qulity BBQ food, in Japanese style, as well as Sashimi, Bibimbap，and Ramen.
Location
5321 E MOCKINGBIRD LN, DALLAS, TX 75206
Gallery
