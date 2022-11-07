Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Jinny's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

1231 Centre Street

Newton Centre, MA 02459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita 12"
Pepperoni 12"
Chicken-Pecorino Meatballs

Special

Wood-fired Wings

Wood-fired Wings

$16.00Out of stock

1lb (~12-14ea) wood-fired chicken wings, calabrian chili glaze, choose gorgonzola or ranch dipping sauce

Mushroom Soup

$14.00

roasted mushrooms & maple-sherry cream

Bites

Whipped Vermont Goat Cheese

$10.00

Yellow tomato marmalade, candied pistachios, pane bianco (contains nuts, vegetarian)

Buttercup Squash Dip

$10.00

walnuts, aleppo chili, maple syrup, pane bianco (contains nuts, vegetarian, dairy free)

Chicken-Pecorino Meatballs

Chicken-Pecorino Meatballs

$13.00

Oven roasted chicken meatballs, braised with tomato sauce, pecorino and rosemary

Pane Bianco

$3.00

great for extra dipping bread

Vegetables & Salads

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

'nduja sausage crumbs & roasted garlic aoili

Farro Salad

$15.00

delicata squash, kale, golden raisin vinaigrette, spiced pepitas (vegetarian)

Caesar Salad (small) 1-2 people

Caesar Salad (small) 1-2 people

$14.00

Little gems, parmesan, garlicky croutons, white anchovies

Caesar Salad (large) 3-4 people

Caesar Salad (large) 3-4 people

$21.00

Little gems, parmesan, garlicky croutons, white anchovies

Oven Roasted Broccoli

Oven Roasted Broccoli

$15.00

calabrian chili, lemon, pecorino (gluten free, vegetarian)

Mushroom Soup

$14.00

roasted mushrooms & maple-sherry cream

Dessert

Banana Nutella Cake

Banana Nutella Cake

$7.00

Bundt Cake, just like grandma used to make... (contains nuts)

Pumpkin Tiramisu

$13.00Out of stock

spiced pumpkin cake, espresso syrup, whipped mascarpone (serves 2)

Apple Crumble Tiramisu

$13.00

spice cake, apple cider compote, mascarpone, brown sugar oat crumble

Dippin' Sauces

Buttermilk-Ranch

Buttermilk-Ranch

$3.00

4oz House-made Buttermilk-Ranch for dipping those pizza bones.

Gorgonzola Sauce

$3.00

creamy house-made blue cheese dressing (4oz)

North End Olive Oil

$3.00

4oz Olive oil, chili flake, pecorino, special herbs and spices...!

Pomodoro Sauce

$3.00

house-made tomato sauce

Mike's Hot Honey Packet

$1.50

.75oz

12" Pizzas

Margherita 12"

Margherita 12"

$16.00

tomato sauce, basil, local mozzarella (vegetarian)

Pepperoni 12"

Pepperoni 12"

$18.00

tomato sauce, local mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni

Picante 12"

Picante 12"

$18.00

hot cherry peppers, ezzo pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ligurian oregano

McL'Oven 12"

McL'Oven 12"

$19.00

pepperoni, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce (pizza by Morgan the creator of our Oven's name)

Sausage 12"

Sausage 12"

$19.00

house-made italian sausage, broccoli rabe, ricotta, tomato sauce, mozzarellafennel pollen

The Big Easy 12"

$20.00

tomato sauce, mortadella, genoa salami, red onion, provolone, muffuletta relish

The Sycamore 12"

$18.00

chicken-pecorino sausage, tomato jam, basil, ricotta, olive oil

Honeynut Squash & Peppers 12"

$19.00

roasted honeynut squash, sweet & hot local peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce, crispy garlic, chili oil, oregano

Alla Norma 12"

Alla Norma 12"

$17.00

tomato sauce, eggplant, ricotta, smoked mozzarella, basil, chili (vegetarian)

Puttanesca 12"

Puttanesca 12"

$17.00

tomato sauce, pecorino, capers, anchovies, castelvetrano olives

Rosso 12"

Rosso 12"

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Oregano (no cheese, vegetarian)

Maui Waui 12"

Maui Waui 12"

$18.00

roasted pineapple, crispy prosciutto, red onion, smoked mozzarella (white pie)

Street Corn 12"

Street Corn 12"

$18.00

roasted corn, jalapeños, smokey bacon, mozzarella, scallions, lime (white pie)

Who's the Bosc? 12"

$17.00

bosc pears, raclette cheese, wildflower honey, caramelized onions, black pepper

Mushroom 12"

Mushroom 12"

$19.00

forest mushrooms, ricotta, arugula, red onion, crispy garlic, porcini oil (white pie, vegetarian)

Formaggi 12"

Formaggi 12"

$17.00

mozzarella, mascarpone, parmesan, gorgonzola, saba (white pie, vegetarian)

Cheese Pizza 12"

$16.00

tomato sauce & mozzarella (kid's pizza)

Merchandise

Jinny's Pizzeria Trucker Hat- Black, White, Red

Jinny's Pizzeria Trucker Hat- Black, White, Red

$25.00

Jinny's Baseball Sleeves Green & White

$25.00

Jinny's Baseball Sleeves Black & White

$25.00

Beverages

Boylans Soda

Boylans Soda

$4.00

shirley temple | ginger ale | root beer | cola | diet cola

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Lurisia, IT 16oz

Spindrift

$3.00

Iced Tea | Grapefruit

San Pellegrino Blood Orange Soda

$4.00

Cocktails

Besitos

Besitos

$13.00

tequila, rhubarb, cardamom, Dave's grapefruit-cello

Under the Tuscan Sun

Under the Tuscan Sun

$12.00

gin, lemon, cocchi americano, anisette

Negroni

Negroni

$12.00

gin, campari, sweet vermouth

Monte Cassino

$13.00

peach infused italian brandy, bitter aperitivo, amaro montenegro

Dear Elisabetta

Dear Elisabetta

$13.00

bourbon, amaro nonino, aperol, whiskey barrel bitters

25oz Besitos

25oz Besitos

$50.00

tequila, rhubarb, cardamom, Dave's grapefruit-cello

25oz Under the Tuscan Sun

$50.00Out of stock

gin, lemon, cocchi americano, anisette

25oz Negroni

25oz Negroni

$50.00

gin, campari, sweet vermouth

25oz Dear Elisabetta

25oz Dear Elisabetta

$50.00

bourbon, amaro nonino, aperol, whiskey barrel bitters

25oz Monte Cassino

$50.00

peach infused italian brandy, bitter aperitivo, amaro montenegro

Beer...&

Cheap Beer

$4.00

Champagne Velvet, Upland Brewing, IN | 5.2%

Super Session IPA

$8.00

Lawson's Finest Liquids, VT | 4.8%

Zombie Dust Pale Ale

Zombie Dust Pale Ale

$8.00

3 Floyds, IN | 6.2%

Farmhouse Pale Ale

$9.00

Oxbow Brewing, ME | 6%

Curieux Barrel-Aged Golden Ale

$13.00

Allagash, ME 10.2% | 12oz

Robust Porter

$7.00

Founders Brewing Co, MI 6.5%

Farmhouse Cider

Farmhouse Cider

$9.00

Farnum Hill, NH 6.5%

Bianco Vero Spritz

Bianco Vero Spritz

$10.00

Sprezza, ITA 5.2%

Rosso Vero Spritz

Rosso Vero Spritz

$10.00

Sprezza, ITA 5.2%

Wine

Prosecco Brut

$34.00

NV Valdo Glera | Veneto

Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco

$10.00

Grasparossa | Emilia-Romagna 250mL

'20 Colterenzio

$41.00

Pinot Grigio | Alto Adige

'21 Suavia "Classico"

$45.00

Garganega | Veneto

'21 Vigne Guadagno

$48.00

Falanghina | Campania

'20 Angelo Negro "Non-Filtrato"

$48.00

Arneis | Piedmont

Jinny's "Pizza Parlor" Bottle of White

$24.00

'19 Sartarelli "Classico" | Verdicchio | Marche

'21 Planeta "Rose"

$45.00

Syrah | Sicily

Jinny's "Pizza Parlor" Bottle of Rosato

Jinny's "Pizza Parlor" Bottle of Rosato

$29.00

'21 Ercole "Rose" | Barbera | Piedmont (1L)

'21 La Miraja

$48.00

Grignolino | Piedmont

'20 Holloran "Stafford Hill"

$52.00

Pinot Noir | Willamettte Valley

'19 Corzano e Paterno Chianti

$45.00

Sangiovese | Tuscany

NV Bedrock Wine Co "The Whole Shebang"

$37.00

Red Blend | Napa Valley

Jinny's "Pizza Parlor" Bottle of Red

$29.00

Your choice of Frappato | Sicily or Nero d'Avalo | Sicily

'20 Angelo Negro "Vino Rosso"

$52.00

Brachetto | Piedmont

If you need tools to eat your togo....

Plastic Folk, Knife, Spoon & Napkin

$0.01

Paper Plate

$0.01

Napkin

$0.01
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Closed for a Private Event Wed. 9/21 Open Wednesday- Sunday 4;30-9pm Closed (Monday & Tuesday)

Website

Location

1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre, MA 02459

Directions

Jinny's Pizzeria image

