Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Jinny's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
Closed for a Private Event Wed. 9/21 Open Wednesday- Sunday 4;30-9pm Closed (Monday & Tuesday)
Location
1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre, MA 02459
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bianca Chestnut Hill
3.0 • 35
The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
View restaurant